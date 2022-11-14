Mine Shaft Tavern imageView gallery

Mine Shaft Tavern

2846 NM-14

Madrid, NM 87010

Popular Items

Brisket Melt
Mad Chile NM Wagyu
Veggie Sandwich

Starters

Salsa & Chips

$4.50

Guac & Salsa

$10.50

Served with tortilla chips

Guac & Chips

$7.75

Hatch Green Chile Basket

$9.95

Fire Roasted NM Hatch Chile tempura battered and fried. Served with ranch

Artichoke Hearts

$9.95

Seasoned and fried. Served with ranch

Chile Cheese Fries

$7.50

Your choice of Red, Green or Xmas Chile

1# Chicken Wings

$15.95

BBQ, Buffalo or Honey Habanero

Nachos

$10.95

Corn chips, beans, jalapenos and cheese. Topped with tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole. Add Brisket or Chicken $3.50

Chicken Tenders

$9.50

Served with fries and ranch

Coconut Shrimp

$12.95

(4) served with mango jalapeno sauce

Green Chile Blue Crab Cake

$12.95

(1) served with chipotle dijonnaise

Soup/Salad

Cup Green Chile Stew

$6.95

With smoked brisket, black beans, carrots and potatoes. Can be made vegetarian. Served with tortilla.

Bowl Green Chile Stew

$10.95

With smoked brisket, black beans, carrots and potatoes. Can be made vegetarian Served with tortilla.

Caprese Salad

$12.95

Fresh mozzarella, heirloom tomato, fresh basil, EVOO and sea salt.

Chicken Avocado Salad

$16.95

Grilled chicken breast, avocado, preserved meyer lemon, feta, artichoke hearts, black olives, cherry tomatoes and mixed greens. Served dressed in our lemon vinaigrette.

Wagyu Steak Salad

$17.95

4oz. Local NM Wagyu over a bed of roasted red peppers, caramelized onion, blue cheese, cucumber, and mixed greens with balsamic vinaigrette

Quinoa Taboulleh Salad

$10.95

With olives, feta and avocado. Add grilled chicken breast for $6.00

Lrg Garden Salad

$9.00

Cherry tomato, cucumber, red bell pepper and croutons over a bed of mixed greens. Choice of balsamic, blue cheese, ranch or oil and vinegar

Sml Garden Salad

$6.00

Cherry tomato, cucumber, red bell pepper and croutons over a bed of mixed greens. Choice of balsamic, blue cheese, ranch or oil and vinegar

Pizza

All pizza made from flour to fire in house. Gluten free crust available.

Margherita

$15.95

Fresh mozzarella, cherry tomato, tomato garlic sauce, and olive oil. Finished with fresh basil

Cheese Pizza

$12.95

House tomato sauce, cheese. Additional toppings available.

Green Chile Pepperoni

$14.95

House tomato sauce mozzarella, pepperoni, chopped green chile

Greek pizza

$16.95

Pesto sauce, pepperoncini, artichoke heart, red onion, grape tomato, and feta cheese

Sandwiches

BBQ Brisket

$14.95

House smoked brisket with our own BBQ sauce. Served on a brioche bun with a side of pickles. Served with house cut fries or coleslaw. Sub sweet potato fries, salad or stew $3

Brisket Melt

$14.95

House smoked brisket, caramelized onions, roasted red bell pepper, blue cheese, and tomato on ciabatta. Served with house cut fries or coleslaw. Sub sweet potato fries, salad or stew $3

BLTA

$14.95

Smoked bacon, mixed greens, tomato, sliced avocado and fresh mozzarella cheese with mayo on ciabatta. Served with house cut fries or coleslaw. Sub sweet potato fries, salad or stew $3

Veggie Sandwich

$14.95

Grilled zucchini, roasted red bell pepper, sauteed onion, pesto, calabrian pepper (fruity and spicy) and fresh mozzarella on a Ciabatta bun. Served with house cut fries or coleslaw. Sub sweet potato fries, salad or stew $3

Entrees

Fish & Chips

$22.95

1/2 lb. Fresh Alaskan Cod tempura fried with fresh cut fries, coleslaw and tartar sauce

Mac N' Cheese with side salad

$10.95

Add green chile $1, Add bacon $2

Brisket Taco Platter

$15.50

House smoked brisket with jalapeno crema, lettuce tomato, and cheese on flour tortillas. Served with black beans and rice Sub corn tortillas for gluten free

Enchilada Plate

$11.95

Two rolled corn tortillas filled with cheddar jack cheese, topped with sour cream. Choice of red, green or xmas chile. Served with black beans and rice

Burgers

Mad Chile 1/2 # Angus

$15.50

#1 Green Chile Cheese Burger in New Mexico! Fried Hatch Chile, chopped Hatch chile, chipotle dijonnaise aged cheddar. Served with house cut fries or coleslaw. Sub sweet potato fries, salad or stew $3

Mad Chile NM Wagyu

$18.50

Wagyu Beef Patty from Lone Mountain Ranch in Golden, NM. Served with house cut fries or coleslaw. Sub sweet potato fries, salad or stew $3

Mad Chile NM Buffalo

$18.50

Buffalo patty from Chavez Ranch just outside of Madrid, NM Served with house cut fries or coleslaw. Sub sweet potato fries, salad or stew $3

Mad Chile Veggie

$14.50

Mushroom based veggie patty. Served with house cut fries or coleslaw. Sub sweet potato fries, salad or stew $3

Classic Shaft Burger 1/2# Angus

$13.50

Green Chile, Caramelized Onions, Aged Cheddar Served with house cut fries or coleslaw. Sub sweet potato fries, salad or stew $3

Classic Shaft Burger NM Wagyu

$16.50

Wagyu Beef Patty from Lone Mountain Ranch in Golden, NM Served with house cut fries or coleslaw. Sub sweet potato fries, salad or stew $3

Classic Shaft Burger NM Buffalo

$16.50

Buffalo patty from Chavez Ranch just outside of Madrid, NM Served with house cut fries or coleslaw. Sub sweet potato fries, salad or stew $3

Classic Shaft Burger Veggie

$12.50

Mushroom based veggie patty. Served with house cut fries or coleslaw. Sub sweet potato fries, salad or stew $3

Create Your Own 1/2# Angus

$11.50

1/2 # Angus patty. Choose your own toppings....

Create Your Own NM Wagyu

$14.50

Wagyu Beef Patty from Lone Mountain Ranch in Golden, NM. Served with house cut fries or coleslaw. Sub sweet potato fries, salad or stew $3

Create Your Own NM Buffalo

$14.50

Buffalo patty from Chavez Ranch just outside of Madrid, NM Served with house cut fries or coleslaw. Sub sweet potato fries, salad or stew $3

Create Your Own Veggie

$10.50

Mushroom based veggie patty. Served with house cut fries or coleslaw. Sub sweet potato fries, salad or stew $3

Shroom Burger 1/2# Angus

$13.50

Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions, Swiss Cheese & Roasted Red Pepper

Shroom Burger NM Wagyu

$16.50

Wagyu Beef Patty from Lone Mountain Ranch in Golden, NM. Served with house cut fries or coleslaw. Sub sweet potato fries, salad or stew $3

Shroom Burger NM Buffalo

$16.50

Buffalo patty from Chavez Ranch just outside of Madrid, NM Served with house cut fries or coleslaw. Sub sweet potato fries, salad or stew $3

Shroom Burger Veggie

$12.50

Mushroom based veggie patty. Served with house cut fries or coleslaw. Sub sweet potato fries, salad or stew $3

Blackjack Burger 1/2# Angus

$13.50

Guacamole, Pepperjack and Bacon

Blackjack Burger NM Wagyu

$16.50

Wagyu Beef Patty from Lone Mountain Ranch in Golden, NM. Served with house cut fries or coleslaw. Sub sweet potato fries, salad or stew $3

Blackjack Burger NM Buffalo

$16.50

Buffalo patty from Chavez Ranch just outside of Madrid, NM Served with house cut fries or coleslaw. Sub sweet potato fries, salad or stew $3

Blackjack Burger Veggie

$12.50

Mushroom based veggie patty. Served with house cut fries or coleslaw. Sub sweet potato fries, salad or stew $3

Tavern Burger 1/2# Angus

$13.50

Green chile and blue cheese

Tavern Burger NM Wagyu

$16.50

Wagyu Beef Patty from Lone Mountain Ranch in Golden, NM. Served with house cut fries or coleslaw. Sub sweet potato fries, salad or stew $3

Tavern Burger NM Buffalo

$16.50

Buffalo patty from Chavez Ranch just outside of Madrid, NM Served with house cut fries or coleslaw. Sub sweet potato fries, salad or stew $3

Tavern Burger Veggie

$12.50

Mushroom based veggie patty. Served with house cut fries or coleslaw. Sub sweet potato fries, salad or stew $3

Kids

Kid's Mac N' Cheese

$9.50

Hot Dog

$9.50

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$9.50

Dessert

Carrot Cake

$9.00

Berry White Cheesecake

$9.00

Choco Mousse cake

$9.00

Coke Float

$7.50

Rootbeer Float

$7.50

Ice Cream Sundae

$3.50

Sides

Side Sauce

Side Cheese

Side Chile

$1.00

Side Veggies

Side Fries

$5.00

Side Sweet Pot Fries

$6.95

Side Coleslaw

$2.00

Side Beans

$3.50

Side Rice

$2.00

Protein ADDs

Tortilla Chips

$3.00

Bread

$2.00

Hot Dog for Dog

$4.50

NA Beverages (Copy)

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Dr Pepper

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Soda Water

$2.50

Tonic

$2.50

Bottle Water

$1.50

ZIA Root Beer

$3.50

Zia Sandia

$3.50

Ginger Beer

$3.50

Ice Tea

$2.50

Lemonade

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$2.50

Roy Rogers

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Virgin Mary

$3.50

Coffee

$2.50

Decaf

$2.50

Hot Chocolate

$2.00

Hot Tea

$2.50

Lg Juice

$3.00

Sml Milk

$2.50

LG Milk

$4.00

Sml Juice

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
One of the last great Roadhouses! Home of the Mad Chile Burger, great Margaritas and live music.

2846 NM-14, Madrid, NM 87010

