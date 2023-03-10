Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mimsy's Restaurant

No reviews yet

200 Graces Way

Columbia, SC 29229

Plant-Based Vegan Menu

Appetizers

Brussels Sprouts

$10.00

Fried Plantains

$4.00

Avocado Bites

$5.00

Vegan Pie

$5.00

Cauliflower Bites

$11.00

Fried Broccoli

$10.00

Vegan Nuggets

$9.00

Burgers & Gyros

Vegan Fish Burger

$15.00

Burgers Topped With Bell Peppers, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Avocado Spread, Onion Croutons, Kale, Vegan Provolone Cheese, And Served With Complimentary Fries. Fish Burger Has A Mustard Sauce . Substitute A Premium Side For $3 More

Vegan Steak Burger

$12.00

Burgers Topped With Bell Peppers, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Avocado Spread, Onion Croutons, Kale, Vegan Provolone Cheese, And Served With Complimentary Fries. Fish Burger Has A Mustard Sauce . Substitute A Premium Side For $3 More

Blackbean Burger

$12.00

Burgers Topped With Bell Peppers, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Avocado Spread, Onion Croutons, Kale, Vegan Provolone Cheese, And Served With Complimentary Fries. Fish Burger Has A Mustard Sauce . Substitute A Premium Side For $3 More

Beets Burger

$12.00

Burgers Topped With Bell Peppers, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Avocado Spread, Onion Croutons, Kale, Vegan Provolone Cheese, And Served With Complimentary Fries. Fish Burger Has A Mustard Sauce . Substitute A Premium Side For $3 More

Lentil Burger

$15.00

Burgers Topped With Bell Peppers, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Avocado Spread, Onion Croutons, Kale, Vegan Provolone Cheese, And Served With Complimentary Fries. Fish Burger Has A Mustard Sauce . Substitute A Premium Side For $3 More

Vegan Chicken Gyro

$10.00

Gyros Topped With Mimsy'S Tzatziki Spread, Kale, Red Onions, Tomatoes

Fried Tofu Gyro

$11.00

Gyros Topped With Mimsy'S Tzatziki Spread, Kale, Red Onions, Tomatoes

Nature's Slaw Dog

$10.00

Gyros Topped With Mimsy'S Tzatziki Spread, Kale, Red Onions, Tomatoes

Vegan Chicken Gyro & Fries

$11.00

Vegan Chicken Salad Sandwich & Fries

$15.00

Premium Sides

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Sautted Vegetables

$6.00

Sauteed Green Beans

$5.00

Jollof - Waakye - Quinoa

$5.00

Ghanaian American Fusion

Vegan Chicken Meal

$19.00

Spicy Vegan Chicken Nuggets, Fried Curry And Turmeric Tofu, Fried Sweet Plantains, Served With Quinoa Or Brown Rice

Vegan Chicken Stir Fry

$18.00

Vegan Chicken Strips, Cooked With Sautéed Bell Peppers, Red Onions, Green Beans, In A Homemade Spicy Sauce Blend, Served Over A Bed Of Brown Rice

Curry Chickpea Stew

$16.00

Curry And Turmeric Seasoned Chickpea Stew, Served With Sautéed Vegetables, And Choice Of Quinoa Or Brown Rice

Vegan Peppersteak

$18.00

Vegan Chicken Strips, Marinated With Mimsy'S Steak Sauce Blend, Cooked With Red And White Onions, Green Bell Peppers, And Served With Choice Of Quinoa Or Brown Rice

Vegan Meatloaf

$15.00

Baked Plantain And Chickpea Loaf Slices, Served With Sautéed Vegetables And Tangy Dip Sauce

Vegan Oysters

$16.00

Seasoned And Fried Mushroom Based Vegan Oysters, Served With Mashed Potatoes, And Sautéed Vegetables

Tofu Stir Fry

$15.00

Picy Tofu, Mixed With Bell Peppers, Green Beans, And Red Onions, Served Over Choice Of Brown Rice, Or Quinoa

Traditional Ghanaian Entrees

Fufu Vegan Okro

$13.00

Pounded Plantain Fufu, Served With Okro Stew With Egg-Plant

Banku Vegan Okro

$13.00

Fermented Corn And Cassava Ball, Served With Okro Stew With Egg-Plant

Fufu & Vegan Soup

$12.00

Pounded Plantain Fufu, Served With Your Choice Of Pepper Soup, Or Peanut Butter Soup

Vegan Waayke Meal

$16.00

Waakye - Jasmine Rice, Cooked With Black-Eyed Peas And Sorghum Leaves, Served With Sweet Plantains, Sautéed Vegetables, And Tomato Stew

Red-Red

$12.00

Black-Eyed Peas Cooked In Palm-Nut Oil, Served With Fried Plantains And Brown Rice

Salad

Kale + Chickpea Salad (Vegan)

$10.00

Kale Leaves Mixed With Chickpeas, Red Onions, Bell Peppers, Black Pepper, And Homemade Citrusred Wine Vinaigrette

Vegan Chicken Salad (Vegan)

$18.00

Kale Leaves Sprinkled With Organic Vinegar And Topped With Rosemary, Bell Peppers, Black Olives, Mushrooms, Red Onions, Carrots, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Vegan And Choice Of Dressing

Honey Salmon Salad

$20.00

Kale Leaves Sprinkled With Organic Vinegar And Topped With Rosemary, Bell Peppers, Black Olives, Mushrooms, Red Onions, Carrots, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Sliced Eggs, Mild Cheddar Cheese, Flash-Fried And Baked Honey Salmon Fillet And Choice Of Dressing

Shrimp Salad

$18.00

Kale Leaves Sprinkled With Organix Vinegar And Topped With Rosemary, Bell Peppers, Black Olives, Mushrooms, Red Onions, Carrots, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Sliced Eggs, Mild Cheddar Cheese, Fried Shrimp, And Choice Of Dressing

Curry Tofu Salad (Vegan)

$16.00

Kale Leaves Sprinkled With Organic Vinegar And Topped With Rosemary, Bell Peppers, Black Olices, Mushrooms, Red Onions, Carrots, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Curry Tofu, And Choice Of Dressing

Avocado Salad (Vegetarian)

$16.00

Kale Leaves Sprinkled With Organic Vinegar And Topped With Rosemary, Bell Peppers, Black Olives, Mushrooms, Red Onions, Carrots, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Sliced Eggs, Mild Cheddar Cheese, Breaded Avocados, And Choice Of Dressing

Grilled Chicken Salad

$17.00

Kale Leaves Sprinkled With Organic Vinegar And Topped With Rosemary, Bell Peppers, Black Olives, Mushrooms, Red Onions, Carrots, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Sliced Eggs, Mild Cheddar Cheese, Grilled Chicken, And Choice Of Dressing

Steak Salad

$20.00

Kale Leaves Sprinkled With Organic Vinegr And Topped With Rosemary, Bell Peppers, Black Olives, Mushrooms, Red Onions, Carrots, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Sliced Eggs, Mild Cheddar Cheese, Steak Slices, And Choice Of Dressing

Non-Vegan Menu

Appetizers

24pc Wings

$31.00

18pc Wings

$23.00

12pc Wings

$17.00

6pc Wings

$10.00

Brussels Sprouts

$10.00

Fried Plantains (6)

$4.00

Avocado Bites (8)

$5.00

Meat Pie

$6.00

Traditional Ghanaian Entrees

Fufu & Egusi/Okro

$20.00

Pounded Plantain Fufu, Served With Your Choice Of Egusi Or Okro Stew With Steak Chunks

Banju & Egusi/Okro

$20.00

Fermented Corn And Cassava Ball, Served With Your Choice Of Egusi Or Okro Stew With Steak Chunks

Fufu & Chicken Soup

$21.00

Pounded Plantain Fufu, Served With Tomato Based Pepper Soup With Chicken Meat

Fufu & Goat Meat Soup

$25.00

Pounded Plantain Fufu, Served With Your Choice Of Pepper Soup, Or Peanut Butter Soup With Goat Meat

Burgers & Gyros

Angus Steak Burger

$12.00

Burgers Topped With Bell Peppers, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Avocado Spread, Onion Croutons, Kale, Vegan Provolone Cheese, And Served With Complimentary Fries. Substitute A Premium Side For $3 More

