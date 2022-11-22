Dessert & Ice Cream
Chicken
Minahasa - Revival
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
125 South Clark Street, Chicago, IL 60603
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Truck 1 - Museum Campus
No Reviews
1200 South Dusable Lake Shore Drive Chicago, IL 60605
View restaurant