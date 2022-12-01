Mim's Mobile Grill 425 Michigan Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Northern Michigan's favorite gyros!
Location
425 Michigan Street, Petoskey, MI 49770
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Thai Orchid Cuisine - Petoskey - 433 E Mitchell St
No Reviews
433 E Mitchell St Petoskey, MI 49770
View restaurant