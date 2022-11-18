Restaurant header imageView gallery
Steakhouses
Breakfast & Brunch
American

Miners Diner & Steakhouse

review star

No reviews yet

700 N. Washington

Murfreesboro, AR 71958

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Cheeseburger
Catfish Po'Boy
Catfish DN-Large

Appetizer

App Sampler

App Sampler

$13.99

Choice of 3 Appetizers

Cheese Curds

$7.99

Cheese Sticks

$7.99

Chicken Wings

$7.99

Traditional or Boneless

Chili Cheese Fries

$3.99

Crispito Basket

$6.99

Egg Rolls

$6.99

Fd Mushrooms

$7.99

Fd Pickles

$6.99

Fried Green Tomatoes

$7.99

House Fries

$7.99

Loaded Potato Skins

$7.99

Stuffed Jalapenos

$7.99

Quesadillas

BBQ Quesadilla

$7.99

Cheese Quesadilla

$5.99

Chicken Quesadilla

$7.49

Comes with sauteed onion & Bell Peppers

Ckn Bacon Ranch Quesadilla

$7.99

Shrimp Quesadilla

$8.49

Comes with sauteed onion & Bell Peppers

Steak Quesadilla

Steak Quesadilla

$8.49

Comes with sauteed onion & Bell Peppers

Veggie Quesadilla

$6.99

Variety of sauteed fresh veggies

Salads

All U Can Eat Salad Bar

$5.99

Chef Salad

$7.99

Chicken Strip Salad

$7.99

Grilled or Fried

Chicken Taco Salad

$7.49

Shrimp Salad

$9.99

Sirloin Salad

$9.99

Taco Salad

$6.99

Burgers & Sandwiches

5-Cheese Grilled Cheese

$5.49

Bacon CB

$5.99

Comes with Chips

BBQ Brisket Burger

BBQ Brisket Burger

$9.99

Cheeseburger patty with Brisket, Bacon, Onion Ring & BBQ Sauce

BLT

$4.99

Comes with Chips

Catfish Po'Boy

Catfish Po'Boy

$8.99

USDA Farm Raised Catfish (Grilled or Fried) with Zesty Remoulade, Lettuce, tomato & pickle

Cheeseburger

$5.49

Comes with Chips

Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich

$6.99

Chicken Philly

$6.99

Grilled Chicken with onion, Bell Peppers & Provolone Cheese

Club Sandwich

$5.99

Comes with Chips

Double Bacon Cheeseburger

$7.49

Comes with Chips

Double Cheeseburger

$6.99

Comes with Chips

Double HB

$5.99

Double Piggy

$6.99

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$5.49

Comes with Chips

Grilled Cheese

$3.49

Comes with Chips

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$5.29

Comes with Chips

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$3.99

Comes with Chips

Hamburger

$4.99

Comes with Chips

Homie Burger

$5.99

Cheeseburger with a fried egg

Mushroom n Swiss

$5.99

Patty Melt

$4.99

American Cheese with Sauteed Onion on Texas Toast

Philly Steak

$7.99

Grilled Sirloin with onion, Bell Peppers & Provolone Cheese

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$5.99

Comes with Chips

Rueben Sandwich

$6.99
Shrimp Po'Boy

Shrimp Po'Boy

$9.99

Jumbo shrimp (Grilled or Fried) with Zesty Remoulade, Lettuce, tomato & pickle

Super Whistle Burger

$8.99

2/3 lb patty

Veggie Burger

$5.99

Comes with Chips

Whistle Burger

$5.99

Comes with Candian Bacon, Cheese & Onion Ring

Wraps

BBQ Wrap- Pulled Pork Wrap

$7.99

Pulled Pork, Cheese & BBQ Sauce

BLT Wrap

$4.99

Bacon, Lettuce Tomato

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$6.99

California Club Wrap

$6.99

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$6.99

Chicken Ceasar Wrap

$6.49

Grilled Chicken, lettuce, Parmesean & Ceasar Dressing

Grilled Chicken n Swiss Wrap

$5.79
Loaded BBQ Wrap

Loaded BBQ Wrap

$7.99

Brisket, Cajun Hand Cut fries, Mac n Cheese & BBQ sauce

Veggie Wrap

$4.99

Assortment of fresh grilled veggies with cheese

Sides

Baked Potato

$2.99

Baked Potato Salad

$2.79

Cajun French Fries

$2.59

Cheesy Grits

$2.49

Cole Slaw

$2.49

Corn Nuggets

$2.49

French Fries

$2.49

Fried Squash

$2.49

Green Beans

$2.49

Grits

$1.99

Hand Cut French Fries

$2.49

Homemade Mac n Cheese

$2.49

Loaded BP

$3.49

Loaded Tots

$6.99

Mashed Potatoes

$2.49

Okra

$2.49

Onion Rings

$2.99

Pinto Beans

$2.49

Side Salad

$3.99

Lettuce, tomato & cheese

Sweet Potato TT/FF

$3.29

Tator Tots

$2.49

Dinners

12 oz-Hand Cut Ribeye Dinner

12 oz-Hand Cut Ribeye Dinner

$21.99

Comes with 2 Sides

12oz - Hand Cut Sirloin

12oz - Hand Cut Sirloin

$16.99

Comes with 2 Sides

Beef Tips

$17.99

Comes with 2 Sides

Big Miner Sirloin - 24 oz

$31.99

Comes with 2 Sides

Buffet

$13.99

Catfish DN- Small

$12.99

Comes with 2 Sides

Catfish DN-Large

$14.99

Comes with 2 Sides

Chicken Strip Dinner

$8.99

Comes with 2 Sides

Chicken Tips Dinner

Chicken Tips Dinner

$11.99

Comes with 2 Sides

Chicken Wing Dinner

$9.99

Comes with 2 Sides

Fish N Shrimp Dinner

Fish N Shrimp Dinner

$15.99

Comes with 2 Sides

Fish Tacos

Fish Tacos

$11.99

Grilled Chicken Breast Dinner

$12.99

Comes with 2 Sides

Hamburger Steak Dinner

$11.99

Comes with 2 Sides

Hand Battered Chicken Fried Chicken Dinner

$11.99

Comes with 2 Sides

Hand Battered Chicken Fried Steak Dinner

$12.99

Comes with 2 Sides

NY Strip W/ 6 shrimp

$19.99

Peel n Eat Shrimp

$17.99

Comes with 2 Sides

Pork Chop Dinner

$11.99

Comes with 2 Sides

Salmon & Scallops Platter

$20.99

Comes with 2 Sides

Salmon Platter

$14.99

Comes with 2 Sides

Scallop Platter- 15 pc

$22.99

Comes with 2 Sides

Seafood Platter

$21.99

Comes with 2 Sides

Shrimp Dinner

$11.99

Comes with 2 Sides

Shrimp N Grits

$13.99

Stuffed Crab Platter

$13.99

Comes with 2 Sides

Chicken Monterray Dinner

$12.99

Kids Meals

Kids Hamburger

$5.99

Ketchup, Mustard, Pickle only

Kids Ckn Nuggets

$5.99

Kids Corn Dog

$5.99

Kids Hot Dog

$5.99

Kids Pizza Stick

$5.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Kids Chicken Strip

$5.99

Baked Potatoes

BBQ Brisket Baked Potato

$8.99

Chili Cheese Baked Potato

$5.99

Grilled Chicken Baked Potato

$5.99

Loaded Baked Potato

$4.99
Pulled Pork Baked Potato

Pulled Pork Baked Potato

$7.99

Ala Carte

Grilled Chicken Tender

$2.49

Fried Chicken Tender

$2.99

Grilled Chicken Breast

$5.99

Fried Chicken Breast

$6.99

Fried Catfish

$2.49

Hushpuppies

$1.29

Order of 2

Hamburger Patty

$2.99

Pizza Stick

$2.99

Corn Dog

$2.99

Extra Sauces

Extra Ranch

$0.25

Extra Honey Mustard

$0.25

Extra Tartar Sauce

$0.25

Extra Cocktail Sauce

$0.25

Extra Sour Cream

$0.25

Extra Salsa

$0.25

Extra Sweet and Sour

$0.25

Extra BBQ Sauce

$0.25

Sr Citizens

Small Chicken Fried Steak

$8.99

Small HB Steak

$7.99

2pc Chicken Strip

$7.99

Small Ckn Fried Ckn

$8.99

2 pc Catfish

$7.99

6 pc Shrimp

$8.99

Small Sirloin Steak

$10.99

Catering

25 Pc Catfish

$44.99

Comes with hush puppies

25 Pc Chicken Tenders

$34.99

25 Pc Shrimp

$34.99

Thursday Pasta Special

$5.99

Friday Night All U Can Eat

$12.99

Kids all u can eat

$9.99

Fish Refill

Shrimp Refill

10 pc Ckn Tenders

$15.00

Super Bowl Platter

$29.99

Family Feasts

6pc Fish n 6pc Ckn

$33.99

Pasta Specials

Lasagna W/GB

$5.99

Chicken n Bacon Pasta

$5.00

Ckn Broccoli Pasta Special

$5.00

Creamy Tuscan Chicken

$5.99

Rigatoni

$5.00

Manicotti w/green beans

$5.99

Baked Rotini

$5.00

Chicken Alfredo

$5.00

Lunch Specials

2 Ckn Strips n Fries

$7.99

2pc Fish

$7.99

Brisket Sliders n Fries

$6.99

Muffuletta Sandwich w/chips

$6.99

Sm CFS w/mp & gb

$7.99

Sunday Buffet

$10.99

Whistle Burger /FF

$7.99

Chili w/cornbread

$5.99

pork chop sandwich /FF

$7.99

2 Pork & 2 sides

$8.99

Bacon wrapped pork w/mp & gb

$6.99

Meatloaf, MP & Black Eyed Peas

$7.99

Steak Fingers w/ MP or FF n WG

$6.99

2 burgers, 2 for, 2 LG drinks

$13.99

Smk ssg, MP & PB

$6.99

Creamy Tuscan Shrimp, salad bar & toast

$7.99

Chef Salad

$6.50

Chicken Livers, Mp or FF w/WG

$6.99
Beef Tips w/MP & GB

Beef Tips w/MP & GB

$7.99

BBQ Chicken w/ BPS & beans

$7.99

Irish spaghetti

$6.99

Shrimp boil

$6.99

Shrimp quesadilla

$6.99

Italian Garden Sandwich

$6.99

2 tacos & 1/2 cheese quesadilla

$6.99

Swiss Sliders w/ seasoned hcff

$8.99

Taco salad

$5.00

Nachos

$5.99

Breakfast Specials

Large drink

$0.99

Large drink and biscuit

$2.50

Biscuit n ssg gravy, 2 hb sticks n med drink

$4.29

Blueberry muffin w/ssg or bacon

$3.25

Dinner Specials

Valentines Special

$24.99

4 Pc Fish & 6 Shrimp Special

$13.99

Ribeye, 2 fish, 6 shrimp Special

$22.99

Tbone Special

$13.99

Mother’s Day Pasta

$10.99

Mother’s Day Shrimp Tacos

$7.99

New York Strip Special

$12.99

2 Pork Chops, 2 sides

$11.99

HB Steak Special w/2sides

$11.99

Ckn Fried ckn w/2 sides

$9.99

2 pork Chops, MP & GB

$9.99

Ribeye w/6 shrimp

$22.99

Valentines Buffet

$12.99

Drinks

1/2 n 1/2 Tea

$2.29

Apple Juice

$2.29

Arnold Palmer

$2.29

Chocolate Milk

$2.29

Coffee

$1.29

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.29

Diet Pepsi

$2.29

Dr Pepper

$2.29

HP Butter Beer

$3.50

Margarita

$2.99

Milk

$2.29

Mountain Dew

$2.29

Orange Juice

$2.29

Peach Daqirui

$2.99

Pepsi

$2.29

Pina Colada

$2.99

Pink Lemonade

$2.29

Root Beer

$2.29

Sierra Mist

$2.29

Strawberry Daqirui

$2.99

Sweet Tea

$2.29

Unsweet Tea

$2.29

Water

Desserts

Brownie Delight

$3.99

Cheesecake

$3.99

Chimichangas

$3.99

Chocolate Molten Lava Cake w/ ice cream

$4.99

Chocolate Pie

$2.19

Fried Pie

$0.99

Fun Fries

$3.99

Ice cream

$0.50

Oreo Churros

$3.99

Oreo Cream Pie

$3.99

Peanut Butter Pie

$2.19

Pecan Pie

$2.99

RB Float

$2.99

Red Velvet Cake

$4.99

Stwby Shortcake

$3.99

These Leches Cake

$5.99

Merchandise

Adult Tshirts

$20.00

Youth Tshirts

$18.00

Tumblers

$25.00

Sippy Cup Tumbler

$25.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

700 N. Washington, Murfreesboro, AR 71958

Directions

Gallery
Miner's Diner and Steakhouse image
Miner's Diner and Steakhouse image
Map
