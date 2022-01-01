Italian
Breakfast & Brunch
Bars & Lounges
Mima Vinoteca 63 main street
447 Reviews
$$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
63 main street, Irvington, NY 10533
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
RiverMarket Bar and Kitchen - 127 W Main St
No Reviews
127 W Main St North Tarrytown, NY 10591
View restaurant