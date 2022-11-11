MIMMOS PIZZA-N-PASTA 501 Patetown Rd.
501 Patetown Rd.
Goldsboro, NC 27530
Popular Items
Appetizers & Salads
House Salad
Lettuce, tomato, onion, & cucumber
Tossed Salad
Lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber, banana pepper, pepperoncini, mozzarella,
Antipasto
Ham, salami, provolone, turkey, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onions, banana peppers, & pepperoncini
Caesar Salad
Mozzarella Sticks
Boneless Wings
Fried Calamari
Garlic Bread
Garlic Bread with Cheese
Side Caesar salad
Hot Subs
Meatball Parmigiana sub
Sausage Parmigiana sub
Eggplant Parmigiana sub
Chicken Parmigiana sub
Philly Cheesesteak sub
Grilled peppers, onions, cheese, lettuce, tomato, & mayo
Chicken Philly sub
Grilled peppers, onions, cheese, lettuce, tomato, & mayo
Sausage and Peppers Sub
Sausage, peppers, onions, in our marinara sauce
Veggie Sub
Grilled peppers, onions, cheese, lettuce, tomato, & mayo
Cold Subs
Sandwiches
Grilled Ham & Cheese
Tuna on Toast
Onions & Lettuce
Hamburger Deluxe
Lettuce & Tomato
Gyro
Lettuce, tomato & homemade cucumber sauce
Italian Club
Ham, salami, cheese, lettuce, tomato & Dressing
Triple Decker
Ham, turkey, provolone, bacon, lettuce, tomato, & mayo
Grilled Chicken on Pita
Lettuce, tomato, & homemade cucumber sauce
Grilled Chicken Club
Bacon, provolone, lettuce, tomato, & mayo
Baked Pasta
Baked Specialties
N.Y. Style Pizza
14" Cheese
16" Cheese
18" Cheese
14" Combo Pizza
16" Combo Pizza
18" Combo Pizza
14" Specialty Pizza
Choose broccoli or spinach, a delicious blend of mozzarella, ricotta, & parmigiana cheese, layered with Mimmo's garlic sauce & chopped tomatoes
16" Specialty Pizza
18" Specialty Pizza
Pizza by the Slice
Mimmo's Pasta Dishes
Spaghetti red
Red Sauce or Marinara
Spaghetti with Meatsauce
Meatball or Sausage or Meat Sauce
Fettuccini Alfredo
Add Chicken $5.50 or Shrimp $6.50
Gnocchi Ricotta and Spinach
Potato pasta in a creamy ricotta & spinach sauce
Penne Arrabbiata
Spicy marinara sauce sauteed with proscuitto
Tortellini Alla Panna
Cheese or Meat. Served in an afredo sauce with ham
Penne Alla Vodka
Sauteed with prosciutto & onions in a vodka cream sauce
Tortellini Aurora
Cheese or Meat. Pink cream sauce
Spaghetti Marinara
Spaghetti Sausage
Spaghetti Meatball
Gnocchi meatsauce
Gnocchi marinara
Mac A Mimmos
Veal Dishes
Veal Parmigiana
Breaded veal topped with parmigianan & mozzarella in our red sauce, served with a side of spaghetti with red sauce
Veal Marsala
Veal sauteed in a marsala wine sauce with mushrooms & Served with a side of spaghetti with red sauce
Veal Piccata
Veal sauted in a white wine & lemon sauce with capers & served with a side of spaghetti with red sauce
Veal Caprese
Veal cooked in house marinara sauce with basil & toppped with fresh tomato & mozzarella over spaghetti
Veal Sorrentina
Veal cooked in house marinara sauce, topped with fresh eggplant & mozzarella over spaghetti
Specialty Dinners
Sausage and Peppers
Sausage, peppers & onions, in our marinara sauce over spaghetti
Eggplant Parmigiana
Breaded eggplant layered & topped with parmigiana & mozzarella in our red sauce
Spaghetti Clams
Marinara or white wine sauce
Spaghetti Clams and Shrimp
Marinara or white wine sauce
Frutta di Mare
Scallops & Shrimp served over fettuccini in a creamy pink sauce
Eggplant alla Netta
Sausage Boscaiola
Chicken and sausage Boscaiola
Chicken Carbonara
Varieta d' Italia
Chef specialty
Chicken la bacon
Spag Carbonara
Sausage Nobel
Chicken and sausage Nobel
Chicken Italiana
Chicken Nobel
Chicken Dishes
Chicken Di Mola
Mimmo's famous creation
Chicken & Broccoli
Alfredo sauce over fettuccini
Chicken Cacciatore
Onions, peppers & mushrooms in our house marinara sauce over spaghetti
Chicken Marsala
Chicken sauteed in a marsala wine sauce with mushrooms & served with a side of spaghetti
Chicken Caprese
Chicken cooked in house marinara with basil and then topped with fresh tomato & mozzarella, served of spaghetti
Chicken Sorrentina
Chicken cooked in house made marinara sauce, topped with fresh eggplant & mozzarella over spaghetti
Chicken Parmigiana
Breaded Chicken topped with parmigiana & mozzarella in our red sauce, served with spaghetti with red sauce
Chicken Piccata
Chicken sauteed in a white wine & lemon sauce with capers, served with a side of spaghetti with red sauce
Chicken Francese
Chicken battered in egg and sauteed in white & lemon sauce, served with a side of spaghettie with red sauce
Sides
(4) Side Meatballs
1 Meatball
12 oz alf sauce
12 oz meatsauce
4 oz alf sauce
4 oz marinara
4 oz meatsauce
4 oz red
all focaccia
all Italian
calamari sauce
Cup of cheese
Large French fry basket
order of bread
side chz ravioli
side fett alf
side gnocchi ricotta n spinach
side gnocchi with meat sauce
Side Italian Sausage
side mt ravioli
side penne arrabbiata
side penne vodka
Side spag w/ meatball
side spaghetti marinara
Side Spaghetti meat sauce
Meatballs or sausage or meat sauce
Side Spaghetti red
Red or Marinara Sauce
side tort alla panna
side tort aurora
Small French fry basket
12 oz cup of Red
12 oz cup of Marinara
side sausage and peppers
side spaghetti with sausage
Homemade Desserts
Cannoli
Homemade vanilla or chocolate ricotta cream mixed with chocolate chips in a flaky shell & topped with powdered sugar and chocolate fudge
Tiramisu
(Family Secret)
N.Y. Style Cheesecake with whipped topping
Your choice of Plain, Strawberries, Snickers, Cookies-N-Cream, or Kahlua Chocolate
Vanilla Ice Cream with whipped topping
Three scoops of vanilla ice cream with choice of chocolate, caramel, or home strawberry coulis sauce
Kids Ice Cream
12" N.Y. Cheesecake
12" Strawberry Cheesecake
12" Cookies-n-Cream Cheesecake
12" Snickers Cheesecake
12" Kahlua Chocolate Cheesecake
12" Pistachio Cheesecake
Custard Cream cheesecake
12" White Chocolate Raspberry Cheesecake
1 scoop Vanilla Bean Gelato
2 scoop Vanilla Bean Gelato
1 scoop Cappuccino Chip Gelato
2 scoop Cappuccino Chip Gelato
12' Reeses Peanut Butter Cheesecake
12" Pumpkin Cheesecake
Pumpkin Cheesecake
Pecan Cheesecake
Drinks
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
