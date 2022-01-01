Restaurant header imageView gallery

Minero Mexican Grill & Cantina

3140 Maybank Hwy

Johns Island, SC 29455

Order Again

To Go Utensils

To Go Utensils

We are happy to provide you with disposable utensils, just let us know how many sets you need.

TAKEOUT BEVERAGES

Lime Agua Fresca

$4.00

Lime Agua Fresca

$4.00
Paloma Zero

Paloma Zero

$6.00
Margarita Zero

$6.00

Margarita Zero

$6.00
Arnaldo Palmer

$6.00

Arnaldo Palmer

$6.00
Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$4.00
Madarin Jarritos

$4.00

Madarin Jarritos

$4.00
Lil' Lucharita

$5.00

Lil' Lucharita

$5.00
Unsweet Jamaica Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Jamaica Tea

$3.00
Sweet Jamaica Tea

$3.00

Sweet Jamaica Tea

$3.00

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50
Mineragua

Mineragua

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:30 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:30 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:30 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:30 am - 2:00 am
Minero is a lively, casual Mexican grill and cantina located in the heart of Johns Island in Charleston, SC, operated by The Neighborhood Dining Group. The offerings honor Mexico's culinary and beverage traditions while weaving in inspiration from the South. Minero Mexican Grill and Cantina offers a Mexican experience with a chef's touch and unwavering commitment to quality and care.

3140 Maybank Hwy, Johns Island, SC 29455

