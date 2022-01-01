- Home
Mimmo's Pizzeria & Restaurant
408 Shelburne Rd
South Burlington, VT 05403
Popular Items
Appetizers
Wings
10 or 20 bone-in wings tossed in your choice of hot, medium or mild buffalo sauce. Served with ranch or blue cheese for dipping.
Fried Calamari
House breaded fried calamari, served with marinara for dipping.
Fried Ravioli
Breaded cheese filled ravioli, served with a side of marinara.
Fries
Basket of fries...yumm
Garlic Bread
Homemade garlic bread, served with a side of marinara sauce.
Garlic Bread w/ Cheese
Homemade garlic bread topped with mozzarella, served with a side of marinara.
Garlic Knots
Knot shaped pizza dough baked and topped with garlic, olive oil and spices, served with a side of marinara.
Garlic Knots w/Cheese
Knot shaped pizza dough, baked and topped with garlic, oil, spices and provolone, served with a side of marinara.
Mozzarella Sticks
7 mozzarella sticks served with a side of marinara.
Salad
Antipasto
Green Leaf lettuce, cherry tomato, green pepper, onion, kalamata olives, cucumber, pepperoncini, salami, ham and provolone. Served with House Italian dressing on the side.
Caesar
Romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan, and a lemon wedge with homemade Caesar dressing.
Chef
Romaine lettuce, cherry tomato, green peppers, onion, black olives, cucumber, pepperoncini, turkey, ham and provolone.
Chicken Caesar
Romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan, and a lemon wedge, topped with grilled chicken, served with homemade Caesar dressing.
Garden
Romaine lettuce, cherry tomato, cucumber, carrot, onion, broccoli, green pepper, black olives and pepperoncini.
Greek
Romaine lettuce, cherry tomato, green pepper, cucumber, onion, kalamata olives and feta. Served with House Italian dressing on the side.
Grilled Chicken
Romaine lettuce, carrot, cucumber, onion, green pepper, broccoli, black olives, cherry tomato, pepperoncini, and grilled chicken.
Balsamic Chicken
Diced Chicken breast sautéed in garlic Olive Oil and Penne pasta to reduction. On the bottom a heathy bed of Green leaf Lettuce, Cherry tomatoes, julienned Cucumber, onions, Kalamata olives and crumbles of feta and parmigian.
Pizza
10" Cheese
10" Greek
Feta, spinach, tomato and black olive
10" Tropical
Ham, bacon and pineapple
10" Veggie
Broccoli, spinach, tomato, mushroom, onions and peppers
10" Lasagna
Ricotta, sausage, meatballs, cheese and sauce
10" Simone's Special
Meatball, bacon, fresh tomatoes, feta and light garlic
10" Grilled Chicken Tomato Basil
Grilled chicken, tomato, basil and mozzarella
10" Meat Lovers
Pepperoni, sausage, meatball, bacon and ham
10" House Special
Pepperoni, sausage, meatball, mushrooms, onions and peppers
10" Buffalo Chicken
Ranch sauce with diced spicy chicken, mozzarella and hot sauce drizzled on top
14" Cheese
14" Greek
Feta, spinach, tomato and black olive
14" Tropical
Ham, bacon and pineapple
14" Veggie
Broccoli, spinach, tomato, mushroom, onions and peppers
14" Lasagna
Ricotta, sausage, meatballs, cheese and sauce
14" Simone's Special
Meatball, bacon, fresh tomatoes, feta and light garlic
14" Grilled Chicken Tomato Basil
Grilled chicken, tomato, basil and mozzarella
14" Meat Lovers
Pepperoni, sausage, meatball, bacon and ham
14" House Special
Pepperoni, sausage, meatball, mushrooms, onions and peppers
14" Buffalo Chicken
Ranch sauce with diced spicy chicken, mozzarella and hot sauce drizzled on top
16" Cheese
16" Greek
Feta, spinach, tomato and black olive
16" Tropical
Ham, bacon and pineapple
16" Veggie
Broccoli, spinach, tomato, mushroom, onions and peppers
16" Lasagna
Ricotta, sausage, meatballs, cheese and sauce
16" Simone's Special
Meatball, bacon, fresh tomatoes, feta and light garlic
16" Grilled Chicken Tomato Basil
Grilled chicken, tomato, basil and mozzarella
16" Meat Lovers
Pepperoni, sausage, meatball, bacon and ham
16" House Special
Pepperoni, sausage, meatball, mushrooms, onions and peppers
16" Buffalo Chicken
Ranch sauce with diced spicy chicken, mozzarella and hot sauce drizzled on top
GF Cheese
GF Chicken Tomato Basil
GF Greek
GF Veggie
GF White
GF Tropical
GF Buffalo Chicken (w/ grilled chicken)
GF Meatlovers (no meatball)
GF Simone (no meatball)
GF House Special (no meatball)
Pasta
Alfredo
White creamy cheese sauce, try adding your favorites to this dish! (V)
Baked Mix
Baked stuffed shells, manicotti and cheese ravioli topped with marinara and mozzarella. (V)
Baked Ziti
Ziti tossed in Mimmo’s cheese blend, marinara and topped with mozzarella. (V)
Bolognese
Local ground beef, carrot and onion in a creamy pink sauce.
