Min-Tea 215 S Sligo Street Ste 4
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Fresh Vietnamese food and refreshing Boba Tea drinks.
Location
215 S Sligo Street Ste 4, Cortez, CO 81321
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Columbine Bar & Grill - 123 West Grand Ave.
4.4 • 125
123 West Grand Ave. Mancos, CO 81328
View restaurant
Destination Grill (NEW) - 2121 East Main Street
No Reviews
2121 East Main Street Cortez, CO 81321
View restaurant