MIMMOS PIZZA-N-PASTA 501 Patetown Rd.

Pizza
Italian

MIMMOS PIZZA-N-PASTA

review star

No reviews yet

501 Patetown Rd.

Goldsboro, NC 27530

Order Again

Popular Items

18" Cheese
Pizza by the Slice
14" Cheese

Appetizers & Salads

House Salad

$3.50

Lettuce, tomato, onion, & cucumber

Tossed Salad

$7.00

Lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber, banana pepper, pepperoncini, mozzarella,

Antipasto

$10.00

Ham, salami, provolone, turkey, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onions, banana peppers, & pepperoncini

Caesar Salad

$7.70

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.00

Boneless Wings

$14.00

Fried Calamari

$11.50

Garlic Bread

$3.00

Garlic Bread with Cheese

$4.00

Side Caesar salad

$5.50

Hot Subs

Meatball Parmigiana sub

$10.00

Sausage Parmigiana sub

$10.00

Eggplant Parmigiana sub

$10.50

Chicken Parmigiana sub

$12.50

Philly Cheesesteak sub

$10.50

Grilled peppers, onions, cheese, lettuce, tomato, & mayo

Chicken Philly sub

$10.50

Grilled peppers, onions, cheese, lettuce, tomato, & mayo

Sausage and Peppers Sub

$10.50

Sausage, peppers, onions, in our marinara sauce

Veggie Sub

$9.00

Grilled peppers, onions, cheese, lettuce, tomato, & mayo

Cold Subs

Ham and Cheese

$9.50

Salami and Cheese

$9.50

Turkey and Cheese

$9.50

Mimmo's Italian Combo

$10.50

Turkey, ham, salami, provolone, & pepperoni

Sandwiches

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$7.50

Tuna on Toast

$8.50

Onions & Lettuce

Hamburger Deluxe

$10.50

Lettuce & Tomato

Gyro

$10.50

Lettuce, tomato & homemade cucumber sauce

Italian Club

$10.50

Ham, salami, cheese, lettuce, tomato & Dressing

Triple Decker

$10.50

Ham, turkey, provolone, bacon, lettuce, tomato, & mayo

Grilled Chicken on Pita

$11.00

Lettuce, tomato, & homemade cucumber sauce

Grilled Chicken Club

$11.00

Bacon, provolone, lettuce, tomato, & mayo

Baked Pasta

Baked Ziti

$14.50

Ziti in meat sauce with ricotta & topped with melted mozzarella

Stuffed Shells

$13.00

Manicotti

$13.00

Cheese Ravioli

$13.00

Meat Ravioli

$14.00

Homemade Lasagna

$14.50

Lobster Ravioli

$18.00

Meat/Cheese Ravioli

$14.00

Baked Specialties

Calzone

$9.00

Ricotta & Mozzarella

Stromboli

$10.00

Ham, pepperoni, & mozzarella

Sausage Roll

$10.00

Onions, peppers, & Mozzarella

Steak Turnover

$11.00

Steak, onion, peppers, & mozzarella

N.Y. Style Pizza

14" Cheese

$12.00

16" Cheese

$13.00

18" Cheese

$14.00

14" Combo Pizza

$21.00

16" Combo Pizza

$23.00

18" Combo Pizza

$26.00

14" Specialty Pizza

$17.50

Choose broccoli or spinach, a delicious blend of mozzarella, ricotta, & parmigiana cheese, layered with Mimmo's garlic sauce & chopped tomatoes

16" Specialty Pizza

$19.50

18" Specialty Pizza

$21.50

Pizza by the Slice

$2.75

Mimmo's Pasta Dishes

Spaghetti red

$11.50

Red Sauce or Marinara

Spaghetti with Meatsauce

$13.50

Meatball or Sausage or Meat Sauce

Fettuccini Alfredo

$13.50

Add Chicken $5.50 or Shrimp $6.50

Gnocchi Ricotta and Spinach

$13.50

Potato pasta in a creamy ricotta & spinach sauce

Penne Arrabbiata

$13.50

Spicy marinara sauce sauteed with proscuitto

Tortellini Alla Panna

$13.50

Cheese or Meat. Served in an afredo sauce with ham

Penne Alla Vodka

$13.50

Sauteed with prosciutto & onions in a vodka cream sauce

Tortellini Aurora

$13.50

Cheese or Meat. Pink cream sauce

Spaghetti Marinara

$11.50

Spaghetti Sausage

$13.50

Spaghetti Meatball

$13.50

Gnocchi meatsauce

$13.50

Gnocchi marinara

$13.50

Mac A Mimmos

$13.50

Veal Dishes

Veal Parmigiana

$20.00

Breaded veal topped with parmigianan & mozzarella in our red sauce, served with a side of spaghetti with red sauce

Veal Marsala

$20.00

Veal sauteed in a marsala wine sauce with mushrooms & Served with a side of spaghetti with red sauce

Veal Piccata

$20.00

Veal sauted in a white wine & lemon sauce with capers & served with a side of spaghetti with red sauce

Veal Caprese

$20.00

Veal cooked in house marinara sauce with basil & toppped with fresh tomato & mozzarella over spaghetti

Veal Sorrentina

$20.00

Veal cooked in house marinara sauce, topped with fresh eggplant & mozzarella over spaghetti

Specialty Dinners

Sausage and Peppers

$13.50

Sausage, peppers & onions, in our marinara sauce over spaghetti

Eggplant Parmigiana

$13.50

Breaded eggplant layered & topped with parmigiana & mozzarella in our red sauce

Spaghetti Clams

$14.50

Marinara or white wine sauce

Spaghetti Clams and Shrimp

$17.50

Marinara or white wine sauce

Frutta di Mare

$18.50

Scallops & Shrimp served over fettuccini in a creamy pink sauce

Eggplant alla Netta

$17.00

Sausage Boscaiola

$18.00

Chicken and sausage Boscaiola

$20.00

Chicken Carbonara

$20.50

Varieta d' Italia

$20.00

Chef specialty

$19.00

Chicken la bacon

$19.00

Spag Carbonara

$18.00

Sausage Nobel

$19.00

Chicken and sausage Nobel

$22.00

Chicken Italiana

$19.00

Chicken Nobel

$20.00

Chicken Dishes

Chicken Di Mola

$17.00

Mimmo's famous creation

Chicken & Broccoli

$17.00

Alfredo sauce over fettuccini

Chicken Cacciatore

$17.00

Onions, peppers & mushrooms in our house marinara sauce over spaghetti

Chicken Marsala

$17.00

Chicken sauteed in a marsala wine sauce with mushrooms & served with a side of spaghetti

Chicken Caprese

$17.00

Chicken cooked in house marinara with basil and then topped with fresh tomato & mozzarella, served of spaghetti

Chicken Sorrentina

$17.00

Chicken cooked in house made marinara sauce, topped with fresh eggplant & mozzarella over spaghetti

Chicken Parmigiana

$17.00

Breaded Chicken topped with parmigiana & mozzarella in our red sauce, served with spaghetti with red sauce

Chicken Piccata

$17.00

Chicken sauteed in a white wine & lemon sauce with capers, served with a side of spaghetti with red sauce

Chicken Francese

$17.00

Chicken battered in egg and sauteed in white & lemon sauce, served with a side of spaghettie with red sauce

Sides

(4) Side Meatballs

$7.50

1 Meatball

$1.90

12 oz alf sauce

$7.50

12 oz meatsauce

$7.50

4 oz alf sauce

$4.25

4 oz marinara

$1.00

4 oz meatsauce

$3.50

4 oz red

$1.00

all focaccia

$1.00

all Italian

$1.00

calamari sauce

$1.00

Cup of cheese

$2.00

Large French fry basket

$3.50

order of bread

$1.00

side chz ravioli

$7.50

side fett alf

$6.00

side gnocchi ricotta n spinach

$8.00

side gnocchi with meat sauce

$8.00

Side Italian Sausage

$7.50

side mt ravioli

$8.00

side penne arrabbiata

$7.50

side penne vodka

$8.50

Side spag w/ meatball

$9.00

side spaghetti marinara

$7.50

Side Spaghetti meat sauce

$9.00

Meatballs or sausage or meat sauce

Side Spaghetti red

$7.50

Red or Marinara Sauce

side tort alla panna

$8.00

side tort aurora

$8.00

Small French fry basket

$3.00

12 oz cup of Red

$5.50

12 oz cup of Marinara

$5.50

side sausage and peppers

$9.00

side spaghetti with sausage

$9.00

Homemade Desserts

Cannoli

$5.00

Homemade vanilla or chocolate ricotta cream mixed with chocolate chips in a flaky shell & topped with powdered sugar and chocolate fudge

Tiramisu

$5.50

(Family Secret)

N.Y. Style Cheesecake with whipped topping

$5.50

Your choice of Plain, Strawberries, Snickers, Cookies-N-Cream, or Kahlua Chocolate

Vanilla Ice Cream with whipped topping

$4.50

Three scoops of vanilla ice cream with choice of chocolate, caramel, or home strawberry coulis sauce

Kids Ice Cream

$1.50

12" N.Y. Cheesecake

$26.00

12" Strawberry Cheesecake

$28.00

12" Cookies-n-Cream Cheesecake

$28.00

12" Snickers Cheesecake

$29.00

12" Kahlua Chocolate Cheesecake

$36.00

12" Pistachio Cheesecake

$40.00

Custard Cream cheesecake

$6.00

12" White Chocolate Raspberry Cheesecake

$36.00

1 scoop Vanilla Bean Gelato

$3.50

2 scoop Vanilla Bean Gelato

$7.00

1 scoop Cappuccino Chip Gelato

$3.50

2 scoop Cappuccino Chip Gelato

$7.00

12' Reeses Peanut Butter Cheesecake

$50.00

12" Pumpkin Cheesecake

$45.00

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$6.50

Pecan Cheesecake

$7.00

Drinks

Drinks

half subs

1/2 philly sub

$6.00

1/2 chick philly sub

$6.00

1/2 saus n pepp sub

$6.00

1/2 meatball sub

$6.00

1/2 mimmos sub

$6.00

1/2 ham n chz sub

$6.00

1/2 salami n chz sub

$6.00

1/2 turk chz sub

$6.00

1/2 veggie sub

$6.00

1/2 saus parm sub

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

501 Patetown Rd., Goldsboro, NC 27530

Directions

