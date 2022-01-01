Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Breakfast & Brunch

Mimosas 2752 Welton Street

97 Reviews

$$

2752 Welton Street

Denver, CO 80205

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Dirty Chai
Mushroom Omelet

Food

Super Hero Breakfast

$18.00

Mushroom Omelet

$16.00

Cozy Carbs - WAFFLE

$10.00

Cozy Carbs - PANCAKE

$10.00

Drink

21 Seeds Bloody Maria

$14.00

Nutrl Seltzer

$7.00

Purple Power Up

$10.00

ORANGE CREAMSICLE

$5.00

MIMOSAS

Classy

$8.00

fresh pressed orange juice, sparkling wine

Boujee

$9.00

fresh pressed grapefruit juice, sparkling rose, caramelized sugar rim

Ratchet

$10.00

Hennessy, fresh pressed orange juice, sparkling wine

Sunshine

$8.00

Alison's lemonade, sparkling wine, lemon twist

Pina Colada

$10.00

pineapple juice, sparkling wine, coconut rim

Bellini

$8.00

peach purée, sparkling wine

Beautiful Mistake

$10.00

Savage Flight

$15.00

taste of our three Savage mimosas: Classy, Boujee, & Ratchet mimosas

Kokomo Flight

$18.00

taste of our three specialty mimosas: Piña Colada, Sunshine, & Bellini

Ratchet Flight

$21.00

MockMosa

$8.00

Sparkling apple cider with choice of juice: orange, pineapple, cranberry, grapefruit, peach, Alison's lemonade

Sunrise Mimosa

$8.00

COCKTAILS

Espresso Martini

$12.00

Go Gin-a

$10.00

Hi Pumpkin

$12.00

Irish Coffee

$10.00

Paddy's Irish whiskey, Irish cream, Lavazza coffee

Jam, Jam If You Can

$10.00

Loaded Bloody

$14.00

Standard bloody loaded with bacon, shrimp, Andouille sausage and celery

Mimosas Marg

$10.00

tequila, guava puree, agave, lime juice, splash Natalie's oj, salt rim

Standard Bloody

$10.00

Breckenridge Chili Chile vodka, black pepper, Tabasco, Worcestershire, lime, Powell & Mahoney mix, Old Bay rim

That Girl is Poison

$11.00

BREAKFAST SHOTS

GOOD MORNING HUNNY

$9.00

MUDSLIDE

$9.00

WATERMELON WAVE

$9.00

Birthday Shot

WINE

GLS JP Chenet Brut Rose

$8.00

Sparkling Rosé - Central Coast, California soft aromas of red fruit, dry notes of raspberry and strawberry​ ​

BTL JP Chenet Brut Rose

$32.00

Sparkling Rosé - Central Coast, California soft aromas of red fruit, dry notes of raspberry and strawberry​

GLS Bouvet Brut

$9.00

Sparkling wine from Loire Valley, France  light, dry and delicate, soft fruit with crisp refreshing palate​ ​

BTL Bouvet Brut

$36.00

Sparkling wine from Loire Valley, France  light, dry and delicate, soft fruit with crisp refreshing palate​

