Mimo 736 1/2 Telephone Road

736 1/2 Telephone Road

Houston, TX 77023

Lunch Menu

Panino

Chicken Parm

$16.00

Fried breast, crispy cabbage, and lemon-chive aioli

Eggplant

$15.00

Grilled, marinara, provolone, and sautéed broccolini

Finocchiona

$18.00

Parmigiano, fresh tomato, and capers

Mortadella

$16.00

Grilled, mozzarella, and mostarda

Sicilian Beef

$18.00

Slow-roasted, vegetables, arugula, and jus

Pork Loin

$19.00

Speciale

$16.00

Hoagie #1

$18.00

Pasta

Gnocchi

$18.00

Marinara, shaved Parmigiano, and basil

Orecchiette

$16.00

Braised lamb, cherry tomatoes, arugula, and pecorino

Fettucine

$16.00

Ricotta, mortadella, pistachio, and lemon

Side bread

$2.50

Special

$24.00

Altri

Zuppa Del Giorno

$8.00

Just ask!

Crochette

$9.00

Potato and prosciutto (3) with salsa verde

Rapini

$11.00

Fritti with lemon, Cara Cara orange, and Parmigiano

Insalata

$13.00

Castelfranco radicchio, watermelon radish, shaved pecorino, toasted pecans, preserved lemon-miso vinaigrette

Side Bread

$2.50

Dolci

Vanilla Bean Panna Cotta

$10.00

Candied lemon and mint

Crema Al Cioccolato Salato

$12.00

Whipped mascarpone, fennel cookie crumble, maraschino cherries

Cookies

$10.00

Spring Menu

Per Iniziare

Pane

$5.00

Good olive oil and herbs

BTL SPARKLING WATER

$7.00

Sparkling, still

Vino Della Casa Glass

$7.00

Bianco, Rosato, rosso

Vino Della Casa Bottle

$28.00

Bianco, Rosato, rosso

Spritz

$11.00

Bellini

$12.00

Cocchi and Soda

$9.00

BTL STILL WATER

$7.00

Cocchi Soda

$9.00

Gli Antipasti

Ricotta "Montato"

$9.00

Whipped, orange blossom honey, toasted pistachio, mint, lemon, and toasted ciabatta

Olives

$8.00

Marinated

Rapini Fritti

$11.00

Grapefruit, sumac aioli, shaved Parmigiano, and citrus

Sweet Potato

$12.00

Roasted, mascarpone, sweet butter, feta, clover honey, toasted citrus pumpkin seeds, isot pepper, sea salt, flatbread

Prosciutto E Melone

$15.00

Honeydew and cantaloupe, San Daniele, toasted walnuts, flatbread

Crochette

$9.00

Potato and prosciutto, salsa verde

Insalata

$13.00

Castelfranco radicchio, Marcona almonds, watermelon radish, parsley, preserved lemon-miso vinaigrette, shaved pecorino

Salumi

$16.00

Chef's selection of cured meats, house pickles, cheeses, nuts, preserves, and bread

Mozzarella in Carozza

$12.00

Anchovy, basil, and marinara

I Primi

Gnocchi

$16.00

Marinara, Parmigiano, and basil

Pappardelle

$18.00

Braised lamb, wild mushrooms, heirloom tomatoes, Grana Padano, and herbs

Fettucine

$17.00

Ricotta, mortadella, romanesco, and pistachio

Spaghetti

$23.00

Carbonara and truffle

I Secondi

Agnello

$28.00

Lamb rack, sweet potato mash, and broccolini

Anatra

$28.00

Duck breast, porcini risotto, and apricot

Pesce

$32.00

Roasted barramundi "Acqua Pazza"

I Dolci

Panna Cotta

$10.00

Vanilla bean, Cara Cara orange, and mint

Cioccolato Salato

$11.00

Fennel cookie, maraschino cherries, and marscarpone cream

Biscotti Amaretti

$10.00

Lemon-almond cookies and fresh cream

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Ristorante Italiano e Vino.

Location

736 1/2 Telephone Road, Houston, TX 77023

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

