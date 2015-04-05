Restaurant header imageView gallery

MingFu - Matthews

review star

No reviews yet

115 W John Street

Mathews, NC 28105

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

*GENERAL CHICKEN
Crab Rangoon (6)
Chicken Lo Mein

Appetizers

seaweed,sesame,ponzu sauce, sriracha

Egg Roll (1)

$1.95

Fried roll with pork and veg inside

Crab Rangoon (6)

$5.95

blended cream cheese, crab meat, celery and onions wrapped in wonton wrap, deep fried.

Steamed Dumplings (6)

$6.95

Chicken Skewers (4)

$7.25

dark meat chicken on stick

Stuffed Lettuce w/Chicken

$7.95

stir fry chopped chicken, carrots, celery, green onion and water chestnuts with fresh lettuce wrap.

Vegetable Roll (1)

$1.95

Fried roll with veggies iniside

Fried Chicken Wings (6)

$8.95

Fried Dumplings (6)

$6.95

Beef Skewers (4)

$8.75

Stuffed Lettuce w/Shrimp

$8.50

sautéed small shrimp with chopped carrots, celery, green onions and water chestnuts with fresh lettuce wrap.

Pu Pu Platter

$17.95

2x ( vegetable rolls, BBQ Ribs, Beef skewers, Chicken wings, Crab Rangoons and Jumbo Shrimps ) ~NO SUBSTITUTION!!!~

BBQ Ribs (4)

$8.95

BBQ Ribs (8)

$13.95

Bonless Ribs

$8.50

Edamame

$5.50

Boiled soy beans

Scallion Pancakes

$5.50

Sashimi Appetizer

$6.95

1 each -tuna, salmon, yellowtail

Sushi 4 Pcs

$7.50

Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, tako (octopus)

Sunomono

$7.95

Cooked shrimp, octopus, surf clam and crab stick with shredded cucumber in vinegar dressing

Steamed Broccoli

$5.50

Aptz. Shrimp Tempura (4)

$7.95

deep fried jumbo shrimps

Soft Shell Crab

$9.75

Deep fried soft-shell crab on rice ball with masago top with eel sauce.

Tuna Tataki (7)

$9.95

Seared sliced tuna served with ponzu sauce

Bonzai Tree

$10.50

Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, avocado & tobiko roll wrapped in cucumber, served with ponzu sauce.

Spicy Salmon Aptz(7)

$9.95

Seaweed, sesame, ponzu sauce, sriracha. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

French Fries

$3.50

Spicy Tuna Aptz(7)

$9.95

Seaweed, sesame, ponzu sauce, sriracha. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

Yellowtail Jalapenos(7)

$9.95

With wasabi yuzu dressing and scallion. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

Soup & Salads

Sm. Wonton Soup

$2.50

Pork Wontons in Clear Broth

Lg. Wonton Soup

$3.50

Pork Wontons in Clear Broth

Lg. Chicken Noodle Soup

$6.95

Kani Su

$5.95

Crab stick, cucumber, tobiko in vinegar dressing

Garden Salad

$3.95

Iceberg lettuce, cucumber, carrot served with ginger dressing on the side

Sm. Egg Drop

$2.50

Egg Broth w/ Corn

Lg. Egg Drop

$3.50

Egg Broth w/ Corn

Lg. Chicken Rice Soup

$6.95

Ika Salad

$5.95

Cooked Squid Salad

Wakame Salad

$5.95

Seaweed Salad

Sm. Hot & Sour Soup

$3.25

Spicy Broth w/ Egg, Tofu, shiitake mushroom, mushroom and bamboo shoots.

Lg. Hot & Sour Soup

$4.75

Lg. Vegetable Tofu Soup

$7.95

Tako Su

$6.95

Sliced cooked octopus, sesame, and scallion with wasabi yuzu in vinegar dressing

Sm. Wonton Broth

$1.00

Sm. Wonton Egg Drop

$2.95

Egg Drop Broth w/ Pork Wontons

Lg. Wonton Egg Drop

$4.25

Egg Drop Broth w/ Pork Wontons

Lg. Triple Delight Soup

$10.95

Chicken, shrimp, scallop w. Snow pea, baby corn, mushroom, carrot, napa cabbage, water chestnut in clear broth

Spicy Tuna Avocado Salad

$9.75

Spicy tuna, avocado, tobiko, with house ponzu dressing.

Lg. Wonton Broth

$1.75

Sm. Miso Soup

$2.95

Soy Bean, Fish Paste w/ Seaweed, Scallions, Tofu

Lg. Miso Soup

$4.75

Lg. Seafood Hot & Sour Soup

$12.95

Shrimp and scallops with bamboo shoot, tofu, mushroom in egg white soup.

Spicy Crab (SALAD)

$5.95

Crab stick, masago, mixed in spicy mayo sauce

Fried Rice - Lo Mein - Chow Mein - Mei Fun - Udon

Vegetable Fried Rice

$8.95

Fried Rice + Broccoli, Snowpeas, Babycorn, Water Chestnuts, Mushrooms, Carrots & Napa

Chicken Fried Rice

$10.95

white meat chicken with peas, carrots, onions and egg

Pork Fried Rice

$10.95

diced roast pork with peas, carrots, onion and egg

Shrimp Fried Rice

$11.95

small shrimps with peas, carrots, onions and egg

Beef Fried Rice

$11.95

sliced beef with peas, carrots, onions and egg

House Special Fried Rice

$11.95

small shrimp, white meat chicken and roast pork stir fry with peas, carrots, onions and egg

Seafood fried rice

$17.95

Jumbo shrimp friend rice

$17.95

Pineapple Fried Rice

$11.95

Shrimp & White Meat Chicken w/ snow peas, baby corns, onions, peas, carrots, eggs & pineapple chunks. NO SOY SAUCE.

Curry Fried Rice

$11.95

Spicy yellow Curry stir-fried rice w/ sliced white meat chicken & beef, peas, carrots, onion & egg.

Vegetable Lo Mein

$8.95

Lo Mein + broccoli, snow peas, water chesnuts, baby corn, napa, mushrooms & carrots

Chicken Lo Mein

$10.95

sliced white meat chicken stir fried with carrots, celery, beansprouts, Napa cabbage and egg noodles.

Pork Lo Mein

$10.95

shredded roast pork stir fried with carrots, celery, beansprouts, Napa cabbage and egg noodle.

Shrimp Lo Mein

$11.95

small shrimps stir fried with carrots, celery, beansprouts, Napa cabbage and egg noodle

Beef Lo Mein

$11.95

sliced beef stir fried with carrots, celery, beansprouts, Napa cabbage and egg noodle

House Special Lo Mein

$11.95

stir fried egg noodle stir fried with small shrimp, sliced white meat chicken, shredded roast pork, carrots, celery, beansprouts and Napa cabbage.

Seafood Lo Mein

$17.95

egg noodle stir fried with Jumbo Shrimp, Scallops, & Lobster, carrots, celery, beansprouts and Napa cabbage.

Plain Lo Mein

$7.95

stir fried egg noodle with sauce

Vegetable Chow Mein

$8.95

Napa cabbage with broccoli, snow peas, water chestnuts, baby corns, celery, carrots, onion and bean sprouts in white sauce

Chicken Chow Mein

$10.95

Napa cabbage with sliced white meat chicken, celery, carrots, onion and bean sprouts in white sauce

Pork Chow Mein

$10.95

Napa cabbage with roast pork, celery, carrots, onion and bean sprouts in white sauce

Shrimp Chow Mein

$11.95

Napa cabbage with shrimps, celery, carrots, onion and bean sprouts in white sauce

Beef Chow Mein

$11.95

Napa cabbage with sliced beef, celery, carrots, onion and bean sprouts in white sauce

House Chow Mein

$11.95

Napa cabbage with sliced white meat chicken, shrimps & roast pork, celery, carrots, onion and bean sprouts in white sauce

Seafood chow mein

$17.95

Vegetable Udon

$9.95

Udon + broccoli, snow peas, water chestnuts, baby corn, mushroom, carrots & napa.

Chicken Udon

$11.95

Stir fried thick wheat flour noodle with Sliced white meat chicken, celery, carrots, Napa and bean sprout

Pork Udon

$11.95

Stir fried thick wheat flour noodle with Roast pork, celery, carrots, Napa and bean sprout

Shrimp Udon

$12.95

Stir fried thick wheat flour noodle with Shrimps, celery, carrots, Napa and bean sprout

Beef Udon

$12.95

Stir fried thick wheat flour noodle with Sliced beef, celery, carrots, Napa and bean sprout

House Special Udon

$12.95

Stir fried thick wheat flour noodle with Sliced white meat chicken, roast pork & shrimp, celery, carrots, Napa and bean sprout

Seafood Udon

$18.95

Stir fried thick wheat flour noodle with Jumbo shrimps, scallops & Lobster, celery, carrots, Napa and bean sprout

Vegetable Mei Fun

$8.95

Stir fried thin rice noodle with broccoli, snow peas, water chestnuts, baby corn, celery, carrots, scallion, bean sprouts and Napa

Chicken Mei Fun

$10.95

Stir fried thin rice noodle with sliced white meat chicken, celery, carrots, scallion, bean sprouts and Napa

Pork Mei Fun

$10.95

Stir fried thin rice noodle with roast pork, celery, carrots, scallion, bean sprouts and Napa

Shrimp Mei Fun

$11.95

Stir fried thin rice noodle with shrimp, celery, carrots, scallion, bean sprouts and Napa

Beef Mei Fun

$11.95

Stir fried thin rice noodle with sliced beef, celery, carrots, scallion, bean sprouts and Napa

House Mei Fun

$11.95

Stir fried thin rice noodle with sliced white meat chicken, roast pork & shrimp, celery, carrots, scallion, bean sprouts and Napa

Seafood mei fun

$17.95

Jumbo shrimp mei fun

$17.95

Singapore Mei Fun

$11.95

Rice noodle stir fried with shrimp, chicken, roast pork & Vegetables in spicy yellow curry.

CHEF'S SPECIALTIES

SESAME CHICKEN

$13.95

Fried breaded dark meat chicken sautéed in special sweet, brown sauce w/ sesame seeds. Garnished w/ broccoli.

*ORANGE CHICKEN

$13.95

Lightly breaded & fried dark meat chicken sautéed in sweet & spicy brown sauce w/ orange zest. Garnished w/ broccoli.

*GENERAL CHICKEN

$13.95

Lightly breaded & fried dark meat chicken in sweet & spicy brown sauce. Garnished w/ broccoli.

CHICKEN & SHRIMP SUPREME

$15.95

Sliced white meat chicken & jumbo shrimp sautéed in white sauce w/ snow peas, red bell peppers, and water chestnuts.

*BLACK PEPPER SUPREME

$17.95

Jumbo shrimp & scallops with broccoli, snow peas, onion and mushrooms in black pepper sauce

SESAME BEEF

$15.95

Deep fried beef sautéed in special sweet, brown sauce w/ sesame seeds. Garnished w/ broccoli.

*ORANGE BEEF

$15.95

Lightly breaded & fried beef in sweet & spicy brown sauce w/ orange zest. Garnished w/ broccoli.

*GENERAL SHRIMP

$16.95

Lightly breaded & fried shrimp in sweet & spicy brown sauce. Garnished w/ broccoli.

*SPECIAL TRIO

$16.95

Jumbo shrimp, sliced white meat chicken & beef w/ broccoli in spicy brown sauce.

SHRIMP & SCALLOP

$17.95

Jumbo shrimp & scallops w/ snow peas, mushrooms, and water chestnuts in brown sauce. Served sizzling dine-in.

*CRISPY DUCK

$18.95

Lightly breaded and fried marinated boneless crispy duck on a bed of stir-fried vegetables in brown sauce.

PINEAPPLE CHICKEN

$13.95

Lightly breaded and fried white meat chicken w/ pineapple chunks, broccoli, snow peas, napa cabbage, baby corn & red bell peppers in sweet & tangy pineapple sauce.

FANTASY CHICKEN

$13.95

Breaded & fried white meat chicken in special mayo sauce topped w/ honey glazed walnuts.

FOUR HAPPINESS

$16.95

Roasted pork, jumbo shrimp, sliced white meat chicken, and beef in brown sauce w/ assorted vegetables.

*ASPARAGUS TWIN DELIGHT

$17.95

Jumbo shrimp & sliced white meat chicken w/ asparagus, carrots & mushrooms sautéed in spicy brown sauce.

*CRISPY SHRIMP

$16.95

Lightly breaded & fried shrimp sautéed in red chili mango sauce topped w/ honey glazed walnuts. Garnished w/ broccoli.

PINEAPPLE SHRIMP

$16.95

Lightly breaded and fried jumbo shrimp w/ pineapple chunks, broccoli, snow peas, napa cabbage, baby corn & red bell peppers in sweet & tangy pineapple sauce.

FANTASY SHRIMP

$16.95

Lightly breaded & fried jumbo shrimp in special mayo sauce topped w/ honey glazed walnuts. Garnished w/ broccoli.

*DRAGON & PHOENIX

$17.95

Twin plates of Fantasy Shrimp & General Chicken. Garnished w/ broccoli & Honey glazed walnuts.

*MING FU SPECIAL

$17.95

Jumbo scallops, chicken & jumbo shrimp w/ mixed vegetables in sa-cha sauce. Served sizzling in foil swan dine-in.

SEAFOOD DELIGHT

$18.95

Jumbo shrimps, scallops, & lobster w/ assorted vegetables in special white sauce.

*KUNG PAO TWIN DELIGHT

$15.95

Lightly fried shrimp & diced dark meat chicken with diced bell peppers, carrots, celery, and peanuts in spicy brown sauce

Curry (Red/Green)

Basil, red bell pepper, onion, and broccoli.

Red Curry Vegetable

$11.95

Red Curry Chicken

$13.95

Red Curry Beef

$14.95

Red Curry Shrimp

$15.95

Green Curry Vegetable

$11.95

Green Curry Chicken

$13.95

Green Curry Beef

$14.95

Green Curry Shrimp

$15.95

Chicken Entrees

Chicken Broccoli

$11.95

Hunan Chicken

$11.95

broccoli, baby corn, water chestnuts and red bell peppers in spicy brown sauce.

Sa Cha Chicken

$11.95

broccoli, water chestnuts, onions and snow peas in savory asian flavored spicy brown sauce.

Chicken Garlic Sauce

$11.95

Chicken Mixed Vegetable

$11.95

Chicken Cashew Nut

$11.95

Chicken Eggplant

$11.95

Kung Pao Chicken

$11.95

Flower Chicken

$11.95

Moo Goo Gai Pan

$11.95

Happy Chicken

$11.95

Basil Chicken

$11.95

Chicken Black Bean

$11.95

Chicken Steamer

$11.95

Mongolian Chicken

$11.95

Chicken Mushroom

$11.95

Sweet & Sour Chicken

$11.95

Pork Entrees

Pork Broccoli

$11.95

Hunan Pork

$11.95

Sa Cha Pork

$11.95

broccoli, water chestnuts, onions and snow peas in savory asian flavored spicy brown sauce.

Pork Garlic Sauce

$11.95

Pork Mixed Vegetable

$11.95

Pork Cashew Nut

$11.95

Pork Eggplant

$11.95

Kung Pao Pork

$11.95

Flower Pork

$11.95

Moo Goo Pork

$11.95

Happy Pork

$11.95

Basil Pork

$11.95

Pork Black Bean

$11.95

Pork Steamer

$11.95

Mongolian Pork

$11.95

Pork Mushroom

$11.95

Beef Entrees

Beef Broccoli

$13.95

Hunan Beef

$13.95

Sa Cha Beef

$13.95

Beef Garlic Sauce

$13.95

Beef Mixed Vegetable

$13.95

Beef Cashew Nut

$13.95

Beef Eggplant

$13.95

Kung Pao Beef

$13.95

Flower Beef

$13.95

Moo Goo Beef

$13.95

Happy Beef

$13.95

Basil Beef

$13.95

Beef Black Bean

$13.95

Beef Steamer

$13.95

Mongolian Beef

$13.95

Beef Mushroom

$13.95

Pepper Steak w. Onion

$13.95

Shrimp Entrees

Shrimp Broccoli

$13.95

Hunan Shrimp

$13.95

Sa Cha Shrimp

$13.95

Shrimp Garlic Sauce

$13.95

Shrimp Mix Vegetable

$13.95

Shrimp Cashew Nut

$13.95

Shrimp Eggplant

$13.95

Kung Pao Shrimp

$13.95

Flower Shrimp

$13.95

Moo Goo Shrimp

$13.95

Happy Shrimp

$13.95

Basil Shrimp

$13.95

Shrimp Black Bean

$13.95

Shrimp Steamer

$13.95

Mongolian Shrimp

$13.95

Shrimp Mushroom

$13.95

Shrimp w Lobster Sauce

$13.95

Sweet Sour Shrimp

$13.95

Scallop Entrees

Scallop Broccoli

$14.95

Hunan Scallop

$14.95

Sa Cha Scallop

$14.95

Scallop Garlic Sauce

$14.95

Scallop Mix Vegetable

$14.95

Scallop Cashew Nut

$14.95

Scallop Eggplant

$14.95

Kung Pao Scallop

$14.95

Flower Scallop

$14.95

Moo Goo Scallop

$14.95

Happy Scallop

$14.95

Basil Scallop

$14.95

Scallop Black Bean

$14.95

Scallop Steamer

$14.95

Mongolian Scallop

$14.95

Scallop Mushroom

$14.95

Tofu Entrees

Tofu Broccoli

$11.95

Tofu Mushroom

$11.95

Hunan Tofu

$11.95

Sa Cha Tofu

$11.95

Tofu w. Garlic Sauce

$11.95

Tofu w. Mixed Vegetable

$9.50

Kung Pao Tofu

$11.95

Flower Tofu

$11.95

Moo Goo Tofu

$11.95

Happy Tofu

$11.95

Basil Tofu

$11.95

Tofu w. Cashew Nuts

$11.95

Tofu w. Black Bean Sauce

$11.95

Mongolian Tofu

$11.95

Tofu Steamer

$11.95

Eggplant Tofu

$11.95

General Tofu

$11.95

Vegetarian Entrees

Tofu Mixed Vegetable

$9.50

Fried tofu w/ mixed vegetables in brown sauce

Sesame Tofu

$10.95

Deep fried squared tofu in special sweet brown sauce. Topped w/ sesame seeds & garnished w/ broccoli.

Sauteed Mixed Vegetable

$8.95

Sauteed broccoli, snow peas, carrots, baby corn, waterchesnuts, baby corn, & napa in brown sauce.

Veggie Trio

$9.50

Snowpeas, broccoli & asparagus in brown sauce.

Sauteed Broccoli

$8.95

Sauteed broccoli in WHITE sauce

Broccoli in Garlic Sauce

$8.95

Sauteed broccoli in spicy garlic sauce

Ma Po Tofu

$8.95

Steamed squared tofu w/ peas and carrots in a thick, spicy brown Ma Po sauce

STEAMED Mixed Vegetable

$8.95

Steamed vegetables w/ sauce on the side. Broccoli, snow peas, water chesnuts, mushrooms, napa, baby corn, & carrots.

Sauteed Fresh Asparagus

$9.50

Sauteed Asparagus in WHITE SAUCE

Tofu & Snow Peas

$9.50

Fried tofu w/ snow peas in brown sauce.

Eggplants in Garlic Sauce

$9.50

Sauteed eggplant in spicy garlic sauce w/ scallions

Wendy's Vegetable

$8.95

Sushi Entrees

Sushi Regular

$14.95

6 pcs. assorted sushi (chef's choice) + California roll.

Sake Don

$18.95

Salmon sashimi over a bed of sushi rice.

Salmon All Around

$20.95

4 pcs. salmon sashimi, 4 pcs. of salmon sushi & 1 salmon roll.

California Maki Dinner

$14.95

3 california rolls

Super Nigiri

$24.95

Sashimi Platter

$20.95

12 pcs. assorted sashimi (Chef's choice) w/ ball of sushi rice.

Tekka Don

$18.95

Tuna sashimi over a bed of sushi rice.

Tuna All Around

$20.95

4 pcs. tuna sashimi, 4 pcs. tuna sushi, & 1 tuna roll.

Super California

$15.95

California roll, Spicy California roll, & California Tempura roll.

Sushi for Two

$29.95

10 pcs. of assorted sushi (Chef's choice), california roll, tuna roll, & dragon roll.

Sushi - Sashimi Combo

$22.95

5 pcs. assorted sushi (Chef's choice), 5 pcs. of assorted sashimi (Chef's choice) + California roll.

Unagi Don

$16.95

Broiled eel over a bed of sushi rice.

Veggie Roll Combo

$12.95

Avocado roll, Cucumber roll & Asparagus roll.

Maki Combo

$14.95

Tuna roll, California roll, Salmon roll.

Crunch Roll Combo

$18.95

Deep fried soft-shell crab roll, shrimp tempura roll & asparagus tempura roll.

Sushi Deluxe

$20.95

10 pcs. assorted sushi (Chef's choice) + California roll.

Chirashi

$18.95

Assorted sashimi over bed of sushi rice.

Tekka Maki Dinner

$14.95

3 tuna rolls.

Sushi & Sashimi

2 pcs. per order

Sake (Salmon) - Fresh

$4.95

Maguro (Tuna) - Fresh

$4.95

Escolar (White Tuna) - Fresh

$4.95

Hamachi (Yellowtail) - Fresh

$4.95

Smoked Salmon - Fresh

$4.95

Tako (Octopus) - Cooked

$4.95

Ebi (Shrimp) - Cooked

$4.95

Tai (red Snapper) - Fresh

$4.95

Hokkigai (Surf Clam) - Cooked

$4.95

Unagi (Cooked Eel) - Cooked

$5.50

Kani (Crabstick) - Cooked

$4.95

Masago (Smelt Roe)

$4.50

Red Tobiko

$4.50

Black Tobiko

$4.50

Wasabi Tobiko

$4.50

Inari(tofu skin)

$4.50

Mackerel (Saba)

$4.95

Tamago (egg)

$4.50

Maki Rolls

Fresh & Cooked Maki. 6-8 Pieces.

Salmon Roll

$5.95

Seaweed OUTSIDE.

Tuna Roll

$5.95

Seaweed OUTSIDE.

Eel Avocado Roll

$6.95

Cooked Eel & Avocado. Topped w/ Eel Sauce.

California Roll

$5.95

Crab Stick & Avocado

Avocado Roll

$4.95

Seaweed OUTSIDE.

Spicy Salmon Roll

$5.95

Salmon Mixture w/ Masago, Spicy Mayo, Sriracha & Tempura Flakes.

Spicy Tuna Roll

$5.95

Tuna Mixture w/ Sriracha, Green Onion & Tempura Flakes.

Eel Cucumber Roll

$6.95

Cooked Eel & Cucumber. Eel Sauce on Top.

Spicy California Roll

$5.95

Crab Stick & Avocado Inside. Spicy Mayo on top.

Cucumber Roll

$4.95

Salmon Avocado Roll

$5.95

Tuna Avocado Roll

$5.95

Shrimp Avocado Roll

$5.95

Cooked Shrimp & Avocado.

California Tempura Roll

$5.95

Crabstick & Avocado. Whole roll DEEP FRIED. Spicy Mayo on side.

Cucumber Avocado Roll

$4.95

Salmon Cucumber Roll

$5.95

Tuna Cucumber Roll

$5.95

Shrimp Tempura ROLL

$7.50

Tempura Fried Shrimp w/ Lettuce, Cucumber, & Avocado Inside.

Yellowtail Roll

$5.95

Vegetable Roll

$4.95

Futomaki Roll

$6.95

Cucumber, Avocado, Tamago, Kani, Yellow Pickle, Yama Gobo Inside. Seaweed OUTSIDE.

White Tuna Roll

$5.95

Shrimp Cream Cheese Roll

$5.95

Cooked Shrimp & Cream Cheese.

Spicy Yellowtail Roll

$5.95

Yellowtail Mixture w/ Spicy Mayo, Sriracha, Green Onion

Seaweed Salad Roll

$4.95

Spicy Crab Salad roll

$5.95

Shredded Crabstick Mixture w/ Masago, Spicy Mayo & Sriracha.

Alaska Roll

$5.95

Salmon, Avocado & Cucumber

Bagel Roll

$5.95

Salmon & Cream Cheese

Philadelphia Roll

$5.95

Smoked Salmon, Cream Cheese & Cucumber

Boston Roll

$5.95

Cooked Shrimp, Cucumber & Lettuce Inside. Mayo on Top.

Salmon Skin Roll

$5.95

Deep Fried Salmon Skin w/ Cucumber. Topped w/ Eel Sauce.

Sweet Potato Tempura Roll

$4.95

Asparagus Roll

$4.95

Seaweed OUTSIDE.

Asparagus Tempura Roll

$5.25

Deep Fried Asparagus Inside.

Nori Roll

$4.00

Sushi Rice. Seaweed OUTSIDE.

SPECIAL ROLLS

6-10 Pieces.

Dragon Roll

$11.25

Cooked. Shrimp Tempura Inside. Eel & Avocado on Top. Topped w/ Eel Sauce.

Crazy Roll

$11.25

Salmon, Asparagus, & Cream Cheese Inside. Tuna & Avocado on Top.

Double Heart Roll

$11.95

Spicy Salmon Inside. Topped w/ Tuna & Salmon, Pressed in Heart Shape.

Dynamic Roll

$14.95

Jumbo Roll. Shrimp Tempura, Kani, Avocado & Lettuce Inside. Spicy Tuna & Cooked Scallop Mix on Top. Topped w/ Tempura Flakes, Garlic, Spicy Mayo & Eel Sauce.

Rainbow Roll

$11.25

Cucumber, Avocado, Kani Inside. Topped w/ Tuna, White Tuna & Salmon.

Double Dragon Roll

$11.25

Shrimp Tempura Inside. Avocado, Spicy Tuna & Tobiko on Top. Topped w/ Eel Sauce.

Tiger Roll

$11.25

Cooked Shrimp, Kani & Cucumber Inside. Avocado & Cooked Shrimp on Top.

Fuji Roll

$11.95

Shrimp Tempura Inside. Spicy Yellowtail on Top. Topped w/ Eel Sauce.

Spicy Tuna Naruto Roll

$11.95

Spicy Tuna & Avocado Inside. Wrapped w/ CUCUMBER. Ponzu Sauce.

Pink Lady Roll

$11.25

Spicy Tuna, Tempura Flakes & Avocado Inside. Salmon on Top.

Black Dragon Roll

$12.25

Cooked. Eel & Avocado Inside. Eel, Avocado, & Tobiko on Top. Topped w/ Eel Sauce.

Crunchy Roll

$11.25

Whole Roll Deep Fried. White Tuna, Avocado & Kani Inside.

Yummy Roll

$11.25

Shrimp Tempura, Kani, Cucumber, Avocado & Lettuce Inside. Topped w/ Masago & Eel Sauce.

Giant Roll

$16.95

Jumbo Roll. Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail, Avocado & Cucumber Inside. Spicy Crab Salad on Top.

Salmon Dream Roll

$12.95

Spicy Salmon, Avocado & Tempura Flakes Inside. Topped w/ Salmon & Black Tobiko.

Red Dragon Roll

$11.25

Spicy tuna inside topped with avocado and red tobiko.

Volcano Roll

$11.25

Whole Roll Deep Fried. Spicy Tuna, Avocado, & Tempura Flakes Inside.

Monster Roll

$13.95

Whole Roll Deep Fried. Jumbo Roll w/ Eel, Kani, Avocado & Cream Cheese Inside. Seaweed OUTSIDE. Topped w/ Eel Sauce & Spicy Mayo.

Rock n Roll

$12.95

Fried Jalapeño Cream Cheese Inside. Avocado, Spicy Tuna, Roasted Garlic & Tempura Flakes on Top. Topped w/ Eel Sauce.

Fireball Roll

$11.25

Kani, Cucumber & Avocado Inside. Spicy Tuna on Top. Topped w/ Sriracha.

Green Dragon Roll

$11.25

Spicy Yellowtail Inside. Avocado & Wasabi Tobiko on Top.

Spider Roll

$11.95

Party Trays

Tray A

$35.95

* No Substitutions* Spicy Tuna Roll Salmon Roll Asparagus Tempura Roll California Roll Vegetable Roll Rainbow Roll Eel & Avocado Roll

Tray B

$45.95

2 pcs. Tuna 2 pcs. Salmon 2 pcs. Yellowtail 2 pcs. Eel 2 pcs. Tobiko 2 pcs. Shrimp Eel Avocado Roll Spicy Tuna Roll Asparagus Roll California Roll

Tray C

$49.95

2 pcs. Tuna 2 pcs. White Tuna 2 pcs. Salmon 2 pcs. Tamago 2 pcs. Tako 2 pcs. Inari 2 pcs. Eel 2 pcs. Tobiko 2 pcs. Shrimp 2 pcs. Yellowtail Shrimp Tempura Roll Spicy Tuna Roll Bagel Roll

Tray D

$55.95

3 pcs. Tuna Sashimi 3 pcs. Salmon Sashimi 3 pcs. Yellowtail Sashimi 3 Pcs. White Tuna Sashimi 3 pcs. Tako Sashimi 2 pcs. Eel Sushi 2. pcs. Inari Sushi 2 pcs. Tobiko Sushi California Roll Asparagus Roll Spicy Tuna Roll

Side Items

Extra Duck Sauce

$0.10

Extra Hot sauce package

$0.10

No Condiments

Pt. Steamed Rice

$1.50

Side of Ginger

$0.50

Extra Mustard Sauce

$0.10

Crispy Noodles

$0.50

Fortune Cookies X10

$1.00

Pt. Fried Rice

$3.50

Side of Wasabi

$0.50

Extra Soy Sauce

$0.10

UTENSILS

Chopsticks

Pt. Brown Rice

$1.75

Pt. Sushi Rice

$2.00

Extra Low Sodium Soy Sauce

$0.10

Sauces

Hot Oil

Sweet & Sour Sauce

$0.50

Shrimp Sauce

$0.50

Spicy Mayo

$0.50

Eel Sauce

$0.50

House Duck Sauce

House Hot Mustard

White Sauce

$1.00

Brown Sauce

$1.00

Spicy Brown Sauce

$1.00

Sesame Sauce

$1.50

Orange Sauce

$1.50

General Sauce

$1.50

Basil Sauce

$1.00

Curry Sauce

$1.50

Fantasy Sauce

$2.00

Garlic Sauce

$1.00

Happy Sauce

$1.00

Hunan Sauce

$1.00

Kung Pao Sauce

$1.00

Sa Cha Sauce

$1.00

Black Bean Sauce

$1.00

Pineapple Sauce

$1.50

Crispy Shrimp Sauce

$1.50

Dumpling Sauce

$0.50

Ginger Salad Dressing

$0.50

Sriracha Sauce

$0.50

Tempura Sauce

$0.50

Ponzu Sauce

$0.50

Fountain

Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Fanta

$2.50

Pink Lemonade

$2.50

Sweet tea

$2.50

Unsweet tea

$2.50

Hot tea

$2.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Located in Historic Downtown Matthews. Come on in and enjoy!

Location

115 W John Street, Mathews, NC 28105

Directions

Gallery
MingFu image
MingFu image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Loyalist Market
orange star4.5 • 15
435 N Trade St #102 Matthews, NC 28105
View restaurantnext
Grace O'Malley's - 157 N Trade Street
orange starNo Reviews
157 N Trade Street Matthews, NC 28105
View restaurantnext
Fullwood Market
orange starNo Reviews
131 East John St Matthews, NC 28105
View restaurantnext
The Portrait Gallery - 118 East Charles Street
orange starNo Reviews
118 East Charles Street Matthews, NC 28105
View restaurantnext
Mac’s Speed Shop - Matthews
orange starNo Reviews
142 east john street matthews, NC 28105
View restaurantnext
Boardwalk Billy's -- Matthews
orange starNo Reviews
1636 Sardis Rd. Charlotte, NC 28270
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Mathews

Osaka Japanese Cuisine
orange star4.2 • 526
3531 matthews-mint hill rd Matthews, NC 28105
View restaurantnext
The Loyalist Market
orange star4.5 • 15
435 N Trade St #102 Matthews, NC 28105
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Mathews
Indian Trail
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Charlotte
review star
Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)
Monroe
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Waxhaw
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Fort Mill
review star
Avg 4.6 (30 restaurants)
Belmont
review star
Avg 5 (8 restaurants)
Concord
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Huntersville
review star
Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)
Rock Hill
review star
Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston