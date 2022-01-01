Restaurant header imageView gallery

Saint Albans, Mimmo's Pizzeria & Restaurant

No reviews yet

22 S Main St.

Saint Albans, VT 05478

Popular Items

Balsamic Chicken
Chicken Caesar
16" Cheese Pizza

Appetizers

To share, or not to share. That's up to you!
Wings

Wings

$12.99

10 bone-in wings tossed in your choice of BBQ or hot, medium, mild buffalo sauce. Served with ranch or blue cheese for dipping.

Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$9.99

House breaded fried calamari, served with marinara for dipping.

Fries

Fries

$6.75

Basket of fries...yumm

Garlic Bread

Garlic Bread

$4.25+

Homemade garlic bread, served with a side of marinara sauce.

Garlic Bread w/ Cheese

Garlic Bread w/ Cheese

$5.50+

Homemade garlic bread topped with mozzarella, served with a side of marinara.

Garlic Knots

Garlic Knots

$6.50

Knot shaped pizza dough baked and topped with garlic, olive oil and spices, served with a side of marinara.

Garlic Knots w/Cheese

Garlic Knots w/Cheese

$7.50

Knot shaped pizza dough, baked and topped with garlic, oil, spices and provolone, served with a side of marinara.

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.50

7 mozzarella sticks served with a side of marinara.

Pizza

10" Cheese Pizza

10" Cheese Pizza

$10.25+

Small cheese pizza, add your toppings!

14" Cheese Pizza

14" Cheese Pizza

$15.55

Medium cheese pizza, add your toppings!!

16" Cheese Pizza

16" Cheese Pizza

$17.25

Large cheese pizza, add your toppings!

Greek Pizza

Greek Pizza

$13.00+

Feta, spinach, tomato, black olives, pizza sauce and mozzarella.

Tropical Pizza

Tropical Pizza

$13.50+

Ham, bacon, pineapple, pizza sauce and mozzarella.

Veggie Pizza

Veggie Pizza

$13.50+

Broccoli, spinach, tomato, mushroom, onion, green peppers, pizza sauce and mozzarella.

Lasagna Pizza

Lasagna Pizza

$14.00+

Ricotta base, sausage, meatballs, mozzarella, topped with marinara sauce stripes.

Grilled Chicken, Tomato & Basil Pizza

Grilled Chicken, Tomato & Basil Pizza

$14.00+

Grilled chicken, tomato, fresh basil, pizza sauce and mozzarella.

Meat Lovers Pizza

Meat Lovers Pizza

$14.00+

Pepperoni, sausage, meatball, bacon, ham, pizza sauce and mozzarella.

House Special Pizza

House Special Pizza

$14.00+

Pepperoni, sausage, meatball, green peppers, onion, mushroom, pizza sauce and mozzarella.

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$14.00+

Ranch base with diced spicy chicken, mozzarella and topped with a buffalo sauce drizzle.

Simone Special

Simone Special

$14.00+

Bacon, meatball, tomato, feta, garlic, pizza sauce and mozzarella.

Salad

All of our salads are made fresh to order. Dressings will be packaged on the side for take out.
Antipasto

Antipasto

$10.50+

Romaine lettuce, cherry tomato, green pepper, onion, kalamata olives, cucumber, pepperoncini, salami, ham and provolone. Served with House Italian dressing on the side.

Caesar

Caesar

$8.50+

Romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan, and a lemon wedge with homemade Caesar dressing.

Chef

Chef

$10.50+

Romaine lettuce, cherry tomato, green peppers, onion, black olives, cucumber, pepperoncini, turkey, ham and provolone.

Chicken Caesar

Chicken Caesar

$9.50+

Romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan, and a lemon wedge, topped with grilled chicken, served with homemade Caesar dressing.

Garden

Garden

$7.00+

Romaine lettuce, cherry tomato, cucumber, carrot, onion, broccoli, green pepper, black olives and pepperoncini.

Greek

Greek

$8.50+

Romaine lettuce, cherry tomato, green pepper, cucumber, onion, kalamata olives and feta. Served with House Italian dressing on the side.

Grilled Chicken

Grilled Chicken

$9.50+

Romaine lettuce, carrot, cucumber, onion, green pepper, broccoli, black olives, cherry tomato, pepperoncini, and grilled chicken.

Balsamic Chicken

Balsamic Chicken

$10.50+

Romaine lettuce, cherry tomato, onion, cucumber, kalamata olives, feta and parmesan, topped with chicken and penne sautéed in garlic and oil and balsamic vinegar.

Caprese Salad

$10.00Out of stock

Salad Special

$12.99

Pasta

All pasta dishes are served with our homemade Italian bread and your choice of spaghetti, penne or linguini. Upgrade to garlic bread for $1. Gluten free pasta is an option! V=vegetarian, our homemade marinara is Vegan! Just note for Vegan dish so we hold the cheese garnish.
Alfredo

Alfredo

$11.25+

White creamy cheese sauce, try adding your favorites to this dish! (V)

Baked Ziti

Baked Ziti

$9.75+

Ziti tossed in Mimmo’s cheese blend, marinara and topped with mozzarella. (V)

Bolognese

Bolognese

$13.25+

Local ground beef, carrot and onion in a creamy pink sauce.

Butter

Butter

$7.75+

Your choice of pasta tossed in melted butter.

Carbonara

Carbonara

$12.99+

Bacon, minced onion and peas in a cream sauce.

White Clam Sauce

White Clam Sauce

$12.99+

Baby clams in a white wine garlic sauce or marinara sauce.

Italian Sausage

Italian Sausage

$11.50+

Sweet Italian sausage in marinara sauce.

Lasagna

Lasagna

$16.50

Traditional meat lasagna made with local ground beef.

Marinara

Marinara

$9.00+

Homemade marinara sauce. (V)

Meatballs

Meatballs

$11.50+

Made with local ground beef, topped with homemade marinara.

Penne Alla Vodka

$14.99+

Sautéed chicken, mushrooms and salami in a pink basil vodka sauce.

Pink Cream Primavera

Pink Cream Primavera

$11.99+

Sautéed mushroom, minced onion, red peppers, zucchini, carrot, broccoli, spinach and peas in a white cream or pink cream sauce. (V)

White Cream Primavera

White Cream Primavera

$11.99+

Sautéed mushroom, minced onion, red peppers, zucchini, carrot, broccoli, spinach and peas in a white cream or pink cream sauce. (V)

Tortellini Alla Pana

Tortellini Alla Pana

$13.25+

Ring shaped cheese filled pasta in a creamy cheese sauce. Try adding your favorites to this dish!

Ravioli

Ravioli

$12.25+

Cheese filled ravioli topped with homemade marinara. (V)

Shrimp Fra Diavlo

Shrimp Fra Diavlo

$14.99+

Sautéed shrimp in a spicy marinara.

Shrimp Scampi

Shrimp Scampi

$14.99+

Sautéed shrimp in a garlic and butter sauce.

Stuffed Shells

Stuffed Shells

$10.25+

Shells stuffed with Mimmo's cheese blend, topped and baked with marinara and mozzarella. (V)

Tortellini Marinara

$11.25+

Ring shaped cheese filled pasta topped with homemade marinara. (V)

Marinara Vegetable

Marinara Vegetable

$11.50+

Sautéed mushroom, mined onion, red peppers, zucchini, carrot, spinach, broccoli and peas in your choice of white wine garlic or marinara sauce. (V)

White Wine Vegetable

White Wine Vegetable

$9.75+

Sautéed mushroom, mined onion, red peppers, zucchini, carrot, spinach, broccoli and peas in your choice of white wine garlic or marinara sauce. (V)

Entrees

Chicken Antonio

Chicken Antonio

$15.25+

Chicken and eggplant layered with ricotta and spinach, topped with marinara and mozzarella. Served with your choice of pasta.

Chicken Florentine

Chicken Florentine

$14.25+

Lightly floured chicken breast with spinach in a white wine garlic sauce, served with your choice of pasta.

Chicken Franchese

Chicken Franchese

$14.25+

Egg battered chicken breast sauteed in a white wine lemon sauce, served with your choice of pasta.

Chicken Marsala

$14.25+

Lightly battered chicken breast with mushrooms in a marsala wine sauce, served over your choice of pasta.

Chicken Parmigiana

$13.25+

Fried chicken cutlet topped with marinara and mozzarella, served with your choice of pasta.

Eggplant Parmigiana

$12.99+

Breaded and fried eggplant topped with marinara and mozzarella, served with your choice of pasta.

Bread Rolls

Choice of toppings, mozzarella and spices rolled in pizza dough and baked; served with a side of marinara sauce.
Cheese Bread Roll

Cheese Bread Roll

$10.50

Dough filled with mozzarella and spices, served with a side of marinara. Add your toppings!!

Ham & Cheese Roll

Ham & Cheese Roll

$11.75

Dough filled with ham, mozzarella, and spices, served with a side of marinara.

Vegetable Special Roll

Vegetable Special Roll

$13.50

Dough filled with spinach, broccoli, mushroom, tomato, peppers, onions and mozzarella. Served with a side of marinara.

House Special Roll

House Special Roll

$14.25

Dough filled with pepperoni, meatballs, sausage, mushrooms, peppers, onions and mozzarella. Served with a side of marinara.

Buffalo Chicken Roll

Buffalo Chicken Roll

$14.25

Dough filled with chicken coated in buffalo sauce and mozzarella, served with a side of Ranch.

Chicken Parmigiana Roll

Chicken Parmigiana Roll

$14.25

Dough filled with diced chicken breast, marinara and mozzarella. Served with a side of marinara.

Pepperoni Roll

Pepperoni Roll

$11.75

Dough filled with pepperoni and mozzarella, served with a side of marinara.

Meat Bread Roll

$14.25

Calzones

Pizza dough with ricotta and mozzarella folded over served with a side of marinara. Specialty varieties or make your own combination.
Cheese Calzone

Cheese Calzone

$11.50

Ricotta and mozzarella, add your favorite toppings.

Buffalo Calzone

Buffalo Calzone

$14.50

Diced chicken tossed in buffalo sauce with ricotta and mozzarella, served with a side of Ranch.

House Special Calzone

House Special Calzone

$14.50

Pepperoni, meatballs, sausage, mushrooms, onions and green peppers with ricotta and mozzarella. Served with a side of marinara.

Meat Calzone

Meat Calzone

$14.50

Pepperoni, sausage and meatballs with ricotta and mozzarella, served with a side of marinara.

Veggie Special Calzone

Veggie Special Calzone

$14.50

Mushrooms, spinach, broccoli, tomato, onions and green peppers with ricotta and mozzarella, served with a side of marinara.

Cold Heroes

All heroes are made with fresh, homemade bread

Italian Hero

$9.50+

Salami, ham, lettuce, tomato, green pepper, onion, provolone and House Italian dressing.

Turkey Hero

$9.50+

Turkey, lettuce, tomato, provolone and mayo.

Ham and Cheese Hero

$9.50+

Ham, lettuce, tomato, provolone and mayo.

Chicken Cutlet Hero

$9.50+

Breaded chicken, lettuce, tomato, provolone and mayo.

BLT Hero

$9.50+

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, provolone and mayo.

Veggie Hero

$9.50+

Lettuce, tomato, broccoli, carrots, green pepper, black olive, onion, cucumber, provolone and mayo.

Wrap Special

$9.50+Out of stock

Hot Heroes

Chicken Parmigiana

$10.99+

Fried chicken cutlet & marinara, topped with mozzarella.

Eggplant Parmigiana

$10.99+

Fried eggplant & marinara, topped with mozzarella.

Meatball Parmigiana

$10.99+

Homemade meatballs & marinara, topped with mozzarella.

Sausage, Peppers and Onions

$10.99+

Sauteed sausage, onion and peppers tossed in marinara, topped with mozzarella.

Steak and Cheese

$10.99+

Shaved steak with sauteed onions, mushrooms and peppers, topped with mozzarella.

Desserts

Zeppole

Zeppole

$6.50
Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$8.50

Cheesecake

$7.75
Cannoli

Cannoli

$6.50

Brownie

$2.25

Sides

Side Marinara

$0.75

Side Of House Italian

$0.75

Side Of Ranch

$0.75

Side Of Blue Cheese

$0.75

Side of Chips

$0.75

Side of Parmesan Cheese

$0.50

Side of Maple

$1.25

Side of Hot Sauce

$0.50

Side of Caesar Dressing

$0.50

Pizza Kit

$11.00

Ranch Base

$2.75

Dinner Clams

$3.50

Lunch Clams

$2.50

Pint Of Caesar

$5.00

Bottled Drinks

20oz Coke

20oz Coke

$2.75
20oz Diet Coke

20oz Diet Coke

$2.75
20oz Barq's Rootbeer

20oz Barq's Rootbeer

$2.75
20oz Dr Pepper

20oz Dr Pepper

$2.75
20oz Ginger Ale

20oz Ginger Ale

$2.75
20oz Orange

20oz Orange

$2.75
20oz Sprite

20oz Sprite

$2.75
Organic Chocolate Milk

Organic Chocolate Milk

$2.00
Pelegrino Bottle

Pelegrino Bottle

$2.50
La Croix Can

La Croix Can

$2.00
Poland Spring

Poland Spring

$1.50
Smart Water

Smart Water

$2.50Out of stock
Steaz Blueberry

Steaz Blueberry

$2.50
Steaz Superfruit

Steaz Superfruit

$2.50Out of stock
Juice Box

Juice Box

$1.75
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

22 S Main St., Saint Albans, VT 05478

Directions

Gallery
Saint Albans Mimmo's Pizzeria & Restaurant image
Saint Albans Mimmo's Pizzeria & Restaurant image
Saint Albans Mimmo's Pizzeria & Restaurant image

