Milwalky Taco

459 Reviews

$$

605 N Milwaukee Ave

Libertyville, IL 60048

Order Again

Popular Items

Carne Asada
Brisket Taco
Pollo

Specials

Quesabirria

$15.00

Sopes de Tinga

$5.00

Burrito

$14.00

Steak Torta

$13.00

Fajita Bowl

$12.00

Grande Quesadilla

$9.00

Chicken Flautas

$9.00

Chicken, cheese and salsa roja wrapped in a tortilla and fried. Topped with lettuce, queso fresco and avocado crema. 3 per order

Cucumber Salad

$7.00

Cucumber, balsamic, tajin, cilantro and red onion

Shrimp ceviche

$13.00

Fried Avocado Taco

$4.50

hand breaded avocado, jalapeño mayo, corn and black bean pico, cilantro

Queso Dip

$13.00

Flan

$8.00Out of stock

Chicken Pozole

$12.00

Spicy Salsa Trio

$6.00

Carnitas Egg Rolls

$12.00Out of stock

Appetizers

Chips & Salsa

$3.00

Guacamole (Two Scoops)

$7.00

House Hot

$2.00

Sides

Esquites

$8.00

Ensalada

$9.00

Grilled Knob Onions

$3.00

Grilled Jalapenos

$3.00

Frijoles Charros

$6.00Out of stock

Escabeche

$3.00

Cauliflower Rice

$4.00

Tacos

Carnitas

$4.50

Pescado

$5.50

Camaron

$6.00

Panza

$5.00

Pastor

$4.50

Carne Asada

$4.50

Pollo

$4.00

Papas con Rajas

$3.50

Hongos

$4.00

Walking Taco

$4.00

Brisket Taco

$5.00

Plantain

$4.50

Garlic Beet Mayo, Black Bean, Cabbage and Lime Slaw

Salmon Taco

$5.50

Desserts

Churros

$6.00

Strawberry Horchata

$6.00Out of stock

Banana Split

$8.00Out of stock

Kids

Kids Tacos

$5.00

Kids Quesadilla

$4.00

Kids Nachos

$6.00

Extras

Side Guac (One Scoop)

$2.50

Side Tomatillo

$1.00

Side Rojo

$1.00

Side Avocado

$2.50

Side Tortillas

$1.00

Side Crema

$1.00

Side Cheese

$1.00

Side Chipotle Ranch

$1.00

Side Chipotle Mayo

$1.00

Beer

2 Fools Tart Cherry

$9.00

Anti Hero

$6.00

Blue Moon Light Sky

$5.00

Bohemia

$4.00

Chilly Water

$7.00

Corona Extra

$4.00

Corona Premier

$4.00

Dos Equis Amber

$4.00Out of stock

Dos Equis Bottle

$4.00

Freedom lemonade

$6.00

Gumballhead

$7.00

Hazy Little Thing

$6.00

Hazy Pitch

$6.00

Hopewell Tiny Waves

$13.00Out of stock

Little Sumpin' Sumpin'

$6.00Out of stock

Miller Light

$3.00

Mind Haze

$7.00Out of stock

Modelo Especial

$4.00

Negra Modelo

$4.00

Octoberface

$9.50Out of stock

Octoberfest

$6.00Out of stock

Pacifico

$5.00

Paulaner

$6.00Out of stock

Pursuit of Freedom

$5.00

Scarlet Fire

$7.00Out of stock

Sol

$4.00Out of stock

Space Station Middle Finger

$7.00

Tecate

$3.00

Tecate Light

$3.00

Tres Izquierdas

$7.00

Zombie Dust

$7.00Out of stock

Wayup Guava Paloma

$7.00

Long Drink

$7.00

N/A

Tala Cold Brew

$3.50

Horchata

$5.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite Can

$3.00

Coke Can

$2.00

Jarritos

$3.00

Honest Tea

$3.00

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Mexican Sprite

$3.00

Soda Water

$2.00

Topo Chico

$3.00

Virgin Margarita

$4.00

Virgin Gecko

$5.00

Tonic

$3.00Out of stock

Tala Tea

$3.50

Brunch

Bloody Mary

$11.00Out of stock

Bottomless Mimosa

$20.00

Gecko Mimosa

$10.00

Milwalky Tala

$11.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Prickly Pear Mimosa

$10.00Out of stock

Orange Juice

$4.00

Bottomless refill

Margaritas

Single MT Margarita (just pour over ice!!)

$10.00Out of stock

Margarita Pouch (Ready To Drink!!!)

$10.00

Margarita Kit (Serves 13!!)

$45.00Out of stock

Large Margarita Kit (Serves 17!!)

$60.00

Casamigos Kit (Serves 6.5!!)

$35.00Out of stock

Paloma

Casamigos Paloma Kit(serves 6 Palomas!)

$38.00Out of stock

Casamigos Reposado Paloma Kit (Serves 17!!!)

$100.00

Casamigos Blanco Paloma Kit (Serves 17!!!)

$90.00Out of stock

Paloma Pouch (Ready To Drink!)

$11.00Out of stock
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Location

605 N Milwaukee Ave, Libertyville, IL 60048

Directions

Milwalky Taco image

