American
Mim's
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|3:00 pm - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 3:55 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 3:55 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 3:55 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 3:55 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
235 Roslyn Rd, Roslyn Heights, NY 11577
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
32 Middle Neck Road - NY, Great Neck [12]
No Reviews
32 MIddle Neck Road Great Neck, NY 11021
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Roslyn Heights
More near Roslyn Heights