MingFu - Matthews
115 W John Street
Mathews, NC 28105
Popular Items
Appetizers
Egg Roll (1)
Fried roll with pork and veg inside
Crab Rangoon (6)
blended cream cheese, crab meat, celery and onions wrapped in wonton wrap, deep fried.
Steamed Dumplings (6)
Chicken Skewers (4)
dark meat chicken on stick
Stuffed Lettuce w/Chicken
stir fry chopped chicken, carrots, celery, green onion and water chestnuts with fresh lettuce wrap.
Vegetable Roll (1)
Fried roll with veggies iniside
Fried Chicken Wings (6)
Fried Dumplings (6)
Beef Skewers (4)
Stuffed Lettuce w/Shrimp
sautéed small shrimp with chopped carrots, celery, green onions and water chestnuts with fresh lettuce wrap.
Pu Pu Platter
2x ( vegetable rolls, BBQ Ribs, Beef skewers, Chicken wings, Crab Rangoons and Jumbo Shrimps ) ~NO SUBSTITUTION!!!~
BBQ Ribs (4)
BBQ Ribs (8)
Bonless Ribs
Edamame
Boiled soy beans
Scallion Pancakes
Sashimi Appetizer
1 each -tuna, salmon, yellowtail
Sushi 4 Pcs
Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, tako (octopus)
Sunomono
Cooked shrimp, octopus, surf clam and crab stick with shredded cucumber in vinegar dressing
Steamed Broccoli
Aptz. Shrimp Tempura (4)
deep fried jumbo shrimps
Soft Shell Crab
Deep fried soft-shell crab on rice ball with masago top with eel sauce.
Tuna Tataki (7)
Seared sliced tuna served with ponzu sauce
Bonzai Tree
Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, avocado & tobiko roll wrapped in cucumber, served with ponzu sauce.
Spicy Salmon Aptz(7)
Seaweed, sesame, ponzu sauce, sriracha. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
French Fries
Spicy Tuna Aptz(7)
Seaweed, sesame, ponzu sauce, sriracha. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
Yellowtail Jalapenos(7)
With wasabi yuzu dressing and scallion. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
Soup & Salads
Sm. Wonton Soup
Pork Wontons in Clear Broth
Lg. Wonton Soup
Pork Wontons in Clear Broth
Lg. Chicken Noodle Soup
Kani Su
Crab stick, cucumber, tobiko in vinegar dressing
Garden Salad
Iceberg lettuce, cucumber, carrot served with ginger dressing on the side
Sm. Egg Drop
Egg Broth w/ Corn
Lg. Egg Drop
Egg Broth w/ Corn
Lg. Chicken Rice Soup
Ika Salad
Cooked Squid Salad
Wakame Salad
Seaweed Salad
Sm. Hot & Sour Soup
Spicy Broth w/ Egg, Tofu, shiitake mushroom, mushroom and bamboo shoots.
Lg. Hot & Sour Soup
Lg. Vegetable Tofu Soup
Tako Su
Sliced cooked octopus, sesame, and scallion with wasabi yuzu in vinegar dressing
Sm. Wonton Broth
Sm. Wonton Egg Drop
Egg Drop Broth w/ Pork Wontons
Lg. Wonton Egg Drop
Egg Drop Broth w/ Pork Wontons
Lg. Triple Delight Soup
Chicken, shrimp, scallop w. Snow pea, baby corn, mushroom, carrot, napa cabbage, water chestnut in clear broth
Spicy Tuna Avocado Salad
Spicy tuna, avocado, tobiko, with house ponzu dressing.
Lg. Wonton Broth
Sm. Miso Soup
Soy Bean, Fish Paste w/ Seaweed, Scallions, Tofu
Lg. Miso Soup
Lg. Seafood Hot & Sour Soup
Shrimp and scallops with bamboo shoot, tofu, mushroom in egg white soup.
Spicy Crab (SALAD)
Crab stick, masago, mixed in spicy mayo sauce
Fried Rice - Lo Mein - Chow Mein - Mei Fun - Udon
Vegetable Fried Rice
Fried Rice + Broccoli, Snowpeas, Babycorn, Water Chestnuts, Mushrooms, Carrots & Napa
Chicken Fried Rice
white meat chicken with peas, carrots, onions and egg
Pork Fried Rice
diced roast pork with peas, carrots, onion and egg
Shrimp Fried Rice
small shrimps with peas, carrots, onions and egg
Beef Fried Rice
sliced beef with peas, carrots, onions and egg
House Special Fried Rice
small shrimp, white meat chicken and roast pork stir fry with peas, carrots, onions and egg
Seafood fried rice
Jumbo shrimp friend rice
Pineapple Fried Rice
Shrimp & White Meat Chicken w/ snow peas, baby corns, onions, peas, carrots, eggs & pineapple chunks. NO SOY SAUCE.
Curry Fried Rice
Spicy yellow Curry stir-fried rice w/ sliced white meat chicken & beef, peas, carrots, onion & egg.
Vegetable Lo Mein
Lo Mein + broccoli, snow peas, water chesnuts, baby corn, napa, mushrooms & carrots
Chicken Lo Mein
sliced white meat chicken stir fried with carrots, celery, beansprouts, Napa cabbage and egg noodles.
Pork Lo Mein
shredded roast pork stir fried with carrots, celery, beansprouts, Napa cabbage and egg noodle.
Shrimp Lo Mein
small shrimps stir fried with carrots, celery, beansprouts, Napa cabbage and egg noodle
Beef Lo Mein
sliced beef stir fried with carrots, celery, beansprouts, Napa cabbage and egg noodle
House Special Lo Mein
stir fried egg noodle stir fried with small shrimp, sliced white meat chicken, shredded roast pork, carrots, celery, beansprouts and Napa cabbage.
Seafood Lo Mein
egg noodle stir fried with Jumbo Shrimp, Scallops, & Lobster, carrots, celery, beansprouts and Napa cabbage.
Plain Lo Mein
stir fried egg noodle with sauce
Vegetable Chow Mein
Napa cabbage with broccoli, snow peas, water chestnuts, baby corns, celery, carrots, onion and bean sprouts in white sauce
Chicken Chow Mein
Napa cabbage with sliced white meat chicken, celery, carrots, onion and bean sprouts in white sauce
Pork Chow Mein
Napa cabbage with roast pork, celery, carrots, onion and bean sprouts in white sauce
Shrimp Chow Mein
Napa cabbage with shrimps, celery, carrots, onion and bean sprouts in white sauce
Beef Chow Mein
Napa cabbage with sliced beef, celery, carrots, onion and bean sprouts in white sauce
House Chow Mein
Napa cabbage with sliced white meat chicken, shrimps & roast pork, celery, carrots, onion and bean sprouts in white sauce
Seafood chow mein
Vegetable Udon
Udon + broccoli, snow peas, water chestnuts, baby corn, mushroom, carrots & napa.
Chicken Udon
Stir fried thick wheat flour noodle with Sliced white meat chicken, celery, carrots, Napa and bean sprout
Pork Udon
Stir fried thick wheat flour noodle with Roast pork, celery, carrots, Napa and bean sprout
Shrimp Udon
Stir fried thick wheat flour noodle with Shrimps, celery, carrots, Napa and bean sprout
Beef Udon
Stir fried thick wheat flour noodle with Sliced beef, celery, carrots, Napa and bean sprout
House Special Udon
Stir fried thick wheat flour noodle with Sliced white meat chicken, roast pork & shrimp, celery, carrots, Napa and bean sprout
Seafood Udon
Stir fried thick wheat flour noodle with Jumbo shrimps, scallops & Lobster, celery, carrots, Napa and bean sprout
Vegetable Mei Fun
Stir fried thin rice noodle with broccoli, snow peas, water chestnuts, baby corn, celery, carrots, scallion, bean sprouts and Napa
Chicken Mei Fun
Stir fried thin rice noodle with sliced white meat chicken, celery, carrots, scallion, bean sprouts and Napa
Pork Mei Fun
Stir fried thin rice noodle with roast pork, celery, carrots, scallion, bean sprouts and Napa
Shrimp Mei Fun
Stir fried thin rice noodle with shrimp, celery, carrots, scallion, bean sprouts and Napa
Beef Mei Fun
Stir fried thin rice noodle with sliced beef, celery, carrots, scallion, bean sprouts and Napa
House Mei Fun
Stir fried thin rice noodle with sliced white meat chicken, roast pork & shrimp, celery, carrots, scallion, bean sprouts and Napa
Seafood mei fun
Jumbo shrimp mei fun
Singapore Mei Fun
Rice noodle stir fried with shrimp, chicken, roast pork & Vegetables in spicy yellow curry.
CHEF'S SPECIALTIES
SESAME CHICKEN
Fried breaded dark meat chicken sautéed in special sweet, brown sauce w/ sesame seeds. Garnished w/ broccoli.
*ORANGE CHICKEN
Lightly breaded & fried dark meat chicken sautéed in sweet & spicy brown sauce w/ orange zest. Garnished w/ broccoli.
*GENERAL CHICKEN
Lightly breaded & fried dark meat chicken in sweet & spicy brown sauce. Garnished w/ broccoli.
CHICKEN & SHRIMP SUPREME
Sliced white meat chicken & jumbo shrimp sautéed in white sauce w/ snow peas, red bell peppers, and water chestnuts.
*BLACK PEPPER SUPREME
Jumbo shrimp & scallops with broccoli, snow peas, onion and mushrooms in black pepper sauce
SESAME BEEF
Deep fried beef sautéed in special sweet, brown sauce w/ sesame seeds. Garnished w/ broccoli.
*ORANGE BEEF
Lightly breaded & fried beef in sweet & spicy brown sauce w/ orange zest. Garnished w/ broccoli.
*GENERAL SHRIMP
Lightly breaded & fried shrimp in sweet & spicy brown sauce. Garnished w/ broccoli.
*SPECIAL TRIO
Jumbo shrimp, sliced white meat chicken & beef w/ broccoli in spicy brown sauce.
SHRIMP & SCALLOP
Jumbo shrimp & scallops w/ snow peas, mushrooms, and water chestnuts in brown sauce. Served sizzling dine-in.
*CRISPY DUCK
Lightly breaded and fried marinated boneless crispy duck on a bed of stir-fried vegetables in brown sauce.
PINEAPPLE CHICKEN
Lightly breaded and fried white meat chicken w/ pineapple chunks, broccoli, snow peas, napa cabbage, baby corn & red bell peppers in sweet & tangy pineapple sauce.
FANTASY CHICKEN
Breaded & fried white meat chicken in special mayo sauce topped w/ honey glazed walnuts.
FOUR HAPPINESS
Roasted pork, jumbo shrimp, sliced white meat chicken, and beef in brown sauce w/ assorted vegetables.
*ASPARAGUS TWIN DELIGHT
Jumbo shrimp & sliced white meat chicken w/ asparagus, carrots & mushrooms sautéed in spicy brown sauce.
*CRISPY SHRIMP
Lightly breaded & fried shrimp sautéed in red chili mango sauce topped w/ honey glazed walnuts. Garnished w/ broccoli.
PINEAPPLE SHRIMP
Lightly breaded and fried jumbo shrimp w/ pineapple chunks, broccoli, snow peas, napa cabbage, baby corn & red bell peppers in sweet & tangy pineapple sauce.
FANTASY SHRIMP
Lightly breaded & fried jumbo shrimp in special mayo sauce topped w/ honey glazed walnuts. Garnished w/ broccoli.
*DRAGON & PHOENIX
Twin plates of Fantasy Shrimp & General Chicken. Garnished w/ broccoli & Honey glazed walnuts.
*MING FU SPECIAL
Jumbo scallops, chicken & jumbo shrimp w/ mixed vegetables in sa-cha sauce. Served sizzling in foil swan dine-in.
SEAFOOD DELIGHT
Jumbo shrimps, scallops, & lobster w/ assorted vegetables in special white sauce.
*KUNG PAO TWIN DELIGHT
Lightly fried shrimp & diced dark meat chicken with diced bell peppers, carrots, celery, and peanuts in spicy brown sauce
Curry (Red/Green)
Chicken Entrees
Chicken Broccoli
Hunan Chicken
broccoli, baby corn, water chestnuts and red bell peppers in spicy brown sauce.
Sa Cha Chicken
broccoli, water chestnuts, onions and snow peas in savory asian flavored spicy brown sauce.
Chicken Garlic Sauce
Chicken Mixed Vegetable
Chicken Cashew Nut
Chicken Eggplant
Kung Pao Chicken
Flower Chicken
Moo Goo Gai Pan
Happy Chicken
Basil Chicken
Chicken Black Bean
Chicken Steamer
Mongolian Chicken
Chicken Mushroom
Sweet & Sour Chicken
Pork Entrees
Pork Broccoli
Hunan Pork
Sa Cha Pork
broccoli, water chestnuts, onions and snow peas in savory asian flavored spicy brown sauce.
Pork Garlic Sauce
Pork Mixed Vegetable
Pork Cashew Nut
Pork Eggplant
Kung Pao Pork
Flower Pork
Moo Goo Pork
Happy Pork
Basil Pork
Pork Black Bean
Pork Steamer
Mongolian Pork
Pork Mushroom
Beef Entrees
Beef Broccoli
Hunan Beef
Sa Cha Beef
Beef Garlic Sauce
Beef Mixed Vegetable
Beef Cashew Nut
Beef Eggplant
Kung Pao Beef
Flower Beef
Moo Goo Beef
Happy Beef
Basil Beef
Beef Black Bean
Beef Steamer
Mongolian Beef
Beef Mushroom
Pepper Steak w. Onion
Shrimp Entrees
Shrimp Broccoli
Hunan Shrimp
Sa Cha Shrimp
Shrimp Garlic Sauce
Shrimp Mix Vegetable
Shrimp Cashew Nut
Shrimp Eggplant
Kung Pao Shrimp
Flower Shrimp
Moo Goo Shrimp
Happy Shrimp
Basil Shrimp
Shrimp Black Bean
Shrimp Steamer
Mongolian Shrimp
Shrimp Mushroom
Shrimp w Lobster Sauce
Sweet Sour Shrimp
Scallop Entrees
Scallop Broccoli
Hunan Scallop
Sa Cha Scallop
Scallop Garlic Sauce
Scallop Mix Vegetable
Scallop Cashew Nut
Scallop Eggplant
Kung Pao Scallop
Flower Scallop
Moo Goo Scallop
Happy Scallop
Basil Scallop
Scallop Black Bean
Scallop Steamer
Mongolian Scallop
Scallop Mushroom
Tofu Entrees
Tofu Broccoli
Tofu Mushroom
Hunan Tofu
Sa Cha Tofu
Tofu w. Garlic Sauce
Tofu w. Mixed Vegetable
Kung Pao Tofu
Flower Tofu
Moo Goo Tofu
Happy Tofu
Basil Tofu
Tofu w. Cashew Nuts
Tofu w. Black Bean Sauce
Mongolian Tofu
Tofu Steamer
Eggplant Tofu
General Tofu
Vegetarian Entrees
Tofu Mixed Vegetable
Fried tofu w/ mixed vegetables in brown sauce
Sesame Tofu
Deep fried squared tofu in special sweet brown sauce. Topped w/ sesame seeds & garnished w/ broccoli.
Sauteed Mixed Vegetable
Sauteed broccoli, snow peas, carrots, baby corn, waterchesnuts, baby corn, & napa in brown sauce.
Veggie Trio
Snowpeas, broccoli & asparagus in brown sauce.
Sauteed Broccoli
Sauteed broccoli in WHITE sauce
Broccoli in Garlic Sauce
Sauteed broccoli in spicy garlic sauce
Ma Po Tofu
Steamed squared tofu w/ peas and carrots in a thick, spicy brown Ma Po sauce
STEAMED Mixed Vegetable
Steamed vegetables w/ sauce on the side. Broccoli, snow peas, water chesnuts, mushrooms, napa, baby corn, & carrots.
Sauteed Fresh Asparagus
Sauteed Asparagus in WHITE SAUCE
Tofu & Snow Peas
Fried tofu w/ snow peas in brown sauce.
Eggplants in Garlic Sauce
Sauteed eggplant in spicy garlic sauce w/ scallions
Wendy's Vegetable
Sushi Entrees
Sushi Regular
6 pcs. assorted sushi (chef's choice) + California roll.
Sake Don
Salmon sashimi over a bed of sushi rice.
Salmon All Around
4 pcs. salmon sashimi, 4 pcs. of salmon sushi & 1 salmon roll.
California Maki Dinner
3 california rolls
Super Nigiri
Sashimi Platter
12 pcs. assorted sashimi (Chef's choice) w/ ball of sushi rice.
Tekka Don
Tuna sashimi over a bed of sushi rice.
Tuna All Around
4 pcs. tuna sashimi, 4 pcs. tuna sushi, & 1 tuna roll.
Super California
California roll, Spicy California roll, & California Tempura roll.
Sushi for Two
10 pcs. of assorted sushi (Chef's choice), california roll, tuna roll, & dragon roll.
Sushi - Sashimi Combo
5 pcs. assorted sushi (Chef's choice), 5 pcs. of assorted sashimi (Chef's choice) + California roll.
Unagi Don
Broiled eel over a bed of sushi rice.
Veggie Roll Combo
Avocado roll, Cucumber roll & Asparagus roll.
Maki Combo
Tuna roll, California roll, Salmon roll.
Crunch Roll Combo
Deep fried soft-shell crab roll, shrimp tempura roll & asparagus tempura roll.
Sushi Deluxe
10 pcs. assorted sushi (Chef's choice) + California roll.
Chirashi
Assorted sashimi over bed of sushi rice.
Tekka Maki Dinner
3 tuna rolls.
Sushi & Sashimi
Sake (Salmon) - Fresh
Maguro (Tuna) - Fresh
Escolar (White Tuna) - Fresh
Hamachi (Yellowtail) - Fresh
Smoked Salmon - Fresh
Tako (Octopus) - Cooked
Ebi (Shrimp) - Cooked
Tai (red Snapper) - Fresh
Hokkigai (Surf Clam) - Cooked
Unagi (Cooked Eel) - Cooked
Kani (Crabstick) - Cooked
Masago (Smelt Roe)
Red Tobiko
Black Tobiko
Wasabi Tobiko
Inari(tofu skin)
Mackerel (Saba)
Tamago (egg)
Maki Rolls
Salmon Roll
Seaweed OUTSIDE.
Tuna Roll
Seaweed OUTSIDE.
Eel Avocado Roll
Cooked Eel & Avocado. Topped w/ Eel Sauce.
California Roll
Crab Stick & Avocado
Avocado Roll
Seaweed OUTSIDE.
Spicy Salmon Roll
Salmon Mixture w/ Masago, Spicy Mayo, Sriracha & Tempura Flakes.
Spicy Tuna Roll
Tuna Mixture w/ Sriracha, Green Onion & Tempura Flakes.
Eel Cucumber Roll
Cooked Eel & Cucumber. Eel Sauce on Top.
Spicy California Roll
Crab Stick & Avocado Inside. Spicy Mayo on top.
Cucumber Roll
Salmon Avocado Roll
Tuna Avocado Roll
Shrimp Avocado Roll
Cooked Shrimp & Avocado.
California Tempura Roll
Crabstick & Avocado. Whole roll DEEP FRIED. Spicy Mayo on side.
Cucumber Avocado Roll
Salmon Cucumber Roll
Tuna Cucumber Roll
Shrimp Tempura ROLL
Tempura Fried Shrimp w/ Lettuce, Cucumber, & Avocado Inside.
Yellowtail Roll
Vegetable Roll
Futomaki Roll
Cucumber, Avocado, Tamago, Kani, Yellow Pickle, Yama Gobo Inside. Seaweed OUTSIDE.
White Tuna Roll
Shrimp Cream Cheese Roll
Cooked Shrimp & Cream Cheese.
Spicy Yellowtail Roll
Yellowtail Mixture w/ Spicy Mayo, Sriracha, Green Onion
Seaweed Salad Roll
Spicy Crab Salad roll
Shredded Crabstick Mixture w/ Masago, Spicy Mayo & Sriracha.
Alaska Roll
Salmon, Avocado & Cucumber
Bagel Roll
Salmon & Cream Cheese
Philadelphia Roll
Smoked Salmon, Cream Cheese & Cucumber
Boston Roll
Cooked Shrimp, Cucumber & Lettuce Inside. Mayo on Top.
Salmon Skin Roll
Deep Fried Salmon Skin w/ Cucumber. Topped w/ Eel Sauce.
Sweet Potato Tempura Roll
Asparagus Roll
Seaweed OUTSIDE.
Asparagus Tempura Roll
Deep Fried Asparagus Inside.
Nori Roll
Sushi Rice. Seaweed OUTSIDE.
SPECIAL ROLLS
Dragon Roll
Cooked. Shrimp Tempura Inside. Eel & Avocado on Top. Topped w/ Eel Sauce.
Crazy Roll
Salmon, Asparagus, & Cream Cheese Inside. Tuna & Avocado on Top.
Double Heart Roll
Spicy Salmon Inside. Topped w/ Tuna & Salmon, Pressed in Heart Shape.
Dynamic Roll
Jumbo Roll. Shrimp Tempura, Kani, Avocado & Lettuce Inside. Spicy Tuna & Cooked Scallop Mix on Top. Topped w/ Tempura Flakes, Garlic, Spicy Mayo & Eel Sauce.
Rainbow Roll
Cucumber, Avocado, Kani Inside. Topped w/ Tuna, White Tuna & Salmon.
Double Dragon Roll
Shrimp Tempura Inside. Avocado, Spicy Tuna & Tobiko on Top. Topped w/ Eel Sauce.
Tiger Roll
Cooked Shrimp, Kani & Cucumber Inside. Avocado & Cooked Shrimp on Top.
