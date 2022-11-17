Restaurant header imageView gallery
Food Trucks

Milt's BBQ

786 Reviews

$$

3411 N. Broadway

Chicago, IL 60657

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Char-Burger
Half BBQ Chicken
Smoked Brisket

Daily Specials

Make your own Challah with the Milt's starter kit. 1 Pound of perfect dough and egg wash to finish. All you need to do is braid, bake and enjoy!

Italian Beef Sandwich

$24.00

Smoked Chuck Eye braised in an aromatic broth, sliced and served on a hoagie bun with caramelized peppers, onions, and spicy giardiniera.

Steak Sandwich

$24.00

Caramelized onions and horseradish sauce atop thinly sliced Chuck Eye Steak, served on a hoagie bun.

15 Oz Boneless Ribeye

$85.00

Simply seasoned with salt and pepper, cooked to your desired temp. Choice of two sides.

Sliced Brisket Dinner

$36.00

9 oz of smoked brisket, sliced thick and served with your choice of side and coleslaw

Smoked Ribs

$80.00+

This item is truly world famous! A massive slab of beef ribs, coated in a dry rub and smoked for 7 hours to juicy perfection. Served with your choice of side and coleslaw. BBQ sauce on the side.

Challah Dough (Bake at home for Shabbat!)

$6.00

Make your own Challah with the Milt's starter kit. 1 Pound of perfect dough and egg wash to finish. All you need to do is braid, bake and enjoy! AVAILABLE THURSDAYS ONLY!

Starters

Appetizer Sampler

$26.00

Onion Rings, Fried Cauliflower, and Pretzel Bites

Beef Bacon (4)

Beef Bacon (4)

$6.00

Strips of our house cured and smoked beef.

Brisket Empanadas

$16.00

Pastry dough filled with brisket and carmelized onion. Served with a side of BBQ aioli.

Chicken Tenders (9) w/ Fries

$20.00

Tender strips of chicken breast coated in cornmeal and fried until crispy. (GF)

Chicken Wings

$14.00

Your choice of Smoked, Buffalo (spicy), or BBQ. (GF)

Chili Fries

$20.00

Our spicy chili on top a bed of crispy french fries.

1/2 Chili Fries

$13.00

Our spicy chili on top a bed of crispy french fries.

Fried Cauliflower

$11.00

Battered and deep fried cauliflower florets. Served with garlic aioli. (V)

Nachos

Nachos

$20.00

Your choice of Chili, Veggie Chili, or Pulled BBQ Chicken topped with diced tomato, sliced scallion, "sour cream," and guacamole.

1/2 Nachos

$13.00

Your choice of Chili, Veggie Chili, or Pulled BBQ Chicken topped with diced tomato, sliced scallion, "sour cream," and guacamole.

Onion Rings

$11.00

Served with Chipotle Aioli

Potato Skins (4)

$16.00

2 Potato Skins with Brisket Chili and scallions topped with Sour Cream (dairy free) 2 Potato Skins with Beef "Bacon" and scallions topped with "Ranch" (dairy free) and Jalapeño Aioli

Pretzel Bites

$10.00

Balls of pretzel dough that are deep fried. Served with a side of our Carolina style BBQ sauce.

Tofu Tenders (9) w/ Fries

$13.00

Strips of tofu coated in cornmeal and deep fried until crispy. (GF)

Tofu Tenders (6) w/ Fries

$11.00

Strips of tofu coated in cornmeal and deep fried until crispy. (GF)

Wing Sampler

Wing Sampler

$16.00

4 wings each of BBQ, Buffalo, and Smoked. Served with a side of ranch.

Soup/Salads

Add chicken $6, seitan $6, Salmon M.P, Brisket $9. All salads GF without croutons.

Chili Cup

$7.00

Your choice of either our Smoked Brisket Chili (brisket, ground beef, beans, and veggies in a thick tomato base, GF) or our Vegetarian Chili (beans, veggies, and bulgur wheat)

Chili Bowl

$12.00

Your choice of either our Smoked Brisket Chili (brisket, ground beef, beans, and veggies in a thick tomato base, GF) or our Vegetarian Chili (beans, veggies, and bulgur wheat)

Chicken & Veg Soup Cup

$5.00

Smoky chicken broth with celery, carrots, shredded chicken and onion.

Chicken & Veg Soup Bowl

$7.00

Smoky chicken broth with celery, carrots, shredded chicken and onion.

Cobb Salad

$18.00

Fresh romaine hearts topped with smoked turkey, beef "bacon," hard-cooked egg, diced tomato, garlicky croutons, avocado and red wine vinaigrette.

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$16.00

Crispy romaine topped with fried chicken tenders, diced celery and carrot, house croutons and drizzled with ranch dressing.

Mediterranean Salad

$14.00

Chopped romaine lettuce topped with crispy garbanzo beans, cucumber, diced tomato, pepitas, orange peel, and torn mint. Served with pomegranate vinaigrette.

House Salad

$12.00

Chopped romaine lettuce topped with diced tomatoes, cucumber, red onion and served with a balsamic vinaigrette

House Specialties

All meats are freshly smoked each day until perfectly tender. All house specialties include 1 side and choice of coleslaw, unless noted. Limited availability on ribs. House specialities only available for dinner service.
Half BBQ Chicken

Half BBQ Chicken

$24.00

Applewood-smoked chicken served with house bbq sauces on the side. Prepared fresh daily for dinner service (4pm), subject to availability.

Smoked Turkey Dinner

$22.00

Smoked and sliced turkey breast topped with housemate gravy served with choice of two sides (although we recommend smashed potatoes and green beans).

8oz Salmon

$28.00

Pan-seared and roasted salmon, drizzled with our original sauce.

Off The Grill

All Off-The-Grill items include a side of fries or choice of coleslaw.

Char-Burger

$14.00

Ground beef patty topped with lettuce, tomato, and onion

Milt's Burger

Milt's Burger

$20.00

Char-burger topped with brisket chili, "bacon," crispy onion and bbq aioli.

Bacon Ranch Burger

$20.00

Char-burger with beef "bacon," ranch dressing, lettuce, tomato and onion.

Char-Chicken

$16.00

Grilled chicken breast served with lettuce, tomato and onion on a toasted pretzel bun.

Milt's Chicken

$22.00

Char-Chicken sandwich topped with brisket chili, "bacon," crispy onion and bbq aioli.

Bacon Ranch Chicken

$21.00

Char-chicken sandwich with beef "bacon," ranch dressing, lettuce, tomato and onion.

Brisket Burger

$22.00

A mixture of ground beef and smoked brisket served on a pretzel bun and topped with crispy onion strings and bbq sauce. Burger must be cooked at least medium due to raw beef and brisket mixture.

Veggie Burger

$15.00

A house-made, vegan patty loaded with veggies and pan-fried to crispy perfection and topped with garlic aioli.

Romainian Char Dog

$10.00

All beef hot dog

Impossible Burger

$15.00

Popular plant-based burger. Has a similar look and taste to ground beef, but completely vegan!

Harif Burger

$20.00

Char-burger with beef "bacon," pickled jalapenos, jalapeno aioli, caramelized onion

Harif Chicken

$22.00

Grilled chicken breast topped with pickled jalapeños, caramelized onions, jalapeño aioli, and beef "bacon" all served on a pretzel bun.

Sandwiches

All sandwiches include a side of fries or choice of coleslaw.
Rib Sandwich

Rib Sandwich

$24.00

8-hr smoked and chopped rib meat, sautéed onions and bell peppers tossed in our BBQ sauce blend and topped with bbq aioli. Served on a toasted hoagie roll.

Smoked Brisket

$18.00

16-hr smoked brisket, chopped and served on a toasted pretzel bun. Sauces served on the side.

Pulled Chicken

$16.00

Applewood smoked chicken and caramelized onions served on a toasted pretzel bun.

BBQ Slider Trio

$18.00

Our three best sellers in slider form: one rib meat, one brisket, and one pulled chicken.

"NOSH"ville Hot Chicken

$18.00

Deep-fried chicken breast seasoned and sauced in a spicy blend of peppers. Served on a pretzel bun topped with house made pickles and creamy slaw.

Turkey Club

$18.00

Smoked and sliced turkey breast, "bacon," lettuce, tomato, onion and garlic aioli on toasted pretzel roll.

Smoked Chicken

$16.00

Slowly smoked chicken breast cooked until tender with lettuce, tomato, onion and served on a toasted pretzel bun.

Fried Chicken

$16.00

Chicken breast tenders tossed in Buffalo or BBQ with lettuce, tomato, onion and served on a toasted pretzel bun.

BLT

$15.00

Crispy beef "bacon" served with lettuce, tomato, and onion. On toasted pretzel roll with garlic aioli.

