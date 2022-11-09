  • Home
  • /
  • Urbandale
  • /
  • Mingalarbar Burmese Kitchen - MinGaLaBar Burmese Kitchen
Main picView gallery

Mingalarbar Burmese Kitchen MinGaLaBar Burmese Kitchen

review star

No reviews yet

8134 Douglas Ave

Urbandale, IA 50322

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Laphat Thoke ( Tea Leave Salad )
Beef Crispy Salad
Ah Mae Thar + Shwe Pha Yong Hnin ( Beef Stew with Pumpkin )

Appetizers

A Kyaw Sone ( Burmese Vege Tempura )

A Kyaw Sone ( Burmese Vege Tempura )

$13.99

Myanmar veggie tempura served with a tamarind paste sauce . A Jaw sone with a pot of plain tea is one of life's perfect things.

Samosa

Samosa

$6.99

Hand wrapped deep fried triangular pastries filled with potatoes , onion , Burmese spices , sweet peas and minced chicken serve with our special chili sauce .

Tohu Jaw ( Fried Tofu )

Tohu Jaw ( Fried Tofu )

$6.99

Crispy fried tofu with a soft , fluffy center served with Burmese style tamarind sauce .

Buu Tee Jaw ( Opo Fritters )

Buu Tee Jaw ( Opo Fritters )

$6.99

Deep fried gourd and tempura . Opo fritters are popular and authentic .

Wat Tha Doke Htoe

Wat Tha Doke Htoe

$10.99

Pork offal cooked in light soy sauce , Eaten with raw garlic and chili sauce .

Spring Roll

Spring Roll

$5.99

4 Pcs Vege Spring roll .

Potstickers

Potstickers

$5.99

5 Pcs of pork sticker with soy sauce .

Fried Wings

Fried Wings

$6.99

4 PC of Chicken Wings with Sweet Chili Sauce .

Fried Wonton

$5.99

7 Pcs of Fried wonton .

Shrimp Tempura

$5.99

4 pcs of Fried Shrimp Tempura with sweet chili sauce .

Wonton Soup

Wonton Soup

$5.99

Wonton , green onion , Black pepper powder .

Noodle Soups

Kyay Oh

$14.95

Popular Noodle soup made chicken broth with vermicelli and flat rice noodle and meat ball , Quail egg and pork rib cooked in bronze pot .Chopped garlic and green pepper, soy sauce is added to the mix and favourite dish for all generation .

Kyay Oh Sigyet

Kyay Oh Sigyet

$14.95

Dry version of Kyay Oh , Dry Kyay Oh Salad is made without broth and use sesame oil. It's topped with fried garlic sprinkles .

Shan Khao Swe ( Shan Noodle )

Shan Khao Swe ( Shan Noodle )

$11.95

A very Popular food in Myanmar and Originally from Shan State , East of Myanmar . It is cooked with chicken or pork in Tomato sauce . Shan Khao Swe is served either with a Broth or Salad , Served with the soup in a separate bowl .

Mee Shay

Mee Shay

$11.95

Burmese dish of rice noodle with meat sauce . Specialty of the Shan people of Eastern Myanmar .

Moh Hin Gar

Moh Hin Gar

$10.99

One of the national Dish of Burma . The rice Noodle in fish soup which slowly cooks with Boiled yellow splits pea and roasted rice powder .

Ohn No Khao Swe ( Coconut Chicken Noolde )

Ohn No Khao Swe ( Coconut Chicken Noolde )

$12.99

Burmese Coconut Chicken Noolde soup . Noodles are served in a flavourful chicken coconut broth spices with turmeric and thickened with garbanzo bean flour .

Kyar Zan Chet ( Vermicelli Soup )

$10.99

This Noodle soup is low calorie food that is full of fiber . In Burma , This Soup is warm and comforting for the rainy days . This particular vermicelli soup is quite spicy with pepper flavor .Can be enjoyed at any times as either a meal or snack .

Chicken Noodle Soup

$10.99

Rice Noodle with chicken broth , green onion , chicken .

Beef Noodle Soup

$10.99

Rice Noodle with beef broth , green onion , beef and beef back rib .

Salads

Laphat Thoke ( Tea Leave Salad )

Laphat Thoke ( Tea Leave Salad )

$11.99

Savory fermented tea leaf salad and the traditional Burmese Crunchy Mix containing peanuts , Yellow split peas , sesame seeds , sunflower seeds and garlic chips is loaded with flavor . Once you try it , you'll understand why everyone orders it .

Ah Thoke Sone ( Rainbow Salad )

Ah Thoke Sone ( Rainbow Salad )

$11.99

One of the most popular street food in Burma . A varity of noodles with green papaya , crispy onins, bean powder and other ingredients made with tamarind sauce .

