Mine Shaft Tavern

2846 NM-14
Madrid, NM 87010
Popular Items
Starters
Salsa & Chips
Guac & Salsa
Served with tortilla chips
Guac & Chips
Hatch Green Chile Basket
Fire Roasted NM Hatch Chile tempura battered and fried. Served with ranch
Artichoke Hearts
Seasoned and fried. Served with ranch
Chile Cheese Fries
Your choice of Red, Green or Xmas Chile
1# Chicken Wings
BBQ, Buffalo or Honey Habanero
Nachos
Corn chips, beans, jalapenos and cheese. Topped with tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole. Add Brisket or Chicken $3.50
Chicken Tenders
Served with fries and ranch
Coconut Shrimp
(4) served with mango jalapeno sauce
Green Chile Blue Crab Cake
(1) served with chipotle dijonnaise
Soup/Salad
Cup Green Chile Stew
With smoked brisket, black beans, carrots and potatoes. Can be made vegetarian. Served with tortilla.
Bowl Green Chile Stew
With smoked brisket, black beans, carrots and potatoes. Can be made vegetarian Served with tortilla.
Caprese Salad
Fresh mozzarella, heirloom tomato, fresh basil, EVOO and sea salt.
Chicken Avocado Salad
Grilled chicken breast, avocado, preserved meyer lemon, feta, artichoke hearts, black olives, cherry tomatoes and mixed greens. Served dressed in our lemon vinaigrette.
Wagyu Steak Salad
4oz. Local NM Wagyu over a bed of roasted red peppers, caramelized onion, blue cheese, cucumber, and mixed greens with balsamic vinaigrette
Quinoa Taboulleh Salad
With olives, feta and avocado. Add grilled chicken breast for $6.00
Lrg Garden Salad
Cherry tomato, cucumber, red bell pepper and croutons over a bed of mixed greens. Choice of balsamic, blue cheese, ranch or oil and vinegar
Sml Garden Salad
Cherry tomato, cucumber, red bell pepper and croutons over a bed of mixed greens. Choice of balsamic, blue cheese, ranch or oil and vinegar
Pizza
Margherita
Fresh mozzarella, cherry tomato, tomato garlic sauce, and olive oil. Finished with fresh basil
Cheese Pizza
House tomato sauce, cheese. Additional toppings available.
Green Chile Pepperoni
House tomato sauce mozzarella, pepperoni, chopped green chile
Greek pizza
Pesto sauce, pepperoncini, artichoke heart, red onion, grape tomato, and feta cheese
Sandwiches
BBQ Brisket
House smoked brisket with our own BBQ sauce. Served on a brioche bun with a side of pickles. Served with house cut fries or coleslaw. Sub sweet potato fries, salad or stew $3
Brisket Melt
House smoked brisket, caramelized onions, roasted red bell pepper, blue cheese, and tomato on ciabatta. Served with house cut fries or coleslaw. Sub sweet potato fries, salad or stew $3
BLTA
Smoked bacon, mixed greens, tomato, sliced avocado and fresh mozzarella cheese with mayo on ciabatta. Served with house cut fries or coleslaw. Sub sweet potato fries, salad or stew $3
Veggie Sandwich
Grilled zucchini, roasted red bell pepper, sauteed onion, pesto, calabrian pepper (fruity and spicy) and fresh mozzarella on a Ciabatta bun. Served with house cut fries or coleslaw. Sub sweet potato fries, salad or stew $3
Entrees
Fish & Chips
1/2 lb. Fresh Alaskan Cod tempura fried with fresh cut fries, coleslaw and tartar sauce
Mac N' Cheese with side salad
Add green chile $1, Add bacon $2
Brisket Taco Platter
House smoked brisket with jalapeno crema, lettuce tomato, and cheese on flour tortillas. Served with black beans and rice Sub corn tortillas for gluten free
Enchilada Plate
Two rolled corn tortillas filled with cheddar jack cheese, topped with sour cream. Choice of red, green or xmas chile. Served with black beans and rice
Burgers
Mad Chile 1/2 # Angus
#1 Green Chile Cheese Burger in New Mexico! Fried Hatch Chile, chopped Hatch chile, chipotle dijonnaise aged cheddar. Served with house cut fries or coleslaw. Sub sweet potato fries, salad or stew $3
