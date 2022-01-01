Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges

Minero Atlanta

749 Reviews

$$

675 Ponce De Leon Ave

Atlanta, GA 30308

Order Again

Popular Items

Queso Dip & Chips
Charcoal Chicken Quesadilla
Charcoal Grilled Chicken Taco

Appetizers

Salsa Tasting & Chips

Salsa Tasting & Chips

$6.00

2oz. serving of each of the following salsas: verde, arbol and benne Vegan.

Guacamole & Chips

Guacamole & Chips

$12.00

Vegan.

Queso Dip & Chips

Queso Dip & Chips

$7.00

Vegetarian.

Shrimp Cocktail

Shrimp Cocktail

$16.00

Grilled & chilled shrimp, marinated with tomato, red onion, cilantro, avocado, lime served with chips

Large Benne & Chips

$6.50

8 ounces of benne salsa served with a bag of chips

Large Roja & Chips

$6.50

8 ounces of benne salsa served with a bag of chips

Large Verde & Chips

$6.50

8 ounces Verde salsa served with a bag of chips

Entrees

Charcoal Chicken Burrito

Charcoal Chicken Burrito

$16.00

charcoal grilled chicken, rice, beans, queso de oaxaca, crema, poblano, cabbage, cilantro, salsa verde, avocado (Maximum of 3 modifications allowed)

Al Pastor Burrito

Al Pastor Burrito

$16.00

al pastor pork, rice, beans, queso de oaxaca, crema, poblano, cabbage, cilantro, salsa verde, avocado (Maximum of 3 modifications allowed)

Grilled Steak Burrito

Grilled Steak Burrito

$18.00

grilled steak, rice, beans, queso de oaxaca, crema, poblano, cabbage, cilantro, salsa verde, avocado (Maximum of 3 modifications allowed)

Veggie Burrito

Veggie Burrito

$12.00

rice | beans, rice, beans, queso de oaxaca, crema, poblano, cabbage, cilantro, salsa verde, avocado (Maximum of 3 modifications allowed) We are not doing burrito bowls at this time.

Minero Wings

Minero Wings

$16.00

charcoal grilled, tossed with valentina, served with pasilla ranch (1 lb, We do not do all flats or all drums)

Charcoal Chicken Burrito Bowl

Charcoal Chicken Burrito Bowl

$16.00

charcoal grilled chicken, rice, beans, queso de oaxaca, crema, poblano, cabbage, cilantro, salsa verde, avocado (Maximum of 3 modifications allowed)

Al Pastor Burrito Bowl

$16.00

al pastor pork, rice, beans, queso de oaxaca, crema, poblano, cabbage, cilantro, salsa verde, avocado (Maximum of 3 modifications allowed)

Grilled Steak Burrito Bowl

$18.00

grilled steak, rice, beans, queso de oaxaca, crema, poblano, cabbage, cilantro, salsa verde, avocado (Maximum of 3 modifications allowed)

Veggie Burrito Bowl

Veggie Burrito Bowl

$12.00

rice, beans, queso de oaxaca, crema, poblano, cabbage, cilantro, salsa verde, avocado (Maximum of 3 modifications allowed)

Cauliflower Burrito Bowl

$15.00

cauliflower, rice, beans, queso de oaxaca, crema, poblano, cabbage, cilantro, salsa verde, avocado (Maximum of 3 modifications allowed)

Charcoal Chicken Salad

$15.00

charcoal grilled chicken, romaine, diced tomatoes, queso fresco, corn, roasted pepitas, red onions, cucumbers, radish, fried tortilla strips, choice of dressing

Al Pastor Salad

$15.00

al pastor pork, romaine, diced tomatoes, queso fresco, corn, roasted pepitas, red onions, cucumbers, radish, fried tortilla strips, choice of dressing

Grilled Steak Salad

$17.00

grilled steak, romaine, diced tomatoes, queso fresco, corn, roasted pepitas, red onions, cucumbers, radish, fried tortilla strips, choice of dressing

The Minero Salad

$11.00

romaine, diced tomatoes, queso fresco, corn, roasted pepitas, red onions, cucumbers, radish, fried tortilla strips, choice of dressing

Cauliflower Salad

$14.00

cauliflower, romaine, diced tomatoes, queso fresco, corn, roasted pepitas, red onions, cucumbers, radish, fried tortilla strips, choice of dressing

Charcoal Chicken Quesadilla

Charcoal Chicken Quesadilla

$16.00

charcoal grilled chicken, chihuahua cheese, chipotle, pickled peppers & onions, tortilla chip, crema, cilantro, flour tortilla

Al Pastor Quesadilla

Al Pastor Quesadilla

$16.00

al pastor pork, chihuahua cheese, chipotle, pickled peppers & onions, tortilla chip, crema, cilantro, flour tortilla

Grilled Steak Quesadilla

Grilled Steak Quesadilla

$18.00

grilled steak, chihuahua cheese, chipotle, pickled peppers & onions, tortilla chip, crema, cilantro, flour tortilla

Veggie Quesadilla

Veggie Quesadilla

$12.00

scarlet runner beans, chihuahua cheese, chipotle, pickled peppers & onions, tortilla chip, crema, cilantro, flour tortilla

Tacos

Al Pastor Taco

Al Pastor Taco

$5.50

Marinated & grilled pork, white onion, grilled pineapple, avocado puree, cilantro.

