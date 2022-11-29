Korean
Sushi & Japanese
Barbeque
MinGa Restaurant
2,444 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 2:31 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 2:31 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 2:31 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 2:31 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 2:31 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 2:31 pm - 9:00 pm
MinGa is a Korean Restaurant that has been proudly serving the Chapel hill area and Beyond since 2010. Since day one, Our mission has been to provide high-quality Asian food for those who seek skillful cooking and an extraordinary dining experience.
1404 e franklin st, Chapel Hill, NC 27514
