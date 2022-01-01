Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian
Dessert & Ice Cream

Mimmo's Pizzeria & Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

408 Shelburne Rd

South Burlington, VT 05403

Popular Items

16" Cheese
Balsamic Chicken
Chicken Caesar

Appetizers

To share, or not to share. That's up to you!
Wings

Wings

$11.99

10 or 20 bone-in wings tossed in your choice of hot, medium or mild buffalo sauce. Served with ranch or blue cheese for dipping.

Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$9.50Out of stock

House breaded fried calamari, served with marinara for dipping.

Fried Ravioli

Fried Ravioli

$8.99

Breaded cheese filled ravioli, served with a side of marinara.

Fries

Fries

$5.99

Basket of fries...yumm

Garlic Bread

Garlic Bread

$3.75+

Homemade garlic bread, served with a side of marinara sauce.

Garlic Bread w/ Cheese

Garlic Bread w/ Cheese

$4.75+

Homemade garlic bread topped with mozzarella, served with a side of marinara.

Garlic Knots

Garlic Knots

$5.99

Knot shaped pizza dough baked and topped with garlic, olive oil and spices, served with a side of marinara.

Garlic Knots w/Cheese

Garlic Knots w/Cheese

$6.99

Knot shaped pizza dough, baked and topped with garlic, oil, spices and provolone, served with a side of marinara.

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.99

7 mozzarella sticks served with a side of marinara.

Salad

All of our salads are made fresh to order. Dressings will be packaged on the side for take out.
Antipasto

Antipasto

$8.95+

Green Leaf lettuce, cherry tomato, green pepper, onion, kalamata olives, cucumber, pepperoncini, salami, ham and provolone. Served with House Italian dressing on the side.

Caesar

Caesar

$7.99+

Romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan, and a lemon wedge with homemade Caesar dressing.

Chef

Chef

$8.75+

Romaine lettuce, cherry tomato, green peppers, onion, black olives, cucumber, pepperoncini, turkey, ham and provolone.

Chicken Caesar

Chicken Caesar

$8.75+

Romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan, and a lemon wedge, topped with grilled chicken, served with homemade Caesar dressing.

Garden

Garden

$6.75+

Romaine lettuce, cherry tomato, cucumber, carrot, onion, broccoli, green pepper, black olives and pepperoncini.

Greek

Greek

$7.75+

Romaine lettuce, cherry tomato, green pepper, cucumber, onion, kalamata olives and feta. Served with House Italian dressing on the side.

Grilled Chicken

Grilled Chicken

$8.75+

Romaine lettuce, carrot, cucumber, onion, green pepper, broccoli, black olives, cherry tomato, pepperoncini, and grilled chicken.

Balsamic Chicken

Balsamic Chicken

$9.25+

Diced Chicken breast sautéed in garlic Olive Oil and Penne pasta to reduction. On the bottom a heathy bed of Green leaf Lettuce, Cherry tomatoes, julienned Cucumber, onions, Kalamata olives and crumbles of feta and parmigian.

