Milwaukee Brat House 1013 Old World 3rd St
No reviews yet
1013 Old World 3rd St
Milwaukee, WI 53203
Miller Lite Tap
Coors Light Tap
Pabst Blue Ribbon Tap
Schlitz Tap
New Glarus Spotted Cow
Miller Lite Bottle
Coors Light Bottle
Pabst Blue Ribbon Tall Boy
Lakefront Klisch
Lakefront East Side Dark
Miller Lite Tall Boy
Coors Light Tall Boy
Bud Light Bottle
Miller High Life
Lakefront IPA
Rail Vodka
Rail Gin
Rail Rum
Rail whiskey
Rail Tequila
Titos
Captain Morgan
Rumple Mintz
Tullamore Dew
Jameson
Casamigoes Blanco
Fireball
Crown Royal
White Claw
The Conforti
The House White
Lunchbox
Smirnoff Bomb
$6 Irish Coffee
$4 Jamo shot
Draft
Miller Lite Tap
Coors Light Tap
Pabst Blue Ribbon Tap
Schlitz Tap
Blue Moon
Lakefront East Side Dark
Lakefront IPA
Lakefront Klisch
New Glarus Moon Man
New Glarus Spotted Cow
New Glarus Rotational Tap
Terapin Hopsecutioner
Twisted Tea
Franziskaner
Guinness
Modelo Especial
Truly
Louies Demise
Angry Orchard Tap
Shandy
PIT Miller Lite Tap
PIT Coors Light Tap
PIT Pabst Blue Ribbon Tap
PIT Schlitz Tap
PIT Blue Moon
PIT Lakefront East Side Dark
PIT Lakefront IPA
PIT Lakefront Klisch
PIT New Glarus Moon Man
PIT New Glarus Spotted Cow
PIT New Glarus Rotational Tap
PIT Terapin Hopsecutioner
PIT Twisted Tea
PIT Franziskaner
PIT Guinness
PIT Modelo Especial
PIT Angry Orchard
Liter Miller Lite
Liter Coors Light
Liter Pabst Blue Ribbon
Liter Schlitz
Liter Blue Moon
Liter Be Gone
Liter IPA
Liter Be Good
Liter Moon Man
Liter Spotted Cow
Liter New Glarus Rotational Tap
Liter Terapin Hopsecutioner
Liter Twisted Tea
Liter Franziskaner
Liter Guinness
Liter Modelo Especial
Liter Angry Orchard
Bottle/Can
Avery El Gose
Bud Light Bottle
Bud Light Tall Boy
Budweiser
Coconut Porter
Coors Light Bottle
Coors Light Tall Boy
Corona
Hamm's
Heineken
Heineken NA
Left Hand Milk Stout
Michelob Ultra
Miller High Life
Miller Lite Bottle
Miller Lite Tall Boy
Modelo Especial
Mud Puppy Porter
Naked Threesome
Old Milwaukee
Pabst Blue Ribbon Tall Boy
Psuedosue
Raised Grain Imperial Stout
Rhinelander
Rhinelander Bucket
Riverwest Stein
Rolling Rock
Schlitz
Stella Artois
Ciders, etc.
Combos/Specials
Vodka
Gin
Rum/ Brandy
Tequila
Whiskey
Scotch/Bourbon
Angels Envy
Basil Hayden
Basil Hayden Rye
Blantons
Buffalo Trace
Bulleit
Bulleit Rye
Dewers
E.H. Taylor
Eagle Rare
Elijah Craig Barrel
Elijah Craig SM Btach
Elmer T. Lee
Evan Williams
Glendfiddich
Glenlivet 12yr
Hancock President's
Jeffersons Reserve
Jim Beam
Jim Beam Apple
Jim Beam Black
Jim Beam Honey
Jim Beam Red Stag
Jim Beam Rye
Johnnie Walker Black
Johnnie Walker Red
Kentucky Owl
Knob Creek
Knob Single Barrel
Laphroaig
Larceny Barrel
Macallan 12yr
Maker's 46
Makers Mark
Mckenna 10yr
Red Stag
Redbreast 12
Sazarac Rye
Templeton Rye
Van Winkle 10
Van Winkle 12
Weller Green
Whistle Pig
Woodford Reserve
Woodford Rye
Woodinville
WP Boss Hog
Yamazzaki 12
Liqueurs/Cordials
Dr. Mcgillicuddy
Fernet
Fireball
Goldschlager
Grand Marnier
Hazelnut
Irish Cream
Jager
Kaluha
Peach Schnapps
Rumple Mintz
Sambuca
Sour Apple Pucker
Southern Comfort
Triple Sec
Amaretto
Apple Liqueur
Black Haus
Blue Carucao
Butterscotch
Campari
Cointreau
Rumchata
NA Beverages
Starters
Wings
One pound of our house-marinated wings, deep fried and served with a side of ranch or bleu cheese! 12.95 Buffalo, BBQ, Tiger Style, Parmesan & Cayenne Dry Rub, Jerk Dry Rub
Brat House Sausage Sampler
Usinger's Bratwurst, Polish, and Italian Sausage paired with Bunzel's Hot Hungarian sausage, sliced and served on a bed of sautéed onions, red peppers, sauerkraut, and mushrooms, served with a pretzel roll
Combination Basket
A bit of the best of everything! Cheese curds, chicken tenders, onion rings, and french fries! Served with a side of ranch! $
Wisconsin Cheese Curds
The Wisconsin classic! White cheddar curds that are beer battered, deep fried, and dusted with Parmesan cheese, served with a side of ranch.
Loaded Tots
Tater tots loaded up with cheese sauce, bacon bits, shredded cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes, and zesty chipotle sauce.
Chicken Tenders
Breaded and fried tenders served on a bed of french fries with a side of ranch.
Jumbo Bavarian Pretzel
Guaranteed to be one of the biggest pretzels you have ever seen! Served with a sharp cheddar cheese sauce, a side of house made beer cheese soup, and spicy beer mustard!
Side Salad
Soup and Salad
Chicken Caesar Salad
Classic Caesar Salad with choice between grilled or fried chicken.
House Salad
Crisp lettuce and house vegetables served with your choice of dressing.
Beer Cheese Soup
Homemade recipe, as featured in USA Today, made with Wisconsin cheddar, hickory smoked bacon, roasted red peppers, and Lakefront Brewery’s IPA.
Side Salad
Sausages
Miltown
Usinger’s classic bratwurst topped with Wisconsin cheddar cheese, sautéed onions, and sautéed mushrooms
Milwaukee Dog
Bacon wrapped Vienna Beef frank topped with cheddar cheese and diced raw onion.
Southsider
Usinger’s brat topped with Wisconsin cheddar cheese, jalapeño peppers, and bacon.
German Style
Usinger’s classic bratwurst topped with fresh sauerkraut and sautéed onions.
Cheddar Jalapeno
Usinger’s cheddar and jalapeño stuffed smoked sausage, topped with sauerkraut.
Greek Freak
A tribute to #34! Exclusive specialty made Bunzel's Gyro Brat topped with tomatoes, diced cucmbers, chopped pepperocinis, kalamata olives, red onion, feta, and tzatsiki sauce, served on a pita.
Fully Loaded
Usinger’s bratwurst loaded up with kraut, sauteed onions, sautéed red peppers, poblanos, spicy giardiniera, and sautéed mushrooms.
Johnny Utah
Usinger’s Kentucky bourbon smoked sausage and house made pulled pork, topped with coleslaw and served on a hoagie roll.
Farwell
Usinger’s bratwurst topped with a mix of sautéed onions, roasted poblano peppers, diced bacon, pesto, and melted smoked gouda cheese
Build Your Own Sausage
Burgers
Wisconsin Burger
Beef burger topped with sautéed red peppers, cheddar cheese, house chipotle ranch sauce, and Wisconsin cheese curds.
Bacon Cheese Burger
Beef burger topped with thick cut baconand choice of cheese
The Belly Buster
The Ultimate burger! a brat patty and beef patty with cheddar cheese and sauteed onions
Cream City Classic Burger
Brat Patty topped with signature beer mustard, pickle chips, raw onions, and aged sharp cheddar cheese.
Build Your Own Burger
More Handhelds
Philly Cheese Steak
Fresh hoagie roll loaded with chopped rib eye, pepper jack, caramelized onions, and cheese sauce.
Pulled Pork Sandwich
House made pulled pork, topped with bacon and pepper jack cheese. served on a Miller Pretzel Roll
Grilled Cheese
Wisconsin cheddar cheese melted between multi-grain bread.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Juicy grilled chicken breast topped with lettuce and tomato served on a potato roll. Try it Plain, Cajun or Buffalo style
Chicken Bacon Chipotle Wrap
Chicken, grilled or fried, wrapped up with crispy, bacon, house vegetables, cheddar cheese, and zesty chipotle ranch in a flour tortilla
Fish Fry
Sides
Side Sauce
Top Browns
10 YR Rip Van Winkle
12 YR Rip Van Winkle
Angels Envy Bourbon
Angels Envy Rye
Basil 10 Yr
Basil Hayden
Blantons
Buffalo Trace
Eagle Rare
EH Taylor Single
EH Taylor Small Batch
Elijah Craig
Elmer T Lee
Hancock
Henry McKenna
J. Henry
Jameson 18 YR
Kentucky Owl
Knob Creek Small Batch
Larceny BP
McCallan 12
Midwinter Nights Dram
Red Breast
Sazerac Rye
Weller 12
Weller Full
Weller Green
Woodford Reserve
Woodinville
Yellowstone
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
1013 Old World 3rd St, Milwaukee, WI 53203