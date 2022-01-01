Mimi’s Cafe imageView gallery

Mimi’s Cafe 209 N Water St

209 N Water St

Wilmington, IL 60481

Popular Items

TEA
Breakfast Sandwich
Chicken salad sandwich

Coffee

Hot Coffee

Hot Coffee

$1.89+

fresh ground columbian coffee

Cold Coffee

$2.49+

Cappuccino

$4.19+

espresso: regular-1 shot; large-2 shots; XL-3 shots combined with steamed milk creating a nice foam topping

Amerciano

Amerciano

$5.19+

espresso & steamed water

Hot Chocolate

$2.15+

delicious hot chocolate blend with steamed milk. kids hot chocolate is made lukewarm so they can enjoy right away (unless otherwise specified)

Espresso shot

$1.75

Frappe

$6.50

one size, frozen blend with 1 shot of espresso, topped with whip cream.

Tea

Chai latte

Chai latte

$5.19+

chai tea mixed with milk & topped with cinnamon.

Matcha green tea latte

Matcha green tea latte

$5.19+

green tea matcha mixed with milk & vanilla syrup

TEA

$2.99+

Green Tea Refreshers

$3.49+

Bubble Tea

$4.00

Beverages

Lemonade

$1.25+

Milk

$1.25+

Juice

$2.00+

Drink Box

$1.00

Soda

$1.25+

Gatorade/Powerade

$2.00

Energy Drinks

$3.75+

Bottled Water

$1.00

cup of water

$0.00+

Bubble Tea

$4.00

Macchiato's

Salted Caramel macchiato

$5.19+

milk & caramel topped with espresso, whip cream, caramel & salt

White Chocolate Raspberry macchiato

$5.19+

milk, white chocolate & raspberry, topped with espresso, whip cream & chocolate sprinkles

Chocolate Strawberry macchiato

$5.19+

milk, chocolate & strawberry, topped with espresso, whip cream & chocolate sprinkles

Peaches & Cream macchiato

$6.19+

oat milk, peach, vanilla & sugar, topped with espresso, whip cream & sprinkles

Birthday Cake macchiato

$5.19+

milk, vanilla & sugar, topped with espresso, whip cream & rainbow sprinkles

English Toffee macchiato

$5.19+

milk & English toffee, topped with espresso, whip cream, heath candies, caramel & chocolate sprinkles

Macchiato

$5.19+

Latte's

Madagascar latte

$5.19+

espresso, milk, caramel & vanilla, topped with whip cream & caramel

Cinnamon Twist latte

$5.19+

espresso, milk, vanilla & cinnamon, topped with whip cream & cinnamon

Triple Chocolate latte

$5.19+

espresso, milk & chocolate, topped with whip cream, chocolate syrup & chocolate sprinkles

Hazelnut Delight latte

$6.19+

espresso, oat milk, hazelnut & sugar, topped with whip cream & cinnamon

Kinder Joy latte

$5.19+

espresso, milk, white & dark chocolate, hazelnut & sugar, topped with whip cream & cinnamon

Latte

$5.19+

Snacks

SNACK

$1.25

Cow tails/ mini slim jims

$0.33+

Ring pop/Suckers

$0.50

yogurt

$1.50

Big Cookie

$1.99

Mini Granola

$0.75

Twizzlers 3 For $1.00

$1.00

Star Cookies

$1.99Out of stock

Mini Cupcakes

$1.99Out of stock

Mini Banana Muffins

$1.99

Quest

$2.75

Desserts

Donuts

Donuts

$1.25

please ask about available donuts when calling.

Specialty Donuts

$1.75+
Cakes/Pies

Cakes/Pies

$3.99

variety of cakes or pies to choose from

Mini Cakes

$1.99Out of stock

Brownie

$2.99
Muffins

Muffins

$1.99

variety of muffin choices

mini muffins (2)

$1.25

Cinnamon Rolls

$3.99+

Fruit Cup

$2.99Out of stock

Banana

$0.99
Cherry Cheesecake Parfait

Cherry Cheesecake Parfait

$4.99

cherries, cheesecake blend, graham cracker crumbs, whipped topping

pudding parfaits

pudding parfaits

$3.29

pudding, whipped topping, oreo or vanilla wafers

Gluten Free Brownie

$2.99

Sugar Free Brownie

$2.99

Fudge

$5.00

Cake Pop

$3.00

Soups & Salads

Soup & 1/2 Salad combo

$7.50

please ask about our daily soup when calling

soup

$2.99+

please ask about our daily soup when calling

salads

$4.95+

Extras

Cheese

$0.30

Avocado spread

$1.50

sub roll

$1.25

Chicken

$3.00

side cream cheese

$0.50+

add peanut butter

$0.50

sandwich sides

sandwich side chips

$1.00

please ask about available chips when calling

sandwich side pasta salad

$2.00

sandwich side small soup

$2.50

please ask about our daily soup when calling

Breakfast

Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich

$4.45

bacon or sausage or both, one egg, American cheese, served on bagel or english muffin