Pizza

10" Cheese

10" Cheese

$10.25
10" Greek

10" Greek

$13.00

Feta, spinach, tomato and black olive

10" Tropical

10" Tropical

$13.50

Ham, bacon and pineapple

10" Veggie

10" Veggie

$13.50

Broccoli, spinach, tomato, mushroom, onions and peppers

10" Lasagna

10" Lasagna

$13.50

Ricotta, sausage, meatballs, cheese and sauce

10" Simone's Special

10" Simone's Special

$14.00

Meatball, bacon, fresh tomatoes, feta and light garlic

10" Grilled Chicken Tomato Basil

10" Grilled Chicken Tomato Basil

$14.00

Grilled chicken, tomato, basil and mozzarella

10" Meat Lovers

10" Meat Lovers

$14.00

Pepperoni, sausage, meatball, bacon and ham

10" House Special

10" House Special

$14.00

Pepperoni, sausage, meatball, mushrooms, onions and peppers

10" Buffalo Chicken

10" Buffalo Chicken

$14.00

Ranch sauce with diced spicy chicken, mozzarella and hot sauce drizzled on top

14" Cheese

$14.55

14" Greek

$18.75

Feta, spinach, tomato and black olive

14" Tropical

$18.75

Ham, bacon and pineapple

14" Veggie

$18.75

Broccoli, spinach, tomato, mushroom, onions and peppers

14" Lasagna

$18.75

Ricotta, sausage, meatballs, cheese and sauce

14" Simone's Special

$18.75

Meatball, bacon, fresh tomatoes, feta and light garlic

14" Grilled Chicken Tomato Basil

$18.75

Grilled chicken, tomato, basil and mozzarella

14" Meat Lovers

$18.75

Pepperoni, sausage, meatball, bacon and ham

14" House Special

$18.75

Pepperoni, sausage, meatball, mushrooms, onions and peppers

14" Buffalo Chicken

$18.75

Ranch sauce with diced spicy chicken, mozzarella and hot sauce drizzled on top

16" Cheese

$16.25

16" Greek

$23.25

Feta, spinach, tomato and black olive

16" Tropical

$23.25

Ham, bacon and pineapple

16" Veggie

$23.25

Broccoli, spinach, tomato, mushroom, onions and peppers

16" Lasagna

$23.25

Ricotta, sausage, meatballs, cheese and sauce

16" Simone's Special

$23.25

Meatball, bacon, fresh tomatoes, feta and light garlic

16" Grilled Chicken Tomato Basil

$23.25

Grilled chicken, tomato, basil and mozzarella

16" Meat Lovers

$23.25

Pepperoni, sausage, meatball, bacon and ham

16" House Special

$23.25

Pepperoni, sausage, meatball, mushrooms, onions and peppers

16" Buffalo Chicken

$23.25

Ranch sauce with diced spicy chicken, mozzarella and hot sauce drizzled on top

GF Cheese

$13.75

GF Chicken Tomato Basil

$17.25

GF Greek

$17.25

GF Veggie

$17.25

GF White

$17.25

GF Tropical

$17.25

GF Buffalo Chicken (w/ grilled chicken)

$17.25

GF Meatlovers (no meatball)

$17.25

GF Simone (no meatball)

$17.25

GF House Special (no meatball)

$17.25

Pasta

All pasta dishes are served with our homemade Italian bread and your choice of spaghetti, penne or linguini. Upgrade to garlic bread for $1. Gluten free pasta is an option! V=vegetarian, our homemade marinara is Vegan! Just note for Vegan dish so we hold the cheese garnish.
Alfredo

Alfredo

$10.25+

White creamy cheese sauce, try adding your favorites to this dish! (V)

Baked Mix

$10.99+

Baked stuffed shells, manicotti and cheese ravioli topped with marinara and mozzarella. (V)

Baked Ziti

Baked Ziti

$9.25+

Ziti tossed in Mimmo’s cheese blend, marinara and topped with mozzarella. (V)

Bolognese

Bolognese

$12.25+

Local ground beef, carrot and onion in a creamy pink sauce.

Butter

Butter

$8.25+
Carbonara

Carbonara

$11.99+

Bacon, minced onion and peas in a cream sauce.

Red Clam Sauce

Red Clam Sauce

$11.99+

Baby clams in a white wine garlic sauce or marinara sauce.

Italian Sausage

Italian Sausage

$10.50+

Sweet Italian sausage in marinara sauce.

Lasagna

Lasagna

$11.25+

Traditional meat lasagna made with local ground beef.

Manicotti

Manicotti

$9.25+

Rolled pasta filled with Mimmo's special cheese blend, topped and baked with marinara and mozzarella. (V)

Marinara

Marinara

$8.25+

Homemade marinara sauce. (V)

Meat Sauce

Meat Sauce

$10.25+Out of stock

Made with local ground beef, topped with homemade marinara.

Meatballs

Meatballs

$10.50+

Made with local ground beef, topped with homemade marinara.

Penne Alla Vodka

$13.99+

Sautéed chicken, mushrooms and salami in a pink basil vodka sauce.

Pink Cream Primavera

Pink Cream Primavera

$10.99+

Sautéed mushroom, minced onion, red peppers, zucchini, carrot, broccoli, spinach and peas in a white cream or pink cream sauce. (V)

White Cream Primavera

White Cream Primavera

$10.99+

Sautéed mushroom, minced onion, red peppers, zucchini, carrot, broccoli, spinach and peas in a white cream or pink cream sauce. (V)

Tortellini Alla Pana

Tortellini Alla Pana

$12.25+

Ring shaped cheese filled pasta in a creamy cheese sauce. Try adding your favorites to this dish!

Ravioli

Ravioli

$11.25+

Cheese filled ravioli topped with homemade marinara. (V)

Shrimp Fra Diavlo

Shrimp Fra Diavlo

$13.99+

Sautéed shrimp in a spicy marinara.

Shrimp Scampi

Shrimp Scampi

$13.99+

Sautéed shrimp in a garlic and butter sauce.

Stuffed Shells

Stuffed Shells

$9.25+

Shells stuffed with Mimmo's cheese blend, topped and baked with marinara and mozzarella. (V)

Tortellini Marinara

$11.25+

Ring shaped cheese filled pasta topped with homemade marinara. (V)

Marinara Vegetable

Marinara Vegetable

$10.50+

Sautéed mushroom, mined onion, red peppers, zucchini, carrot, spinach, broccoli and peas in your choice of white wine garlic or marinara sauce. (V)

White Wine Vegetable

White Wine Vegetable

$10.50+

Sautéed mushroom, mined onion, red peppers, zucchini, carrot, spinach, broccoli and peas in your choice of white wine garlic or marinara sauce. (V)

White Clam Sauce

$11.99+

Entrees

Chicken Parmigiana

$12.25+

Eggplant Parmigiana

$11.99+
Chicken Antonio

Chicken Antonio

$14.25+

Chicken and eggplant layered with ricotta and spinach, topped with marinara and mozzarella. Served with your choice of pasta.

Chicken Marsala

$13.25+
Chicken Franchese

Chicken Franchese

$13.25+

Egg battered chicken breast sauteed in a white wine lemon sauce, served with your choice of pasta.

Chicken Florentine

Chicken Florentine

$13.25+

Lightly floured chicken breast with spinach in a white wine garlic sauce, served with your choice of pasta.

Bread Rolls

Choice of toppings, mozzarella and spices rolled in pizza dough and baked; served with a side of marinara sauce.

Cheese Bread Roll

$9.50

Ham & Cheese Roll

$10.75

Vegetable Special Roll

$12.50

Spinach, broccoli, mushroom, tomato, peppers, onions and mozzarella

House Special Roll

$13.25

Pepperoni, meatballs, sausage, mushrooms, peppers, onions and mozzarella

Buffalo Chicken Roll

$13.25

Ranch sauce, chicken coated in hot sauce and mozzarella

Chicken Parmigiana Roll

$13.25

Diced chicken breast with marinara and mozzarella

Pepperoni Roll

$10.75

Calzones

Pizza dough with ricotta and mozzarella folded over served with a side of marinara. Specialty varieties or make your own combination.

Cheese Calzone

$10.50

Ricotta and mozzrella

Buffalo Calzone

$13.50

House Special Calzone

$13.50

Pepperoni, meatballs, sausage, mushrooms, onions and green peppers

Meat Calzone

$13.50

Pepperoni, sausage and meatballs

Veggie Special Calzone

$13.50

Mushrooms, spinach, broccoli, tomato, onions and green peppers

Cold Heroes

All heroes are made with fresh, homemade bread

Italian Hero

$8.75+

Turkey Hero

$8.75+

Ham and Cheese Hero

$8.75+

Chicken Cutlet Hero

$8.75+

BLT Hero

$8.75+

Veggie Hero

$8.75+

Hot Heroes

Chicken Parmigiana Hero

$9.99+

Eggplant Parmigiana Hero

$9.99+

Meatball Parmigiana Hero

$9.99+

Sausage, Peppers & Onions Hero

$9.99+

Steak & Cheese Hero

$9.99+

Desserts

Zeppole

$5.99

Tiramisu

$7.50

New York Cheesecake

$6.75Out of stock

Cannoli

$5.50

Brownie

$1.99

Gluten Free Brownie

$2.75Out of stock

Cookie

$1.99Out of stock

Peanut Butter Bomb

$6.50Out of stock

Apple Crisp

$6.50Out of stock

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$7.75Out of stock

Cinnamon Knots

$8.00Out of stock

Sides

Side Marinara

$0.75

Side Of House Italian

$0.75

Side Of Ranch

$0.75

Side Of Blue Cheese

$0.75

Side of Caesar Dressing

$0.75

Side Of Honey Mustard

$0.75

Side of Hot Sauce

$0.75

Side of Maple

$1.25

Side of Parmesan Cheese

$0.75

Side of Chips

$0.75

Pint of Ranch

$3.00

Jar of Sauce

$5.99

Extra Chafing Dish Rental

$5.00

Plates, Napkins, Utensils, To-Go Containers

$40.00

Catering To-Go Containers

$10.99

To go lids

$27.00

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Welcome to Mimmo's! We are a NY style Pizzeria. We Specialize in cooking all the Italian favorites, prepared just for you by our amazing team! Grazie & Buon Appetito.