Butter
Carbonara
Bacon, minced onion and peas in a cream sauce.
Red Clam Sauce
Baby clams in a white wine garlic sauce or marinara sauce.
Italian Sausage
Sweet Italian sausage in marinara sauce.
Lasagna
Traditional meat lasagna made with local ground beef.
Manicotti
Rolled pasta filled with Mimmo's special cheese blend, topped and baked with marinara and mozzarella. (V)
Marinara
Homemade marinara sauce. (V)
Meat Sauce
Made with local ground beef, topped with homemade marinara.
Meatballs
Made with local ground beef, topped with homemade marinara.
Penne Alla Vodka
Sautéed chicken, mushrooms and salami in a pink basil vodka sauce.
Pink Cream Primavera
Sautéed mushroom, minced onion, red peppers, zucchini, carrot, broccoli, spinach and peas in a white cream or pink cream sauce. (V)
White Cream Primavera
Sautéed mushroom, minced onion, red peppers, zucchini, carrot, broccoli, spinach and peas in a white cream or pink cream sauce. (V)
Tortellini Alla Pana
Ring shaped cheese filled pasta in a creamy cheese sauce. Try adding your favorites to this dish!
Ravioli
Cheese filled ravioli topped with homemade marinara. (V)
Shrimp Fra Diavlo
Sautéed shrimp in a spicy marinara.
Shrimp Scampi
Sautéed shrimp in a garlic and butter sauce.
Stuffed Shells
Shells stuffed with Mimmo's cheese blend, topped and baked with marinara and mozzarella. (V)
Tortellini Marinara
Ring shaped cheese filled pasta topped with homemade marinara. (V)
Marinara Vegetable
Sautéed mushroom, mined onion, red peppers, zucchini, carrot, spinach, broccoli and peas in your choice of white wine garlic or marinara sauce. (V)
White Wine Vegetable
Sautéed mushroom, mined onion, red peppers, zucchini, carrot, spinach, broccoli and peas in your choice of white wine garlic or marinara sauce. (V)
White Clam Sauce
Entrees
Chicken Parmigiana
Eggplant Parmigiana
Chicken Antonio
Chicken and eggplant layered with ricotta and spinach, topped with marinara and mozzarella. Served with your choice of pasta.
Chicken Marsala
Chicken Franchese
Egg battered chicken breast sauteed in a white wine lemon sauce, served with your choice of pasta.
Chicken Florentine
Lightly floured chicken breast with spinach in a white wine garlic sauce, served with your choice of pasta.
Bread Rolls
Cheese Bread Roll
Ham & Cheese Roll
Vegetable Special Roll
Spinach, broccoli, mushroom, tomato, peppers, onions and mozzarella
House Special Roll
Pepperoni, meatballs, sausage, mushrooms, peppers, onions and mozzarella
Buffalo Chicken Roll
Ranch sauce, chicken coated in hot sauce and mozzarella
Chicken Parmigiana Roll
Diced chicken breast with marinara and mozzarella
Pepperoni Roll
Calzones
Cold Heroes
Hot Heroes
Desserts
Sides
Side Marinara
Side Of House Italian
Side Of Ranch
Side Of Blue Cheese
Side of Caesar Dressing
Side Of Honey Mustard
Side of Hot Sauce
Side of Maple
Side of Parmesan Cheese
Side of Chips
Pint of Ranch
Jar of Sauce
Extra Chafing Dish Rental
Plates, Napkins, Utensils, To-Go Containers
Catering To-Go Containers
To go lids
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Welcome to Mimmo's! We are a NY style Pizzeria. We Specialize in cooking all the Italian favorites, prepared just for you by our amazing team! Grazie & Buon Appetito.