Tohu Thoke ( Tofu Salad )

Tohu Thoke ( Tofu Salad )

$10.99

Burmese soft tofu salad combines fresh and fried chickpea tofu into sour, spicy salad .

Myin Kwa Ywet Thoke ( Pennyworth Salad )

$11.99

Burmese pennyworth salad , Chopped pennyworth leave , mixed with shallot ,onion , bean powder , lime and topped dry shrimp and fried onion .

Khayan Chin thi thoke ( Tomato Salad )

$10.99

Burmese Green/ Red tomato salad with onions , green chili , roasted peanuts , sesame and peanut oil .

Thayat Thee Thoke ( Spicy green Mango salad )

$11.99

Burmese Spicy green mango salad is so intensely flavorful , spicy , tangy , creamy and nutty. Green mango salad with onions , green chili , roasted peanuts ,sesame and peanut oil .

Thinbaw Thee Thoke ( Papaya Salad )

$11.99

Papaya salad made with Shredded Papaya mixed with ground dried shrimp , onion and fried garlic , tossed in garlic oil , lemon juice and a little hot chili pepper .

Mote Ti Thoke ( Rice noodle Salad )

$10.99

Rice noodle salad with dried shrimp , shredded cabbage and carrots dressed with fried peanut oil , salt and lime .

Khauk Swe Thoke ( Wheat noodle Salad )

Khauk Swe Thoke ( Wheat noodle Salad )

$11.99

Wheat Noodle salad with dried shrimps , shredded cabbage and carrots , dressed with fried peanut oil , fish sauce and lime .

Nan Gyi Thoke

Nan Gyi Thoke

$11.99

(Thick Rice noodle salad ) with Chicken curry , shredded cabbage and dressed with fried peanut oil, fish sauce and lime.

Kya Zan Thoke

$11.99

Glass vermicelli salad with boiled prawn julien and mashed curried duck eggs and potatoes .

Beef Crispy Salad

Beef Crispy Salad

$12.99

Crispy beef , tomato , cucumber , green pepper , slice onion and lime .

Fish Cake Salad

Fish Cake Salad

$12.99

Fish cake slices , mixed with lemon , chili ,cabbage , onion , tomato , fish sauce and cilantro . Sour and hot taste .

Pork Salad

Pork Salad

$13.99

Pork offal cooked in light soy sauce. Cucumber , cabbage , pepper , cilantro , chili sauce and lime .

Fried Entrees

Khauk Swe Jaw ( Fried Wheat Noodles )

Khauk Swe Jaw ( Fried Wheat Noodles )

$12.99

Popular Burmese style fried Noodle . Soy sauce based noodle dish with choice of meat ( Chicken , Pork or Seafood ).

Kyar Zan Jaw ( Fried Vermicelli Noodles )

Kyar Zan Jaw ( Fried Vermicelli Noodles )

$12.99

Burmese fried vermicelli noodles made with thin rice noodle and various vegetables , choice of meat ( Chicken , Pork and Seafood ).

Kat Kyi Kaik ( Fried Flat Noodles )

Kat Kyi Kaik ( Fried Flat Noodles )

$12.99

Wide Flat rice noodles fried with squid slices , bean sprouts , prawn , steamed vatana pea , spring onion , pepper and dark soy sauce . It's popular locally where it is found in the southern coastal region of Burma and in Yangon .

Burmese Htamin Jaw ( Burmese fried rice )

Burmese Htamin Jaw ( Burmese fried rice )

$12.99

Fried rice with boiled peas is the traditional Burmese recipe and can be optionally topped with fried egg .

Rice Entrees

Zakaw Htamin ( MinGaLaBar Plate )

Zakaw Htamin ( MinGaLaBar Plate )

$14.95

Mingalabar plate prepared with bamboo tray and fresh banana leaf . Crispy fried beef , Pork Belly slices , Eggplant with dried shrimp , Mixed Vege salad , Shrimp paste . Rice and soup .

Ohn Htamin ( Coconut rice )

$12.99

Coconut rice cooked with coconut milk , along with fried shallots and salt , adding to the rice savory and rich flavors . Served with chicken curry .

Htamin Paung

Htamin Paung

$13.99

Local Burmese food that is eaten with white rice and various fried vegetables and choice of meat ( Pork , Chicken , Seafood ).

Kyet Si Htamin ( Chicken Rice )

Kyet Si Htamin ( Chicken Rice )

$10.99

Chicken Rice , Chicken , Green onion , Slice Cucumber .