Smoked Seitan

$15.00

Locally produced ground seitan, smoked to perfection and tossed in bbq sauce, caramelized onions and served on a toasted pretzel bun.

Sides

Avocado (Sliced)

$3.00

Baked Potato

$4.00

Beef Bacon (2)

$4.00

Bread

$1.50

Brisket Baked Beans

$4.00

Tender pieces of brisket mixed with our sweet and savory baked beans

Carrots and Celery w/ Ranch

$5.00

Carrots & Parsnips

$4.00

Corn Bread

$4.00

served with maple margarine

Creamy Cole Slaw

$4.00

French Fries

$4.00

Gravy

$2.00

Grilled Squash w/ bell pepper and onion

$4.00

Jalapeños

$0.75

Pickles

$3.00
Roasted Green Beans

Roasted Green Beans

$4.00

Sauteed with shallots

Sauce

Smashed Potatoes

$4.00

A roughly smashed skin on potato seasoned with garlic

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Served with a side of our spiced apple ketchup

Tortilla Chips (Side)

$6.00

Vinegar Coleslaw

$4.00

Kid's Meals

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Three tender strips of chicken breast served with choice of fries, green beans or corn on the cob.

Kid's Frank & Beans

$8.00

Our famous brisket baked beans with chopped kid's hotdog served with choice of fries, green beans or corn on the cob.

Kid's Hot Dog

$8.00

served with choice of fries, green beans or corn on the cob.

Kid's Mini Burgers

$8.00

Three burger sliders served with choice of fries, green beans or corn on the cob.

Kid's Wings

$8.00

Four chicken wings (Buffalo, BBQ or Smoked) served with choice of fries, green beans or corn on the cob.

Desserts

To Go Cookie

$4.00

To Go Brownie

$4.00
To Go Mousse

To Go Mousse

$8.00

Take Out / Delivery Preferences

Kosher Tape/ Seal Order

Wrap for Delivery

Include Utensils

Contact Free Delivery

No Sauces

Take-Out Beer

$4.00

To Go Drink

$2.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markIntimate
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markRestroom
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markCryptocurrency
check markContactless Delivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 1:30 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

3411 N. Broadway, Chicago, IL 60657

Directions

Gallery
Milt's Barbecue for the Perplexed image
Milt's Barbecue for the Perplexed image
Milt's Barbecue for the Perplexed image
Milt's Barbecue for the Perplexed image

Similar restaurants in your area

Truck 4 Lincoln Park Zoo
orange starNo Reviews
2001 North Clark Street Chicago, IL 60614
View restaurantnext
TenGoku - West Loop, Chicago
orange starNo Reviews
651 West Washington Boulevard Chicago, IL 60661
View restaurantnext
Truck 1 - Museum Campus
orange starNo Reviews
1200 South Dusable Lake Shore Drive Chicago, IL 60605
View restaurantnext
Phlavz - Maxwell
orange star4.4 • 720
717 W Maxwell st Chicago, IL 60607
View restaurantnext
Whadda Jerk - Wicker Park
orange star4.0 • 38
2015 w Division Chicago, IL 60622
View restaurantnext
Truck 2 Roaming
orange starNo Reviews
6801 West Roosevelt Road Berwyn, IL 60402
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Chicago

Mild 2 Spicy - Lakeview
orange star4.7 • 10,968
714 W Diversey Pkwy Chicago Chicago, IL 60614
View restaurantnext
DMK Burger Bar - Chicago
orange star4.4 • 7,863
2954 N Sheffield Ave Chicago, IL 60657
View restaurantnext
Do-Rite Donuts - DRD Wrigleyville
orange star4.7 • 5,208
1027 W Addison St Chicago, IL 60613
View restaurantnext
Coda di Volpe
orange star4.8 • 4,011
3335 N Southport Ave Chicago, IL 60657
View restaurantnext
Happy Camper Wrigley
orange star4.7 • 3,812
3458 n Clark st Chicago, IL 60657
View restaurantnext
Zam Zam Mediteranean Grill
orange star4.8 • 3,810
3461 N Clark St Chicago, IL 60657
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Chicago
Chinatown
review star
Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
Grand Boulevard
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
River East
review star
Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)
Bridgeport
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
University Village
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Chatham
review star
Avg 3.1 (3 restaurants)
Bucktown
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Edgewater
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Wicker Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston