Saint Albans, Mimmo's Pizzeria & Restaurant
22 S Main St.
Saint Albans, VT 05478
Popular Items
Appetizers
Wings
10 bone-in wings tossed in your choice of BBQ or hot, medium, mild buffalo sauce. Served with ranch or blue cheese for dipping.
Fried Calamari
House breaded fried calamari, served with marinara for dipping.
Fries
Basket of fries...yumm
Garlic Bread
Homemade garlic bread, served with a side of marinara sauce.
Garlic Bread w/ Cheese
Homemade garlic bread topped with mozzarella, served with a side of marinara.
Garlic Knots
Knot shaped pizza dough baked and topped with garlic, olive oil and spices, served with a side of marinara.
Garlic Knots w/Cheese
Knot shaped pizza dough, baked and topped with garlic, oil, spices and provolone, served with a side of marinara.
Mozzarella Sticks
7 mozzarella sticks served with a side of marinara.
Pizza
10" Cheese Pizza
Small cheese pizza, add your toppings!
14" Cheese Pizza
Medium cheese pizza, add your toppings!!
16" Cheese Pizza
Large cheese pizza, add your toppings!
Greek Pizza
Feta, spinach, tomato, black olives, pizza sauce and mozzarella.
Tropical Pizza
Ham, bacon, pineapple, pizza sauce and mozzarella.
Veggie Pizza
Broccoli, spinach, tomato, mushroom, onion, green peppers, pizza sauce and mozzarella.
Lasagna Pizza
Ricotta base, sausage, meatballs, mozzarella, topped with marinara sauce stripes.
Grilled Chicken, Tomato & Basil Pizza
Grilled chicken, tomato, fresh basil, pizza sauce and mozzarella.
Meat Lovers Pizza
Pepperoni, sausage, meatball, bacon, ham, pizza sauce and mozzarella.
House Special Pizza
Pepperoni, sausage, meatball, green peppers, onion, mushroom, pizza sauce and mozzarella.
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Ranch base with diced spicy chicken, mozzarella and topped with a buffalo sauce drizzle.
Simone Special
Bacon, meatball, tomato, feta, garlic, pizza sauce and mozzarella.
Salad
Antipasto
Romaine lettuce, cherry tomato, green pepper, onion, kalamata olives, cucumber, pepperoncini, salami, ham and provolone. Served with House Italian dressing on the side.
Caesar
Romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan, and a lemon wedge with homemade Caesar dressing.
Chef
Romaine lettuce, cherry tomato, green peppers, onion, black olives, cucumber, pepperoncini, turkey, ham and provolone.
Chicken Caesar
Romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan, and a lemon wedge, topped with grilled chicken, served with homemade Caesar dressing.
Garden
Romaine lettuce, cherry tomato, cucumber, carrot, onion, broccoli, green pepper, black olives and pepperoncini.
Greek
Romaine lettuce, cherry tomato, green pepper, cucumber, onion, kalamata olives and feta. Served with House Italian dressing on the side.
Grilled Chicken
Romaine lettuce, carrot, cucumber, onion, green pepper, broccoli, black olives, cherry tomato, pepperoncini, and grilled chicken.
Balsamic Chicken
Romaine lettuce, cherry tomato, onion, cucumber, kalamata olives, feta and parmesan, topped with chicken and penne sautéed in garlic and oil and balsamic vinegar.
Caprese Salad
Salad Special
Pasta
Alfredo
White creamy cheese sauce, try adding your favorites to this dish! (V)
Baked Ziti
Ziti tossed in Mimmo’s cheese blend, marinara and topped with mozzarella. (V)
Bolognese
Local ground beef, carrot and onion in a creamy pink sauce.
Butter
Your choice of pasta tossed in melted butter.
Carbonara
Bacon, minced onion and peas in a cream sauce.
White Clam Sauce
Baby clams in a white wine garlic sauce or marinara sauce.
Italian Sausage
Sweet Italian sausage in marinara sauce.
Lasagna
Traditional meat lasagna made with local ground beef.
Marinara
Homemade marinara sauce. (V)
Meatballs
Made with local ground beef, topped with homemade marinara.
Penne Alla Vodka
Sautéed chicken, mushrooms and salami in a pink basil vodka sauce.
Pink Cream Primavera
Sautéed mushroom, minced onion, red peppers, zucchini, carrot, broccoli, spinach and peas in a white cream or pink cream sauce. (V)
White Cream Primavera
Sautéed mushroom, minced onion, red peppers, zucchini, carrot, broccoli, spinach and peas in a white cream or pink cream sauce. (V)
Tortellini Alla Pana
Ring shaped cheese filled pasta in a creamy cheese sauce. Try adding your favorites to this dish!
Ravioli
Cheese filled ravioli topped with homemade marinara. (V)
Shrimp Fra Diavlo
Sautéed shrimp in a spicy marinara.
Shrimp Scampi
Sautéed shrimp in a garlic and butter sauce.
Stuffed Shells
Shells stuffed with Mimmo's cheese blend, topped and baked with marinara and mozzarella. (V)
Tortellini Marinara
Ring shaped cheese filled pasta topped with homemade marinara. (V)
Marinara Vegetable
Sautéed mushroom, mined onion, red peppers, zucchini, carrot, spinach, broccoli and peas in your choice of white wine garlic or marinara sauce. (V)
White Wine Vegetable
Sautéed mushroom, mined onion, red peppers, zucchini, carrot, spinach, broccoli and peas in your choice of white wine garlic or marinara sauce. (V)
Entrees
Chicken Antonio
Chicken and eggplant layered with ricotta and spinach, topped with marinara and mozzarella. Served with your choice of pasta.
Chicken Florentine
Lightly floured chicken breast with spinach in a white wine garlic sauce, served with your choice of pasta.
Chicken Franchese
Egg battered chicken breast sauteed in a white wine lemon sauce, served with your choice of pasta.
Chicken Marsala
Lightly battered chicken breast with mushrooms in a marsala wine sauce, served over your choice of pasta.
Chicken Parmigiana
Fried chicken cutlet topped with marinara and mozzarella, served with your choice of pasta.
Eggplant Parmigiana
Breaded and fried eggplant topped with marinara and mozzarella, served with your choice of pasta.
Bread Rolls
Cheese Bread Roll
Dough filled with mozzarella and spices, served with a side of marinara. Add your toppings!!
Ham & Cheese Roll
Dough filled with ham, mozzarella, and spices, served with a side of marinara.
Vegetable Special Roll
Dough filled with spinach, broccoli, mushroom, tomato, peppers, onions and mozzarella. Served with a side of marinara.
House Special Roll
Dough filled with pepperoni, meatballs, sausage, mushrooms, peppers, onions and mozzarella. Served with a side of marinara.
Buffalo Chicken Roll
Dough filled with chicken coated in buffalo sauce and mozzarella, served with a side of Ranch.
Chicken Parmigiana Roll
Dough filled with diced chicken breast, marinara and mozzarella. Served with a side of marinara.
Pepperoni Roll
Dough filled with pepperoni and mozzarella, served with a side of marinara.
Meat Bread Roll
Calzones
Cheese Calzone
Ricotta and mozzarella, add your favorite toppings.
Buffalo Calzone
Diced chicken tossed in buffalo sauce with ricotta and mozzarella, served with a side of Ranch.
House Special Calzone
Pepperoni, meatballs, sausage, mushrooms, onions and green peppers with ricotta and mozzarella. Served with a side of marinara.
Meat Calzone
Pepperoni, sausage and meatballs with ricotta and mozzarella, served with a side of marinara.
Veggie Special Calzone
Mushrooms, spinach, broccoli, tomato, onions and green peppers with ricotta and mozzarella, served with a side of marinara.
Cold Heroes
Italian Hero
Salami, ham, lettuce, tomato, green pepper, onion, provolone and House Italian dressing.
Turkey Hero
Turkey, lettuce, tomato, provolone and mayo.
Ham and Cheese Hero
Ham, lettuce, tomato, provolone and mayo.
Chicken Cutlet Hero
Breaded chicken, lettuce, tomato, provolone and mayo.
BLT Hero
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, provolone and mayo.
Veggie Hero
Lettuce, tomato, broccoli, carrots, green pepper, black olive, onion, cucumber, provolone and mayo.
Wrap Special
Hot Heroes
Chicken Parmigiana
Fried chicken cutlet & marinara, topped with mozzarella.
Eggplant Parmigiana
Fried eggplant & marinara, topped with mozzarella.
Meatball Parmigiana
Homemade meatballs & marinara, topped with mozzarella.
Sausage, Peppers and Onions
Sauteed sausage, onion and peppers tossed in marinara, topped with mozzarella.
Steak and Cheese
Shaved steak with sauteed onions, mushrooms and peppers, topped with mozzarella.
Sides
Bottled Drinks
20oz Coke
20oz Diet Coke
20oz Barq's Rootbeer
20oz Dr Pepper
20oz Ginger Ale
20oz Orange
20oz Sprite
Organic Chocolate Milk
Pelegrino Bottle
La Croix Can
Poland Spring
Smart Water
Steaz Blueberry
Steaz Superfruit
Juice Box
22 S Main St., Saint Albans, VT 05478