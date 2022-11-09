Mingalarbar Burmese Kitchen MinGaLaBar Burmese Kitchen

Restaurant info

Family Owned and operated our new and unique restaurant offers an amazing variety of authentic Burmese cuisine . Freshly cooked- to- order , our food feature the diverse regional culinary traditions from our country of origin . The flavors capture the essence of our Burmese culture and provide an incredible and distinctive experience for our guests . From appetizers , soups and salads to entrees and dessert , the menu developed by our chef include the most delectable and time-honored dishes. We welcome you to savor delectable Burmese curries that awaken your senses and inviting stir fry and soup noodles that bring comfort as well as the distinctive sour and spicy flavors that satisfy any palate and taste . We also offer a full service bar with an array of beverages to complement your meal .