A map showing the location of Mima Vinoteca 63 main streetView gallery
Italian
Breakfast & Brunch
Bars & Lounges

Mima Vinoteca 63 main street

447 Reviews

$$$

63 main street

Irvington, NY 10533

Popular Items

Polpette
Carciofi
Pollo Parmigiano

Cicchetti

Olive

$10.00

Shisito Peppers

$10.00

Carciofi

$10.00

Chickpeas

$11.00

Alici

$11.00

Insalate

Arugula Salad

$14.00

Baby Greens Salad

$14.00

Ceasar Salad

$14.00

Finocchio Salad

$14.00

Piattini

Burrata

$19.00

Rollatini

$14.00

Arancini

$12.00

Polipo

$20.00

Cavoletti

$18.00

Polpette

$16.00

Tagliere

$28.00

Calamari Fritto

$20.00Out of stock

Pasta

Pappardelle Bolognese

$28.00

Fettucine Al Limone

$25.00

Garganelli alla Grappa

$28.00

Spaghettini Carbonara

$28.00

Cavatelli e Salsiccia

$28.00

Gnocchi al Pesto

$28.00Out of stock

Fiocchi

$28.00

Pasta Nera

$32.00

Pasta Pomodoro

$20.00

Spaghetti And Meatballs

$26.00

Caccio Pepe

$26.00

1\2 Gnocchi Al Pesto

$19.00Out of stock

1/2 Ravioli di Pera

$19.00Out of stock

Pesce

Branzino

$35.00

Salmon

$35.00

Carne

Pollo Scarpariello

$29.00

Pollo Parmigiano

$29.00

Sirloin

$36.00

Rib Eye

$38.00

Short Rib

$36.00

Pork Chop

$38.00

Contorni

Fingeling Potatoes

$9.00

Mash Potatoes

$9.00

Spinach

$9.00

Broccoli Rabe

$9.00

Pasta Side

$10.00

Haricot Vert

$9.00

Side Brussels Sprout

$9.00

Polenta

$10.00

Kids

Kid Pasta

$9.00

Chicken Fingers And Fries

$10.00

Kid Fries

$7.00

Kid Spaghetti And Meatball

$18.00

Kid Chicken Parm

$19.00

Kid Penne Alla Vodka

$15.00

Kid Chicken Cutlet - No Sauce

$9.00

Dolci

Gelato

$8.00

Sorbetto

$8.00

Cheesecake

$10.00

Tiramisu

$10.00

Chocolate Fuso

$10.00

1 Gelato Scoop

$4.00

1 Sorbeto Scoop

$4.00

Tartufo

$10.00

Cannolli

$10.00Out of stock

Cream Puff

$10.00Out of stock

Amaretti E Biscotti

$8.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markCasual
check markRomantic
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markCash-Only
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

63 main street, Irvington, NY 10533

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

