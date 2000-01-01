- Home
- /
- Del Mar
- /
- Sandwiches
- /
- Milton's
Milton's
4,174 Reviews
$$
2660 Via De La Valle
Del Mar, CA 92014
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Eggs/Omelettes
2 Eggs
Two eggs any style with choice of hash browns or home fried potatoes and toast.
2 Eggs/Ham
Two eggs any style, thick cut ham, choice of hash browns or home fries and choice of toast
2 Eggs/Bacon
Two eggs any style, thick cut, bacon choice of hash browns or home fries and choice of toast
2 Eggs/Canadian Bacon
Two eggs any style, 2 Canadian bacon choice of hash browns or home fries and choice of toast
2 Eggs/Sausage
Two eggs any style, sausage, choice of hash browns or home fries and choice of toast
2 Eggs/Turkey Sausage
Two eggs any style with Turkey Sausage, choice of hash browns or home fried potatoes and toast
2 Eggs/Turkey Bacon
Two eggs any style with Turkey Bacon, choice of hash browns or home fried potatoes and toast
2 Eggs/Steak
Two eggs any style with Steak cooked Medium, choice of hash browns or home fried potatoes and toast
2 Eggs/Chicken Apple Sausage
Two eggs any style with Chicken Apple Sausage, choice of Hash Browns or Home Fries and toast.
Create Your Own 3 Egg
3 egg Omelette plain (Add extras for an additional charge) Choice of home fried potatoes or hash browns and toast
Miltons Deli Omelette
3 egg omelette with Corned beef, pastrami and Swiss. Scrambled or pancake style. Served with your choice of home fried potatoes or hash browns and toast
Bacon Cheddar Omelette
Three egg omelette with Thick Cut Bacon and Tillamook Cheddar cheese. Choice of Hash Browns or Home fries and toast.
Spinach, Mushroom & Egg White
Three egg omelet with Spinach, Mushroom and Egg Whites. Served with Hash browns or Home Fries and toast
Greek Omelet
Sauteed spinach, fresh tomato, green onions, and feta cheese.
Scramble with Meat
Three eggs scrambles with Salami, choice of Hash Browns or Home Fries and Toast.
Miltons Spicy Omelette
Fluffy omelette filled with chopped jalapenos, grilled onions, diced tomatoes topped with melted pepper jacc cheese
Asparagus, Portabella & Artichoke
Farm fresh eggs filled with feta cheese and topped with sauteed asparagus spears, artichoke hearts, portabella mushrooms and diced tomatoes
California Omelette
Smoked turkey, fresh spinach, sliced mushrooms and tomatoes topped with avocado and Tillamook cheese
Denver Omelette
Ham, onion and green pepper
Breakfast Specialties
Cheese Blintzes
3 homemade blintzes filled with creamy farmer's cheese. Served with sour cream and your choice of blueberry, cherry or apple sauce topping.
Matzo Brye
A classic blend of matzo and eggs, plain or with grilled onions, served scrambled or pancake style with sour cream and apple sauce. Add salami $4.00 or lox $6.00
Breakfast Sandwich
Scrambled eggs with bacon or sausage topped with Tillamook cheddar cheese. Served on a bagel or croissant with a choice of potato. Substitute egg whites for an additional charge.
L.E.O.
Lox, 3 eggs and onions scrambled together for a full flavored specialty. Served with your choice of Hash browns or Home fries and toast or a bagle
Milton's Ultimate Breakfast Burrito
Flour or Wheat Tortilla filled with scrambled eggs, bacon or sausage, and cheddar cheese. Served with salsa fresca and choice of Home Fries or Hash browns.
Eggs Benedict
2 poached eggs on toasted English muffin with avocado and Canadian bacon, topped with our homemade hollandaise sauce. Served with choice of home fried potatoes or hash browns.
Lox Benedict
2 poached eggs on potato pancakes, topped with hand-sliced Nova and our homemade hollandaise sauce.
Corned Beef Hash Benedict
2 poached eggs on toasted homemade English muffin with corned beef hash, and topped with our homemade hollandaise sauce. Served with choice of home fried potatoes or hash browns.
Corned Beef Hash Breakfast
Milton's special blend of corned beef and potatoes served with 2 eggs any style and your choice of home fried potatoes or hash browns.
Tuscan Benedict
Sauteed spinach, oven-roasted tomatoes and house pesto, topped with 2 poached eggs, and homemade hollandaise sauce on an English muffin. Served with choice of home fried potatoes or hash browns.
Huevos Rancheros
Two eggs any style, served atop authentic corn tortillas with Jack and cheddar cheeses. Served with refried beans, freshly made guacamole and salsa fresca
Healthy Choice Breakfast Sandwich
Egg whites scrambled with fresh spinach, turkey bacon, and swiss cheese on Milton's toasted whole wheat. Served with your choice of fruit or cottage cheese
Chicken and Waffle Benedict
2 poached eggs on a crispy waffle with fried chicken tenders, topped with homemade hollandaise sauce. Choice of potatoes
Smoked Fish Platters
Nova (Lox) Platter
Special cut Lox served garnished with fresh tomato, red onion, capers, dill, whipped cream cheese and your choice of bagel
Smoked Whitefish
Smoked White Fish served garnished with fresh tomato, red onion, capers, dill, whipped cream cheese and your choice of bagel
Sable
Sable served garnished with fresh tomato, red onion, capers, dill, whipped cream cheese and your choice of bagel
Combo Platter
Your choice of any 2 fish selections. Served garnished with fresh tomato, red onion, capers, dill, whipped cream cheese and your choice of bagel
Lox Sandwich
Served with fresh tomato, red onion, capers and cream cheese on choice of bagel.
Breakfast Sides
Thick Cut Bacon (5)
Thick Cut Smoked Bacon
Sausage (5)
Pork Link Sausages
Turkey Bacon (5)
Turkey Bacon
Ham Steak
Thick cut juicy Ham Steak
Canadian Bacon (4)
4 Slices of Lean Canadian Bacon
Turkey Sausage
Side Corned Beef Hash
Our Famous Corned Beef Hash
Chicken Apple Sausage (3)
Chicken Apple Sausage Links
Bagel w/Cream Cheese
NY Bagel smeared with Cream Cheese
Toast Side
Your choice of White, Milton's bread (wheat), Sourdough, Rye or English Muffin.
One Egg
Any Style, poached, scrambled or fried
Two Eggs
Any Style, poached , scrambled or fried
Home Fried Potatoes
Rustic cut Home fried potatoes wth onions and red peppers
Hashbrowns
Crispy fried hash brown potatoes
Side Salsa
Homemade Salsa
Avocado Side
Creamy, Ripe, California Avocado
Nova Lox (2 Slices)
Nova Lox
Cottage Cheese Side
Silky Cottage Cheese
Cheese Blintz (1)
Cheese Blintz served with applesauce, sour cream, preserves and fruit compote dusted with powdered sugar
Potato Pancakes (2)
Potato Pancakes served with applesauce
One Pancake
One Buttermilk Pancake
Hamburger Patty
Kids
Kids Egg in a Nest
One Egg nestled in a slice of grilled whole wheat toast served with Bacon or Sausage and served with fruit.
Kids Silver Dollar Pancakes
Silver Dollar Pancakes served with Fruit
Kids Egg, Pancakes, Meat
One egg, any style, two pancakes, bacon or sausage.
Kids French Toast
French toast served with fruit
Kids Breakfast Burrito
Breakfast burrito (eggs and cheese) served with fruit
Pancakes/Waffles/French Toast
Buttermilk Pancakes (until 2pm only)
Three Buttermilk Pancakes Add bananas $1.25 Add fresh berries $2 Add bacon $3
Short Stack(until 2pm only)
2 Fluffy Pancakes
Thick Sliced French Toast
Thick Sliced French Toast Challah or Cinnamon Raisin Challah
Pancake/French Toast Combo
(2) Pancakes or (2) pieces of French Toast, (2) eggs any style and (2) pieces of bacon or sausage
Belgian Waffle (until 2pm only)
Homemade fluffy waffle, dusted with powdered sugar. Served with warm syrup and butter
Chicken and Waffle (until 2pm only)
Milton's Avocado Toast
Mashed avocado seasoned and topped with baby arugula, tomatoes and feta cheese. Served on a toasted sourdough bread. Gluten free bread add $1.50 add an egg $1.95
Oatmeal (until 2pm only)
McCann's Steel Cut Irish Oatmeal with fresh seasonal berries add $2
Homemade Granola
House made Granola
Greek Yogurt Parfait
Served with our homemade granola and fresh cut fruit Sub berries add $2.00
Skillets
Healthy Skillet
Fresh broccoli, spinach, mushrooms, tomatoes and seasoned potatoes, scrambled with egg whites and topped with melted provolone cheese
Meat Lovers Skillet
Eggs scrambled with Canadian bacon, sausage, smoked bacon, home fried potatoes and topped with melted Jack and cheddar cheeses
Hopple Popple Skillet
Scrambled eggs with soft salami, Home potatoes, peppers and onions
Soups
1/2 Gallon Matzo Ball
Carrots, Chicken, Noodles, broth and 3 Matzo balls. Matzo balls are on the side. serves 3 to 4
1/2 Gallon Soup
Hearty and delicious Chicken Noodle Soup served with carrots, noodles and chicken
1/2 Sandwich, Reuben Combo
Half of a Corned Beef, Pastrami or Turkey Reuben and bowl of soup or salad.
1/2 Sandwich, Salad Combo
Half of an Over-Stuffed sandwich and a salad.
1/2 Sandwich, Soup Combo
Half of an Over-Stuffed sandwich and a bowl of any soup.
PT Matzo Ball
Carrots, Chicken, Noodles and Broth. 1 Matzo Ball on the side.
PT Soup
A pint of any soup: Chicken noodle, Creamy tomato basil, Spilt Pea, Sweet and Sour cabbage Soup, Beef Barley or turkey chili
QRT Matzo Ball
Carrots, Chicken, Noodles and Broth. 2 Matzo Ball on the side.
QRT Soup
Soup/Salad
Bowl of soup and house salad. Choice of dressing, Ranch, Bleu Cheese, Honey mustard, Balsamic, Italian or 1000.
Salads
Asian Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken breast, shredded green cabbage, carrots, bean sprouts, scallions, oranges, rice noodles and wontons tossed with ginger sesame dressing.
Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese and homemade croutons tossed in our Caesar dressing.
Classic Cobb Salad
Fresh grilled chicken breast, avocado, blue cheese crumbles, smoked bacon, tomatoes, egg and chopped lettuce all tossed with our Italian-blue cheese dressing.
House Salad
Mixed greens, radicchio and arugula, French beans, cherry tomatoes, Persian cucumbers, scallions, fresh corn, sweet bell peppers and feta cheese, tossed with a house lemon basil vinaigrette.
Miltons Chopped Salad
Chopped lettuce with turkey, salami, cucumber, mushrooms, tomatoes, egg, peppers, onions, olives, currants, Jack and Swiss cheeses, tossed with a buttermilk garlic dressing.
Grilled Salmon Salad
Grilled salmon Filet on mixed greens, French green beans, fingerling potatoes, cherry tomatoes, fresh dill, hard-boiled egg, Kalamata olives, and fried capers with a French vinaigrette dressing.
Skirt Steak Cobb
Grilled Angus skirt steak on romaine with egg, blue cheese crumble, tomatoes, crispy onion strings, avocado with house buttermilk dressing.
Greek Salad
Crispy lettuce mix topped with marinated chicken breast, feta and mozzarella cheeses, Kalamata olives, tomatoes, peppers, cucumber, and red onions tossed in a Greek Vinaigrette
BBQ Ranch Chicken Salad
Chopped lettuce tossed with grilled corn, diced tomatoes, scallions, cilantro, Jack and cheddar cheeses with avocado and tortilla strips. Served with ranch dressing
Strawberry Spinach Salad
Fresh spinach and mixed greens, candied walnuts, strawberries and feta cheese tossed with a raspberry dressing
Shrimp Salad
Marinated grilled shrimp atop a bed of mixed greens, corn, cherry tomatoes , carrots, bacon, and avocado, tossed and dressed with a lemon Dijon mustard dressing
Southwestern Salad
Chopped lettuce, chicken, grilled corn, olives, tomatoes, cilantro, cucumbers, and black beans served in a homemade tortilla shell with Jack and cheddar cheeses and a special chipotle ranch dressing