Mad Chile NM Wagyu
Wagyu Beef Patty from Lone Mountain Ranch in Golden, NM. Served with house cut fries or coleslaw. Sub sweet potato fries, salad or stew $3
Mad Chile NM Buffalo
Buffalo patty from Chavez Ranch just outside of Madrid, NM Served with house cut fries or coleslaw. Sub sweet potato fries, salad or stew $3
Mad Chile Veggie
Mushroom based veggie patty. Served with house cut fries or coleslaw. Sub sweet potato fries, salad or stew $3
Classic Shaft Burger 1/2# Angus
Green Chile, Caramelized Onions, Aged Cheddar Served with house cut fries or coleslaw. Sub sweet potato fries, salad or stew $3
Classic Shaft Burger NM Wagyu
Wagyu Beef Patty from Lone Mountain Ranch in Golden, NM Served with house cut fries or coleslaw. Sub sweet potato fries, salad or stew $3
Classic Shaft Burger NM Buffalo
Buffalo patty from Chavez Ranch just outside of Madrid, NM Served with house cut fries or coleslaw. Sub sweet potato fries, salad or stew $3
Classic Shaft Burger Veggie
Mushroom based veggie patty. Served with house cut fries or coleslaw. Sub sweet potato fries, salad or stew $3
Create Your Own 1/2# Angus
1/2 # Angus patty. Choose your own toppings....
Create Your Own NM Wagyu
Wagyu Beef Patty from Lone Mountain Ranch in Golden, NM. Served with house cut fries or coleslaw. Sub sweet potato fries, salad or stew $3
Create Your Own NM Buffalo
Buffalo patty from Chavez Ranch just outside of Madrid, NM Served with house cut fries or coleslaw. Sub sweet potato fries, salad or stew $3
Create Your Own Veggie
Mushroom based veggie patty. Served with house cut fries or coleslaw. Sub sweet potato fries, salad or stew $3
Shroom Burger 1/2# Angus
Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions, Swiss Cheese & Roasted Red Pepper
Shroom Burger NM Wagyu
Wagyu Beef Patty from Lone Mountain Ranch in Golden, NM. Served with house cut fries or coleslaw. Sub sweet potato fries, salad or stew $3
Shroom Burger NM Buffalo
Buffalo patty from Chavez Ranch just outside of Madrid, NM Served with house cut fries or coleslaw. Sub sweet potato fries, salad or stew $3
Shroom Burger Veggie
Mushroom based veggie patty. Served with house cut fries or coleslaw. Sub sweet potato fries, salad or stew $3
Blackjack Burger 1/2# Angus
Guacamole, Pepperjack and Bacon
Blackjack Burger NM Wagyu
Wagyu Beef Patty from Lone Mountain Ranch in Golden, NM. Served with house cut fries or coleslaw. Sub sweet potato fries, salad or stew $3
Blackjack Burger NM Buffalo
Buffalo patty from Chavez Ranch just outside of Madrid, NM Served with house cut fries or coleslaw. Sub sweet potato fries, salad or stew $3
Blackjack Burger Veggie
Mushroom based veggie patty. Served with house cut fries or coleslaw. Sub sweet potato fries, salad or stew $3
Tavern Burger 1/2# Angus
Green chile and blue cheese
Tavern Burger NM Wagyu
Wagyu Beef Patty from Lone Mountain Ranch in Golden, NM. Served with house cut fries or coleslaw. Sub sweet potato fries, salad or stew $3
Tavern Burger NM Buffalo
Buffalo patty from Chavez Ranch just outside of Madrid, NM Served with house cut fries or coleslaw. Sub sweet potato fries, salad or stew $3
Tavern Burger Veggie
Mushroom based veggie patty. Served with house cut fries or coleslaw. Sub sweet potato fries, salad or stew $3
NA Beverages (Copy)
Coke
Diet Coke
Dr Pepper
Sprite
Soda Water
Tonic
Bottle Water
ZIA Root Beer
Zia Sandia
Ginger Beer
Ice Tea
Lemonade
Arnold Palmer
Roy Rogers
Shirley Temple
Virgin Mary
Coffee
Decaf
Hot Chocolate
Hot Tea
Lg Juice
Sml Milk
LG Milk
Sml Juice
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
One of the last great Roadhouses! Home of the Mad Chile Burger, great Margaritas and live music.
2846 NM-14, Madrid, NM 87010