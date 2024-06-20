BBQ, Barbecue, Steak, Steakhouse, Pork, Brisket, Sausage, Sandwiches, Tacos, Salad, Custard, Dessert, Cheesecake
Mimsy's Craft Barbecue & Steakhouse
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info
Family owned and operated in the piney woods of East Texas.
Location
1979 South 5th St, Crockett, TX 75835