Mimi’s Pizza
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Mimi's Pizza serves hand tossed thin & wide NY style slices every day with a full menu of appetizers, salads, subs & more.
Location
15185 Bagley Road, Cleveland, OH 44130
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Aladdin's Eatery - Middleburg
No Reviews
18334 E. Bagley Rd Middleburg Heights, OH 44130
View restaurant
Two Bucks - Middleburg Heights
No Reviews
18336 Bagley Road Middleburg Heights, OH 44130
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Cleveland
Great Lakes Brewing Company - Gift Shop
4.0 • 10,364
2516 Market Ave Cleveland, OH 44113
View restaurant