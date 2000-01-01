Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches
Bakeries

Milton's

4,174 Reviews

$$

2660 Via De La Valle

Del Mar, CA 92014

Eggs/Omelettes

Ham, onion and green pepper. Served with choice of home fries or hash browns and toast
2 Eggs

2 Eggs

$11.00

Two eggs any style with choice of hash browns or home fried potatoes and toast.

2 Eggs/Ham

2 Eggs/Ham

$16.00

Two eggs any style, thick cut ham, choice of hash browns or home fries and choice of toast

2 Eggs/Bacon

2 Eggs/Bacon

$14.00

Two eggs any style, thick cut, bacon choice of hash browns or home fries and choice of toast

2 Eggs/Canadian Bacon

2 Eggs/Canadian Bacon

$14.00

Two eggs any style, 2 Canadian bacon choice of hash browns or home fries and choice of toast

2 Eggs/Sausage

2 Eggs/Sausage

$14.00

Two eggs any style, sausage, choice of hash browns or home fries and choice of toast

2 Eggs/Turkey Sausage

2 Eggs/Turkey Sausage

$16.00

Two eggs any style with Turkey Sausage, choice of hash browns or home fried potatoes and toast

2 Eggs/Turkey Bacon

2 Eggs/Turkey Bacon

$16.00

Two eggs any style with Turkey Bacon, choice of hash browns or home fried potatoes and toast

2 Eggs/Steak

2 Eggs/Steak

$25.00

Two eggs any style with Steak cooked Medium, choice of hash browns or home fried potatoes and toast

2 Eggs/Chicken Apple Sausage

2 Eggs/Chicken Apple Sausage

$18.00

Two eggs any style with Chicken Apple Sausage, choice of Hash Browns or Home Fries and toast.

Create Your Own 3 Egg

Create Your Own 3 Egg

$13.00

3 egg Omelette plain (Add extras for an additional charge) Choice of home fried potatoes or hash browns and toast

Miltons Deli Omelette

Miltons Deli Omelette

$19.00

3 egg omelette with Corned beef, pastrami and Swiss. Scrambled or pancake style. Served with your choice of home fried potatoes or hash browns and toast

Bacon Cheddar Omelette

Bacon Cheddar Omelette

$18.00

Three egg omelette with Thick Cut Bacon and Tillamook Cheddar cheese. Choice of Hash Browns or Home fries and toast.

Spinach, Mushroom & Egg White

$16.00

Three egg omelet with Spinach, Mushroom and Egg Whites. Served with Hash browns or Home Fries and toast

Greek Omelet

Greek Omelet

$17.00

Sauteed spinach, fresh tomato, green onions, and feta cheese.

Scramble with Meat

Scramble with Meat

$17.00

Three eggs scrambles with Salami, choice of Hash Browns or Home Fries and Toast.

Miltons Spicy Omelette

Miltons Spicy Omelette

$17.00

Fluffy omelette filled with chopped jalapenos, grilled onions, diced tomatoes topped with melted pepper jacc cheese

Asparagus, Portabella & Artichoke

Asparagus, Portabella & Artichoke

$17.00

Farm fresh eggs filled with feta cheese and topped with sauteed asparagus spears, artichoke hearts, portabella mushrooms and diced tomatoes

California Omelette

California Omelette

$17.00

Smoked turkey, fresh spinach, sliced mushrooms and tomatoes topped with avocado and Tillamook cheese

Denver Omelette

Denver Omelette

$17.00

Ham, onion and green pepper

Breakfast Specialties

Cheese Blintzes

Cheese Blintzes

$18.00

3 homemade blintzes filled with creamy farmer's cheese. Served with sour cream and your choice of blueberry, cherry or apple sauce topping.

Matzo Brye

Matzo Brye

$16.00

A classic blend of matzo and eggs, plain or with grilled onions, served scrambled or pancake style with sour cream and apple sauce. Add salami $4.00 or lox $6.00

Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich

$15.00

Scrambled eggs with bacon or sausage topped with Tillamook cheddar cheese. Served on a bagel or croissant with a choice of potato. Substitute egg whites for an additional charge.

L.E.O.

L.E.O.

$24.00

Lox, 3 eggs and onions scrambled together for a full flavored specialty. Served with your choice of Hash browns or Home fries and toast or a bagle

Milton's Ultimate Breakfast Burrito

Milton's Ultimate Breakfast Burrito

$15.00

Flour or Wheat Tortilla filled with scrambled eggs, bacon or sausage, and cheddar cheese. Served with salsa fresca and choice of Home Fries or Hash browns.

Eggs Benedict

Eggs Benedict

$17.00

2 poached eggs on toasted English muffin with avocado and Canadian bacon, topped with our homemade hollandaise sauce. Served with choice of home fried potatoes or hash browns.

Lox Benedict

Lox Benedict

$22.00

2 poached eggs on potato pancakes, topped with hand-sliced Nova and our homemade hollandaise sauce.

Corned Beef Hash Benedict

Corned Beef Hash Benedict

$18.00

2 poached eggs on toasted homemade English muffin with corned beef hash, and topped with our homemade hollandaise sauce. Served with choice of home fried potatoes or hash browns.

Corned Beef Hash Breakfast

Corned Beef Hash Breakfast

$18.00

Milton's special blend of corned beef and potatoes served with 2 eggs any style and your choice of home fried potatoes or hash browns.

Tuscan Benedict

Tuscan Benedict

$17.00

Sauteed spinach, oven-roasted tomatoes and house pesto, topped with 2 poached eggs, and homemade hollandaise sauce on an English muffin. Served with choice of home fried potatoes or hash browns.

Huevos Rancheros

$16.00

Two eggs any style, served atop authentic corn tortillas with Jack and cheddar cheeses. Served with refried beans, freshly made guacamole and salsa fresca

Healthy Choice Breakfast Sandwich

$15.00

Egg whites scrambled with fresh spinach, turkey bacon, and swiss cheese on Milton's toasted whole wheat. Served with your choice of fruit or cottage cheese

Chicken and Waffle Benedict

Chicken and Waffle Benedict

$19.00

2 poached eggs on a crispy waffle with fried chicken tenders, topped with homemade hollandaise sauce. Choice of potatoes

Smoked Fish Platters

Smoked fish selection is served garnished with fresh tomato, red onion, capers, dill, whipped cream cheese and your choice of bagel.
Nova (Lox) Platter

Nova (Lox) Platter

$26.00+

Special cut Lox served garnished with fresh tomato, red onion, capers, dill, whipped cream cheese and your choice of bagel

Smoked Whitefish

Smoked Whitefish

$23.00+

Smoked White Fish served garnished with fresh tomato, red onion, capers, dill, whipped cream cheese and your choice of bagel

Sable

Sable

$27.00+

Sable served garnished with fresh tomato, red onion, capers, dill, whipped cream cheese and your choice of bagel

Combo Platter

Combo Platter

$24.00+

Your choice of any 2 fish selections. Served garnished with fresh tomato, red onion, capers, dill, whipped cream cheese and your choice of bagel

Lox Sandwich

Lox Sandwich

$21.00

Served with fresh tomato, red onion, capers and cream cheese on choice of bagel.

Breakfast Sides

Thick Cut Bacon (5)

Thick Cut Bacon (5)

$7.00

Thick Cut Smoked Bacon

Sausage (5)

Sausage (5)

$6.50

Pork Link Sausages

Turkey Bacon (5)

Turkey Bacon (5)

$6.50

Turkey Bacon

Ham Steak

Ham Steak

$5.95

Thick cut juicy Ham Steak

Canadian Bacon (4)

Canadian Bacon (4)

$6.50

4 Slices of Lean Canadian Bacon

Turkey Sausage

Turkey Sausage

$6.95
Side Corned Beef Hash

Side Corned Beef Hash

$10.00

Our Famous Corned Beef Hash

Chicken Apple Sausage (3)

Chicken Apple Sausage (3)

$7.00

Chicken Apple Sausage Links

Bagel w/Cream Cheese

Bagel w/Cream Cheese

$3.50

NY Bagel smeared with Cream Cheese

Toast Side

Toast Side

$3.50

Your choice of White, Milton's bread (wheat), Sourdough, Rye or English Muffin.

One Egg

$3.00

Any Style, poached, scrambled or fried

Two Eggs

$5.00

Any Style, poached , scrambled or fried

Home Fried Potatoes

Home Fried Potatoes

$6.00

Rustic cut Home fried potatoes wth onions and red peppers

Hashbrowns

Hashbrowns

$6.00

Crispy fried hash brown potatoes

Side Salsa

Side Salsa

$3.00

Homemade Salsa

Avocado Side

Avocado Side

$3.00

Creamy, Ripe, California Avocado

Nova Lox (2 Slices)

Nova Lox (2 Slices)

$18.00

Nova Lox

Cottage Cheese Side

Cottage Cheese Side

$4.00

Silky Cottage Cheese

Cheese Blintz (1)

Cheese Blintz (1)

$7.00

Cheese Blintz served with applesauce, sour cream, preserves and fruit compote dusted with powdered sugar

Potato Pancakes (2)

Potato Pancakes (2)

$8.00

Potato Pancakes served with applesauce

One Pancake

One Pancake

$5.50

One Buttermilk Pancake

Hamburger Patty

$7.50

Kids

Kids Egg in a Nest

Kids Egg in a Nest

$6.95

One Egg nestled in a slice of grilled whole wheat toast served with Bacon or Sausage and served with fruit.

Kids Silver Dollar Pancakes

Kids Silver Dollar Pancakes

$6.95

Silver Dollar Pancakes served with Fruit

Kids Egg, Pancakes, Meat

Kids Egg, Pancakes, Meat

$6.50

One egg, any style, two pancakes, bacon or sausage.

Kids French Toast

Kids French Toast

$5.95

French toast served with fruit

Kids Breakfast Burrito

$6.25

Breakfast burrito (eggs and cheese) served with fruit

Pancakes/Waffles/French Toast

Buttermilk Pancakes (until 2pm only)

Buttermilk Pancakes (until 2pm only)

$12.00

Three Buttermilk Pancakes Add bananas $1.25 Add fresh berries $2 Add bacon $3

Short Stack(until 2pm only)

Short Stack(until 2pm only)

$11.00

2 Fluffy Pancakes

Thick Sliced French Toast

Thick Sliced French Toast

$13.00

Thick Sliced French Toast Challah or Cinnamon Raisin Challah

Pancake/French Toast Combo

Pancake/French Toast Combo

$16.00

(2) Pancakes or (2) pieces of French Toast, (2) eggs any style and (2) pieces of bacon or sausage

Belgian Waffle (until 2pm only)

Belgian Waffle (until 2pm only)

$12.00

Homemade fluffy waffle, dusted with powdered sugar. Served with warm syrup and butter

Chicken and Waffle (until 2pm only)

Chicken and Waffle (until 2pm only)

$18.00
Milton's Avocado Toast

Milton's Avocado Toast

$16.00

Mashed avocado seasoned and topped with baby arugula, tomatoes and feta cheese. Served on a toasted sourdough bread. Gluten free bread add $1.50 add an egg $1.95

Oatmeal (until 2pm only)

Oatmeal (until 2pm only)

$9.00

McCann's Steel Cut Irish Oatmeal with fresh seasonal berries add $2

Homemade Granola

Homemade Granola

$7.00

House made Granola

Greek Yogurt Parfait

Greek Yogurt Parfait

$12.00

Served with our homemade granola and fresh cut fruit Sub berries add $2.00

Skillets

Healthy Skillet

$17.00

Fresh broccoli, spinach, mushrooms, tomatoes and seasoned potatoes, scrambled with egg whites and topped with melted provolone cheese

Meat Lovers Skillet

$18.00

Eggs scrambled with Canadian bacon, sausage, smoked bacon, home fried potatoes and topped with melted Jack and cheddar cheeses

Hopple Popple Skillet

$18.00

Scrambled eggs with soft salami, Home potatoes, peppers and onions

Soups

1/2 Gallon Matzo Ball

1/2 Gallon Matzo Ball

$28.95

Carrots, Chicken, Noodles, broth and 3 Matzo balls. Matzo balls are on the side. serves 3 to 4

1/2 Gallon Soup

1/2 Gallon Soup

$22.95

Hearty and delicious Chicken Noodle Soup served with carrots, noodles and chicken

1/2 Sandwich, Reuben Combo

1/2 Sandwich, Reuben Combo

$19.00

Half of a Corned Beef, Pastrami or Turkey Reuben and bowl of soup or salad.