Breakfast Panini

$4.95+

bacon or sausage or both, one egg, American cheese, pressed on panini bread. veggie breakfast panini: egg, avocado spread, cheddar cheese, spinach & tomato. pressed on panini bread

Avocado toast

$2.50

toast, avocado spread, & everything bagel seasoning

bagels

bagels

$1.59

Add 1-Cream cheese

$0.50
Pancake Sundaes

Pancake Sundaes

$3.99+

pancake bites are small round pancakes that can be eaten in one or two bites.

Build your own pancakes bites

Build your own pancakes bites

$1.99+

pancake bites are small round pancakes that can be eaten in one or two bites

2 Mini burritos

$4.45

flour tortillas, 2 eggs, American cheese, bacon or sausage rolled into two mini burritos

oatmeal

$2.99+

banana

$0.99

Hard Boiled- 1 egg

$0.75

Hard Boiled- 2 Eggs

$1.50

sides & extras

$1.50+

2 egg breakfast

$10.50

2 eggs, meat choice, hash browns & bread choice

Sandwiches

Build Your Own

$8.00

Club sandwich

$9.50

ham or turkey, bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo

Italian sandwich

$9.50

ham, salami, pepperoni, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian dressing.

Tuna sandwich

$9.50

tuna (made with mayo & sweet pickles), American cheese, lettuce, tomato

Veggie sandwich

$8.00

cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber, mayo, black olives, oregano

Chicken salad sandwich

$9.50

shredded chicken (made with mayo & red onions) American cheese, lettuce, tomato

BLT

$5.00

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo. On toasted bread.

Grill cheese

$4.50

American cheese, choice of bread grilled

Sub Gluten Bread 4 Slices

$2.00+

Peanut Butter &Jelly

$5.00

Paninis

Turkey Bacon Panini

$10.00

Turkey, bacon, provolone cheese, tomato, avocado spread on pressed panini bread

Chipotle Chicken panini

$10.00

Chicken breast, tomato, onion, provolone cheese, chipotle sauce on pressed panini bread

Tuna panini

$10.00

tuna (made with mayo & sweet pickles), American cheese, spinach, tomato on pressed panini bread

Veggie panini

$8.50

avocado spread, cheddar cheese, spinach, tomato, mayo on pressed panini bread

Italian Panini

$10.00

ham, salami, pepperoni, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, It. dressing on pressed panini bread

BBQ Chicken Panini

$10.00

shredded chicken, bacon, BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, onions on pressed panini bread

Buffalo Chicken Panini

$10.00

shredded chicken, buffalo sauce, provolone cheese, onions, tomatoes on pressed panini bread. served with a side of ranch

Chicken Parmesan Panini

$10.00

chicken, provolone cheese, parmesan cheese, red sauce, Italian seasoning on pressed panini bread. served with a side of red sauce

Pizza Panini

$10.00

pepperoni, provolone cheese, red sauce, Italian dressing on pressed panini bread. served with a side of red sauce.

Chicken Salad Panini

$10.00

shredded chicken (made with mayo & onions), American cheese, spinach, tomato on pressed panini bread

Kid's Menu

Kids Meal

$5.50

kids meals served with: sandwich, drink, & side

Kids Cafe Menu

kids frappe

kids frappe

$3.96

frozen blended drinks, NO espresso

kids macchiatos & lattes

kids macchiatos & lattes

$2.76

our version of the adult specialty drink minus the espresso

kids cappuccino

kids cappuccino

$2.15

a.k.a hot chocolate

kids slushy

kids slushy

$1.25

frozen blended lemonade with add in options

kids lemonade

$1.25

Smoothies

smoothies

smoothie bowls

$10.00

Flights

Other flights- Dine in only

$6.00

Refreshers

Green Tea Refreshers

$3.49+

kids refreshers

$2.25

Special Events

Hocus Pocus Night

$20.00

LTO Fall/Winter Drinks

Lattes & Macchiatos

$6.19+

Pumpkin Spice Frappe

$7.50

Cinnamon Apple Tea

$2.99+

Apple Cider

$4.69+
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Location

209 N Water St, Wilmington, IL 60481

Directions

Mimi’s Cafe image