GLS Valdo Prosecco

$10.00

BTL Valdo Prosecco

$40.00

BTL Bottega 'Rose Gold' Rosé

$60.00

BTL Henriot 'Souverian' Brut Champagne

$70.00

BTL Moet Imperial Brut Champagne

$100.00

BTL Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label Champagne

$120.00Out of stock

BTL Dom Perignon 2010 Vintage Champagne

$290.00Out of stock

BTL Louis Roederer 'Cristal' Brut Champagne

$325.00

GLS The Palm Rose

$9.00

BTL The Palm Rose

$36.00

BTL Black Girl Magic

$60.00

Chandon Garden Spritz

$12.00

AIX COTE ROSE CASE

$168.00

BEER

Stella Artois

$5.00

Breckenridge 'Juice Drop' Juicy IPA

$6.00

ESPRESSO DRINKS

Single Espresso

$3.00

Double Espresso

$4.00

Cappuccino

$4.00

Cafe Latte

$4.00

Chai Latte

$5.00

Dirty Chai

$7.00

Iced Coffee

$3.00

Iced Latte

$4.00

Iced Chai

$5.00

DRIP COFFEE

Regular Coffee

$3.00

Decaf Coffee

$3.00

HOT DRINKS

Hot Tea

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

JUICE SMALL

Small Fresh Pressed Orange

$3.00

Small Cranberry

$3.00

Small Apple

$3.00

Small Pineapple

$3.00

Small Grapefruit

$3.00

Small Alison's Lemonade

$3.00

JUICE LARGE

Large Apple

$6.00

Large Cranberry

$6.00

Large Freshed Pressed Orange

$6.00

Large Pineapple

$6.00

Large Grapefruit

$6.00

Large Alison's Lemonade

$6.00

Tomato Juice

$6.00

FOUNTAIN SODA

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$4.00

Club Soda

Alison's Lemonade

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

MILK

2% Milk

$3.95

Chocolate Milk

$3.95

Almond Milk

$4.95

Oat Milk

$4.95

BOTTLED WATER

San Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$3.95

Acqua Panna Bottled Water

$3.95

Specials

Marg Mimosa

$10.00

American Lemonade

$10.00

Freedom Shot

$8.00

Freedom Shot

$8.00

Hat - Mimosas

Black Ball Cap

$25.00

White Ball Cap

$25.00Out of stock

Beanie

$25.00

Tank - Five Points

SM

$15.00Out of stock

MD

$15.00

LG

$15.00

XL

$15.00Out of stock

XXL

$15.00Out of stock

Crop - Mimosas Made Me Do It

XS

$20.00

SM

$20.00

MD

$20.00

LG

$20.00

XL

$20.00

Tshirt - Mimosas Made Me Do It

XS

$25.00

Small

$25.00Out of stock

Medium

$25.00

Large

$25.00Out of stock

XL

$25.00Out of stock

2XL

$25.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFormal
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

In the heart of the historic Denver neighborhood of Five Points, Mimosas is a chef driven, gourmet food concept founded in 2020. It is inspired by a true love for breakfast. The menu is a balance of comfort and innovation, celebrating classic comfort fare with a twist. Our goal is to share our food with everyone. When guests dine with Mimosas, we strive to provide more than just a meal, we want it to be an experience. Our focus is on the quality, fantastic food & beverage, and great service!

Website

Location

2752 Welton Street, Denver, CO 80205

Directions

Gallery
Mimosas image
Mimosas image

Similar restaurants in your area

Beckon
orange star4.6 • 234
2843 Larimer Street Denver, CO 80205
View restaurantnext
Beckon Call
orange starNo Reviews
2843-5 Larimer Street Denver, CO 80205
View restaurantnext
MBP
orange starNo Reviews
2844 Welton Street Denver, CO 80205
View restaurantnext
Work & Class
orange star4.6 • 1,985
2500 Larimer St Denver, CO 80205
View restaurantnext
10 Barrel Brewing Company Denver
orange starNo Reviews
2620 Walnut Street Denver, CO 80205
View restaurantnext
Stowaway Kitchen - 2528 Walnut St, #104
orange star4.6 • 1,094
2528 Walnut St, #104 Denver, CO 80205
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Denver

Rosenberg's Five Points
orange star4.6 • 4,101
725 E 26th Ave Denver, CO 80205
View restaurantnext
Rosenberg's Catering - Five Points
orange star4.6 • 4,101
725 E 26th Ave Denver, CO 80205
View restaurantnext
Sam's No.3 Downtown Diner and Bar
orange star4.3 • 3,703
1500 Curtis St Denver, CO 80202
View restaurantnext
Hops & Pie / Berkeley Donuts
orange star4.9 • 3,358
3920 Tennyson St DENVER, CO 80212
View restaurantnext
Hop Alley
orange star4.4 • 3,265
3500 Larimer St Denver, CO 80205
View restaurantnext
Bacon Social House - Denver
orange star4.3 • 3,237
2434 W 44th Ave Denver, CO 80211
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Denver
Highland
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Washington Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Southwest
review star
Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)
City Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Five Points
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Southeast
review star
Avg 4.4 (61 restaurants)
Lodo
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Uptown
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Northeast
review star
Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston