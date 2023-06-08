Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch

Mimi's Cafe & Market Mimi's Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

186 E Evergreen Ave

Suite C

Philadelphia, PA 19118

TEA'S

Freshly Brewed Unsweet Tea

Freshly Brewed Unsweet Tea

$3.00

NA

Freshly Brewed Southern Style Sweet Tea

$3.25

nA

Freshly BrewesFruit Infused Tea

$3.75

NA

FRESHLY BREWED UNSWEET TEA

$0.75

FRESHLY BREWED SWEET TEA

$0.75

FRESHLY BREWED FRUIT INFUSED TEA

$1.00

LEMONADE

LEMONADE

$3.50

FRUIT INFUSED LEMONADE

$3.75

ARNOLD PALMER

$3.50

REFILL LEMONADE

$0.75

REFIL ARNOLD PALMER

$0.75

REFILL FRUIT INFUSED LEMONADE

$1.00

KIDS DRINKS

KIDS FRESHLY BREWED UNSWEET TEA

$0.75

KIDS FRESHLY BREWED SWEET TEA

$1.00

KIDS FRESHLY FRUIT INFUSED TEA

$1.25

KIDS LEMONADE

$1.00

KIDS FRUIT INFUSED LEMONADE

$1.25

REFILL KIDS FRESHLY BREWED UNSWEET

REFILL KIDS FRESHLY BREWED SWEET TEA

REFILL KIDS FRUIT INFUSED TEA

$0.50

REFILL KIDS LEMONADE

REFILL KIDS FRUIT INFUSED LEMONADE

$0.50
All hours
Sunday7:30 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 2:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:30 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 2:30 pm
Friday7:30 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 2:30 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 2:30 pm
Breakfast, Lunch & Catering. Dine-In, Outdoor Garden seating and Take Out.

186 E Evergreen Ave, Suite C, Philadelphia, PA 19118

