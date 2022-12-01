Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mim's Mobile Grill

425 Michigan Street

Petoskey, MI 49770

Gyros

Original Gyro

$10.00

Rotisserie cut gyro meat wrapped in a toasted pita bread with tzatziki, onion and tomato.

Crispy Chicken Gyro

$10.00

Chicken tenders, with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, ranch dressing and a slice of bacon wrapped in a toasted pita.

Crispy BUFFALO Chicken Gyro

$10.00

Chicken tenders with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, ranch dressing, Frank's red hot buffalo sauce and a slice of bacon in a toasted pita.

Crispy CAESAR Gyro

$10.00

Chicken tenders with lettuce, tomato, creamy Caesar dressing, and Parmesan cheese in a toasted pita.

Hades Shrimp Gyro

$11.00

Fried shrimp with lettuce, tomato, onion and a spicy chipotle aioli wrapped in a toasted pita.

Falafel Gyro

$11.00

Crispy falafel with garlic hummus, spinach, tomato, onion and tzatziki wrapped in a toasted pita.

Veggie Gyro

$9.00

Grilled zucchini planks with garlic hummus, spinach, tomato, onion, tzatziki and feta wrapped in a toasted pita.

Vegan Veggie Gyro

$9.00

Garlic hummus, grilled zucchini and onion, with spinach and tomato wrapped in a toasted pita.

Appetizers and sides

Fries with ketchup

$4.00

Seasoned fries with a side of ketchup.

Fiery Feta Fries

$6.00

Seasoned fries served with a cup of spicy, feta cheese and garlic dip.

Pita chips with tzatziki

$6.00

Fried, crispy pita chips served with a cup of tzatziki on the side.

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

Romaine lettuce with parmesan and creamy Caesar dressing on the side.

Grape Leaves

$5.00

The leaves of a grape vine stuffed with marinated rice. (vegan and gluten free)

Hummus and Pita bread

$6.00

Homemade garlic hummus served with toasted pita.

Tabbouleh

$6.00

Chopped parsley salad with tomato, cracked wheat, and green onion in a lemon, olive oil dressing.

Desserts

Baklava

$6.00

Flakey phyllo dough stuffed with honey and nuts.

Elephant ear pita strips

$6.00

Fried pita strips dusted with powdered sugar and drizzled in a white chocolate sauce.

Specials

Mediterranean Plate

$15.00

Falafel, hummus, tabbouleh, grape leaves, and toasted pita with tzatziki.

Chicken Tender Basket

$10.00

Fried chicken tender strips served with fries and ranch dressing.

Colossal Caesar Salad

$9.00

Romaine with parmesan cheese, creamy Caesar dressing and a toasted pita.

Shrimp Basket

$15.00

12 panko breaded, fried shrimp served with fries, cocktail sauce and lemon.

Grilled Cheese Basket (W/Fries)

$8.00

Toasted pita with melted American cheese served with fries.

Beverages

Infused Water

$2.83Out of stock

Bottle of Aquafina

$1.89

A La Carte

Side Fiery (4oz)

$2.75

Side Gyro Meat

$4.00

Tenders (3)

$4.00

Single Pita Bread

$1.50

6 fried shrimp with cocktail

$5.00

12 fried shrimp with cocktail sauce

$9.00

4 oz hummus

$3.50

Side of ranch

$0.50

Miscellaneous

Stickers (2 for $5)

$4.72
Northern Michigan's favorite gyros!

425 Michigan Street, Petoskey, MI 49770