1/2 Sandwich, Salad Combo

$17.00

Half of an Over-Stuffed sandwich and a salad.

1/2 Sandwich, Soup Combo

1/2 Sandwich, Soup Combo

$17.00

Half of an Over-Stuffed sandwich and a bowl of any soup.

PT Matzo Ball

PT Matzo Ball

$9.95

Carrots, Chicken, Noodles and Broth. 1 Matzo Ball on the side.

PT Soup

PT Soup

$9.95

A pint of any soup: Chicken noodle, Creamy tomato basil, Spilt Pea, Sweet and Sour cabbage Soup, Beef Barley or turkey chili

QRT Matzo Ball

QRT Matzo Ball

$16.95

Carrots, Chicken, Noodles and Broth. 2 Matzo Ball on the side.

QRT Soup

QRT Soup

$15.95
Soup/Salad

Soup/Salad

$14.00

Bowl of soup and house salad. Choice of dressing, Ranch, Bleu Cheese, Honey mustard, Balsamic, Italian or 1000.

Salads

Asian Chicken Salad

Asian Chicken Salad

$20.00+

Grilled chicken breast, shredded green cabbage, carrots, bean sprouts, scallions, oranges, rice noodles and wontons tossed with ginger sesame dressing.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Crisp romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese and homemade croutons tossed in our Caesar dressing.

Classic Cobb Salad

Classic Cobb Salad

$20.00+

Fresh grilled chicken breast, avocado, blue cheese crumbles, smoked bacon, tomatoes, egg and chopped lettuce all tossed with our Italian-blue cheese dressing.

House Salad

House Salad

$13.00

Mixed greens, radicchio and arugula, French beans, cherry tomatoes, Persian cucumbers, scallions, fresh corn, sweet bell peppers and feta cheese, tossed with a house lemon basil vinaigrette.

Miltons Chopped Salad

Miltons Chopped Salad

$20.00+

Chopped lettuce with turkey, salami, cucumber, mushrooms, tomatoes, egg, peppers, onions, olives, currants, Jack and Swiss cheeses, tossed with a buttermilk garlic dressing.

Grilled Salmon Salad

Grilled Salmon Salad

$22.00

Grilled salmon Filet on mixed greens, French green beans, fingerling potatoes, cherry tomatoes, fresh dill, hard-boiled egg, Kalamata olives, and fried capers with a French vinaigrette dressing.

Skirt Steak Cobb

Skirt Steak Cobb

$26.00

Grilled Angus skirt steak on romaine with egg, blue cheese crumble, tomatoes, crispy onion strings, avocado with house buttermilk dressing.

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$19.00+

Crispy lettuce mix topped with marinated chicken breast, feta and mozzarella cheeses, Kalamata olives, tomatoes, peppers, cucumber, and red onions tossed in a Greek Vinaigrette

BBQ Ranch Chicken Salad

BBQ Ranch Chicken Salad

$20.00+

Chopped lettuce tossed with grilled corn, diced tomatoes, scallions, cilantro, Jack and cheddar cheeses with avocado and tortilla strips. Served with ranch dressing

Strawberry Spinach Salad

Strawberry Spinach Salad

$15.00

Fresh spinach and mixed greens, candied walnuts, strawberries and feta cheese tossed with a raspberry dressing

Shrimp Salad

$24.00

Marinated grilled shrimp atop a bed of mixed greens, corn, cherry tomatoes , carrots, bacon, and avocado, tossed and dressed with a lemon Dijon mustard dressing

Southwestern Salad

Southwestern Salad

$20.00

Chopped lettuce, chicken, grilled corn, olives, tomatoes, cilantro, cucumbers, and black beans served in a homemade tortilla shell with Jack and cheddar cheeses and a special chipotle ranch dressing

Arugula Brussels Sprout Salad