Cauliflower Taco

Cauliflower Taco

$5.50

Salsa macha (CONTAINS PEANUTS), red onion, cotija cheese, cilantro

Charcoal Grilled Chicken Taco

Charcoal Grilled Chicken Taco

$5.50

Cotija cheese, lime pickled red onion, pasilla de Oaxaca, cilantro.

Fried Catfish Taco

Fried Catfish Taco

$5.50

Pickled green tomato tartar, cabbage, red onion, radish, cilantro.

Grilled Steak Taco

Grilled Steak Taco

$6.50

Grilled steak in a garlic-amarillo sauce, pickled sweet peppers, queso fresco, green onions, cilantro.

Taco Combo

$11.00

Your choice of any 2 tacos served on soft corn tortillas. No substitutions. Items can be removed. Additional items will be on the side and at an additional cost.

Taco Trio

$16.00

Your choice of any 3 tacos served on soft corn tortillas. No substitutions. Items can be removed. Additional items will be on the side and at an additional cost.

Sides

Side Arroz Rojo

Side Arroz Rojo

$4.00

Vegetarian.

Side Benne Salsa

Side Benne Salsa

$1.75

Side Cotija 'Bleu' Cheese

$1.00

Housemade "bleu" dressing made with cotija cheese

Side Crema

$1.00

Side Fresh Jalapenos

$0.50

Side Guacamole

$2.00

Side Pasilla Ranch

$1.00

Housemade ranch dressing with a hint of pasilla

Side Pickled Jalapenos

$0.50

Side Queso Dip

$2.00
Side Refried Beans

Side Refried Beans

$4.00

Vegetarian.

Side Roja Salsa

Side Roja Salsa

$1.75
Side Scarlet Runner Beans

Side Scarlet Runner Beans

$4.00

Vegan.

Side Sliced Avocado

$4.00
Side Verde Salsa

Side Verde Salsa

$1.75

Side White Rice

$3.00

Vegetarian.

Corn Tortillas

Corn Tortillas

$2.50

4 corn tortillas

To-Go Bag of Chips

$1.50

Kids Menu

Kid's Chicken & Cheese Taco

$4.00

Charcoal grilled chicken & cotija cheese.

Kid's Steak & Cheese Taco

$5.00

Charcoal grilled steak in a garlic-amarillo sauce & queso fresco.

Kid's Fish Taco

$4.00

Fried catfish with a green tomato tartar sauce.

Kid's Chicken Burrito

$10.00

Charcoal grilled chicken, queso de Oaxaca, white rice, scarlet runner beans.

Kid's Pork Burrito

$10.00

Marinated & grilled pork, queso de Oaxaca, white rice, scarlet runner beans.

Kid's Steak Burrito

$10.00

Charcoal grilled steak in a garlic-amarillo sauce, queso de Oaxaca, white rice, scarlet runner beans.

Kid's Veggie Burrito

$8.00

Queso de Oaxaca, white rice, scarlet runner beans.

Kid's Cheese Quesadilla

$6.00

Cheese quesadilla made with a flour tortilla.

Kid's Chicken Quesadilla

$8.00

Chicken and cheese quesadilla made with a flour tortilla.

Kid's Steak Quesadilla

$9.00

Charcoal grilled chicken and cheese quesadilla made with a flour tortilla.

Kid's Refried Beans

$3.50

Vegetarian.

Kid's Scarlett Runner Beans

$3.50

Vegan.

Kid's Sliced Avocado

$4.00

Side White Rice

$3.00

Vegetarian.

Cocktails

Agua Punch

Agua Punch

$10.00

Agua Fresca del Dia w/ your choice of spirit. Takeout only. NOT eligible for delivery.

Bloody Maria

Bloody Maria

$12.00

Blanco tequila, Bloody Mary mix, spicy salt rim and lime Takeout only NOT for delivery.

Bloody Mary

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Vodka, Bloody Mary mix, spicy salt rim and lime. Takeout only NOT for delivery

Club Margarita

Club Margarita

$14.00

Tromba blanco, lime, brovo. Takeout only. NOT eligible for delivery.

El Mulo

El Mulo

$12.00

Tequila, lime juice, ginger liqueur, ginger beer. NOT for delivery.

