Milton's Cuisine & Cocktails

NA Beverages

Coffee

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Cranberry

$4.00

Decaf

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Double Espresso

$7.00

Espresso

$5.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Grapefruit

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Hot Tea

$4.00

Latte

$5.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Macchiato

$4.00

Milk

$3.00

Mocktail

$8.00

NO BEVG

OJ

$4.00

Pineapple

$4.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Sparkling Water

$8.00

Sprite

$3.00

Still Water

$7.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Tomato Juice

$4.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$5.00

Virgin Margarita

$5.00

Apple Juice

$4.00

Cappuccino

$6.00

Starters

Appetizer Special

$10.00

Beef Carpaccio

$16.00

Bread & Butter

$6.00

Chicken Fried Bacon

$14.00

Deviled Eggs

$10.00

Fried Green Tomatoes

$11.00

Georgia Cheese Plate

$18.00

prompt for price

Lavosh

$3.00

Lobster Dip

$18.00

Pimento Cheese Dip

$11.00

Crab Bisque

$9.00

Shrimp Fritters

$10.00

Salads

Baby Wedge

$9.00

Beet & Bleu

$12.00

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Grain Bowl

$14.00

Ramen Noodle Salad

$11.00

Swiss Chard

$10.00

Entrees

1/2 Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes

$20.00

Blackened Salmon

$28.00

Ahi Tuna Entree

$32.00

Entree Special

Airline Chicken

$24.00

Cauliflower Steak

$24.00

Crab Cakes

$40.00

Pork Tenderloin

$30.00

Scallops

$42.00

Meatloaf

$28.00

Bolognese

$27.00

Trout

$27.00

Shrimp & Grits

$26.00

Solo Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes

$15.00

Fried Chicken

$21.00

Sides

Broccoli

$5.00

Green Beans

$4.00

Asparagus

$5.00

Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Risotto

$6.00

Side Salad

$5.00

FF

$5.00

Prime Sides

Blackened Pommes Frites

$10.00

Creamed Corn & Leeks

$10.00

Prime Brussels

$10.00

Roasted Cauliflower

$10.00

Baked Potato

$10.00

Creamed Spinach

$10.00

Gouda Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Prime Steaks

Bavette Steak

$40.00

Bone-In NY Strip

$60.00

Delmonico Ribeye

$52.00

Filet Mignon

$45.00

NY Strip

$46.00

Porterhouse For 2

$115.00

Sauces

Bernaise

$3.00

Duxelle - Truffle Butter

$3.00

Pink Peppercorn Horseradish

$3.00

Red Wine Veal Jus

$3.00

Dessert

6 Grapes Port

$9.00

Birthday Jar

$6.00

Cappucino

$4.50

Carrot Cake

$9.00

Chocolate Cake

$11.00

Crème Brulee

$9.00

Dessert Special

$10.00

Double Espresso

$5.00

Espresso

$3.50

Espresso Martini

$11.00

Scoop Ice Cream

$5.00

Tawny 10yr

$12.00

TO-GO Crème Brulee

$6.00

Kid's

ADD Kid's Chicken

$6.00

ADD Kid's Shrimp

$10.00

Kid's Fried Tenders

$12.00

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kid's Grilled Tenders

$12.00

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Kid's Pasta Alfredo

$8.00

Kid's Pasta Butter

$8.00

Kid's Pasta Red

$8.00

Kid's Shrimp

$12.00

Kid's FF

$5.00

Kid's Fruit

$3.00

Lunch

Bavette Steak

$40.00

Blackened Salmon

$28.00

Ahi Tuna Entree

$32.00

Deviled Eggs

$10.00

Fried Green Tomatoes

$11.00

L-Baby Iceberg Wedges

$9.00

L-Beet & Bleu Salad

$12.00

L-Broadwell Burger

$18.00

L-Caesar Salad

$9.00

L-Chicken Fried Bacon BLT

$16.00

L-Double D's Grilled Pimiento Cheese Sandwich

$15.00

L-Everything Crusted Tuna Poke Lettuce Wraps

$18.00

L-Hot Buttered Lobster Roll

$35.00

L-Milton's Acre Grain Bowl

$14.00

L-Pickled Fried Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

L-Ramen Noodle Salad

$11.00

Pimento Cheese Dip

$11.00

Crab Bisque

$9.00

Bolognese

$27.00

Shrimp & Grits

$26.00

Fried Chicken

$21.00

Sweet Potato Shrimp Fritters

$10.00

Benedicts

Avocado & Tomato Benedict

$15.00

Buckboard Bacon Benedict

$15.00

Goat Cheese Green Tomato Benedict

$15.00

Brunch Apps

Baby Iceberg Wedges

$9.00

Biscuits & Muffins

$6.00

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Chicken Fried Bacon

$14.00

Cinnamon Roll

$8.00

Deviled Farm Eggs

$10.00

Fried Green Tomatoes

$11.00

Piquillo Pepper Crab Bisque

$9.00

Shrimp Fritters

$10.00

Brunch Drinks

Bellini

Bloody Maria

$6.00

Bloody Mary

$6.00

Hair of the Hog

$12.00

Mimosa

Kids Brunch

k-French Toast

k-Pancakes

k- Scramble

Omlettes

Farmer's Omelette

$15.00

Fisherman Omelette

$17.00

Forager Omelette

$16.00

Southern & Such

Avocado Toast

$16.00

Blackened Salmon

$18.00

Brunch Shrimp & Grits

$17.00

Chicken Biscuits & Eggs

$16.00

Farmhouse Scramble

$15.00

Prime Steak & Eggs

$36.00

Sweet & Savory

Broadwell Breakfast

$16.00

Croissant French Toast

$16.00

Nashville Hot Croissant French Toast

$16.00

Brunch Sides

Cheddar Grits

$5.00

Fried Potatoes

$5.00

Garden Greens

$5.00

Grits

$5.00

Pimiento Grits

$5.00

SD Bacon

$5.00

SD Eggs

$5.00

SD Jalapeno Bacon

$5.00

SD Sausage

$5.00

Seasonal Fruit

$5.00

Toast

$3.00

Biscuit

$4.00

BQT Brunch

BQ Bacon Benedict

BQ Beignets

BQ Blackened Salmon

BQ Caesar

BQ Carrot Cake

BQ Chicken Biscuit

BQ Chicken Biscuit & Eggs

BQ Choclate Cake

BQ Cobbler

BQ Crab Bisque

BQ Farmer's Omelette

BQ Fisherman Omelette

BQ French Toast

BQ Fried Chicken

BQ Fruit & Cheese

BQ Green Tomatoes

BQ Quiche

BQ Scrambler

BQ Shrimp & Grits

BQ Shrimp Fritter

BQ Str. Yogurt

BQ Tater Waffles

BQ Tomato Bisque

BQ Wedge

Banquet Pre-Fixe

$40 Banquet

$40.00

$50 Banquet

$50.00

$60 Banquet

$60.00

BQ Caesar

BQ Carrot Cake

BQ Cheesecake

BQ Chocolate Cake

BQ Cobbler

BQ Crab Bisque

BQ Filet

BQ Fried Chicken

BQ Grilled Chicken

BQ Pork Loin

BQ Salmon

BQ Shrimp & Grits

BQ Steak

BQ Tomato Bisque

BQ Trout

BQ Vegetable Plate

BQ Wedge

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

800 Mayfield Road, Milton, GA 30009

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

