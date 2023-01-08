Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mindful Baking

1942 W. Montrose

Chicago, IL 60613

Order Again

Sandwiches

Chorizo Sandwich

$10.00

Chorizo and egg sandwich with a side of roasted potatoes

Grilled cheese

$8.00

Hummus

Hummus

$6.50

Brownies

Brownie box bundle ( Sea Salt caramel, Blondie, Cookie brownie)

$12.00

Sea Salt

$5.00

Cheese Cake (Mini)

Chocolate Raspberry

$9.00

Snickers

$9.00

Tiramisu

$9.00

Dulce de leche (Seasonal)

$9.00

Cookies

Chocolate chip

$5.00

Chocolate Crinkle

$5.00

Red velvet crinkle

$5.00

Lemon blueberry

$5.00

Cupcakes

Four Pack ( seasonal flavors )

$15.00

Hostess

$5.00

Lemon gingerbread cheesecake

$5.00

Mocha

$5.00

Donuts

Donut Box (Churro , Strawberry Crunch, Double Chocolate)

$9.00

Churro

$4.00

Muffins

Four Pack Muffins ( Green tea raspberry, Chocolate cherry, Blueberry streusel , Banana Chocolate Chip)

$16.00

Green Tea Raspberry

$5.50

Pies (mini)

Chocolate Peppermint Brownie Pie

$9.00

Cookie Dough silk

$9.00

Oreo Silk

$9.00

Pumpkin

$8.00

White chocolate strawberry silk pie

$9.00

Rice Krispies

plain

$6.00

Quiche

Chorizo and spinach Quiche

$5.00

Broccoli and cheddar Quiche

$5.00

Cake slice

carrot cake

$8.00

Oreo crumble

$8.00

King bread

$6.00

Tres leches

$6.00

Bulk Coffee (Reprise Roasters)

Space Flower

$20.00

Community

$20.00

Mugs

16 oz

$20.00

12oz

$12.00

Tumbler

$20.00

Prints

Signed Print

$25.00

Protein Powder

692g (Tub)

$40.00

230g (Box)

$20.00

Shirts

T- shirt

$20.00

Long sleeve

$30.00

Tote Bags

Black

$15.00

Canvas

$12.00

Tea Time Over

Body whip

$12.00

Lavender oil

$20.00

Stubbs sniffs & suds

Soap

$8.00+

Bath Salt

$3.00

Crochetknit30

Candles

$15.00+

Cluster bucks

Big bag

$10.00

Small bag

$5.00

Stickers

$1.00

HofDraaws (Cards)

Holiday cards

$6.00

Spicy Grrrls

Hot sauce

$10.00

Cold Drinks (Copy)

Water

$4.00

Sparkling Water

$2.00

Tea

$4.00

Aloe Juice

$4.00

Jarritos

$3.00

Golden milk

single package

$2.00

Skinny pop

Kettle crone

$2.00

White chedder

$2.00

Regular

$2.00

Takis

Takis

$2.00

(GF) Sour Dough

Sourdough

$10.00

(GF) Flax

Flax

$10.00

Pizza crust

Large crust

$10.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 7:00 pm, 7:01 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 7:00 pm, 7:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 7:00 pm, 7:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 7:00 pm, 7:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 7:00 pm, 7:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 7:00 pm, 7:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

High quality vegan and gluten free baked goods from a local Chicago bakery.

Location

1942 W. Montrose, Chicago, IL 60613

Directions

