MingFu - Waxhaw
8139 KENSINGTON DRIVE
WAXHAW, NC 28173
Popular Items
Appetizers
Egg Roll (1)
Fried Pork and veggies roll wrapped in egg noodle wrap
Spring Roll (1)
Fried roll with shrimp and veggies.
Vegetable Roll (1)
Fried roll with veggies
Dumpling
Teriyaki Chicken (4)
Beef Skewers (4)
Fried Chicken Wings (6)
Crab Rangoon (6)
Stuffed Lettuce w/Chicken
Stuffed Lettuce w/Shrimp
Edamame
Boiled soy beans
Sunomono
Cooked shrimp, octopus, surf clam and crab stick with shredded cucumber in vinegar dressing
Shrimp Tempura (4)
Sashimi Appetizer
1 each -tuna, salmon, yellowtail
Soft Shell Crab
Deep fried soft-shell crab on rice ball with masago top with eel sauce.
Sushi 4 Pcs
Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, tako (octopus)
Steamed Broccoli
Soup & Salads
Sm Wonton Soup
Pork Wontons in Clear Broth
Lg Wonton Soup
Pork Wontons in Clear Broth
Sm Egg Drop Soup
Egg Broth w/ Corn
Lg Egg Drop
Egg Broth w/ Corn
Sm Wonton Egg Drop
Egg Drop Broth w/ Pork Wontons
Lg Wonton Egg Drop
Egg Drop Broth w/ Pork Wontons
Sm Hot & Sour Soup
Spicy Broth w/ Egg, Pork, Tofu, Beansprouts, Mushrooms
Lg Hot & Sour Soup
Spicy Broth w/ Egg, Pork, Tofu, Beansprouts, Mushrooms
Sm Miso Soup
Soy Bean, Fish Paste w/ Seaweed, Scallions, Tofu
Lg Miso Soup
Lg. Chicken Noodle Soup
Lg. Vegetable Tofu Soup
Lg. Triple Delight Soup
Chicken, shrimp, scallop w. Snow pea, baby corn, mushroom, carrot, napa cabbage, water chestnut in clear broth
Lg. Seafood Hot & Sour Soup
Shrimp and scallops with bamboo shoot, tofu, mushroom in egg white soup.
Wakame Salad
Seaweed Salad
Ika Salad
Cooked Squid Salad
Kani Su
Crab stick, cucumber, tobiko in vinegar dressing
Spicy Tuna Avocado Salad
Spicy tuna, avocado, tobiko, with house ponzu dressing.
Spicy Crab Salad
Crab stick, masago, mixed in spicy mayo sauce
Fried Rice - Lo Mein - Mei Fun - Udon
Vegetable Fried Rice
Fried Rice + Broccoli, Snowpeas, Babycorn, Water Chestnuts, Mushrooms, Carrots & Napa
Chicken Fried Rice
Pork Fried Rice
Shrimp Fried Rice
Beef Fried Rice
House Special Fried Rice
Shrimp, Chicken & Pork Fried Rice
Curry Fried Rice
Curry stir-fried rice w/ sliced white meat chicken & beef, peas, carrots, onion & egg
Pineapple Fried Rice
Shrimp & White Meat Chicken w/ snow peas, baby corns, onions, peas, carrots, eggs & pineapple chunks. NO SOY SAUCE.
Plain Lo Mein
Vegetable Lo Mein
Lo Mein + broccoli, snow peas, water chesnuts, baby corn, napa, mushrooms & carrots
Chicken Lo Mein
Pork Lo Mein
Shrimp Lo Mein
Beef Lo Mein
House Special Lo Mein
Shrimp, Chicken & Pork
Vegetable Udon
Udon + broccoli, snow peas, water chestnuts, baby corn, mushroom, carrots & napa.
Chicken Udon
Pork Udon
Shrimp Udon
Beef Udon
House Special Udon
Seafood Udon
Vegetable Mei Fun
Chicken Mei Fun
Pork Mei Fun
Shrimp Mei Fun
Beef Mei Fun
Singapore Mei Fun
House Mei Fun
Seafood Mei Fun
Egg Foo Young
Chefs Specialties
Sesame Chicken
Fried breaded dark meat chicken sautéed in special sweet, brown sauce w/ sesame seeds. Garnished w/ broccoli.
Sesame Beef
Deep fried beef sautéed in special sweet, brown sauce w/ sesame seeds. Garnished w/ broccoli.
Sesame Shrimp
Orange Chicken
Lightly breaded & fried dark meat chicken sautéed in sweet & spicy brown sauce w/ orange zest. Garnished w/ broccoli.
Orange Beef
Lightly breaded & fried beef in sweet & spicy brown sauce w/ orange zest. Garnished w/ broccoli.
General Chicken
Lightly breaded & fried dark meat chicken in sweet & spicy brown sauce. Garnished w/ broccoli.
General Shrimp
Lightly breaded & fried shrimp in sweet & spicy brown sauce. Garnished w/ broccoli.
Crispy Shrimp
Lightly breaded & fried shrimp sautéed in red chili mango sauce topped w/ honey glazed walnuts. Garnished w/ broccoli.
Fantasy Chicken
Breaded & fried white meat chicken in special mayo sauce topped w/ honey glazed walnuts.
Fantasy Shrimp
Lightly breaded & fried jumbo shrimp in special mayo sauce topped w/ honey glazed walnuts. Garnished w/ broccoli.
Shrimp & Scallop
Jumbo shrimp & scallops w/ snow peas, mushrooms, and water chestnuts in brown sauce. Served sizzling dine-in.
Chicken & Shrimp Supreme
Sliced white meat chicken & jumbo shrimp sautéed in white sauce w/ snow peas, red bell peppers, and water chestnuts.
Asparagus Twin Delight
Jumbo shrimp & sliced white meat chicken w/ asparagus, carrots & mushrooms sautéed in spicy brown sauce.
MingFu Special
Jumbo scallops, chicken & jumbo shrimp w/ mixed vegetables in sa-cha sauce. Served sizzling in foil swan dine-in.
Crispy Duck
Lightly breaded and fried marinated boneless crispy duck on a bed of stir-fried vegetables in brown sauce.
Dragon & Phoenix
Twin plates of Fantasy Shrimp & General Chicken. Garnished w/ broccoli & Honey glazed walnuts.
Special Trio
Jumbo shrimp, sliced white meat chicken & beef w/ broccoli in spicy brown sauce.
Pineapple Chicken
Lightly breaded and fried white meat chicken w/ pineapple chunks, broccoli, snow peas, napa cabbage, baby corn & red bell peppers in sweet & tangy pineapple sauce.
Pineapple Shrimp
Lightly breaded and fried jumbo shrimp w/ pineapple chunks, broccoli, snow peas, napa cabbage, baby corn & red bell peppers in sweet & tangy pineapple sauce.
Four Happiness
Roasted pork, jumbo shrimp, sliced white meat chicken, and beef in brown sauce w/ assorted vegetables.
House Chow Mein
Chicken Entrees
Chicken Broccoli
Hunan Chicken
Sa Cha Chicken
Chicken Garlic Sauce
Chicken Mixed Vegetable
Moo Shu Chicken
Sweet & Sour Chicken
Chicken Eggplant
Kung Pao Chicken
Flower Chicken
Moo Goo Gai Pan
Happy Chicken
Basil Chicken
Chicken Steamer
Mongolian Chicken
Chicken Cashew Nut
Chicken Mushroom
Chicken Chow Mein
Pork Entrees
Pork Broccoli
Hunan Pork
Sa Cha Pork
Pork Garlic Sauce
Pork Mixed Vegetable
Moo Shu Pork
Pork Eggplant
Kung Pao Pork
Flower Pork
Moo Goo Pork
Happy Pork
Basil Pork
Pork Steamer
Mongolian Pork
Pork Cashew Nut
Pork Mushroom
Pork Chow Mein
Beef Entrees
Beef Broccoli
Hunan Beef
Sa Cha Beef
Beef Garlic Sauce
Beef Mixed Vegetable
Moo Shu Beef
Beef Eggplant
Kung Pao Beef
Flower Beef
Moo Goo Beef
Happy Beef
Basil Beef
Beef Steamer
Mongolian Beef
Beef Cashew Nut
Pepper Steak w. Onion
Beef Mushroom
Beef Chow Mein
Shrimp Entrees
Shrimp Broccoli
Hunan Shrimp
Sa Cha Shrimp
Shrimp Garlic Sauce
Shrimp Mix Vegetable
Moo Shu Shrimp
Sweet & Sour Shrimp
Shrimp Eggplant
Kung Pao Shrimp
Flower Shrimp
Moo Goo Shrimp
Happy Shrimp
Shrimp Cashew Nut
Basil Shrimp
Shrimp Steamer
Mongolian Shrimp
Shrimp & Lobster Sauce
Shrimp Mushroom
Shrimp Chow Mein
Scallop Entrees
Scallop Broccoli
Hunan Scallop
Sa Cha Scallop
Scallop Garlic Sauce
Scallop Mix Vegetable
Moo Shu Scallop
Kung Pao Scallop
Scallop Eggplant
Flower Scallop
Moo Goo Scallop
Happy Scallop
Basil Scallop
Scallop Steamer
Mongolian Scallop
Scallop Cashew Nut
SCALLOP CHOW MEIN
Vegetarian Entrees
Steamed Mixed Vegetable
Steamed vegetables w/ sauce on the side. Broccoli, snow peas, water chesnuts, mushrooms, napa, baby corn, & carrots.
Sautéed Broccoli - Brown sauce
Sauteed broccoli in WHITE sauce
Broccoli w. Garlic Sauce
Sauteed broccoli in spicy garlic sauce
Veggie Trio
Snowpeas, broccoli & asparagus in brown sauce.
Ma Po Tofu
Steamed squared tofu w/ peas and carrots in a thick, spicy brown Ma Po sauce
Sesame Tofu
Deep fried squared tofu in special sweet brown sauce. Topped w/ sesame seeds & garnished w/ broccoli.
Tofu w. Mixed Vegetables
Fried tofu w/ mixed vegetables in brown sauce
Eggplant in Garlic Sauce
Sauteed eggplant in spicy garlic sauce w/ scallions
Moo Shu Vegetable
Mixed vegetables w/ sliced cabbages, mushrooms & eggs stir-fried w/ hoisin sauce. Served w/ moo shu pancakes.
Sauteed Mixed Vegetables
Sauteed broccoli, snow peas, carrots, baby corn, waterchesnuts, mushroom, & napa in brown sauce.
General Tofu
Veggie Chow Mein
Kids Menu
Sushi Entrees
Sushi Regular
6 pcs. assorted sushi (chef's choice) + California roll.
Sushi Deluxe
10 pcs. assorted sushi (Chef's choice) + California roll.
Sashimi Platter
12 pcs. assorted sashimi (Chef's choice) w/ ball of sushi rice.
Chirashi
Assorted sashimi over bed of sushi rice.
Unagi Don
Broiled eel over a bed of sushi rice.
Sake Don
Salmon sashimi over a bed of sushi rice.
Tekka Don
Tuna sashimi over a bed of sushi rice.
Veggie Roll Combo
Avocado roll, Cucumber roll & Asparagus roll.
California Maki Dinner
3 california rolls
Tekka Maki Dinner
3 tuna rolls.
Maki Combo
Tuna roll, California roll, Salmon roll.
Crunch Roll Combo
Deep fried soft-shell crab roll, shrimp tempura roll & asparagus tempura roll.
Tuna All Around
4 pcs. tuna sashimi, 4 pcs. tuna sushi, & 1 tuna roll.
Salmon All Around
4 pcs. salmon sashimi, 4 pcs. of salmon sushi & 1 salmon roll.
Super California
California roll, Spicy California roll, & California Tempura roll.
Sushi for Two
10 pcs. of assorted sushi (Chef's choice), california roll, Boston roll, & dragon roll.
Sushi and Sashimi Combo
5 pcs. assorted sushi (Chef's choice), 5 pcs. of assorted sashimi (Chef's choice) + California roll.
Super Nigiri
14pcs assorted nigiri sushi.
