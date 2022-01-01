Mimosa's Gourmet imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch

Mimosa's Gourmet

778 Reviews

$$

2270 Monterey Rd

San Jose, CA 95112

Order Again

Drinks

Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice

$5.00

Coffee

$3.25

Iced Tea

$3.25

Lemonade

$3.25

Hot Tea

$3.25

Hot Cocoa

$3.25

Apple Juice

$4.25

Pineapple Juice

$4.25

Cranberry Juice

$4.25

Grapefruit Juice

$4.25

Tomato Juice

$4.25

Milk

$3.50

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Red Bull*

$5.00

Btl Water

$2.95

Mimosas

Super Mimosa

$42.50

Flavor Mimosa

$10.00

Classic Mimosa

$10.00

Beers

Chavela

$8.00

Michelada

$10.00

Gourmet Michelada

$15.00

805

$6.00

Budweiser

$6.00

Negra Modelo

$6.00

Michelob Ultra

$6.00

Modelo Especial

$6.00

Heineken

$6.00

Corona

$6.00

Bud Light

$6.00

Pacifico

$6.00

Stella Artois

$6.00

Sunrise Cocktails

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Bloody Maria

$10.00

Jalapeno Bloody Mary

$10.00

Irish Coffee

$10.25

Mexican Coffee

$10.25

Baileys Coffee

$10.25

B-52 Coffee

$10.25

Kahlua*

$10.25

Baileys*

$10.25

Bloody Mary NO Alcohol*

$6.00

Bloody Maria NO Alcohol*

$6.00

Jala Bloody Mary NO Alcohol*

$6.00

Mixed Cocktails

Screwdriver

$10.45

The Last Dragon

$10.75

Adios

$10.75

Long Island

$10.75

Tequila Sunrise

$10.75

Pina Colada

$10.75

Lava Colada

$11.00

Paloma

$11.00

Sangria

$11.25

Hurricane

$10.75

Mai Tai

$10.75

House Margarita

$10.75

Ultimate Margarita

$15.75

Add Top shelve Liquor*

$5.00

Avion 44 shot*

$20.00

Don Julio 1942 shot

$27.99

Don Julio 70 shot*

$15.00

Top shelve Gourmet shot*

$15.00

Virgin Pina C*

$5.50

Jeguer Redbull*

$12.00

Tic.tac*

$12.00

Cadilac Mgr*

$12.00

Tahoe Blue special

$6.00

Liquor*

Grey Goose

$10.00

Titos

$10.00

Ciroc

$9.00

Ciroc Coconut

$9.00

Ciroc Peach

$9.00

Ciroc Red Berry

$9.00

Ciroc Apple

$9.00

Ciroc Pineapple

$9.00

Ketal Grapefruit

$10.00

Ketal Cucumber

$10.00

Ketal Peach

$9.00

Jagermefter

$10.00

Don Julio BLANCO

$10.00

Well Vodka

$8.00

Bacardi

$9.00

Bacardi Gold

$9.00

Malibu

$9.00

Well Rum

$8.00

Well Gin

$8.00

Gin Beffeater

$10.00

Jameson

$8.00

Jameson Stout

$8.00

Jameson IPA

$8.00

Jameson Black Barrel

Jonny Black

$12.00

Jonny Red

$10.00

Seagrams VO

$9.00

Chivas 12

$10.00

Chivas Red

$12.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Baileys

$10.00

Don Julio Blanco

$10.00

Don Julio Repo

$10.00

Don Julio Anejo

$12.00

Don Julio 1942

$25.00

Patron Silver

$12.00

Cuervo 1800

$10.00

Herradura Silver

$10.00

Herradura Anejo

$12.00

Cazadores

$11.00

Hornitos

$10.00

Avion

$20.00

Casamigos Blanco

$20.00

Casamigos Rep

B.day Shot

Don Julio 70

$15.00

Claze Azul

$25.00

House Tequila

$8.00

Centenario Rep

$10.00

Centenario Añejo

$12.00

Well Tequila

$8.00

Hennessy

$12.00

Martell VSOP

$12.00

Remy Martin (V.S.O.P)

