Milwaukee Street Pizza Janesville

464 Reviews

$

2616 E Milwaukee St

Janesville, WI 53545

Order Again

Popular Items

Lg BYO
9 " Cheese Bread Sticks
Med BYO

Pizzas

Sm BYO

Sm BYO

$6.99

Create your own pizza masterpiece!

Sm Marge

$8.99Out of stock

Red sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, fresh Basil. Comes with a side of hot honey

Sm Philly Cheese Steak Pizza

$9.99

Our crew favorite! Sliced ribeye, onions, American cheese, provolone and mozzarella.

Sm Triple Meat Pizza

$8.99

Pepperoni, Sausage, and Bacon

Sm Italian beef

Sm Italian beef

$9.99

Sm Hold The Veggies Pizza

$9.99

No gardens were harmed in the making of this pizza! Pepperoni, sausage, ham, beef and bacon.

Sm Taco Pizza

Sm Taco Pizza

$9.99

Refried beans and cheese sauce base. Topped with taco beef, mozzarella, cheddar, lettuce, tomato and chips. Comes with sides of salsa and sour cream.

Sm BBQ Chicken Pizza

$8.99

Our house made BBQ, chicken, bacon, mozzarella and cheddar cheese.

Sm Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$8.99

Another crew favorite! Ranch based, chicken, bacon, mozzarella and cheddar cheese.

Sm Veggie Pizza

$8.99

Onions, green peppers, tomatoes, black olives, mushrooms and mozzarella.

Sm Double Hawaiian Pizza

Sm Double Hawaiian Pizza

$8.99

Ham, bacon and double pineapple.

Sm Double Down Pizza

$9.99

Double sauce, double sausage and double cheese. Double delicious!

Sm Give-Me-Everything Pizza

$9.99

Pepperoni, sausage, ham, beef, bacon, onions, green peppers, mushrooms and black olives.

Med BYO

$9.70

Build your own pizza masterpiece!

Med Marge

$14.99Out of stock

Red sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, fresh Basil. Comes with a side of hot honey

Med Philly Cheese Steak Pizza

$15.49

Our crew favorite! Sliced ribeye, onions, American cheese, provolone and mozzarella.

Med Italian beef

Med Italian beef

$15.49

Generous helping of our Italian beef, extra cheese and Hot Giardiniera peppers. Comes with Auju on the side. No red sauce on this pizza.

Med Triple Meat Pizza

$14.99

Pepperoni, Sausage, and Bacon

Med Hold The Veggies Pizza

$15.49

No gardens were harmed in the making of this pizza! Pepperoni, sausage, ham, beef and bacon.

Med Taco Pizza

Med Taco Pizza

$15.49

Refried beans and cheese sauce base. Topped with taco beef, mozzarella, cheddar, lettuce, tomato and chips. Comes with sides of salsa and sour cream.

Med Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$14.99

Another crew favorite! Ranch based, chicken, bacon, mozzarella and cheddar cheese

Med Veggie Pizza

$14.99

Onions, green peppers, tomatoes, black olives, mushrooms and mozzarella.

Med Double Hawaiian Pizza

$14.99

Ham, bacon and double pineapple.

Med Double Down Pizza

$15.49

Double sauce, double sausage and double cheese. Double delicious!

Med Give-Me-Everything Pizza

$15.49

Pepperoni, sausage, ham, beef, bacon, onions, green peppers, mushrooms and black olives.

Med BBQ Chicken Pizza

$14.99

Our house made BBQ, chicken, bacon, mozzarella and cheddar cheese.

Lg BYO

Lg BYO

$11.40

Build your own pizza masterpiece!

Lg Marge

$18.99Out of stock

Red sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh basil. Comes with a side of hot honey.

Lg Philly Cheese Steak Pizza

$19.99

Our crew favorite! Sliced ribeye, onions, American cheese, provolone and mozzarella.

Lg Chicken Pesto

$18.99

Pesto Base, Chicken and Sun Dried tomato.

Lg Italian Beef Pizza

Lg Italian Beef Pizza

$19.99

Generous helping of our Italian beef, extra cheese and Hot Giardiniera peppers. Comes with Auju on the side. No red sauce on this pizza.

Lg Triple Meat Pizza

$18.99

Pepperoni, Sausage, and Bacon

Lg Hold The Veggies Pizza

$19.99

No gardens were harmed in the making of this pizza! Pepperoni, sausage, ham, beef and bacon.

Lg Taco Pizza

Lg Taco Pizza

$19.99

Refried beans and cheese sauce base. Topped with taco beef, mozzarella, cheddar, lettuce, tomato and chips. Comes with sides of salsa and sour cream.

Lg BBQ Chicken Pizza

$18.99

Our house made BBQ, chicken, bacon, mozzarella and cheddar cheese.

Lg Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$18.99

Another crew favorite! Ranch based, chicken, bacon, mozzarella and cheddar cheese

Lg Veggie Pizza

$18.99

Onions, green peppers, tomatoes, black olives, mushrooms and mozzarella.

Lg Double Hawaiian Pizza

$18.99

Ham, bacon and double pineapple.

Lg Double Down Pizza

$19.99

Double sauce, double sausage and double cheese. Double delicious!

Lg Give-Me-Everything Pizza

$19.99

Pepperoni, sausage, ham, beef, bacon, onions, green peppers, mushrooms and black olives.

