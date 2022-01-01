Restaurant header imageView gallery
Chinese
Sushi & Japanese

MingFu - Waxhaw

review star

No reviews yet

8139 KENSINGTON DRIVE

WAXHAW, NC 28173

Popular Items

Lg Wonton Soup
Avocado Roll
Shrimp Chow Mein

Appetizers

Egg Roll (1)

Egg Roll (1)

$1.55

Fried Pork and veggies roll wrapped in egg noodle wrap

Spring Roll (1)

Spring Roll (1)

$1.55

Fried roll with shrimp and veggies.

Vegetable Roll (1)

$1.55

Fried roll with veggies

Dumpling

$6.95
Teriyaki Chicken (4)

Teriyaki Chicken (4)

$6.25
Beef Skewers (4)

Beef Skewers (4)

$6.75

Fried Chicken Wings (6)

$6.95
Crab Rangoon (6)

Crab Rangoon (6)

$6.95
Stuffed Lettuce w/Chicken

Stuffed Lettuce w/Chicken

$6.95

Stuffed Lettuce w/Shrimp

$7.95
Edamame

Edamame

$4.95

Boiled soy beans

Sunomono

Sunomono

$8.50

Cooked shrimp, octopus, surf clam and crab stick with shredded cucumber in vinegar dressing

Shrimp Tempura (4)

Shrimp Tempura (4)

$7.95
Sashimi Appetizer

Sashimi Appetizer

$6.95

1 each -tuna, salmon, yellowtail

Soft Shell Crab

$9.95

Deep fried soft-shell crab on rice ball with masago top with eel sauce.

Sushi 4 Pcs

$7.95

Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, tako (octopus)

Steamed Broccoli

$4.50

Soup & Salads

Sm Wonton Soup

Sm Wonton Soup

$2.50

Pork Wontons in Clear Broth

Lg Wonton Soup

$4.50

Pork Wontons in Clear Broth

Sm Egg Drop Soup

Sm Egg Drop Soup

$2.50

Egg Broth w/ Corn

Lg Egg Drop

$4.50

Egg Broth w/ Corn

Sm Wonton Egg Drop

$3.50

Egg Drop Broth w/ Pork Wontons

Lg Wonton Egg Drop

$5.50

Egg Drop Broth w/ Pork Wontons

Sm Hot & Sour Soup

Sm Hot & Sour Soup

$3.50

Spicy Broth w/ Egg, Pork, Tofu, Beansprouts, Mushrooms

Lg Hot & Sour Soup

$5.50

Spicy Broth w/ Egg, Pork, Tofu, Beansprouts, Mushrooms

Sm Miso Soup

$2.95

Soy Bean, Fish Paste w/ Seaweed, Scallions, Tofu

Lg Miso Soup

$4.95

Lg. Chicken Noodle Soup

$7.95

Lg. Vegetable Tofu Soup

$9.95

Lg. Triple Delight Soup

$12.95

Chicken, shrimp, scallop w. Snow pea, baby corn, mushroom, carrot, napa cabbage, water chestnut in clear broth

Lg. Seafood Hot & Sour Soup

$12.95

Shrimp and scallops with bamboo shoot, tofu, mushroom in egg white soup.

Wakame Salad

Wakame Salad

$4.95

Seaweed Salad

Ika Salad

$4.95

Cooked Squid Salad

Kani Su

$5.50

Crab stick, cucumber, tobiko in vinegar dressing

Spicy Tuna Avocado Salad

$10.50

Spicy tuna, avocado, tobiko, with house ponzu dressing.

Spicy Crab Salad

$5.50

Crab stick, masago, mixed in spicy mayo sauce

Fried Rice - Lo Mein - Mei Fun - Udon

Vegetable Fried Rice

$8.50

Fried Rice + Broccoli, Snowpeas, Babycorn, Water Chestnuts, Mushrooms, Carrots & Napa

Chicken Fried Rice

$9.50

Pork Fried Rice

$9.50

Shrimp Fried Rice

$10.95

Beef Fried Rice

$10.95

House Special Fried Rice

$11.95

Shrimp, Chicken & Pork Fried Rice

Curry Fried Rice

Curry Fried Rice

$11.95

Curry stir-fried rice w/ sliced white meat chicken & beef, peas, carrots, onion & egg

Pineapple Fried Rice

$11.95

Shrimp & White Meat Chicken w/ snow peas, baby corns, onions, peas, carrots, eggs & pineapple chunks. NO SOY SAUCE.

Plain Lo Mein

$6.50

Vegetable Lo Mein

$8.50

Lo Mein + broccoli, snow peas, water chesnuts, baby corn, napa, mushrooms & carrots

Chicken Lo Mein

Chicken Lo Mein

$8.95

Pork Lo Mein

$9.50

Shrimp Lo Mein

$10.95

Beef Lo Mein

$10.95
House Special Lo Mein

House Special Lo Mein

$11.95

Shrimp, Chicken & Pork

Vegetable Udon

$9.50

Udon + broccoli, snow peas, water chestnuts, baby corn, mushroom, carrots & napa.

Chicken Udon

$10.50
Pork Udon

Pork Udon

$10.95

Shrimp Udon

$11.95

Beef Udon

$11.95

House Special Udon

$12.50

Seafood Udon

$17.95

Vegetable Mei Fun

$8.50

Chicken Mei Fun

$9.50

Pork Mei Fun

$9.50

Shrimp Mei Fun

$10.95

Beef Mei Fun

$10.95

Singapore Mei Fun

$12.95

House Mei Fun

$11.95

Seafood Mei Fun

$16.95

Egg Foo Young

Three wok fried egg patties w/ peas, carrots, & onion. Served w/ side of gravy.

Vegetable Egg Foo Young

$10.95

Broccoli, snow peas, waterchesnuts, baby corn, mushrooms, napa & carrots.

Chicken Egg Foo Young

$12.95

Pork Egg Foo Young

$12.95

Shrimp Egg Foo Young

$13.95

Beef Egg Foo Young

$13.95

House Special Egg Foo Young

$14.95

Shrimp, chicken & pork.

Chefs Specialties

Sesame Chicken

Sesame Chicken

$13.95

Fried breaded dark meat chicken sautéed in special sweet, brown sauce w/ sesame seeds. Garnished w/ broccoli.

Sesame Beef

$15.95

Deep fried beef sautéed in special sweet, brown sauce w/ sesame seeds. Garnished w/ broccoli.

Sesame Shrimp

$15.95

Orange Chicken

$13.95

Lightly breaded & fried dark meat chicken sautéed in sweet & spicy brown sauce w/ orange zest. Garnished w/ broccoli.

Orange Beef

Orange Beef

$15.95

Lightly breaded & fried beef in sweet & spicy brown sauce w/ orange zest. Garnished w/ broccoli.

General Chicken

$13.95

Lightly breaded & fried dark meat chicken in sweet & spicy brown sauce. Garnished w/ broccoli.

General Shrimp

$15.95

Lightly breaded & fried shrimp in sweet & spicy brown sauce. Garnished w/ broccoli.

Crispy Shrimp

$15.95

Lightly breaded & fried shrimp sautéed in red chili mango sauce topped w/ honey glazed walnuts. Garnished w/ broccoli.

Fantasy Chicken

$13.95

Breaded & fried white meat chicken in special mayo sauce topped w/ honey glazed walnuts.

Fantasy Shrimp

$15.95

Lightly breaded & fried jumbo shrimp in special mayo sauce topped w/ honey glazed walnuts. Garnished w/ broccoli.

Shrimp & Scallop

$16.95

Jumbo shrimp & scallops w/ snow peas, mushrooms, and water chestnuts in brown sauce. Served sizzling dine-in.