Bak Ku The ( Pork rib soup )

Bak Ku The ( Pork rib soup )

$14.95

( Pork rib soup ) is an herbal soup served with steam rice . Also know for it’s warning properties perfect for the colder months .

Curry Entrees

Wat Thar + Arloo Hnin ( Pork stew with Potato )

Wat Thar + Arloo Hnin ( Pork stew with Potato )

$14.95

Pork belly with potato curry made with marinated pork belly in lemon, turmeric , salt , garlic , ginger ,onion ,oil, paprika and stock .Slowly cooked with dice or half potatoes . Served with Jasmine rice ,pickled salad and soup .

Ah Mae Thar + Shwe Pha Yong Hnin ( Beef Stew with Pumpkin )

Ah Mae Thar + Shwe Pha Yong Hnin ( Beef Stew with Pumpkin )

$14.95

Burmese-style beef stew with pumpkin curry is amazingly delicious with chunks of pumpkin in a mildly spicy and rich curry . Served with jasmine rice ,pickled salad ,shrimp paste and soup .

Kyet Kalar Thar ( Chicken Curry with Gourds )

Kyet Kalar Thar ( Chicken Curry with Gourds )

$14.95

Bachelor’s chicken curry made with Chicken , Slice Opo , Onion , Ginger , Chili powder . Served with Jasmine rice , Pickled salad , shrimp paste and soup .

Puzon Hnin ( Shrimp Tomato Curry )

Puzon Hnin ( Shrimp Tomato Curry )

$15.99

Burmese Prawn Curry made with Shrimp , Tomato ,Onion , Garlic , Turmeric powder ,chili powder and Ginger , Served with Jasmine rice , Pickled salad , shrimp paste and soup .

Nag Mon Chet ( Fish Curry )

Nag Mon Chet ( Fish Curry )

$15.99

Sour fish soup base and cooked with thick slide Golden Pompano fish , Culantro and lemongrass . Served with Jasmine rice , Pickled salad , shrimp paste and soup .

Kha Yan Thee Chet ( Eggplant with Dried Shrimp )

Kha Yan Thee Chet ( Eggplant with Dried Shrimp )

$13.99

( Dried shrimp with Eggplant ) Eggplant , Dried shrimp , Onion , Garlic , Ginger , Turmeric powder . Served with Jasmine rice , Pickled salad , shrimp paste and soup .

Sate Thar + Kalar Pae ( Goat Stew with Chana Dal )

Sate Thar + Kalar Pae ( Goat Stew with Chana Dal )

$15.99

Burmese-style goat stew with lentils , slow cooked fresh goat stew served with jasmine rice , pickled salad , shrimp paste and soup .

A sein Kyaw ( Fried Rainbow )

A sein Kyaw ( Fried Rainbow )

$13.99

Assorted mixed vegetable also know as fried rainbow is broccoli , cauliflower , carrot , snow peas , seafood mushroom , sliced green and red peppers ,onion ,garlic , cooked quail egg and oyster sauce .Served with jasmine rice , pickled salad , shrimp paste and soup .

Sides

Thee Sone Hnin

Thee Sone Hnin

$5.99

Assorted mixed vegetable soup with Chana Dal .

Balar Chaung Kyaw

$5.99

Jasmine Rice

$1.50

Brown Rice

$1.50

Coconut Rice

$2.50

Chicken Rice

$2.50
Traditional Fish Paste & Vege Mix

Traditional Fish Paste & Vege Mix

$7.99

Sour leaf with shrimp

$6.99

Beer

Sapporo

$4.00

IPA ( LAGUNITAS )

$4.00

IPA ( Juicy Haze )

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Blue Moon

$4.00

Draft Beer

$2.00

Kirin

$4.00

Budweiser

$6.00

Heineiken

$6.00

Coors Light

$6.00

Bud Light

$6.00

Ultre

$6.00

Sappora

$8.00

Peace Tree Blonde Fatale

$6.00

Chang

$6.00

Singha

$6.00

Tsing tao

$6.00

Heniken

$6.00

Corona

$6.00

Budweiser

$6.00

Asahi

$6.00

Guinness

$6.00

Wine

Kenwood Cabernet

$6.00+

Tila Malbec

$6.00+

La Creema Pinot Noir

$7.00+

Jacobs Creek Shiraz

$6.00+

Sangria

$6.00+

CHLOE ( Merlot )

$6.00+

Stags leap ( Merlot )

$6.00+

Rodney Strong ( Cabernet Sauvignon )

$6.00+

Noble Vines 667 ( Pinot Noir )