$12.00

Lemonade

Regular Lemonade

$4.00

Kids Lemonade

$3.00

Mango Leamonade

$4.25

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.25

Wine*

White Wine

$7.00

Red Wine

$7.00

Sodas

Sprite

$3.25

Coke

$3.25

Diet Coke

$3.25

Orange Soda

$3.25

Red Bull*

$5.00

Mineral Prep

$3.25

SINGLE Tequila Shots

Don Julio Silver - Single

$11.00

Don Julio Reposado - Single

$11.00

Don Julio Anejo - Single

$13.00

Don Julio 70 - Single

$18.00

Don Julio 1942 - Single

$30.00

Patron Silver - Single

$13.00

Patron Anejo - Single

$9.75

Patron Reposado - Single

$9.25

Hornitos Reposado - Single

$11.00

Centenario Reposado - Single

$11.00

Centenario Anejo - Single

$13.00

Claze Azul - Single

$24.00

Cuervo Gold - Single

$11.00

Tradicional Silver - Single

$11.00

Tradicional Reposado - Single

$11.00

1800 Silver - Single

$11.00

1800 Reposado - Single

$11.00

1800 Anejo - Single

$13.00

Well Tequila - Single

$7.00

Corralejo Reposado - Single

$11.00

Herrandura Silver - Single

$11.00

Herrandura Reposado - Single

$11.00

Herrandura Anejo - Single

$13.00

Jimador Silver - Single

$11.00

Jimador Reposado - Single

$11.00

Cazadorez Silver - Single

$11.00

Cazadorez Reposado - Single

$11.00

Cazadorez Anejo - Single

$13.00

DOUBLE Tequila Shots

Don Julio Silver - Double

$17.00

Don Julio Reposado - Double

$17.00

Don Julio Anejo - Double

$19.00

Don Julio 70 - Double

$30.00

Don Julio 1942 - Double

$50.00

Patron Silver - Double

$19.00

Patron Anejo - Double

$14.75

Patron Reposado - Double

$13.95

Hornitos Reposado - Double

$17.00

Centenario Reposado - Double

$17.00

Centenario Anejo - Double

$19.00

Claze Azul - Double

$39.00

Cuervo Gold - Double

$17.00

Tradicional Silver - Double

$17.00

Tradicional Reposado - Double

$17.00

1800 Silver - Double

$17.00

1800 Reposado - Double

$17.00

1800 Anejo - Double

$19.00

Well Tequila - Double

$11.00

Corralejo Reposado - Double

$17.00

Herrandura Silver - Double

$17.00

Herrandura Reposado - Double

$17.00

Herrandura Anejo - Double

$19.00

Jimador Silver - Double

$17.00

Jimador Reposado - Double

$17.00

Cazadorez Silver - Double

$17.00

Cazadorez Reposado - Double

$17.00

Cazadorez Anejo - Double

$19.00

Basic Breakfast

Basic Breakfast

$11.00

Bacon & Eggs

$14.45

Turkey Bacon & Eggs

$14.45

Sausage Link & Eggs

$14.45

Ham Steak & Eggs

$14.45

Linguica & Eggs

$15.00

Corned Beef Hash & Eggs

$14.25

Country Sausage & Eggs

$14.25

Sirloin Steak & Eggs

$21.25

Chicken Apple Sausage & Eggs

$14.75

Country Fried Steak & Eggs

$18.00

B'fast Sandwich

$14.75

Croissant Sandwich

$14.75

Skillets

Veggie Skillet

$16.50

Smoked Salmon Skillet

$17.50

Meat Lovers Skillet

$17.50

Herb Chicken Skillet

$16.50

Western Skillet

$16.50

Mexican Skillet

$16.50

Diablo Skillet

$16.50

Corned Beef Skillet

$16.50

Scrambles

Veggie Scramble

$15.50

Chorizo Scramble

$15.50

Protein Scramble

$15.50

Southern Scramble

$15.50

Joe Scramble

$15.50

Gorgonzola Scramble

$15.50

Omelettes

Supreme Omelette

$15.60

California Omelette

$15.60

Irish Omelet

$15.60

Skinny Omelette

$15.60

Denver Omelette

$14.85

Chicken Enchilada Omelette

$15.00

Bacon Avocado Omelette

$15.60

Primavera Omelette

$14.85

Shrimp & Crab Omelette

$17.00

Chicken Apple Sausage Omelette

$15.00

Steak & Avocado Omelette

$16.60

Chile Verde Omelette

$15.60

BYO Omelette

$11.00

Specialties

Chile Verde & Eggs

$15.50

Breakfast Burrito

$15.50

Breakfast Quesadilla

$14.50

Huevos Rancheros

$16.60

Super Torta

$15.50

Homemade Biscuit Combo

$16.50

Chilaquiles

$16.50

Benedicts

Traditional Benedicts

$15.50

Crab & Avocado Benedict

$17.50

Irish Benedicts

$16.25

Fried Chicken Benedicts

$16.50

California Benedicts

$16.00

Smoked Salmon Benedicts

$17.50

Castro Benedicts

$15.75

Chorizo Benedicts

$16.25

Fajita Steak Benedicts

$17.00

Salmon Benedict

$17.50

Waffles

Classic Waffle

$11.00

Waffle Combo

$14.25

Churro Waffle

$13.50

Fruit Topped Waffle

$13.50

Nutella Waffle

$14.00

Caramel Banana Waffle

$13.50

Bacon Chicken Waffle

$16.25

French Toast

French Toast

$12.00

French Toast Combo

$15.25

Berry Berry French Toast

$15.25

Banana Foster

$15.25

Nutella S'mores

$14.75

Pancakes

Short Stack Pancakes

$10.25

Full Stack Pancakes

$12.25

Pancake Combo

$15.00

Fruit Topped Pancakes

$13.00

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$13.75

Banana Walnut Pancakes

$13.75

Nutella Crepes

$15.00

1 Pancake*

$4.00

Burgers

Classic Burger

$14.75

Western Barbecue

$16.00

Swiss Melt

$15.25

Mimosas Patty Melt

$15.25

Jalapeno and Queso Freso

$16.25

California Burger

$15.75

Brunch Burger

$16.25

Garden Burger

$14.25

Turkey Burger

$14.25

Fit Snacks

Yogurt Parfait

$9.00

Morning Started

$10.00

Kids Menu

Kids Drinks

Mini Pancakes

$8.50

Mini Chocolate Chips pancakes

$8.50

Kids - 1 Egg

$8.50

Kids Belgian Waffle

$8.50

Kids French Toast

$8.50

K Grilled Cheese

$8.50

K Cheese Burger

$8.50

K Chicken Strips

$8.50

Salads

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$16.50

Chopped Salad

$16.00

Mimosas House Salad

$18.75

BBQ Ranch Chicken Salad

$17.25

Chicken Caesar Salad

$17.00

Chinese Salad

$16.50

Carribean Salad

$17.25

Small House Salad

$6.00

Sandwiches

Grilled Cheese

$10.99

Club Sandwich

$14.75

BBLT

$14.25

Steak Avocado Sandwich

$17.00

Crab & Avocado Melt

$18.00

Cajun Chicken Sandwich

$15.25

Buffalo Chicken Ranch Sandwich

$15.00

Santa Fe Sandwich

$15.00

Corned Beef Sandwich

$15.25

Turkey Melt

$15.00

Sides

One Egg

$4.00

Two Eggs

$5.50

Corned Beef Hash

$6.75

Bacon

$7.00

Link Sausage

$7.00

Country Sausage

$7.00

Ham Steak

$6.50

Chicken Apple Sausage

$7.50

Linguica

$7.50

Hash Browns

$6.25

Country Potatoes

$6.25

Bisquits & Gravy

$7.50

Toast

$3.75

Side of fruit

$6.50

Hand Cut French Fries

$7.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Potato Salad

$4.50

House Salad

$6.50

Chiles Toreados*

$1.50

Grill Chicken*

$6.00

Chopped Steak* 4oz

$6.00

Steak 10 oz*

$13.50

Chorizo*

$4.00

Tortilla Flour*

$2.00

Tortilla Corn*

$2.00

Side Avocado*

$2.00

Side Sour Cream*

$1.50

Sm Fruit*

$2.50

Sd Queso Fresco*

$1.50

Sd Hollandaise*

$2.50

Sd Refried Beans*

$2.25

Sd Gravy*

$2.50

Green Sauce*

$1.25

Size Cottage Cheese*

$3.95
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Mimosa's Gourmet image

