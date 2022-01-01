Restaurant header imageView gallery

Milts Stop n Eat Moab, Utah

review star

No reviews yet

356 S Mill Creek Dr

Moab, UT 84532

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Milkshake
Fries
Cheeseburger

Milts Classic Menu

Veggie Burger on grilled Rye Bread with melted Swiss; grilled mushroom and onion; and mayonnaise.

Hamburger

$5.50

4 oz grilled grass fed beef; hand crafted patty; on a grilled bun; topped with lettuce, onion, pickle, ketchup and mustard

Cheeseburger

$5.75

4 oz grilled hand crafted, grass fed beef patty with sharp cheddar cheese; on a grilled bun; topped with lettuce, onion, pickle, ketchup and mustard.

Bacon Cheeseburger

$7.75

4 oz grass fed beef; bacon cheeseburger topped with: lettuce, onion, pickle, ketchup & mustard; on a grilled bun.

Double Cheeseburger

$9.00

double patty ( 8 oz ) grass fed beef; grilled burger; topped with lettuce, onion pickle, ketchup and mustard; on a grilled bun..

Chicken Sandwich

$6.50

all natural 4 oz grilled breast; served on a grilled bun with lettuce, tomato and mayo.

Fish Sandwich

$7.00

house cut, hand breaded and fried fish filet; served on a grilled bun with lettuce; pickle, tomato and mayo.

Fried Bacon and Egg Sandwich on Sourdough

$7.50

two fried eggs with bacon and cheddar; on grilled sourdough bread...

Grilled Cheese Sandwich on Sourdough

$4.75

cheddar cheese melt on grilled sourdough bread

B.L.T

$7.00

bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise on grilled sourdough

Albuquerque Turkey Sandwich

$8.00

mesquite smoked turkey, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, grilled green chili and chipotle sauce on grilled sourdough.

BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich on a grilled bun

$7.75

bbq pulled pork and cheddar; on a grilled bun

Patty Melt

$8.00

grilled burger with grilled mushroom, grilled onion, swiss and mayo on grilled sourdough bread.

Veggie Burger

$6.75

garden burger brand; vegan patty; on a grilled bun with; lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, ketchup and mustard

Turkey, Pesto B.L.T.

$9.00

grilled smoked turkey, pesto, bacon, lettuce, tomato; on grilled sourdough

Veggie Patty Melt

$8.00

Veggie Burger served on grilled Sourdough Bread with Swiss; grilled Mushroom and Onion and mayo.

Signature Burgers

Blackened Chicken Breast served on grilled sourdough bread; with bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo and jalapeno.

Blue-moon Cheeseburger

$8.00

blue cheese, bacon grass fed cheeseburger served on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise.

Open-Faced Red Beef Chili Cheeseburger

$8.50

beef and bean smothered grass fed beef burger; with cheddar and chopped onion; served open faced with a fork.

Cowboy-Jalapeno Cheeseburger

$7.25

jalapeno, cheddar, grass fed cheeseburger with fry sauce and lettuce; on a grilled bun

Fried Bacon and Egg Cheeseburger

$8.00

bacon and egg topped, grass fed cheeseburger; on a grilled bun; with fry sauce...

Santa Fe Cheeseburger

$7.25

grass fed, cheddar, cheeseburger; topped with grilled green chili; lettuce, tomato and chipotle sauce

Western-BBQ Pulled Pork topped Cheeseburger

$8.50

grass fed cheeseburger, grilled and topped with; pulled pork and bbq sauce on a grilled bun

Mushroom Swiss

$7.25

single patty grass fed burger; with Swiss, grilled Mushrooms, Lettuce and Mayo on a grilled Bun..

Rodeo Burger

$8.25

Cheeseburger dressed with Bacon, Jalapeno, Onion Ring and BBQ Sauce served on a grilled all natural bun.

Elk Hamburger

$7.00

fresh ground Elk Burger; with lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise

Elk Cheeseburger

$7.50

fresh ground Elk Cheeseburger; with lettuce, tomato and mayonnaie

Open-Faced Veggie Burger smothered with Veggie Black Bean Chili

$8.00

Vegan Patty served open faced on a grilled bun; smothered in veggie black bean chili

Blackened Chicken Jalapeño Swiss BLT

$8.00

Blackened Chicken Breast topped with jalapeño, swiss, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on grilled sourdough bread.

Accessories

add pesto

$1.00

add bacon

$2.00

add cheese

$0.75

add jalapeno

$0.75

add green chili

$0.75

add fried egg

$1.50

add extra beef patty

$3.50

Sub Veggie Patty

Sub Elk Patty

$1.75

Add Elk Patty

$5.50

sub Chicken Breast

Hot Dogs

Wagyu Beef Loaded Hot Dog

$5.25

Grilled Wagyu Beef Hot Dog topped with; choice of ketchup, mustard, pickle, onion, tomato and chili pepper.

Wagyu Beef Chili Hot Dog

$7.00

Grilled Wagyu Beef Hot Dog; topped with beef and bean red chili, cheddar cheese and chopped onion.

Wagyu Beef Plain Hot Dog

$5.25

Snake River Wagyu Hot Dog; served plain.

Burritos

Bacon, Egg, Potato, Cheddar Cheese Burrito

$7.25

Burrito filled with: fried eggs, bacon, cheddar, salsa and potato

Black Bean Burrito

$6.50

vegetarian burrito filled with: black bean, salsa, cheddar cheese and potato

Grilled Chicken Burrito

$7.25

burrito filled with: grilled chicken, black bean, salsa, cheddar and potato

Ground Beef Burrito

$6.50

burrito filled with: grilled ground beef, black bean, salsa, cheddar and potato

Crispy Fish Burrito

$7.25

Crispy Fried Fish filled with: black bean, salsa, cheddar and potato

Elk Burrito

$8.00

grilled, ground Elk burrito filled with: black bean, salsa, cheddar and potato

Pulled Pork Burrito

$7.25

Side Dishes

Fries

$3.25

sliced up fried potato strips

Tater Tots

$3.25

tater tots

Onion Rings

$4.50

onion rings

Cheese Fries

$6.00

cheese fries

Pesto Cheese Fries

$7.00

Chipotle-green Chili Fries

$7.00

cheese fries with green chilis and chipotle

Beef Chili Cheese Fries

$7.50

beef and bean chili smothered fries

BBQ Pulled Pork Fries

$7.50

pulled pork bbq cheddar fries

Bowl of Chili

$5.00

Homemade Beef and Bean chili; topped with cheese and chopped onion.

Fried Chicken Nuggets

$6.00

Black Bean Chili

$4.00

sub Tater Tots

Side Salad

$5.00

Desserts

Milkshake

$5.00

milkshake

Brownie

$3.00

fudge brownie

Churro

$3.00

cinnamon sugar churro

Ice Cream Cone Sundae

$5.00

dish of ice cream sundae with toppings; and a waffle cone on top.

Churro Sundae

$6.00

churro with soft serve and toppings

Banana Sundae

$6.00

banana with soft serve and toppings

Brownie Sundae

$6.00

brownie with soft serve and toppings

Ice Cream Cone

$3.00

Ice Cream Cookie Sandwich

$4.00

Two cookies sandwiched around ice cream...

Beverages

Coke

$2.25

Diet Coke

$2.25

Dr Pepper

$2.25

coke products

Ice Tea

$2.25

unsweetened

Lemonade

$2.25

Fresh Lime

$2.50

sqrite with fresh lime squeeze

Root Beer

$2.25

Rootbeer Float

$5.00

Sprite

$2.25

Cinnamon Coke Float

$5.00

Current Specials

Turkey-Bacon-Pesto-Swiss Melt, on grilled Sour Dough

$8.00

Grilled Turkey, Bacon, Pesto and Swiss melted on grilled Sour Dough Bread.

Pesto Fries

$4.00

Retail

Misc

T Shirt

short sleeved shirt

$18.00

Hat / Visor

Hat / Visor

$19.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Small 1950's Drive Inn with outside shaded seating; and plenty of parking...

Location

356 S Mill Creek Dr, Moab, UT 84532

Directions

Gallery
Milts Stop n Eat image
Milts Stop n Eat image

Similar restaurants in your area

Spitfire Smokehouse - BBQ + TAPS
orange starNo Reviews
2 South 100 West Moab, UT 84532
View restaurantnext
Arches Thai
orange starNo Reviews
60 N 100 W Moab, UT 84532
View restaurantnext
Zax Restaurant - 96 S Main Street Moab Utah 84532
orange starNo Reviews
96 S Main St Moab, UT 84532
View restaurantnext
The Spoke on Center
orange starNo Reviews
5 N Main St Moab, UT 84532
View restaurantnext
Gloria's Corner Cafe - 20 S. Main St.
orange starNo Reviews
20 S. Main St. Moab, UT 84532
View restaurantnext
202 E Main St - Moab
orange starNo Reviews
202 main ave Moab, UT 84532
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Moab

Love Muffin Cafe
orange star4.7 • 951
139 N Main St Moab, UT 84532
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Moab
Grand Junction
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Durango
review star
Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)
Farmington
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Glenwood Springs
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Basalt
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Snowmass Village
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Aspen
review star
Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)
Provo
review star
Avg 4.7 (26 restaurants)
Provo
review star
Avg 4.7 (26 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston