Mimi's Miami

review star

No reviews yet

2501 Biscayne Boulevard

Miami, FL 33137

Order Again

Popular Items

The Odd Bird
Pork Belly Taco
The Burger

Sunset 4PM - 10PM

$14.00

Sea Bream Crudo

$14.00

Hamachi Crudo

$16.00
$14.00

Hand Tossed Fries

$7.00

Roasted Garlic Oil, Herbs

$14.00

Roasted Garlic Croutons, Parmesan Vinaigrette, Pecorino, Lemon

$18.00

Watermelon Feta Salad

$16.00

Mimi's Famous Fried Chicken

$19.00
$18.00

6oz Patty, American Cheese, Sherry Caramelized Onions, Smoked Pickle Mayo, served with Fries

The Odd Bird

$18.00

Shrimp Roll

$17.00

Vegan Curry

$16.00

Rice Bowl

$12.00

Pork Belly Taco

$5.00

Smoked Chicken Taco

$5.00

Steak Taco

$6.00

Crispy Chicken Taco

$7.00

Shrimp Taco

$7.00

Nachos

$12.00

Oysters

$1.00

Drippy Egg

$14.00

Crispy Hot Chicken Sando

$18.00

Coffee

Drip Coffee

$3.00

Espresso

$3.00

Cappuccino

$4.50

Latte

$4.50

Americano

$3.50

Cortado

$3.00

Cortadito

$3.00

Macchiato

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Iced Latte

$4.50

Cold Brew

$4.50

Iced Tea

$4.00

Kids

Kids Tenders w/ Fries

$14.00

Kids Burger

$16.00

Specials

Hamachi Crudo Special

$15.00

Shrimp Taco

$6.00Out of stock

Shrimp & Bacon Toast

$12.00

Pineapple Rum

$7.00

Steak Au Poivre

$19.00
All hours
Sunday9:50 am - 10:15 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:50 am - 11:15 pm
Thursday10:50 am - 11:15 pm
Friday10:50 am - 11:15 pm
Saturday9:50 am - 10:15 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

2501 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami, FL 33137

Directions