Chicken & Shrimp Supreme

$15.95

Sliced white meat chicken & jumbo shrimp sautéed in white sauce w/ snow peas, red bell peppers, and water chestnuts.

Asparagus Twin Delight

Asparagus Twin Delight

$15.95

Jumbo shrimp & sliced white meat chicken w/ asparagus, carrots & mushrooms sautéed in spicy brown sauce.

MingFu Special

$17.95

Jumbo scallops, chicken & jumbo shrimp w/ mixed vegetables in sa-cha sauce. Served sizzling in foil swan dine-in.

Crispy Duck

$18.95Out of stock

Lightly breaded and fried marinated boneless crispy duck on a bed of stir-fried vegetables in brown sauce.

Dragon & Phoenix

$16.95

Twin plates of Fantasy Shrimp & General Chicken. Garnished w/ broccoli & Honey glazed walnuts.

Special Trio

Special Trio

$15.95

Jumbo shrimp, sliced white meat chicken & beef w/ broccoli in spicy brown sauce.

Pineapple Chicken

$13.95

Lightly breaded and fried white meat chicken w/ pineapple chunks, broccoli, snow peas, napa cabbage, baby corn & red bell peppers in sweet & tangy pineapple sauce.

Pineapple Shrimp

$15.95

Lightly breaded and fried jumbo shrimp w/ pineapple chunks, broccoli, snow peas, napa cabbage, baby corn & red bell peppers in sweet & tangy pineapple sauce.

Four Happiness

$16.95

Roasted pork, jumbo shrimp, sliced white meat chicken, and beef in brown sauce w/ assorted vegetables.

House Chow Mein

$14.95

Chicken Entrees

Chicken Broccoli

Chicken Broccoli

$12.95

Hunan Chicken

$12.95

Sa Cha Chicken

$12.95

Chicken Garlic Sauce

$12.95

Chicken Mixed Vegetable

$12.95

Moo Shu Chicken

$12.95
Sweet & Sour Chicken

Sweet & Sour Chicken

$12.95

Chicken Eggplant

$12.95
Kung Pao Chicken

Kung Pao Chicken

$12.95

Flower Chicken

$12.95

Moo Goo Gai Pan

$12.95

Happy Chicken

$12.95

Basil Chicken

$12.95

Chicken Steamer

$12.95

Mongolian Chicken

$12.95
Chicken Cashew Nut

Chicken Cashew Nut

$12.95

Chicken Mushroom

$12.95

Chicken Chow Mein

$12.95

Pork Entrees

Pork Broccoli

$12.95

Hunan Pork

$12.95

Sa Cha Pork

$12.95

Pork Garlic Sauce

$12.95

Pork Mixed Vegetable

$12.95

Moo Shu Pork

$12.95

Pork Eggplant

$12.95Out of stock

Kung Pao Pork

$12.95

Flower Pork

$12.95

Moo Goo Pork

$12.95

Happy Pork

$12.95

Basil Pork

$12.95

Pork Steamer

$12.95

Mongolian Pork

$12.95

Pork Cashew Nut

$12.95

Pork Mushroom

$12.95

Pork Chow Mein

$12.95

Beef Entrees

Beef Broccoli

$13.95

Hunan Beef

$13.95

Sa Cha Beef

$13.95

Beef Garlic Sauce

$13.95

Beef Mixed Vegetable

$13.95

Moo Shu Beef

$13.95

Beef Eggplant

$13.95

Kung Pao Beef

$13.95

Flower Beef

$13.95

Moo Goo Beef

$13.95

Happy Beef

$13.95

Basil Beef

$13.95

Beef Steamer

$13.95
Mongolian Beef

Mongolian Beef

$13.95

Beef Cashew Nut

$13.95

Pepper Steak w. Onion

$13.95

Beef Mushroom

$13.95

Beef Chow Mein

$13.95

Shrimp Entrees

Shrimp Broccoli

$13.95

Hunan Shrimp

$13.95

Sa Cha Shrimp

$13.95

Shrimp Garlic Sauce

$13.95

Shrimp Mix Vegetable

$13.95

Moo Shu Shrimp

$13.95

Sweet & Sour Shrimp

$13.95
Shrimp Eggplant

Shrimp Eggplant

$13.95

Kung Pao Shrimp

$13.95

Flower Shrimp

$13.95

Moo Goo Shrimp

$13.95

Happy Shrimp

$13.95

Shrimp Cashew Nut

$13.95

Basil Shrimp

$13.95

Shrimp Steamer

$13.95

Mongolian Shrimp

$13.95

Shrimp & Lobster Sauce

$13.95

Shrimp Mushroom

$13.95

Shrimp Chow Mein

$13.95

Scallop Entrees

Scallop Broccoli

$16.95

Hunan Scallop

$16.95

Sa Cha Scallop

$16.95

Scallop Garlic Sauce

$16.95

Scallop Mix Vegetable

$16.95

Moo Shu Scallop

$16.95

Kung Pao Scallop

$16.95

Scallop Eggplant

$16.95Out of stock

Flower Scallop

$16.95

Moo Goo Scallop

$16.95

Happy Scallop

$16.95

Basil Scallop

$16.95

Scallop Steamer

$16.95

Mongolian Scallop

$16.95

Scallop Cashew Nut

$16.95

SCALLOP CHOW MEIN

$16.95

Vegetarian Entrees

Steamed Mixed Vegetable

$10.95

Steamed vegetables w/ sauce on the side. Broccoli, snow peas, water chesnuts, mushrooms, napa, baby corn, & carrots.

Sautéed Broccoli - Brown sauce

$10.95

Sauteed broccoli in WHITE sauce

Broccoli w. Garlic Sauce

$10.95

Sauteed broccoli in spicy garlic sauce

Veggie Trio

Veggie Trio

$11.95

Snowpeas, broccoli & asparagus in brown sauce.

Ma Po Tofu

$10.95

Steamed squared tofu w/ peas and carrots in a thick, spicy brown Ma Po sauce

Sesame Tofu

$12.95

Deep fried squared tofu in special sweet brown sauce. Topped w/ sesame seeds & garnished w/ broccoli.

Tofu w. Mixed Vegetables

$12.95

Fried tofu w/ mixed vegetables in brown sauce

Eggplant in Garlic Sauce

$10.95

Sauteed eggplant in spicy garlic sauce w/ scallions

Moo Shu Vegetable

$10.95

Mixed vegetables w/ sliced cabbages, mushrooms & eggs stir-fried w/ hoisin sauce. Served w/ moo shu pancakes.

Sauteed Mixed Vegetables

$10.95

Sauteed broccoli, snow peas, carrots, baby corn, waterchesnuts, mushroom, & napa in brown sauce.

General Tofu

$12.95

Veggie Chow Mein

$10.95

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Wing (3)

$6.95

Kids Chicken Sticks (2)

$6.95

Kids Beef Sticks (2)

$6.95

Kids Chicken Fingers (6)

$6.95

Sushi Entrees

Sushi Regular

$18.00

6 pcs. assorted sushi (chef's choice) + California roll.

Sushi Deluxe

$26.00

10 pcs. assorted sushi (Chef's choice) + California roll.

Sashimi Platter

$26.00

12 pcs. assorted sashimi (Chef's choice) w/ ball of sushi rice.

Chirashi

$22.00

Assorted sashimi over bed of sushi rice.

Unagi Don

$20.00

Broiled eel over a bed of sushi rice.

Sake Don

Sake Don

$20.00

Salmon sashimi over a bed of sushi rice.

Tekka Don

$20.00

Tuna sashimi over a bed of sushi rice.

Veggie Roll Combo

$12.00

Avocado roll, Cucumber roll & Asparagus roll.

California Maki Dinner

$16.00

3 california rolls

Tekka Maki Dinner

$14.00

3 tuna rolls.

Maki Combo

$15.00

Tuna roll, California roll, Salmon roll.

Crunch Roll Combo

$21.00

Deep fried soft-shell crab roll, shrimp tempura roll & asparagus tempura roll.

Tuna All Around

$24.00

4 pcs. tuna sashimi, 4 pcs. tuna sushi, & 1 tuna roll.

Salmon All Around

$24.00

4 pcs. salmon sashimi, 4 pcs. of salmon sushi & 1 salmon roll.

Super California

$18.00

California roll, Spicy California roll, & California Tempura roll.

Sushi for Two

$48.00

10 pcs. of assorted sushi (Chef's choice), california roll, Boston roll, & dragon roll.

Sushi and Sashimi Combo

$28.00

5 pcs. assorted sushi (Chef's choice), 5 pcs. of assorted sashimi (Chef's choice) + California roll.

Super Nigiri

$28.00

14pcs assorted nigiri sushi.

Sushi & Sashimi

2 pcs. per order

Maguro (Tuna)

$4.95

Sake (Salmon)

$4.95

White Tuna (Escolar)

$4.95

Smoked Salmon

$4.50

Hamachi (Yellowtail)

$4.95

Saba (Makarel)

$3.95

Inari (Tofu Skin)

$2.95

Tamago (Egg)

$2.95

Kani (Crabstick)

$3.95

Ebi (Shrimp)

$4.50

Tako (Octopus)

$3.95

Unagi (Cooked Eel)

$4.95

Tai (Red Snapper)

$4.50

Maki Rolls

Fresh & Cooked Maki. 6-8 Pieces.

Salmon Roll

$5.50

Seaweed OUTSIDE.

Spicy Salmon Roll

$5.95

Salmon Mixture w/ Masago, Spicy Mayo, Sriracha & Tempura Flakes.

Salmon Avocado Roll

$5.95

Salmon Cucumber Roll

$5.95

White Tuna Roll

$5.50

Yellowtail Roll

$5.50

Yellowtail W\ Scallion

$5.50

Spicy Yellowtail Roll

$5.95

Yellowtail Mixture w/ Spicy Mayo, Sriracha, Green Onion

Tuna Roll

$5.50

Seaweed OUTSIDE.

Spicy Tuna Roll

$5.95

Tuna Mixture w/ Sriracha, Green Onion & Tempura Flakes.

Tuna Avocado

$5.95

Tuna Cucumber

$5.95

Alaska Roll

$6.50

Salmon, Avocado & Cucumber

Philadelphia Roll

$6.50

Smoked Salmon, Cream Cheese & Cucumber

Bagel Roll

$5.95

Salmon & Cream Cheese

Kani Roll

$5.50

Crab Stick. Seaweed OUTSIDE.

California Roll

California Roll

$5.95

Crab Stick & Avocado

Spicy California Roll

$6.50

Crab Stick & Avocado Inside. Spicy Mayo on top.

California Tempura Roll

$6.50

Crabstick & Avocado. Whole roll DEEP FRIED. Spicy Mayo on side.

Spicy Crab Salad Roll

$5.95

Shredded Crabstick Mixture w/ Masago, Spicy Mayo & Sriracha.

Salmon Skin Roll

$5.95

Deep Fried Salmon Skin w/ Cucumber. Topped w/ Eel Sauce.

Eel Roll

$5.50

Eel Avocado Roll

$5.95

Cooked Eel & Avocado. Topped w/ Eel Sauce.

Eel Cucumber Roll

$5.95

Cooked Eel & Cucumber. Eel Sauce on Top.

Shrimp Avocado Roll

$5.95

Cooked Shrimp & Avocado.

Shrimp Cream Cheese Roll

$5.95

Cooked Shrimp & Cream Cheese.

Shrimp Tempura Roll

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$8.50

Tempura Fried Shrimp w/ Lettuce, Cucumber, & Avocado Inside.

Boston Roll

$6.50

Cooked Shrimp, Cucumber & Lettuce Inside. Mayo on Top.

Futomaki Roll

$6.95

Cucumber, Avocado, Tamago, Kani, Yellow Pickle, Yama Gobo Inside. Seaweed OUTSIDE.

Nori Roll

$3.50

Sushi Rice. Seaweed OUTSIDE.

Cucumber Roll

$3.95

Avocado Roll

$4.95

Seaweed OUTSIDE.

Asparagus Roll

$4.50

Seaweed OUTSIDE.

Asparagus Tempura Roll

$4.95

Deep Fried Asparagus Inside.

Vegetable Roll

$4.95

Avocado, Asparagus, Cucumber, & Gobo/Carrot Inside.

Spider Roll

$9.95

Softshell crab, lettuce and cucumber. Eel sauce top

Sweet Potato Roll

$4.50

Avocado Cucumber Roll

$4.95

Special Rolls

6-10 Pieces.

Dragon Roll

$12.95

Cooked. Shrimp Tempura Inside. Eel & Avocado on Top. Topped w/ Eel Sauce.

Rainbow Roll

$13.95

Cucumber, Avocado, Kani Inside. Topped w/ Tuna, White Tuna & Salmon.

Double Dragon Roll

Double Dragon Roll

$13.95

Shrimp Tempura Inside. Avocado, Spicy Tuna & Tobiko on Top. Topped w/ Eel Sauce.

Tiger Roll

$12.95

Cooked Shrimp, Kani & Cucumber Inside. Avocado & Cooked Shrimp on Top.

Red Dragon Roll

Red Dragon Roll

$10.95

Spicy Tuna Inside. Topped w/ Avocado & Red Tobiko.

Pink Lady Roll

Pink Lady Roll

$12.95

Spicy Tuna, Tempura Flakes & Avocado Inside. Salmon on Top.

Spicy Tuna Naruto

Spicy Tuna Naruto

$13.95

Spicy Tuna & Avocado Inside. Wrapped w/ CUCUMBER. Ponzu Sauce.

Black Dragon Roll

$13.95

Cooked. Eel & Avocado Inside. Eel, Avocado, & Tobiko on Top. Topped w/ Eel Sauce.

Dynamic Roll

$15.95

Jumbo Roll. Shrimp Tempura, Kani, Avocado & Lettuce Inside. Spicy Tuna & Cooked Scallop Mix on Top. Topped w/ Tempura Flakes, Garlic, Spicy Mayo & Eel Sauce.

Crazy Roll

$13.95

Salmon, Asparagus, & Cream Cheese Inside. Tuna & Avocado on Top.

Green Dragon Roll

$12.95

Spicy Yellowtail Inside. Avocado & Wasabi Tobiko on Top.

Crunchy Roll

$10.95

Whole Roll Deep Fried. White Tuna, Avocado & Kani Inside.

Fireball Roll

$11.95

Kani, Cucumber & Avocado Inside. Spicy Tuna on Top. Topped w/ Sriracha.

Volcano Roll

$10.95

Whole Roll Deep Fried. Spicy Tuna, Avocado, & Tempura Flakes Inside.

Monster Roll

Monster Roll

$13.95

Whole Roll Deep Fried. Jumbo Roll w/ Eel, Kani, Avocado & Cream Cheese Inside. Seaweed OUTSIDE. Topped w/ Eel Sauce & Spicy Mayo.

Giant Roll

$16.95

Jumbo Roll. Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail, Avocado & Cucumber Inside. Spicy Crab Salad on Top.

Double Heart Roll

$13.95

Spicy Salmon Inside. Topped w/ Tuna & Salmon, Pressed in Heart Shape.

Yummy Roll

$10.95

Shrimp Tempura, Kani, Cucumber, Avocado & Lettuce Inside. Topped w/ Masago & Eel Sauce.

Rock n Roll

$13.95

Fried Jalapeño Cream Cheese Inside. Avocado, Spicy Tuna, Roasted Garlic & Tempura Flakes on Top. Topped w/ Eel Sauce.

Salmon Dream Roll

$13.95

Spicy Salmon, Avocado & Tempura Flakes Inside. Topped w/ Salmon & Black Tobiko.

Fuji Roll

Fuji Roll

$11.95

Shrimp Tempura Inside. Spicy Yellowtail on Top. Topped w/ Eel Sauce.

Twenty '19 Roll

$15.95

Jumbo Roll. Shrimp Tempura, Smoked Salmon, Cucumber & Cream Cheese Inside. Spicy Crab Salad, Avocado, Toasted Garlic, & Fried Onion on Top. Topped w/ Eel Sauce & Spicy Mayo.

Jalamachi Roll

$14.95

Spicy Tuna & Fried Jalapeño Cream Cheese Inside. Yellowtail, Avocado, Diced Jalapeño & Masago on Top. Topped w/ Sweet Wasabi Ponzu Sauce.

Mango Explosion Roll

Mango Explosion Roll

$13.95

Cooked Shrimp, Kani, Jalapeño Cream Cheese & Avocado Inside. Seaweed OUTSIDE. Lightly Fried. Topped w/ Spicy Mango Sauce.

Rainbow Crunch Roll

Rainbow Crunch Roll

$16.95

Shrimp Tempura, Spicy Yellowtail, & Jalapeño Cream Cheese Inside. Salmon, Tuna, White Fish, Yellowtail & Avocado on Top. Topped w/ Tempura Flakes & a Poke Sauce.

Bonzai Tree

$13.95

Awesome Roll

$13.95

Sunset Roll

$13.95

Side Items

Pt. Brown Rice

$1.75

Pt. Steamed Rice

$1.50

Pt. Fried Rice

$3.00

Pt. Sushi Rice

$2.00

Pt. Lo Mein

$4.50

Crispy Noodles

$0.35

Moo Shu Pancake (4)

$1.00

Side of Wasabi

$0.25

Side of Ginger

$0.35

Fortune Cookies X10

$1.00

Chopsticks

Extra Duck Sauce Packets

Extra Soy Sauce Packets

Extra Mustard Packets

Side Of Fries

$4.00

Pint of Sushi Ginger

$5.00

Sauces

House Duck Sauce

House Hot Mustard

Hot Oil

Eel Sauce

$0.30

Ponzu Sauce

$0.25

Shrimp Sauce

$0.50

Spicy Mayo

$0.25

Sriracha Sauce

$0.30

Basil Sauce

$1.00

Black Bean Sauce

$1.00

Brown Sauce

$1.00

Spicy Brown Sauce

$1.00

Curry Sauce

$1.00

Fantasy Sauce

$1.00

Garlic Sauce

$1.00

General Sauce

$1.50

Happy Sauce

$1.00

Hunan Sauce

$1.00

Kung Pao Sauce

$1.00

Orange Sauce

$1.50

Plum Sauce

$0.50

Sa Cha Sauce

$1.00

Sesame Sauce

$1.50

Sweet & Sour Sauce

$1.00

White Sauce

$1.00

Egg Foo Young Gravy

$1.00

Dumpling Sauce

$0.30

Ginger Salad Dressing

$0.50

Tempura Sauce

$0.30

Ranch Dressing

$0.50

Pint Of Shrimp Sauce

$5.00

Pint Of House Duck Sauce

$3.00

Pineapple Sauce

$1.00

Pint Of Ginger Dressing

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Located next to Harris teeter in Cureton Shopping Center. Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

8139 KENSINGTON DRIVE, WAXHAW, NC 28173

Directions

Gallery
MingFu image
MingFu image
MingFu image

Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in WAXHAW

Map