Sushi & Sashimi
Maki Rolls
Salmon Roll
Seaweed OUTSIDE.
Spicy Salmon Roll
Salmon Mixture w/ Masago, Spicy Mayo, Sriracha & Tempura Flakes.
Salmon Avocado Roll
Salmon Cucumber Roll
White Tuna Roll
Yellowtail Roll
Yellowtail W\ Scallion
Spicy Yellowtail Roll
Yellowtail Mixture w/ Spicy Mayo, Sriracha, Green Onion
Tuna Roll
Seaweed OUTSIDE.
Spicy Tuna Roll
Tuna Mixture w/ Sriracha, Green Onion & Tempura Flakes.
Tuna Avocado
Tuna Cucumber
Alaska Roll
Salmon, Avocado & Cucumber
Philadelphia Roll
Smoked Salmon, Cream Cheese & Cucumber
Bagel Roll
Salmon & Cream Cheese
Kani Roll
Crab Stick. Seaweed OUTSIDE.
California Roll
Crab Stick & Avocado
Spicy California Roll
Crab Stick & Avocado Inside. Spicy Mayo on top.
California Tempura Roll
Crabstick & Avocado. Whole roll DEEP FRIED. Spicy Mayo on side.
Spicy Crab Salad Roll
Shredded Crabstick Mixture w/ Masago, Spicy Mayo & Sriracha.
Salmon Skin Roll
Deep Fried Salmon Skin w/ Cucumber. Topped w/ Eel Sauce.
Eel Roll
Eel Avocado Roll
Cooked Eel & Avocado. Topped w/ Eel Sauce.
Eel Cucumber Roll
Cooked Eel & Cucumber. Eel Sauce on Top.
Shrimp Avocado Roll
Cooked Shrimp & Avocado.
Shrimp Cream Cheese Roll
Cooked Shrimp & Cream Cheese.
Shrimp Tempura Roll
Tempura Fried Shrimp w/ Lettuce, Cucumber, & Avocado Inside.
Boston Roll
Cooked Shrimp, Cucumber & Lettuce Inside. Mayo on Top.
Futomaki Roll
Cucumber, Avocado, Tamago, Kani, Yellow Pickle, Yama Gobo Inside. Seaweed OUTSIDE.
Nori Roll
Sushi Rice. Seaweed OUTSIDE.
Cucumber Roll
Avocado Roll
Seaweed OUTSIDE.
Asparagus Roll
Seaweed OUTSIDE.
Asparagus Tempura Roll
Deep Fried Asparagus Inside.
Vegetable Roll
Avocado, Asparagus, Cucumber, & Gobo/Carrot Inside.
Spider Roll
Softshell crab, lettuce and cucumber. Eel sauce top
Sweet Potato Roll
Avocado Cucumber Roll
Special Rolls
Dragon Roll
Cooked. Shrimp Tempura Inside. Eel & Avocado on Top. Topped w/ Eel Sauce.
Rainbow Roll
Cucumber, Avocado, Kani Inside. Topped w/ Tuna, White Tuna & Salmon.
Double Dragon Roll
Shrimp Tempura Inside. Avocado, Spicy Tuna & Tobiko on Top. Topped w/ Eel Sauce.
Tiger Roll
Cooked Shrimp, Kani & Cucumber Inside. Avocado & Cooked Shrimp on Top.
Red Dragon Roll
Spicy Tuna Inside. Topped w/ Avocado & Red Tobiko.
Pink Lady Roll
Spicy Tuna, Tempura Flakes & Avocado Inside. Salmon on Top.
Spicy Tuna Naruto
Spicy Tuna & Avocado Inside. Wrapped w/ CUCUMBER. Ponzu Sauce.
Black Dragon Roll
Cooked. Eel & Avocado Inside. Eel, Avocado, & Tobiko on Top. Topped w/ Eel Sauce.
Dynamic Roll
Jumbo Roll. Shrimp Tempura, Kani, Avocado & Lettuce Inside. Spicy Tuna & Cooked Scallop Mix on Top. Topped w/ Tempura Flakes, Garlic, Spicy Mayo & Eel Sauce.
Crazy Roll
Salmon, Asparagus, & Cream Cheese Inside. Tuna & Avocado on Top.
Green Dragon Roll
Spicy Yellowtail Inside. Avocado & Wasabi Tobiko on Top.
Crunchy Roll
Whole Roll Deep Fried. White Tuna, Avocado & Kani Inside.
Fireball Roll
Kani, Cucumber & Avocado Inside. Spicy Tuna on Top. Topped w/ Sriracha.
Volcano Roll
Whole Roll Deep Fried. Spicy Tuna, Avocado, & Tempura Flakes Inside.
Monster Roll
Whole Roll Deep Fried. Jumbo Roll w/ Eel, Kani, Avocado & Cream Cheese Inside. Seaweed OUTSIDE. Topped w/ Eel Sauce & Spicy Mayo.
Giant Roll
Jumbo Roll. Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail, Avocado & Cucumber Inside. Spicy Crab Salad on Top.
Double Heart Roll
Spicy Salmon Inside. Topped w/ Tuna & Salmon, Pressed in Heart Shape.
Yummy Roll
Shrimp Tempura, Kani, Cucumber, Avocado & Lettuce Inside. Topped w/ Masago & Eel Sauce.
Rock n Roll
Fried Jalapeño Cream Cheese Inside. Avocado, Spicy Tuna, Roasted Garlic & Tempura Flakes on Top. Topped w/ Eel Sauce.
Salmon Dream Roll
Spicy Salmon, Avocado & Tempura Flakes Inside. Topped w/ Salmon & Black Tobiko.
Fuji Roll
Shrimp Tempura Inside. Spicy Yellowtail on Top. Topped w/ Eel Sauce.
Twenty '19 Roll
Jumbo Roll. Shrimp Tempura, Smoked Salmon, Cucumber & Cream Cheese Inside. Spicy Crab Salad, Avocado, Toasted Garlic, & Fried Onion on Top. Topped w/ Eel Sauce & Spicy Mayo.
Jalamachi Roll
Spicy Tuna & Fried Jalapeño Cream Cheese Inside. Yellowtail, Avocado, Diced Jalapeño & Masago on Top. Topped w/ Sweet Wasabi Ponzu Sauce.
Mango Explosion Roll
Cooked Shrimp, Kani, Jalapeño Cream Cheese & Avocado Inside. Seaweed OUTSIDE. Lightly Fried. Topped w/ Spicy Mango Sauce.
Rainbow Crunch Roll
Shrimp Tempura, Spicy Yellowtail, & Jalapeño Cream Cheese Inside. Salmon, Tuna, White Fish, Yellowtail & Avocado on Top. Topped w/ Tempura Flakes & a Poke Sauce.
Bonzai Tree
Awesome Roll
Sunset Roll
Side Items
Pt. Brown Rice
Pt. Steamed Rice
Pt. Fried Rice
Pt. Sushi Rice
Pt. Lo Mein
Crispy Noodles
Moo Shu Pancake (4)
Side of Wasabi
Side of Ginger
Fortune Cookies X10
Chopsticks
Extra Duck Sauce Packets
Extra Soy Sauce Packets
Extra Mustard Packets
Side Of Fries
Pint of Sushi Ginger
Sauces
House Duck Sauce
House Hot Mustard
Hot Oil
Eel Sauce
Ponzu Sauce
Shrimp Sauce
Spicy Mayo
Sriracha Sauce
Basil Sauce
Black Bean Sauce
Brown Sauce
Spicy Brown Sauce
Curry Sauce
Fantasy Sauce
Garlic Sauce
General Sauce
Happy Sauce
Hunan Sauce
Kung Pao Sauce
Orange Sauce
Plum Sauce
Sa Cha Sauce
Sesame Sauce
Sweet & Sour Sauce
White Sauce
Egg Foo Young Gravy
Dumpling Sauce
Ginger Salad Dressing
Tempura Sauce
Ranch Dressing
Pint Of Shrimp Sauce
Pint Of House Duck Sauce
Pineapple Sauce
Pint Of Ginger Dressing
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Located next to Harris teeter in Cureton Shopping Center. Come on in and enjoy!
