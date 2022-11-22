Minahasa - Revival

Minahasa imageView gallery
Popular Items

Beef Rendang

Appetizer

Gado Gado

Gado Gado

$8.00

Vegetable salad including carrots, cucumbers, boiled egg, bamboo shoots, bean sprouts, gailan, potatoes, tempeh and peanut sauce *Peanut allergy* *Vegetarian*

Mama Betty's Eggrolls (1pc)

Mama Betty's Eggrolls (1pc)

$4.00

Contains chicken & shrimp *Shrimp allergy*

Mama Betty's Eggrolls (2pc)

Mama Betty's Eggrolls (2pc)

$6.00

Contains chicken & shrimp *Shrimp allergy*

Chicken Sate (1 pc)

Chicken Sate (1 pc)

$3.00

Chicken skewers with peanut sauce on the side *Peanut allergy*

Chicken Sate (3pc)

Chicken Sate (3pc)

$7.00

Chicken skewers with peanut sauce on the side *Peanut allergy*

Mie Bakso

Mie Bakso

$6.00Out of stock

Beef meatball soup with egg noodles

Pork Sate (1pc)

Pork Sate (1pc)

$3.00

Pork skewers with peanut sauce on the side *Peanut allergy*

Pork Sate (3pc)

Pork Sate (3pc)

$7.00

Pork skewers with peanut sauce on the side *Peanut allergy*

Entree

Beef Rendang

Beef Rendang

$18.00

Rich and tender beef stew braised in dry curry spice paste with coconut milk. All entrees are served with white rice & krupuk (shrimp chip).

Potato Rendang

Potato Rendang

$16.00

Tender potatoes braised in dry curry spice paste with coconut milk. All entrees served with white rice & krupuk (shrimp chip) *Vegan/Vegetarian*

Ayam Tuturuga

Ayam Tuturuga

$16.00

Chicken braised in sour, spicy, savory yellow curry with lemongrass, lime leaves, and kemiri (candlenut) All entrees served with white rice & krupuk (shrimp chip) *Tree Nut allergy*

Potato Tuturuga

Potato Tuturuga

$14.00

Potatoes braised in sour, spicy, savory yellow curry with lemongrass, lime leaves, and kemiri (candlenut) All entrees served with white rice & krupuk (shrimp chip) *Tree Nut allergy* *Vegan/Vegetarian*

Ayam Rica Rica

Ayam Rica Rica

$16.00

Lightly fried chicken with a spicy tomato-based sauce with chilies, lime leaf, ginger, dried shrimp, and our bumbu blend. All entrees served with white rice & krupuk (shrimp chip) *Shrimp allergy*

Soto Ayam

Soto Ayam

$16.00

Indonesian chicken noodle soup. Clear herbal broth brightened by fresh turmeric with skinny rice noodles, boiled egg, fried shallots, celery leaves, herbs, sambal, bean sprouts, and tomatoes. All entrees served with white rice & krupuk (shrimp chip).

Nasi Goreng

Nasi Goreng

$10.00

Spicy fried rice with choice of Tofu, Chicken or Shrimp. All entrees served with white rice & krupuk (shrimp chip) *Shrimp allergy*

Lalampa

$11.00Out of stock

Duckinn Dog w Fries

$15.00Out of stock

Side

White Rice

White Rice

$3.00

Steamed white rice

Yellow Rice

Yellow Rice

$7.00

Rice cooked with fragrant lemongrass, turmeric, daun salam and coconut milk

Gohu

Gohu

$5.00

Spicy pickled green papaya

Acar Acar

Acar Acar

$5.00

Spicy pickled vegetables

Krupuk

Krupuk

$0.25

Shrimp chips

Sauce

Sambal Oelek

Sambal Oelek

$1.00

Chili sauce

Sambal Dabu Dabu

Sambal Dabu Dabu

$1.00

Chili tomato sauce with shrimp powder

Peanut Sauce

Peanut Sauce

$1.00

peanut chili sauce

Caramel Sauce

$1.00

coconut caramel

Roa

$1.00

Sambal Ijo

$1.00

Dessert

Balapis

Balapis

$6.00Out of stock

Coconut pandan layered rice cake *Vegan/Gluten Free*

Ube Cookies

Ube Cookies

$6.00Out of stock

Ube flavored sugar cookies

Pisang Goreng

Pisang Goreng

$6.00

Battered & fried plantain with coconut caramel sauce

Lapis 312 Sampler

$10.00

Drinks

Bottled Water

$3.00

Teh Kotak

$3.00

Sweetened Jasmine Tea box

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Coconut Juice

$3.00

Pellegrino

$3.00

Jamu

$5.00

Merch

Pins

$5.00

Lighters

$10.00

Thrashahasa T-Shirt

$30.00

Mask T-Shirt

$25.00

Stickers

$2.00

Special

Kopiko

$5.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

125 South Clark Street, Chicago, IL 60603

Directions

Gallery
Minahasa image