Chicken Gyro & Fries

$11.00

Fish & Chips

$12.00

Fried Flounder

$12.00

Burgers Topped With Bell Peppers, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Avocado Spread, Onion Croutons, Kale, Vegan Provolone Cheese, And Served With Complimentary Fries. Substitute A Premium Side For $3 More

Grilled Chicken Burger

$10.00

Burgers Topped With Bell Peppers, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Avocado Spread, Onion Croutons, Kale, Vegan Provolone Cheese, And Served With Complimentary Fries. Substitute A Premium Side For $3 More

Madi Nuggets & Fries

$8.00

Philly Cheesesteak & Fries

$13.00

Burgers Topped With Bell Peppers, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Avocado Spread, Onion Croutons, Kale, Vegan Provolone Cheese, And Served With Complimentary Fries. Substitute A Premium Side For $3 More

Steak Gyro & Fries

$11.00

Chicken Philly & Fries

$13.00

Ghanaian American Fusion

Spicy Honey Salmon

$22.00

All Entrees Are Served With Sautéed Vegetables, And Choice Of Coconut Rice, Jollof Rice, Brown Rice, Quinoa, Or Waakye

Spicy Goat Stew

$22.00

All Entrees Are Served With Sautéed Vegetables, And Choice Of Coconut Rice, Jollof Rice, Brown Rice, Quinoa, Or Waakye

Oxtails Stew

$25.00

All Entrees Are Served With Sautéed Vegetables, And Choice Of Coconut Rice, Jollof Rice, Brown Rice, Quinoa, Or Waakye

Chicken Kabob

$18.00

All Entrees Are Served With Sautéed Vegetables, And Choice Of Coconut Rice, Jollof Rice, Brown Rice, Quinoa, Or Waakye

Steak Kabob

$20.00

All Entrees Are Served With Sautéed Vegetables, And Choice Of Coconut Rice, Jollof Rice, Brown Rice, Quinoa, Or Waakye

6 Chicken Wings

$14.00

All Entrees Are Served With Sautéed Vegetables, And Choice Of Coconut Rice, Jollof Rice, Brown Rice, Quinoa, Or Waakye

12 Chicken Wings

$18.00

All Entrees Are Served With Sautéed Vegetables, And Choice Of Coconut Rice, Jollof Rice, Brown Rice, Quinoa, Or Waakye

Mimsy's Chicken

$16.00

All Entrees Are Served With Sautéed Vegetables, And Choice Of Coconut Rice, Jollof Rice, Brown Rice, Quinoa, Or Waakye

Mimsy's Vegetable Stir Fry

$10.00

All Entrees Are Served With Sautéed Vegetables, And Choice Of Coconut Rice, Jollof Rice, Brown Rice, Quinoa, Or Waakye

Dessert/Drinks Menu

Vegan Desserts

(2) Chocolate Chip Cookies

$4.00

(3) Chocolate Chip Cookies

$5.00

(2) Oatmeal Raisins Cookies

$4.00

(3) Oatmeal Raisins Cookies

$5.00

Lemon Glaze Pound Cake

$9.00

Red Velvet Pound Cake

$9.00

Strawberry Pound Cake

$9.00

Rum Peach Pound Cake

$9.00

Honey Bun Pound Cake

$9.00

Non-Vegan Desserts

Red Velvet Cake

$6.00

Carrot Cake

$6.00

Oreo Cheesecake

$5.00

Herb Teas

Skinny Tea (32oz)

$20.00

Libido & Energy (32oz)

$25.00

Blood Pressure Support (32oz)

$23.00

Soft Drinks & Natural Juices

Coke Products

$3.00

Evian (1L)

$3.00

Pineapple Mango (Seasonal)

$5.00

Guava Lemonade

$3.00

Peach Lemonade

$3.00

Organic Ginger

$6.00

Hibiscus Ginger

$7.00

Pineapple Ginger

$7.00

Beets Ginger

$7.00

Blueberry Ginger

$8.00

16oz Organic Seamoss

Plain Seamoss 16oz

$30.00

Strawberry Mango Seamoss 16oz

$33.00

Pineapple Ginger Seamoss 16oz

$33.00

Elderberry Seamoss 16oz

$33.00

Pineapple Mango Seamoss 16oz

$33.00

Strawberry Seamoss 16oz

$33.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

health is HAPPINESS!

Website

Location

200 Graces Way, Columbia, SC 29229

Directions