X-Large BYO

Out of stock

16" Triple meat

Out of stock

16" Philly

Out of stock

16" Chicken Bacon Ranch

Out of stock

16" Hawaiian

Out of stock

16" BBQ Chicken

Out of stock

House Made Wings

Boneless (1lb)

$11.99

Hand breaded and fried to perfection. Pick a sauce or have them plain.

Jumbo Traditional (6)

$7.99

Jumbo wings fried to perfection. Pick a sauce or get them plain.

Jumbo Traditional (12)

$15.49

Jumbo traditional (18)

$22.99

FlatBread

Margherita

$6.99Out of stock

Red sauce, Fresh mozzarella, fresh basil. Comes with a side of hot honey.

Pesto Chicken

$8.99Out of stock

Pesto chicken, Sun dried tomato and fresh mozz

Prociutto

$7.89Out of stock

Marinara, Prociutto and red onion. Side of hot honey.

Dipping Sticks

Original Breadsticks

$4.99

8 piece garlic seasoned breadsticks. Comes with a side of marinara and garlic butter.

9 " Cheese Bread Sticks

$6.29

12 piece breadsticks topped with mozzarella, cheddar and garlic season. Come with a side of marinara and garlic butter.

14” Cheese Bread Sticks

$14.99

Large order of our cheese sticks! Mozzarella, cheddar and our garlic seasoning. Comes with 2 sides of marinara and garlic butter.

9" Taco Bread Sticks

$7.99

12 pieces topped with taco beef, mozzarella and cheddar. Comes with a side of sour cream and salsa.

14" Taco Bread Sticks

$16.99

Fried Appetizers

Fries

$2.99

Onion rings

$5.49

1/2lb order of beer battered thick cut onions rings. Comes with a side of ranch.

Mozz Sticks

$5.99

Fried Mushrooms

$5.99

Fried Ravioli

$6.49

Cheese Curds

$7.49

Pasta

Mac&Cheese

$7.49Out of stock

Mac and soooo cheesy, what more to say.

BBQ Chicken Mac&Cheese

$9.49Out of stock

Our classic baked Mac topped with BBQ fried chicken.

Buffalo Chicken Mac&Cheese

$9.49Out of stock

Our classic baked Mac topped with Buffalo fried chicken.

Baked Penne W/ Meaty Marinara

$7.99Out of stock

Rotini, marinara, sausage and mozzarella.

Chicken Alfredo with Penna

$8.99Out of stock

Chicken, Alfredo and Rigatoni.

Salads

Caesar

$8.99Out of stock

Your choice of chicken, shaved Parmesan, tomatoes and croutons. And your choice of dressing

Garden

$8.99

Your choice of chicken and dressing. Lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, croutons and cheddar cheese.

Chicken bacon ranch

Chicken bacon ranch

$8.99

Your choice of chicken and dressing. Bacon, cheddar, cucumbers and croutons.

Toasted Sandwiches

Sandwiches all come with a side of fries.

Philly Cheesesteak

$11.99Out of stock

Sliced ribeye, onions, American and provolone cheese.

Italian Beef

$11.99Out of stock

Thinly sliced beef and provolone. Comes with a side of giardiniera and auju.

Soda

12 Oz Cans

$1.19

2 Liters *TOGO ONLY*

$3.75

Dessert

Ultimate Cinnamon Sticks

$5.99Out of stock

8 piece breadstick topped with cinnamon blend and side of icing.

Salted Caramel Crunch Cake

$5.69Out of stock

A pie within a pie, so meta! A 12" pizza topped with blueberries, a crisp topping and an icing drizzle!

Apple Pie Pie

$8.99Out of stock

A pie within a pie, so meta! A 12" pizza topped with apple, a crisp topping and an icing drizzle!

Hey, I'm Vegan!

9" Vegan Taco

$10.99

12" Vegan Taco

$14.99

14" Vegan Taco

$21.99

9" Vegan Sausage Mushroom Onion

$9.99

12" Vegan Sausage Mushroom Onion

$14.99

14" Vegan Sausage Mushroom Onion

$19.99

Vegan Sausage marinara and Penne bake

$11.99Out of stock

Marinara with Penne Bake

$8.99Out of stock

Crispy Chick'n Sandwich

$12.99Out of stock

5 piece BBQ "Tenders"

$7.99

5 piece Buffalo "Tenders"

$7.99

5 piece Sweet Chili "Tenders"

$7.99

5 piece Plain "Tenders"

$7.99

Cinnamon Sticks

$5.99

Apple Pie Pie

$8.99Out of stock

Blueberry pie pie

$8.99Out of stock

Garden Salad With "Chick'n"

$10.99

Side Sauces

Garlic Parm

$0.79

Marinara

$0.79

Ranch

$0.79

Cheese sauce

$1.99

Blue cheese

$0.79

Korean BBQ

$0.79

BBQ

$0.79

Hot Bbq

$0.79

Spicy Ranch

$0.79

Mango Habanero

$0.79

Sweet Chili

$0.79

Ketchup

$0.79

Sour Cream

$0.79

Salsa

$0.79

Au Jus

$0.79

Dairy Free Ranch

$0.89

Family Bundle

Family meal

$27.99

Daily Specials

Large 2-topping and 2 can soda

$12.99

2 Large 2-toppings each

$21.99

Large 3-topping and 9"cheesebread sticks

$18.99

2 medium 1 topping pizzas's

$16.99
check markSports
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Come in and enjoy!

2616 E Milwaukee St, Janesville, WI 53545

Milwaukee Street Pizza image

