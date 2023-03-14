Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mimi's Soulfood 533 S Kimbrough Ave

No reviews yet

533 S Kimbrough Ave

Springfield, MO 65806

Daily Specials

Brown Beans Special

$11.99

Scrumptious fried potatoes and onions served with cornbread

2 Cajun Fish and Spaghetti

$14.99

Fried fish with spaghetti and meat sauce; served with garlic bread

Meatloaf

$12.99

Choice of two sides

Pepper Steak

$11.99

Medley of bell peppers, onions, and gravy served over rice or potatoes

2 Smothered Porkchops

$14.99

Choice of two sides

Salisbury steak

$12.99

Choice of 2 sides

9 oz. Prime Rib Steak

$18.99

Choice of 2 sides

Boat chicken

$10.00

Chicken and waffles

$10.00

Boat fish

$10.00

Aftermath Breakfast(bacon)

$11.99

Aftermath breakfast

Aftermath(sausage)

$11.99

Aftermath(ham)

$11.99

Big Boy Platter

$21.99

2 fish 2 bone n chicken 4 shrimp/w 2 sides

surf an turf lunch

$12.99

1 fish 1 chicken 2 sides

surf an turf dinner

$14.99

2 fish 1 bone n chicken 2 sides

deep fried turkey meal

$14.99

Chicken

2 PCS Chicken

$8.99

Served with one side

3 PCS Chicken

$11.99

Served with two sides

4 PCS Chicken

$13.99

Served with two sides

16 PCS Chicken

$39.99

Served with 3 large sides

8 PCS Chicken

$23.99

Served with 2 large sides

3 Chicken Strips

$8.99

3 strips with a choice of side and dipping sauce

5 Chicken Strips

$11.99

5 strips with a choice of side and dipping sauce

Chicken Fried Chicken

$12.99

Naked chicken

$9.99+

Fish

2 PCS Fish

$11.99

Served with one side

3 PCS Fish

$14.99

Served with 2 sides

8 PCS Fish

$25.99

Two large sides

16 PCS Fish

$41.99

Served with 3 large sides

Wings

6 piece wing

$8.99

6 Piece Wings served with fries.

8 piece wings

$10.99

Served with fries

12 Piece Wings

$14.99

Family Combo Meals

8 Pc Chick

$23.99

16 Pc Chicken

$39.99

8 Pc Fish

$25.99

16 Pc Fish

$41.99

Burgers and Sandwiches

Single Cheeseburger

$7.99

Served with fries

Double Cheeseburger

$9.99

Served with fries

Spicy Chicken Bacon Melt

$9.99

Topped with Swiss cheese, onions, and pickle

Fish Sandwich

$8.99

Fried fish topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle

Philly Cheese Steak

$8.99

Grilled onions, peppers, and mushrooms, topped with Swiss cheese

Chicken philly

$8.99

Pasta and Salad

Chicken Carbonara

$12.99

Medley of chicken, broccoli, peas, and Alfredo sauce, topped with bacon

Greek Pasta

$8.99

Onions, tomatoes, peppers, olivers

Spaghetti

$10.99

served with meat sauce and garlic bread

House Salad

$5.99

Tomatoes, red onion, cucumbers, cheese, topped with croutons

Desserts

Cheesecake

$4.99

Served with strawberry puree

Fried Apple Pie

$4.99

Fried Cherry Pie

$4.99

Brownie

$1.99

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.99

Ice Cream

$1.59+

Jail house rock cake

$3.99

Watermelon

$1.79

Kids Menu

Hamburger

$4.99

Served with one side and a drink

Cheeseburger

$5.99

Served with one side and a drink

Chicken Strips

$5.99

Served with one side and a drink

Chicken Leg

$6.99

Pork Chop

$6.99

Served with one side and a drink

Spaghetti

$6.99+

Served with one side and a drink Can order with marinara or meat sauce

Drinks

Small Pepsi Product

$1.79+

Bottled Water

$1.99

Koolaid (Small)

$1.59

Koolaid Flavors (carafe)

$2.99

water

bottle soda

$2.79

Sides

Small Baked Potato

$2.99+

Small Mac n Cheese

$2.99+

Small Fried Cabbage

$2.99+

Small Fried Green Beans

$2.99+

Sweet Corn Bread

$2.99+

Small Fried Potatoes

$2.99+

Small Mashed Potatoes

$2.99+

Small French Fries

$2.99+

Small Collard Greens

$2.99+

Small Sweet Potatoes

$2.99+

corn

$2.99+

Chitterlings

$5.99+

Chili

$3.99+

Biscuits and Croissants

(4) Biscuits

$2.99

(6) Biscuits

$4.99

(8) Biscuits

$6.99

(4) Croissants

$2.99

(6) Croissants

$4.99

(8) Croissants

$6.99

Appetizers

Fried Okra

$4.99+

Cajun Fried Corn

$5.99+

Fish Nuggets

$4.99+

Fried Shrimp

$8.99

Fried Pickles

$4.99+

Collard Green Dip

$9.99

Mozarella Sticks

$4.99+

Fried Mushrooms

$4.99+

Fried Green Tomatoes

$4.99+

Add

Add cheese

$1.00

Add bacon

$1.79

Add Jalapeño

$0.25

Add Tomato

Add onions

$0.25

Chicken strip

$2.00

Pork chop

$3.99

Chicken thigh

$2.99

side of gravy

$2.50

bowl brown bean

$4.99+

Fish

$2.99

Sour Cream

$0.25

catering

savory meat loaf

$26.99

candied yams

$35.00+

sweet corn

$35.00+

pinapple galzed ham

$35.00+

spaghetti

$35.00+

cabbage

$35.00+

Green Beans

$35.00+

mashed potatoes

$35.00+

greens

$35.00+

Mac N Cheese

$35.00+

Cajun Catfish

$47.99+

chicken

$43.99+

chicken strips

$39.99+

corn bread

$35.00+

apple/cherry pies

$22.99+

Up-Charges

Fried pickles

$1.79

Fried Mushrooms

$1.79

BREAST

$1.79

extra gravy

$0.99

Fried okra

$1.79

Brown Bean

$1.79

delivery fee

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

The magic is in the kitchen.

Location

533 S Kimbrough Ave, Springfield, MO 65806

Directions

Main pic

