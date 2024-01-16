Mimi's & Papa's - Breakfast, Seafood, and Steaks 4242 Laguna Shores B dr.
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
4242 Laguna Shores B dr., Corpus Christi, TX 78418
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
The Coffee Spot - 1145 Waldron (Inside of HEB)
No Reviews
Waldron Rd Corpus Christi, TX 78418
View restaurant
Doc's Seafood & Steaks - 13309 S. Padre Island Dr.
No Reviews
13309 S. Padre Island Dr. Corpus Christi, TX 78418
View restaurant
My Mimi's Kitchen - 10529 South Padre Island Drive
No Reviews
10529 South Padre Island Drive Corpus Christi, TX 78418
View restaurant
Packery bar and grill - 13402 South Padre Island Drive
No Reviews
13402 South Padre Island Drive Corpus Christi, TX 78418
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Corpus Christi
Water Street Oyster Bar
4.7 • 1,885
309 North Water Street, Suite A Corpus Christi, TX 78401
View restaurant
POMPANO'S SEAFOOD HOUSE & OYSTER BAR -
4.2 • 488
4124 South Staples Street Corpus Christi, TX 78411
View restaurant