Frozen Cider

$14.00

Apple cider, roasted apple whiskey, baking spices. Takeout only NOT for delivery.

Frozen Margarita

Frozen Margarita

$11.50

Blanco tequila, lime, agave. TAKEOUT ONLY. NOT ELIGIBLE FOR DELIVERY.

House Margarita

House Margarita

$11.50

Pueblo Viejo reposado + añejo tequilas, fresh lime + orange juice, house curacao, agave. TAKEOUT ONLY. NOT ELIGIBLE FOR DELIVERY.

La Noche Negra

La Noche Negra

$14.00

Bourbon, ginger liqueur, ginger beer, blackberry puree Takeout only. NOT eligible for delivery.

Mezcal Margarita

Mezcal Margarita

$13.00

Banhez mezcal, lime juice, agave. Takeout only. NOT eligible for delivery.

Overproof Margarita

Overproof Margarita

$13.00Out of stock

104 proof blanco tequila, lime juice, agave. Takeout only. NOT eligible for delivery.

Paloma

Paloma

$12.00

Blanco tequila, grapefruit + lime juice, topped with grapefruit soda. Takeout only. NOT eligible for delivery.

Sangria

Sangria

$10.00

Red wine, citrus, pineapple, aged rum, bitters, topped with a splash of Coca-Cola. Takeout only. NOT eligible for delivery.

Spicy House Margarita

Spicy House Margarita

$12.50

Our house margarita with a shot of jalapeño infused tequila. Takeout only. NOT eligible for delivery.

Drink Features

Feature Frozen

Feature Frozen

$12.00

Frozen Paloma, takeout only NOT for delivery.

Mango Frozenada

Mango Frozenada

$14.50

House frozen mixed with a mango chamoy sauce rimmed with Tajin

Beer

Corona Familiar

Corona Familiar

$5.00

Takeout only. NOT eligible for delivery.

Dos Equis XX (12 oz can)

Dos Equis XX (12 oz can)

$5.00

Takeout only. NOT eligible for delivery.

Dos XX Amber Ale (Draft)

Dos XX Amber Ale (Draft)

$5.00

A classic Vienna-style lager with a full body and a smooth finish. 4.7% ABV. Takeout only. NOT eligible for delivery.

Michelada

Michelada

$6.00

Takeout only. NOT eligible for delivery. Hot sauce mix, fresh lime, sea salt, negra modelo, served over ice

Negra Modelo

Negra Modelo

$5.50

Takeout only. NOT eligible for delivery.

Pacifico (12oz)

Pacifico (12oz)

$5.50

Takeout only. NOT eligible for delivery.

Shinerbock Lager

Shinerbock Lager

$6.00

Takeout only. NOT eligible for delivery.

Sol Lager

Sol Lager

$5.50

Takeout only. NOT eligible for delivery.

Suero Cerveza

Suero Cerveza

$6.00

Takeout only. NOT eligible for delivery. Lagunitas IPA, fresh lime, sea salt, served over ice.

Sweetwater Broken Coast (Draft)

Sweetwater Broken Coast (Draft)

$5.50

NOT for delivery

Tecate (16 oz)

Tecate (16 oz)

$6.00

Takeout only. NOT eligible for delivery.

Tecate Light (12oz)

Tecate Light (12oz)

$4.50

Takeout only. NOT eligible for delivery.

Terrapin Los Brovos (12 oz can)

$6.50

Wine

Red Wine

Red Wine

$13.00

Takeout only. NOT eligible for delivery. Pinot Noir

White Wine

White Wine

$12.00Out of stock

Takeout only. NOT eligible for delivery. Chardonnay

Sparkling Wine

Sparkling Wine

$12.00

Takeout only. NOT eligible for delivery. Brut.

Rose

Rose

$12.00

Takeout only. NOT eligible for delivery. Rose

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Mundet

$2.50

Bottled Water

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Jarritos Grapefruit

$2.50

Jamaica Tea

$3.00

Hibiscus tea.

Lime Jarritos

$2.50

Mexican Coke

$2.50

Mexican Sprite

$2.50

Orange Jarritos

$2.50

Jarritos Pineapple

$2.50

Senorial

$2.50

Topo Chico

$2.00

Topo Chico (Lime)

$2.00

Mocktails

Kiwi Jam

$8.00

Kiwi, green apple, lime, rosemary, topo chico

Strawberry Wam

$8.00

strawberry, basil, agave, black pepper, lime, topo chico

Attributes and Amenities
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Minero Atlanta is a casual Mexican eatery from The Neighborhood Dining Group. Minero offers a collection of affordable dishes inspired by the flavors and cultures of Mexico in a fun and lively environment.

Location

675 Ponce De Leon Ave, Atlanta, GA 30308

Directions

