Mimi’s Cafe 209 N Water St
No reviews yet
209 N Water St
Wilmington, IL 60481
Popular Items
Coffee
Hot Coffee
fresh ground columbian coffee
Cold Coffee
Cappuccino
espresso: regular-1 shot; large-2 shots; XL-3 shots combined with steamed milk creating a nice foam topping
Amerciano
espresso & steamed water
Hot Chocolate
delicious hot chocolate blend with steamed milk. kids hot chocolate is made lukewarm so they can enjoy right away (unless otherwise specified)
Espresso shot
Frappe
one size, frozen blend with 1 shot of espresso, topped with whip cream.
Tea
Beverages
Macchiato's
Salted Caramel macchiato
milk & caramel topped with espresso, whip cream, caramel & salt
White Chocolate Raspberry macchiato
milk, white chocolate & raspberry, topped with espresso, whip cream & chocolate sprinkles
Chocolate Strawberry macchiato
milk, chocolate & strawberry, topped with espresso, whip cream & chocolate sprinkles
Peaches & Cream macchiato
oat milk, peach, vanilla & sugar, topped with espresso, whip cream & sprinkles
Birthday Cake macchiato
milk, vanilla & sugar, topped with espresso, whip cream & rainbow sprinkles
English Toffee macchiato
milk & English toffee, topped with espresso, whip cream, heath candies, caramel & chocolate sprinkles
Macchiato
Latte's
Madagascar latte
espresso, milk, caramel & vanilla, topped with whip cream & caramel
Cinnamon Twist latte
espresso, milk, vanilla & cinnamon, topped with whip cream & cinnamon
Triple Chocolate latte
espresso, milk & chocolate, topped with whip cream, chocolate syrup & chocolate sprinkles
Hazelnut Delight latte
espresso, oat milk, hazelnut & sugar, topped with whip cream & cinnamon
Kinder Joy latte
espresso, milk, white & dark chocolate, hazelnut & sugar, topped with whip cream & cinnamon
Latte
Snacks
Desserts
Donuts
please ask about available donuts when calling.
Specialty Donuts
Cakes/Pies
variety of cakes or pies to choose from
Mini Cakes
Brownie
Muffins
variety of muffin choices
mini muffins (2)
Cinnamon Rolls
Fruit Cup
Banana
Cherry Cheesecake Parfait
cherries, cheesecake blend, graham cracker crumbs, whipped topping
pudding parfaits
pudding, whipped topping, oreo or vanilla wafers
Gluten Free Brownie
Sugar Free Brownie
Fudge
Cake Pop
Soups & Salads
Extras
sandwich sides
Breakfast
Breakfast Sandwich
bacon or sausage or both, one egg, American cheese, served on bagel or english muffin
Breakfast Panini
bacon or sausage or both, one egg, American cheese, pressed on panini bread. veggie breakfast panini: egg, avocado spread, cheddar cheese, spinach & tomato. pressed on panini bread
Avocado toast
toast, avocado spread, & everything bagel seasoning
bagels
Add 1-Cream cheese
Pancake Sundaes
pancake bites are small round pancakes that can be eaten in one or two bites.
Build your own pancakes bites
pancake bites are small round pancakes that can be eaten in one or two bites
2 Mini burritos
flour tortillas, 2 eggs, American cheese, bacon or sausage rolled into two mini burritos
oatmeal
banana
Hard Boiled- 1 egg
Hard Boiled- 2 Eggs
sides & extras
2 egg breakfast
2 eggs, meat choice, hash browns & bread choice
Sandwiches
Build Your Own
Club sandwich
ham or turkey, bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo
Italian sandwich
ham, salami, pepperoni, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian dressing.
Tuna sandwich
tuna (made with mayo & sweet pickles), American cheese, lettuce, tomato
Veggie sandwich
cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber, mayo, black olives, oregano
Chicken salad sandwich
shredded chicken (made with mayo & red onions) American cheese, lettuce, tomato
BLT
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo. On toasted bread.
Grill cheese
American cheese, choice of bread grilled
Sub Gluten Bread 4 Slices
Peanut Butter &Jelly
Paninis
Turkey Bacon Panini
Turkey, bacon, provolone cheese, tomato, avocado spread on pressed panini bread
Chipotle Chicken panini
Chicken breast, tomato, onion, provolone cheese, chipotle sauce on pressed panini bread
Tuna panini
tuna (made with mayo & sweet pickles), American cheese, spinach, tomato on pressed panini bread
Veggie panini
avocado spread, cheddar cheese, spinach, tomato, mayo on pressed panini bread
Italian Panini
ham, salami, pepperoni, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, It. dressing on pressed panini bread
BBQ Chicken Panini
shredded chicken, bacon, BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, onions on pressed panini bread
Buffalo Chicken Panini
shredded chicken, buffalo sauce, provolone cheese, onions, tomatoes on pressed panini bread. served with a side of ranch
Chicken Parmesan Panini
chicken, provolone cheese, parmesan cheese, red sauce, Italian seasoning on pressed panini bread. served with a side of red sauce
Pizza Panini
pepperoni, provolone cheese, red sauce, Italian dressing on pressed panini bread. served with a side of red sauce.
Chicken Salad Panini
shredded chicken (made with mayo & onions), American cheese, spinach, tomato on pressed panini bread
Kids Cafe Menu
Smoothies
Special Events
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
209 N Water St, Wilmington, IL 60481