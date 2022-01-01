Mimi's Place 6997 US-45

Restaurant header imageView gallery

FRIDAY SPECIALS

CATFISH PLATTER

$11.00+

FRIED POTATOES, COLE SLAW, BAKED BEANS & 2 HUSHPUPPIES

CATFISH BASKET

$9.00+

FRENCH FRIES, 2 HUSH PUPPIES, BAKED BEANS OR COLE SLAW

DESSERTS

$4.25

Cookies

$1.25

Muffins

$1.50

EGGS, TOAST & MORE

2 EGGS W/MEAT & BISC/TOAST

$7.25

3 EGGS CHEESE OMELET W/ TOAST

$5.00

3 EGGS W/MEAT & CHEESE OMELET W/TOAST

$7.50

3 EGGS W/HAM & CHEESE W/TOAST

$8.00

BISC & GRAVY

$4.00+

BREAKFAST BURRITO

$7.50

HAM, EGG & CHEESE ON TOAST/BISC

$5.75

MEAT, EGG & CHEESE ON TOAST/BISC

$5.50

Toast/Biscuit

$1.50

BREAKFAST SIDES

BACON

$4.25

SAUSAGE

$4.25

HAM STEAK

$5.75

EGG

$1.25

HASH BROWNS

$3.95

GRAVY

$1.95

BISCUIT/TOAST

$1.50

2piece bacon

$2.25

1 piece sausage

$2.50

BREAKFAST DRINKS

COFFEE

$1.75

ORANGE JUICE

$2.25+

MILK

$1.50+

KIDS BREAKFAST

1 EGG, MEAT & TOAST

$5.00

PANCAKE & MEAT

$4.25

FRENCH TOAST

$3.25

Mon. N Thur. Bf special

Pancake

$1.25

Pancake with 1 sausage

$3.25

Pancake with 2 bacon

$4.50

French toast

$2.50

French toast with 1 sausage

$4.00

French toast with 2 bacon

$5.00

Breakfast sandwiches

Bacon,egg,and cheese

$5.50

Sausage,egg and cheese

$5.50

Bacon sand.

$3.50

Sausage sand.

$3.50

Ham,egg and cheese

$5.75

Ham sand.

$4.75

APPETIZERS

FRIED MUSHROOMS

$8.25+

FRIED PICKLES

$7.25+

FRIED OKRA

$7.25+

CORN NUGGETS

$7.25+

ONION RINGS

$8.25+

LOADED CHEESE FRIES

$7.95

CHEESESTICKS

$7.50+

PEPPERJACK WEDGES

$7.50+

FRIES

$3.75

CHEESE SAUCE

$1.00

SALADS

CHEESEBURGER SALAD

$11.25

CRISPY CHICKEN SALAD

$11.25

GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD

$11.25

CHEF SALAD

$9.25

BONE IN WINGS

8 WINGS

$8.25

10 WINGS

$10.25

12 WINGS

$12.25

6 WINGS

$6.25

BURGERS & MORE

B.L.T.

$7.25

BREADED TENDERLOIN

$6.75

BUFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH

$6.50

CATFISH SANDWICH

$6.25

CHEESEBURGER

$6.00+

CHICKEN STRIPS

$5.50+

CHILI

$3.25+

CHILI & GRILLED CHEESE

$8.25

CHILI CHEESE DOG

$5.75

CHILI DOG

$4.50

CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH

$6.25

CRISPY CHICKEN WRAP

$5.75

FRIED BOLOGNA

$4.25

GRILLED CHEESE

$3.75

GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$6.50

GRILLED CHICKEN WRAP

$6.25

GRILLED TENDERLOIN

$6.95

HAMBURGER

$5.50+

HORSE SHOE

$11.25

HOT DOG

$3.20

HOT HAM & CHEESE

$5.50

MINI CORN DOGS

$5.25+

MUSHROOM SWISS

$6.50+

PATTY MELT

$6.50

PONY SHOE

$9.25

Winnie

$5.75

SIDES

COTTAGE CHEESE

$3.25

COLESLAW

$4.25

SIDE SALAD

$4.25

POTATO SALAD

$3.75

Baked potato

$4.25

Loaded Baked Potato

$5.50

DRINKS

20oz. TO GO

$2.25

32oz. TO GO

$2.75

COFFEE

$1.75

COKE

$2.75

DR PEPPER

$2.75

DT COKE

$2.75

DT DR PEPPER

$2.75

DT PEPSI

$2.75

FRUIT PUNCH

$2.75

LEMONADE

$2.25

MELLO YELLO

$2.75

MT DEW

$2.75

PEPSI

$2.75

PIBB

$2.75

ROOT BEER

$2.75

SPRITE

$2.75

SWEET TEA

$2.25

UNSWEET TEA

$2.25

KIDS LUNCH & SIDES

MINI CORN DOGS (KIDS MEAL)

$6.25

CHICKEN STRIPS (KIDS MEAL)

$6.25

HOTDOG (KIDS MEAL)

$5.25

GRILLED CHEESE(KIDS MEAL)

$5.00

HAMBURGER (KIDS MEAL)

$6.50

CHEESEBURGER (KIDS MEAL)

$7.00

MAC & CHEESE

$2.50

Dinner Special

Special of the night

$13.00

LUNCH SPECIALS

CHEESEBURGER, FF & DRTINK

$11.00

PATTY MELT, ONION RINGS & DRINK

$12.00

CHICKEN WRAP, CHIPS & DRINK

$7.50

MUSHROOM AND SWISS, FF & DRINK

$11.50

BLT, FF & DRINK

$12.25

CHICKEN STRIPS, FF & DRINK

$10.50

HOT HAM & CHEESE, CHIPS & DRINK

$8.00

CHILLI & GRILLED CHEESE

$7.25

CHILLI CHEESE DOG, FF & DRINK

$9.50

DINNER SPECIAL LEFTOVER LUNCH SPECIAL

$12.00

HS MENU

CHEESEBURGER, FRIES & DRINK (SCHOOL)

$7.25

HAMBURGER, FRIES & DRINK (SCHOOL)

$6.75

CHICKEN STRIPS, FRIES & DRINK (SCHOOL)

$5.50

MINI CORNDOGS, FRIES & DRINK (SCHOOL)

$5.50

GRILLED CHEESE, CHIPS & DRINK (SCHOOL)

$5.00

CHILI DOG, FRIES & DRINK (SCHOOL)

$6.25

CHEESE FRIES & DRINK (SCHOOL)

$4.50

CHICKEN WRAP, CHIPS & DRINK (SCHOOL)

$5.75

Fries &drink (SCHOOL)

$3.50
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Location

7211 US Route 45, Carrier Mills, IL 62946

Directions