Fuji Roll
Shrimp Tempura Inside. Spicy Yellowtail on Top. Topped w/ Eel Sauce.
Spicy Tuna Naruto Roll
Spicy Tuna & Avocado Inside. Wrapped w/ CUCUMBER. Ponzu Sauce.
Pink Lady Roll
Spicy Tuna, Tempura Flakes & Avocado Inside. Salmon on Top.
Black Dragon Roll
Cooked. Eel & Avocado Inside. Eel, Avocado, & Tobiko on Top. Topped w/ Eel Sauce.
Crunchy Roll
Whole Roll Deep Fried. White Tuna, Avocado & Kani Inside.
Yummy Roll
Shrimp Tempura, Kani, Cucumber, Avocado & Lettuce Inside. Topped w/ Masago & Eel Sauce.
Giant Roll
Jumbo Roll. Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail, Avocado & Cucumber Inside. Spicy Crab Salad on Top.
Salmon Dream Roll
Spicy Salmon, Avocado & Tempura Flakes Inside. Topped w/ Salmon & Black Tobiko.
Red Dragon Roll
Spicy tuna inside topped with avocado and red tobiko.
Volcano Roll
Whole Roll Deep Fried. Spicy Tuna, Avocado, & Tempura Flakes Inside.
Monster Roll
Whole Roll Deep Fried. Jumbo Roll w/ Eel, Kani, Avocado & Cream Cheese Inside. Seaweed OUTSIDE. Topped w/ Eel Sauce & Spicy Mayo.
Rock n Roll
Fried Jalapeño Cream Cheese Inside. Avocado, Spicy Tuna, Roasted Garlic & Tempura Flakes on Top. Topped w/ Eel Sauce.
Fireball Roll
Kani, Cucumber & Avocado Inside. Spicy Tuna on Top. Topped w/ Sriracha.
Green Dragon Roll
Spicy Yellowtail Inside. Avocado & Wasabi Tobiko on Top.
Spider Roll
Party Trays
Tray A
* No Substitutions* Spicy Tuna Roll Salmon Roll Asparagus Tempura Roll California Roll Vegetable Roll Rainbow Roll Eel & Avocado Roll
Tray B
2 pcs. Tuna 2 pcs. Salmon 2 pcs. Yellowtail 2 pcs. Eel 2 pcs. Tobiko 2 pcs. Shrimp Eel Avocado Roll Spicy Tuna Roll Asparagus Roll California Roll
Tray C
2 pcs. Tuna 2 pcs. White Tuna 2 pcs. Salmon 2 pcs. Tamago 2 pcs. Tako 2 pcs. Inari 2 pcs. Eel 2 pcs. Tobiko 2 pcs. Shrimp 2 pcs. Yellowtail Shrimp Tempura Roll Spicy Tuna Roll Bagel Roll
Tray D
3 pcs. Tuna Sashimi 3 pcs. Salmon Sashimi 3 pcs. Yellowtail Sashimi 3 Pcs. White Tuna Sashimi 3 pcs. Tako Sashimi 2 pcs. Eel Sushi 2. pcs. Inari Sushi 2 pcs. Tobiko Sushi California Roll Asparagus Roll Spicy Tuna Roll
Side Items
Extra Duck Sauce
Extra Hot sauce package
No Condiments
Pt. Steamed Rice
Side of Ginger
Extra Mustard Sauce
Crispy Noodles
Fortune Cookies X10
Pt. Fried Rice
Side of Wasabi
Extra Soy Sauce
UTENSILS
Chopsticks
Pt. Brown Rice
Pt. Sushi Rice
Extra Low Sodium Soy Sauce
Sauces
Hot Oil
Sweet & Sour Sauce
Shrimp Sauce
Spicy Mayo
Eel Sauce
House Duck Sauce
House Hot Mustard
White Sauce
Brown Sauce
Spicy Brown Sauce
Sesame Sauce
Orange Sauce
General Sauce
Basil Sauce
Curry Sauce
Fantasy Sauce
Garlic Sauce
Happy Sauce
Hunan Sauce
Kung Pao Sauce
Sa Cha Sauce
Black Bean Sauce
Pineapple Sauce
Crispy Shrimp Sauce
Dumpling Sauce
Ginger Salad Dressing
Sriracha Sauce
Tempura Sauce
Ponzu Sauce
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Located in Historic Downtown Matthews. Come on in and enjoy!
115 W John Street, Mathews, NC 28105