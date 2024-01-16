Miner's Table - Diamond Mines
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
4579 NY-28, Herkimer, NY 13350
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
It's a Utica Thing Kitchen & Bar - 350 Leland Avenue
No Reviews
350 Leland Avenue Utica, NY 13501
View restaurant
Portofino Utica LLC - 16 Harbor Lock Road
No Reviews
16 Harbor Lock Road Utica, NY 13502
View restaurant