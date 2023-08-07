Mima's Cuban Cafe - A Taste of Miami
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info
Meals cooked from scratch with AMOR
Location
200 VFW Dr., Rockland, MA 02370
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
King Bibis - Rockland - 436 Union Street
No Reviews
436 Union Street Rockland, MA 02370
View restaurant