$6.00+

Kendall Jackson Chardonnay

$8.00+

Chateau Ste Michelle Chardonnay

$6.00+

Members Mark Pinot Grigio

$6.00+

Cauit Moscato

$6.00+

14 Hands Sauvignon Blanc

$7.00+

Ruffino

$6.00+

Specialty Cocktails

Moscow Mule

$8.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Cosmopolitan

$8.00

Mojito

$8.00

Margarita

$8.00

Mai Tai

$7.00

Island Girls

$7.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$7.00

Coconut Splash

$7.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Liquor

Seagrams 7

$6.00

Makers Mark

$7.00

Jim Beam

$6.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$8.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$7.00

Crown Royal

$7.00

Aberlour

$10.00

Fireball

$6.00

Jameson

$6.00

Suntory Toki

$7.00

Jack Daniels

$7.00

Black Velvet

$6.00

Captain Morgan

$6.00

Malibu

$6.00

Patron Silver

$8.00

Patron Anejo

$10.00

Juarez Gold

$7.00

Juarez Silver

$6.00

Grey Goose

$7.00

Ketel One

$7.00

Tito's

$6.00

Triple Sec

$6.00

Hennessey

$10.00

Long Island Mix

$6.00

Extra Dry Vermouth

$6.00

Sweet Vermouth

$6.00

Tanqueray

$7.00

Bombay Saphire

$7.00

Black & Gold

$6.00

Desserts

Shwe Yin Aye

$7.99

Pha Luu Dar

$7.99

Moh Lat Saung

$6.99

Special Items

Sour leaf with Shrimp

$14.95

N/A Beverage

Iced Sweet Tea

$3.00

Iced Sweet Coffee

$3.00

Myanmar Tea Mix

$3.00

Myanmar Coffee Mix

$3.00

Fresh Lime Juice

$3.99

Tamarind Juice

$3.99

Boba Tea

$5.50

Soda

$3.00

Coconut Juice

$3.00

Guava Juice

$3.00

Bottle Water

$1.50

Orange

$3.00

Pineapple

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Hot Tea

$1.99

Soda ( Can )

$1.50

Kids Menu

Kids Wings Combo

$6.99

2 Pcs of Chicken Wings and Rice + 1 Kids size of Soda .

Kids Nugget Combo

$6.99

6 Pcs of Nugget and Rice + 1 kids size of soda .

Kids Fried Rice Set

$6.99

Chicken fried rice , carrot , green pea , corn + 1 kids size of Soda .

Kids Egg Roll Set

$6.99

2 Pcs of Egg Roll and Rice + 1 kids size of Soda .

Kids Rice Entrees Set

$6.99

Choice of Meat ( Chicken , Pork and Beef ) with rice .

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Family Owned and operated our new and unique restaurant offers an amazing variety of authentic Burmese cuisine . Freshly cooked- to- order , our food feature the diverse regional culinary traditions from our country of origin . The flavors capture the essence of our Burmese culture and provide an incredible and distinctive experience for our guests . From appetizers , soups and salads to entrees and dessert , the menu developed by our chef include the most delectable and time-honored dishes. We welcome you to savor delectable Burmese curries that awaken your senses and inviting stir fry and soup noodles that bring comfort as well as the distinctive sour and spicy flavors that satisfy any palate and taste . We also offer a full service bar with an array of beverages to complement your meal .

Location

8134 Douglas Ave, Urbandale, IA 50322

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Urban Grill
orange star4.4 • 1,399
3651 86th St Urbandale, IA 50322
View restaurantnext
Cottontail
orange star4.4 • 76
3700 Dennis Dr Urbandale, IA 50322
View restaurantnext
The Beerhouse - 4810 86th Street
orange starNo Reviews
4810 86th Street Urbandale, IA 50322
View restaurantnext
El Mexico Lindo - 1945 NW 86th St
orange starNo Reviews
1945 NW 86th St Clive, IA 50325
View restaurantnext
Tito's Lounge - 3916 NW Urbandale Dr
orange starNo Reviews
3916 NW Urbandale Dr Urbandale, IA 50322
View restaurantnext
Wisco Grub & Pub
orange star4.6 • 443
3015 Merle Hay Rd #1a Des Moines, IA 50310
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Urbandale

The Urban Grill
orange star4.4 • 1,399
3651 86th St Urbandale, IA 50322
View restaurantnext
Cottontail
orange star4.4 • 76
3700 Dennis Dr Urbandale, IA 50322
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Urbandale
Clive
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Grimes
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Johnston
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
West Des Moines
review star
Avg 4.6 (26 restaurants)
Waukee
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Des Moines
review star
Avg 4.4 (87 restaurants)
Ankeny
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Altoona
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Indianola
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston