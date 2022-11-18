- Home
Miners Diner & Steakhouse
No reviews yet
700 N. Washington
Murfreesboro, AR 71958
Popular Items
Appetizer
Quesadillas
BBQ Quesadilla
Cheese Quesadilla
Chicken Quesadilla
Comes with sauteed onion & Bell Peppers
Ckn Bacon Ranch Quesadilla
Shrimp Quesadilla
Comes with sauteed onion & Bell Peppers
Steak Quesadilla
Comes with sauteed onion & Bell Peppers
Veggie Quesadilla
Variety of sauteed fresh veggies
Salads
Burgers & Sandwiches
5-Cheese Grilled Cheese
Bacon CB
Comes with Chips
BBQ Brisket Burger
Cheeseburger patty with Brisket, Bacon, Onion Ring & BBQ Sauce
BLT
Comes with Chips
Catfish Po'Boy
USDA Farm Raised Catfish (Grilled or Fried) with Zesty Remoulade, Lettuce, tomato & pickle
Cheeseburger
Comes with Chips
Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich
Chicken Philly
Grilled Chicken with onion, Bell Peppers & Provolone Cheese
Club Sandwich
Comes with Chips
Double Bacon Cheeseburger
Comes with Chips
Double Cheeseburger
Comes with Chips
Double HB
Double Piggy
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Comes with Chips
Grilled Cheese
Comes with Chips
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Comes with Chips
Grilled Ham & Cheese
Comes with Chips
Hamburger
Comes with Chips
Homie Burger
Cheeseburger with a fried egg
Mushroom n Swiss
Patty Melt
American Cheese with Sauteed Onion on Texas Toast
Philly Steak
Grilled Sirloin with onion, Bell Peppers & Provolone Cheese
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Comes with Chips
Rueben Sandwich
Shrimp Po'Boy
Jumbo shrimp (Grilled or Fried) with Zesty Remoulade, Lettuce, tomato & pickle
Super Whistle Burger
2/3 lb patty
Veggie Burger
Comes with Chips
Whistle Burger
Comes with Candian Bacon, Cheese & Onion Ring
Wraps
BBQ Wrap- Pulled Pork Wrap
Pulled Pork, Cheese & BBQ Sauce
BLT Wrap
Bacon, Lettuce Tomato
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
California Club Wrap
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
Chicken Ceasar Wrap
Grilled Chicken, lettuce, Parmesean & Ceasar Dressing
Grilled Chicken n Swiss Wrap
Loaded BBQ Wrap
Brisket, Cajun Hand Cut fries, Mac n Cheese & BBQ sauce
Veggie Wrap
Assortment of fresh grilled veggies with cheese
Sides
Baked Potato
Baked Potato Salad
Cajun French Fries
Cheesy Grits
Cole Slaw
Corn Nuggets
French Fries
Fried Squash
Green Beans
Grits
Hand Cut French Fries
Homemade Mac n Cheese
Loaded BP
Loaded Tots
Mashed Potatoes
Okra
Onion Rings
Pinto Beans
Side Salad
Lettuce, tomato & cheese
Sweet Potato TT/FF
Tator Tots
Dinners
12 oz-Hand Cut Ribeye Dinner
Comes with 2 Sides
12oz - Hand Cut Sirloin
Comes with 2 Sides
Beef Tips
Comes with 2 Sides
Big Miner Sirloin - 24 oz
Comes with 2 Sides
Buffet
Catfish DN- Small
Comes with 2 Sides
Catfish DN-Large
Comes with 2 Sides
Chicken Strip Dinner
Comes with 2 Sides
Chicken Tips Dinner
Comes with 2 Sides
Chicken Wing Dinner
Comes with 2 Sides
Fish N Shrimp Dinner
Comes with 2 Sides
Fish Tacos
Grilled Chicken Breast Dinner
Comes with 2 Sides
Hamburger Steak Dinner
Comes with 2 Sides
Hand Battered Chicken Fried Chicken Dinner
Comes with 2 Sides
Hand Battered Chicken Fried Steak Dinner
Comes with 2 Sides
NY Strip W/ 6 shrimp
Peel n Eat Shrimp
Comes with 2 Sides
Pork Chop Dinner
Comes with 2 Sides
Salmon & Scallops Platter
Comes with 2 Sides
Salmon Platter
Comes with 2 Sides
Scallop Platter- 15 pc
Comes with 2 Sides
Seafood Platter
Comes with 2 Sides
Shrimp Dinner
Comes with 2 Sides
Shrimp N Grits
Stuffed Crab Platter
Comes with 2 Sides
Chicken Monterray Dinner
Kids Meals
Baked Potatoes
Ala Carte
Extra Sauces
Sr Citizens
Catering
Family Feasts
Pasta Specials
Lunch Specials
2 Ckn Strips n Fries
2pc Fish
Brisket Sliders n Fries
Muffuletta Sandwich w/chips
Sm CFS w/mp & gb
Sunday Buffet
Whistle Burger /FF
Chili w/cornbread
pork chop sandwich /FF
2 Pork & 2 sides
Bacon wrapped pork w/mp & gb
Meatloaf, MP & Black Eyed Peas
Steak Fingers w/ MP or FF n WG
2 burgers, 2 for, 2 LG drinks
Smk ssg, MP & PB
Creamy Tuscan Shrimp, salad bar & toast
Chef Salad
Chicken Livers, Mp or FF w/WG
Beef Tips w/MP & GB
BBQ Chicken w/ BPS & beans
Irish spaghetti
Shrimp boil
Shrimp quesadilla
Italian Garden Sandwich
2 tacos & 1/2 cheese quesadilla
Swiss Sliders w/ seasoned hcff
Taco salad
Nachos
Breakfast Specials
Dinner Specials
Valentines Special
4 Pc Fish & 6 Shrimp Special
Ribeye, 2 fish, 6 shrimp Special
Tbone Special
Mother’s Day Pasta
Mother’s Day Shrimp Tacos
New York Strip Special
2 Pork Chops, 2 sides
HB Steak Special w/2sides
Ckn Fried ckn w/2 sides
2 pork Chops, MP & GB
Ribeye w/6 shrimp
Valentines Buffet
Drinks
1/2 n 1/2 Tea
Apple Juice
Arnold Palmer
Chocolate Milk
Coffee
Diet Dr Pepper
Diet Pepsi
Dr Pepper
HP Butter Beer
Margarita
Milk
Mountain Dew
Orange Juice
Peach Daqirui
Pepsi
Pina Colada
Pink Lemonade
Root Beer
Sierra Mist
Strawberry Daqirui
Sweet Tea
Unsweet Tea
Water
Desserts
Brownie Delight
Cheesecake
Chimichangas
Chocolate Molten Lava Cake w/ ice cream
Chocolate Pie
Fried Pie
Fun Fries
Ice cream
Oreo Churros
Oreo Cream Pie
Peanut Butter Pie
Pecan Pie
RB Float
Red Velvet Cake
Stwby Shortcake
These Leches Cake
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
700 N. Washington, Murfreesboro, AR 71958