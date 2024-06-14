Mimi Forno Italiano - Laveen 3624 W Baseline Rd Suite 174
3624 W Baseline Rd Suite 174
Laveen, AZ 85339
Mimi Menu
Antipasti
- House Bread
Three pieces of house bread made daily$5.00
- Focaccia
Fresh focaccia bread with olives$9.00
- Calamari
Fried Clamari, served with spicy tomato sauce$13.00
- Tradizionale Bruscheta
Grilled bread, with Fresh tomato and basil, garlic and EVOO$12.00
- Polpette
Mimis signature meat balls,tomato sauce and parmigiano served with bread$14.00
- Impepata Di Cozze
Sauted mussels in white wine sauce, fresh black pepper, served with bread$14.00
- Mozzarella Di Bufala
Fresh Italian imported buffalo mozzarella on Focaccia bread with arugula and proscuitto aged 24 months$19.00
- Chicken and Bell Peppers
Grilled chicken sauted with organic bell peppers with bread and EVOO$13.00
- Bruschetta Profumata
Bread with extra virgin olive oil, rosemary prosciutto and freash mozarella$15.00
- Caprese
Fresh mozzarella with basil and organic tomatoes and EVOO$14.00
- Bruschetta Mimi
Mimis signature bruschetta, that's what Domenic enjoys!$15.00
- Italiano
A selection of italian imported cured meat, italian cheeses served with bread and olives$19.00
- Tagliere
A selection of four imported Italian cheeses served with tomato sauce$18.00
- Arancini
Risotto balls stuffed with mozzarella cheese and meat sauce, basil and parmigiano$13.00
- Parmigiana
Eggplant mozzarella with tomato sauce, basil and parmigiano$14.00
- Prosciutto E Mozzarella
Italian imported Prosciutto aged 24 months fresh mozzarella served with bread and baby arugula salad$16.00
- Proscuitto E Carciofi
Italian imported Prosciutto aged 24 months, grilled artichoke served with bread and baby arugula salad$15.00
Insalate
- Laveen Salad
Mixed baby greens with shaved parmigiano and balsamic vinagrette dressing$12.00
- 5 Terre
Baby arugula, grilled zucchini, eggplant and bell pepers, with fetta cheese and balsamic vinagrette dressing$13.00
- Gamberi
Mix baby greens with grilled shrimps, shaved parmigiano and bell peppers, pesto dressing,$15.00
- Sorrentina
Baby arugula with feta cheese and lemon vinaigrette$13.00
- Costiera
Baby arugula, imported tuna, cherry tomatoes, mozzarella and basil with lemon vinagrette dressing$13.00
Pasta
- Spaghetti
Spaghetti with Mimi's meat balls, and tomato sauce$15.00
- Spaghetti Con Gamberi
Spaghetti eith shrimps sauteed in spicey tomato sauce$17.00
- Spaghetti Con Cozze
Spaghetti sauteed in white wine sauce and wild mussels$17.00
- Linguine Alle Vongole
Linguine pasta suateed in white wine suace with wild clams$18.00
- Gamberi E Pappardelle
Homemade pappardelle with zucchini roasted peppers, spinach, cherry tomato and shrimps with white wine sauce$17.00
- Pappardelle Alla Bolognese
Homemade pappardelle with our bolognese meat sauce$17.00
- Rigatoni Salsiccia E Ricotta
Rigatoni with homemade sausage with bell peppers pesto sauce and fresh ricotta$16.00
- Rigatoni Funghi E Tartufo
Rigatoni in cream truffle sauce with wild mushrooms$18.00
- Gnocchi Al Pesto
Homemade potato gnocchi with fresh basil pesto and toasted pine nuts$17.00
- Gnocchi A La Norma
Homemade potatoes gnocchi with fresh tomato sauce sauteed mozzarella and eggplant$16.00
- Lasagna Bolognese
Our homemade lasagna with meat sauce, parmesan cheese and mozzarella$18.00
- Ravioli
Homemade ricotta and spinach ravioli with butter and sage.$17.00
- Spaghetti with Butter$10.00
- Spaghetti Marinara$11.00
Pizza Rosse
- Napoli Pizza
San marzano tomato sauce, garlic, oregano, anchovie fillets, no mozzarella.$12.00
- Margherita Pizza
San marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil and EVOO$13.00
- Pepperoni Pizza
San marzano tomato sauce, with pepperoni and mozzarella$15.00
- Salsiccia Pizza
San marzano tomato sauce, with our homemade sausage, olives, red bell peppers and onion$15.00
- Butcher Pizza
San marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella, salami, pepperoni, sausage and italian bacon$19.00
- Pizza Mimi Pizza
Oven Roasted garlic and cherry tomato, finished with roasted sopressata calabrese and oregano$16.00
- Polpetta Pizza
San marzano tomato sauce, Mims meatballs improted ham, sausage, mozzarella and basil$18.00
- Salame Piccante Pizza
San marzano tomato sauce spicy italian salame and mozarella$15.00
- Regina Pizza
San marzano tomato sauce, baby arugula prosciutto and shave parmigiano$17.00
- Cotto E Funghi Pizza
San marzano tomoato sauce, ham, mushrooms, basil and EVOO$15.00
- Contadina Pizza
San Marzano tomato sauce , artichokes zucchini, eggplant, mushrooms and smoked mozzarella$15.00
- Capricciosa Pizza
San Marzano tomoto sauce, ham, artichokes, mushrooms, olives mozzarella$16.00
- Calzone Vesuvio
Folded pizza with mortadella, mozzarella and tomato sauce$15.00
- Calzone Classico
Folded pizza with ricotta, mozzarella tomato sauce$14.00
Pizza Bianche
- 4 Formaggi Pizza
Gorgonzola, smoked mozzarella, provolone and ricotta$15.00
- Colliano Pizza
Smoked mozzarella sauteed mushrooms potaotes prosciutto aged 24 months and truffle oil.$16.00
- Calzone Bianco
Folded pizza with sausage spinach, mozzarell and ricotta.$15.00
- Gamberi Pizza
Bell pepers suace shrimps, cheery tomato artichoke$17.00
- Mortadella Pizza
Improted mortadella, ricotta, mozzarella and pistachio pesto sauce$16.00
- Abruzzo Pizza
Sliced rosemary potatoes carmelized onions, mozzarella and provolone cheese$16.00
- Fichi Pizza
Mozzarella, dried figs, speck, provolone cheese and white wine honey.$16.00
- Trio Pizza
Speck, smoked mozzarella, roasted bell peppers, ricotta and carmelized onions$15.00
- Uovo E Tartufo Pizza
Mozzarella, ricotta, mushrooms, fried egg, truffle oil and bacon$14.00
- Calzone Fritto
Fried calzone with salame, ricotta and mozzarella$16.00
- Calzone Fritto Veggie
Fried Clazone with veggies, onions, olives, red peppers, zucchini mozzarella and ricotta.$15.00
Chef Specials
- Spaghettie Salmone
Spaghetti alla puttanesca sauteed with olives cappers cherry tomatos and fresh grilled wild slamon$34.00
- Fish Grill
Fresh wild salmon grilled with lemon capers sauce grilled shrimp, served with fresh vegetables$35.00
- Ravioli Special
Homemake ravioli stuffed with lobster, crabmeat, shrimps in vodka pink sauce$29.00
- Italian Grill
Homemake Italian sausage fillet mignon and marinated chichen served with side of roasted potatoes$38.00
Dessert
- Cannoli Siciliani
Sweet crunchy tubes, filled with ricota, and bittersweet chocolate$8.00
- Tiramisu
Italian dessert made with lady fingers, expresso mascarpone cream and cocoa$9.00
- Dolce Italia
Choose 3 desserts except weekend special or deliziosa$22.00
- Delizioza
Pizza with nutella, fresh berries and fresh whipped cream$15.00
- Mascarpone Cheesecake
Mascrapone cake with berry sauce$9.00
- Delizia Al Limone
Italian sponge cake filled with lemon cream and limoncello syrup$9.00
- Delizia Al Cioccolato
Italian spone cake filled with chocolate cream and wine chocolate syrup$9.00
- Crème Brulee
Classic cream brulee$9.00
- Weekend Special
Ask about the specials of the week$12.00
|Sunday
|12:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:30 pm - 10:00 pm
