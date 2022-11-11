Milwaukee Brat House imageView gallery
Milwaukee Brat House 1013 Old World 3rd St

No reviews yet

1013 Old World 3rd St

Milwaukee, WI 53203

Draft

Miller Lite Tap

$5.00

Coors Light Tap

$5.00

Pabst Blue Ribbon Tap

$5.00

Schlitz Tap

$5.00

Blue Moon

$6.00

Lakefront East Side Dark

$6.00

Lakefront IPA

$6.00

Lakefront Klisch

$6.00

New Glarus Moon Man

$6.00

New Glarus Spotted Cow

$6.00

New Glarus Rotational Tap

$6.00

Terapin Hopsecutioner

$6.00

Twisted Tea

$6.00

Franziskaner

$7.00

Guinness

$7.00

Modelo Especial

$7.00

Truly

$3.00

Louies Demise

$7.00

Angry Orchard Tap

$6.00

Shandy

$6.00

PIT Miller Lite Tap

$15.00

PIT Coors Light Tap

$15.00

PIT Pabst Blue Ribbon Tap

$15.00

PIT Schlitz Tap

$15.00

PIT Blue Moon

$17.00

PIT Lakefront East Side Dark

$17.00

PIT Lakefront IPA

$17.00

PIT Lakefront Klisch

$17.00

PIT New Glarus Moon Man

$17.00

PIT New Glarus Spotted Cow

$17.00

PIT New Glarus Rotational Tap

$17.00

PIT Terapin Hopsecutioner

$17.00

PIT Twisted Tea

$17.00

PIT Franziskaner

$19.00

PIT Guinness

$19.00

PIT Modelo Especial

$19.00

PIT Angry Orchard

$17.00

Liter Miller Lite

$10.00

Liter Coors Light

$10.00

Liter Pabst Blue Ribbon

$10.00

Liter Schlitz

$10.00

Liter Blue Moon

$12.00

Liter Be Gone

$12.00

Liter IPA

$12.00

Liter Be Good

$12.00

Liter Moon Man

$12.00

Liter Spotted Cow

$12.00

Liter New Glarus Rotational Tap

$12.00

Liter Terapin Hopsecutioner

$12.00

Liter Twisted Tea

$12.00

Liter Franziskaner

$14.00

Liter Guinness

$14.00

Liter Modelo Especial

$14.00

Liter Angry Orchard

$12.00

Bottle/Can

Avery El Gose

$6.00

Bud Light Bottle

$5.00

Bud Light Tall Boy

$5.00

Budweiser

$5.00

Coconut Porter

$6.00

Coors Light Bottle

$5.00

Coors Light Tall Boy

$5.00

Corona

$6.00

Hamm's

$5.00

Heineken

$6.00

Heineken NA

$5.00

Left Hand Milk Stout

$6.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Miller High Life

$5.00

Miller Lite Bottle

$5.00

Miller Lite Tall Boy

$5.00

Modelo Especial

$6.00

Mud Puppy Porter

$6.00

Naked Threesome

$7.00

Old Milwaukee

$5.00

Pabst Blue Ribbon Tall Boy

$5.00

Psuedosue

$7.00

Raised Grain Imperial Stout

$7.00

Rhinelander

$3.00

Rhinelander Bucket

$10.00

Riverwest Stein

$6.00

Rolling Rock

$5.00

Schlitz

$5.00

Stella Artois

$6.00

Ciders, etc.

Angry Orchard

$6.00

Long Drink

$6.00

Mikes Hard Black Cherry

$5.00

Mikes Hard Lemonade

$5.00

PBR Hard Coffee

$7.00

Schofferhofer Grapefruit

$7.00

Strongbow

$7.00

Topo Chico

$6.00

Truly

$3.00

Vizzy

$6.00

White Claw

$6.00

Combos/Specials

The Conforti

$7.00

The Double Down

$7.00

Deer and a Beer

$7.00

Angry Balls

$7.00

The House White

$8.00

Vodka

Rail Vodka

$4.00+

44 North

$7.00+

Absolut

$5.00+

Belvedere

$7.00+

Chopin

$6.00+

Deep Eddies

$5.00+

Fix Vodka

$5.00+

Grey Goose

$7.00+

Kettle One

$7.00+

Pink Whitney

$5.00+

Pinnacle

$5.00+

Smirnoff

$5.00+

Stoli

$5.00+

Titos

$5.00+

Gin

Rail Gin

$4.00+

Aviation Gin

$5.00+

Beefeater

$5.00+

Bombay Saphire

$7.00+

Hendricks

$5.00+

Rehorst Gin

$5.00+

Tanqueray

$5.00+

Rum/ Brandy

Rail Rum

$4.00+

Bacardi

$5.00+

Captain Morgan

$5.00+

Malibu

$5.00+

RumHaven

$5.00+

Oakhart

$5.00+

Goslings

$5.00+

Korbel

$5.00+

Tequila

Rail Tequila

$4.00+

Alto

$5.00+

Atlo Anejo

$5.00+

Alto Reposado

$5.00+

Casamigoes Anejo

$5.00+

Casamigoes Blanco

$5.00+

Casamigos mezcal

$5.00+

Casamigoes Reposado

$5.00+

Hornitos

$5.00+

Patron

$7.00+

Don Julio

$7.00+

Teremana

$5.00+

Whiskey

Rail whiskey

$4.00+

Canadian Club

$5.00+

Crown Royal

$7.00+

Gentleman Jack

$7.00+

Jack

$6.00+

Jameson

$5.00+

Jameson Black

$5.00+

Jameson Caskmates

$5.00+

Kilbeggan

$3.00+

Seagrams 7

$5.00+

Seagrams VO

$6.00+

Skrewball

$5.00+

Slow & Low

$5.00+

Tullamore Dew

$5.00+

Hibiki

$12.00+

Jameson 18yr

$20.00+

Pendleton

$4.00+

Scotch/Bourbon

Angels Envy

$16.00+

Basil Hayden

$12.00+

Basil Hayden Rye

$12.00+

Blantons

$12.00+

Buffalo Trace

$9.00+

Bulleit

$6.00+

Bulleit Rye

$6.00+

Dewers

$5.00+

E.H. Taylor

$16.00

Eagle Rare

$8.00+

Elijah Craig Barrel

$12.00+

Elijah Craig SM Btach

$12.00

Elmer T. Lee

$16.00+

Evan Williams

$11.00

Glendfiddich

$14.00

Glenlivet 12yr

$14.00

Hancock President's

$13.00+

Jeffersons Reserve

$18.00

Jim Beam

$5.00+

Jim Beam Apple

$5.00+

Jim Beam Black

$5.00+

Jim Beam Honey

$5.00+

Jim Beam Red Stag

$5.00+

Jim Beam Rye

$5.00+

Johnnie Walker Black

$7.00+

Johnnie Walker Red

$5.00+

Kentucky Owl

$15.00+

Knob Creek

$13.00

Knob Single Barrel

$20.00

Laphroaig

$16.00

Larceny Barrel

$8.00+

Macallan 12yr

$16.00+

Maker's 46

$14.00

Makers Mark

$6.00+

Mckenna 10yr

$12.00+

Red Stag

$5.00+

Redbreast 12

$10.00+

Sazarac Rye

$7.00+

Templeton Rye

$14.00

Van Winkle 10

$30.00+

Van Winkle 12

$35.00+

Weller Green

$10.00+

Whistle Pig

$18.00

Woodford Reserve

$9.00+

Woodford Rye

$16.00

Woodinville

$10.00+

WP Boss Hog

$125.00

Yamazzaki 12

$22.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Dr. Mcgillicuddy

$5.00+

Fernet

$5.00+

Fireball

$5.00+

Goldschlager

$5.00+

Grand Marnier

$6.00+

Hazelnut

$5.00+

Irish Cream

$5.00+

Jager

$5.00+

Kaluha

$5.00+

Peach Schnapps

$5.00+

Rumple Mintz

$5.00+

Sambuca

$5.00+

Sour Apple Pucker

$5.00+

Southern Comfort

$5.00+

Triple Sec

$5.00+

Amaretto

$4.00+

Apple Liqueur

$4.00+

Black Haus

$5.00+

Blue Carucao

$5.00+

Butterscotch

$5.00+

Campari

$5.00+

Cointreau

$5.00+

Rumchata

$5.00+

NA Beverages

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Ginger Ale

$2.75

Cranberry Juice

$2.75

Orange Juice

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Root Beer

$4.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Ice Tea

$2.75

Coffee

$2.00

Starters

Wings

$14.95

One pound of our house-marinated wings, deep fried and served with a side of ranch or bleu cheese! 12.95 Buffalo, BBQ, Tiger Style, Parmesan & Cayenne Dry Rub, Jerk Dry Rub

Brat House Sausage Sampler

$16.95

Usinger's Bratwurst, Polish, and Italian Sausage paired with Bunzel's Hot Hungarian sausage, sliced and served on a bed of sautéed onions, red peppers, sauerkraut, and mushrooms, served with a pretzel roll

Combination Basket

$14.95

A bit of the best of everything! Cheese curds, chicken tenders, onion rings, and french fries! Served with a side of ranch! $

Wisconsin Cheese Curds

$10.95

The Wisconsin classic! White cheddar curds that are beer battered, deep fried, and dusted with Parmesan cheese, served with a side of ranch.

Loaded Tots

$12.95

Tater tots loaded up with cheese sauce, bacon bits, shredded cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes, and zesty chipotle sauce.

Chicken Tenders

$11.95

Breaded and fried tenders served on a bed of french fries with a side of ranch.

Jumbo Bavarian Pretzel

$14.95

Guaranteed to be one of the biggest pretzels you have ever seen! Served with a sharp cheddar cheese sauce, a side of house made beer cheese soup, and spicy beer mustard!

Side Salad

$4.00

Soup and Salad

Chicken Caesar Salad

$13.95

Classic Caesar Salad with choice between grilled or fried chicken.

House Salad

$11.95

Crisp lettuce and house vegetables served with your choice of dressing.

Beer Cheese Soup

$4.95+

Homemade recipe, as featured in USA Today, made with Wisconsin cheddar, hickory smoked bacon, roasted red peppers, and Lakefront Brewery’s IPA.

Side Salad

$4.00

Sausages

Miltown

$13.95

Usinger’s classic bratwurst topped with Wisconsin cheddar cheese, sautéed onions, and sautéed mushrooms

Milwaukee Dog

$13.95

Bacon wrapped Vienna Beef frank topped with cheddar cheese and diced raw onion.

Southsider

$12.95

Usinger’s brat topped with Wisconsin cheddar cheese, jalapeño peppers, and bacon.

German Style

$11.95

Usinger’s classic bratwurst topped with fresh sauerkraut and sautéed onions.

Cheddar Jalapeno

$13.95

Usinger’s cheddar and jalapeño stuffed smoked sausage, topped with sauerkraut.

Greek Freak

$14.95

A tribute to #34! Exclusive specialty made Bunzel's Gyro Brat topped with tomatoes, diced cucmbers, chopped pepperocinis, kalamata olives, red onion, feta, and tzatsiki sauce, served on a pita.

Fully Loaded

$13.95

Usinger’s bratwurst loaded up with kraut, sauteed onions, sautéed red peppers, poblanos, spicy giardiniera, and sautéed mushrooms.

Johnny Utah

$14.95

Usinger’s Kentucky bourbon smoked sausage and house made pulled pork, topped with coleslaw and served on a hoagie roll.

Farwell

$13.95

Usinger’s bratwurst topped with a mix of sautéed onions, roasted poblano peppers, diced bacon, pesto, and melted smoked gouda cheese

Build Your Own Sausage

Bratwurst

$9.95

Italian Sausage

$9.95

Smoked Sausage

$9.95

Hot Dog

$9.95

Hot Hungarian

$10.95

Beyond Bratwurst

$10.95

Burgers

Wisconsin Burger

$14.95

Beef burger topped with sautéed red peppers, cheddar cheese, house chipotle ranch sauce, and Wisconsin cheese curds.

Bacon Cheese Burger

$12.95

Beef burger topped with thick cut baconand choice of cheese

The Belly Buster

$16.95

The Ultimate burger! a brat patty and beef patty with cheddar cheese and sauteed onions

Cream City Classic Burger

$13.95

Brat Patty topped with signature beer mustard, pickle chips, raw onions, and aged sharp cheddar cheese.

Build Your Own Burger

Burger

$10.95

Brat Patty

$10.95

Beyond Burger

$11.95Out of stock

More Handhelds

Philly Cheese Steak

$13.95

Fresh hoagie roll loaded with chopped rib eye, pepper jack, caramelized onions, and cheese sauce.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.95

House made pulled pork, topped with bacon and pepper jack cheese. served on a Miller Pretzel Roll

Grilled Cheese

$9.95

Wisconsin cheddar cheese melted between multi-grain bread.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$13.95

Juicy grilled chicken breast topped with lettuce and tomato served on a potato roll. Try it Plain, Cajun or Buffalo style

Chicken Bacon Chipotle Wrap

$13.95

Chicken, grilled or fried, wrapped up with crispy, bacon, house vegetables, cheddar cheese, and zesty chipotle ranch in a flour tortilla

Fish Fry

Signature Friday Fish Fry

$13.95

Schlitz beer-battered cod served with our house French fries, rye bread, tarter sauce, and finished with our delicious coleslaw

Sides

Baked Beans

$3.00

Coleslaw

$3.00

Cottage Cheese

$3.00

Kettle Chips

$3.00Out of stock

Loaded Tots

$4.00

Onion Rings

$5.95

Parmesan Fries

$3.00

Plain Tot Basket

$5.95

Potato Salad

$3.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Pretzel Roll

$2.00

Side Sauce

Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Buffalo Side

$0.50

Chipotle Ranch

$0.75

FO Sauce Sd

$0.75

French

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Italian

$0.50

Nacho Cheese Sd

$0.75

Ranch

$0.50

Side Soup 4oz

$1.00

Tiger Side

$0.50

Sports Specials

$6 Jim Beam

$6.00

$6 Hornitos

$6.00

$4 Twisted Tea

$4.00

$4 Truly

$4.00

$4 Beam Shot

$4.00

$4 Hornitos Shot

$4.00

$7 Grey Goose

$7.00

$7 Captain

$7.00

$4 Coors lite TB

$4.00

$5 Teramana Shot

$5.00

$5 Jager Bomb

$5.00

$4 Jager Shot

$4.00

Merch

Brat Shirt

$25.00

Brat Hat

$15.00

Top Browns

10 YR Rip Van Winkle

$36.00

12 YR Rip Van Winkle

$41.00

Angels Envy Bourbon

$13.00

Angels Envy Rye

$17.00

Basil 10 Yr

$14.00

Basil Hayden

$10.00

Blantons

$14.00

Buffalo Trace

$11.00

Eagle Rare

$12.00

EH Taylor Single

$13.00

EH Taylor Small Batch

$10.00

Elijah Craig

$16.00

Elmer T Lee

$18.00

Hancock

$17.00

Henry McKenna

$15.00

J. Henry

$13.00

Jameson 18 YR

$30.00

Kentucky Owl

$19.00

Knob Creek Small Batch

$10.00

Larceny BP

$11.00

McCallan 12

$20.00

Midwinter Nights Dram

$28.00

Red Breast

$12.00

Sazerac Rye

$11.00

Weller 12

$24.00

Weller Full

$30.00

Weller Green

$14.00

Woodford Reserve

$10.00

Woodinville

$10.00

Yellowstone

$9.00
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
1013 Old World 3rd St, Milwaukee, WI 53203

