Korean
Sushi & Japanese
Barbeque

MinGa Restaurant

2,444 Reviews

$$

1404 e franklin st

Chapel Hill, NC 27514

Order Again

Popular Items

R1. BIBIMBAP|비빔밥
N6. RAMEN|라면
A4. KOREAN ROLL|김밥

Appetizers

A1. SEAFOOD PANCAKE|해물파전

A1. SEAFOOD PANCAKE|해물파전

$15.95

Korean pancake made with scallion and an assortment of seafood

A2. KIMCHI SEAFOOD PANCAKE|김치전

A2. KIMCHI SEAFOOD PANCAKE|김치전

$16.95

Korean pancake made with kimchi (spicy cabbage), scallion, and an assortment of seafood

A3. VEGGIE PANCAKE |야채전

A3. VEGGIE PANCAKE |야채전

$15.95

Korean pancake made with scallion and vegetables

A4. KOREAN ROLL|김밥

A4. KOREAN ROLL|김밥

$9.95

Beef, variety of vegetables, egg, and seasoned rice rolled with seaweed

A5. STEAMED PORK DUMPLINGS|돼지물만두

A5. STEAMED PORK DUMPLINGS|돼지물만두

$13.95

Steamed pork dumplings (10 pieces)

A6. FRIED VEG. DUMPLINGS|야채만두구이

A6. FRIED VEG. DUMPLINGS|야채만두구이

$9.95

Fried vegetable dumplings (8 pieces)

A8. BULGOGI DUMPLINGS|불고기군만두

A8. BULGOGI DUMPLINGS|불고기군만두

$11.95

Fried marinated beef (bulgogi) and vegetable dumplings (8 pieces)

A9. VEG. EGG ROLLS|야채애그롤

A9. VEG. EGG ROLLS|야채애그롤

$6.95

Vegetable egg rolls (3 pieces)

A10. PORK EGG ROLLS|돼지애그롤

A10. PORK EGG ROLLS|돼지애그롤

$6.95

Pork and vegetable egg rolls (3 pieces)

A11. EDAMAME|에다마매

A11. EDAMAME|에다마매

$5.95

Steamed soybeans

A12. SEAWEED SALAD|시위드 샐러드

A12. SEAWEED SALAD|시위드 샐러드

$5.95
A13. DUKBOKI|떡볶이

A13. DUKBOKI|떡볶이

$13.95

Rice cakes stir-fried with fish cakes and vegetables (sweet and spicy)

A14. CHEESE RAMEN DUKBOKI|치즈라면떡볶이

A14. CHEESE RAMEN DUKBOKI|치즈라면떡볶이

$16.95

Rice cakes stir-fried with fish cakes, vegetables, ramen, and cheese on top

A15. PORK SAUSAG 순대

A15. PORK SAUSAG 순대

$15.95

Steamed pork intestines stuffed with vermicelli and pork blood

A16. SWEET & SPICY KFC (Korean Fried Chicken)|양념치킨

A16. SWEET & SPICY KFC (Korean Fried Chicken)|양념치킨

$11.95

5 wings with the perfect mix of sweet, savory, and spice

A17. GARLIC SOY KFC (Korean Fried Chicken)|간장치킨

A17. GARLIC SOY KFC (Korean Fried Chicken)|간장치킨

$11.95

5 wings with sweet soy glazed sauce

A18. TANGSUYUK| 탕수육

$18.95

A19. VEGY SPRING ROLLS

$6.95

Meat and Fish Entrées

M1. KALBI|갈비구이

M1. KALBI|갈비구이

$30.95

Grilled marinated beef short ribs with soy sauce based Korean BBQ sauce serve with steamed rice

M2. SAM GYEOP SAL|삼겹살

M2. SAM GYEOP SAL|삼겹살

$26.95

Grilled thick slices of pork belly meat served with lettuce served with Steamed rice

M3. BEEF BULGOGI| 소불고기

M3. BEEF BULGOGI| 소불고기

$25.95

Stir fried sliced beef ribeye marinated in soy sauce based Korean BBQ sauce served with steamed rice

M4. PORK BULGOGI|돼지불고기

M4. PORK BULGOGI|돼지불고기

$23.95

Stir fried thin sliced pork marinated in spicy Korean BBQ sauce served with steamed rice

M5. CHICKEN BULGOGI|닭불고기

M5. CHICKEN BULGOGI|닭불고기

$23.95

Charcoal-grilled marinated chicken thighs with our special hot sauce. Comes with white rice.

M6. TONKATSU|돈까스

M6. TONKATSU|돈까스

$16.50

Panko breaded tender pork loin with Korean Tonkatsu sauce. Comes with white rice and cabbage salad.

M7. MACKEREL KUI|고등어구이

M7. MACKEREL KUI|고등어구이

$18.95

Mackerel lightly salted and cooked on open fire. Comes with white rice.

M8. BEEF BULGOGI BOX|불고기박스

M8. BEEF BULGOGI BOX|불고기박스

$27.95

Charcoal grilled thinly sliced marinated sirloin beef served with 3 pcs Korean rolls, 2 pcs fried dumplings and ginger salad.

M9. CHICKEN BULGOGI BOX|치킨박스

M9. CHICKEN BULGOGI BOX|치킨박스

$25.95

Charcoal-grilled thinly sliced marinated spicy chicken thigh served with 3 pcs Korean rolls, 2 pcs fried dumplings, and ginger salad.

M10. PORK BULGOGI BOX|제육박스

M10. PORK BULGOGI BOX|제육박스

$25.95Out of stock

Charcoal grilled thinly sliced marinated spicy pork served with 3 pcs Korean rolls, 2 pcs fried dumplings and ginger salad

M11. KALBI BOX|갈비박스

M11. KALBI BOX|갈비박스

$32.95

Charcoal-grilled thinly sliced marinated flanken cut(Ribs are cut thin across the bones) beef short ribs served with 3 pcs Korean rolls, 2 pcs fried dumplings, and ginger salad.

Soup Entrées

S1. SEAFOOD SUNTOFU|해물순두부

S1. SEAFOOD SUNTOFU|해물순두부

$16.50

Soft tofu, variety of seafood, and vegetables in spicy broth with egg. Comes with white rice.

S2. BEEF SUNTOFU|소고기순두부

S2. BEEF SUNTOFU|소고기순두부

$16.50

Soft tofu, beef, and vegetables in spicy broth with egg. Comes with white rice.

S3. KIMCHI JJIGAE|김치찌개

S3. KIMCHI JJIGAE|김치찌개

$14.95

Kimchi, pork, tofu, and vegetables in spicy broth. Comes with white rice.

S4. DENJANG JJIGAE|된장찌개

S4. DENJANG JJIGAE|된장찌개

$14.95

Seafood, tofu, and vegetables in soybean paste broth. Comes with white rice.

S5. GOM TANG|곰탕

S5. GOM TANG|곰탕

$16.50

Beef bone soup with sliced radish, onion, beef meat, and vermicelli

S6. DUKMANDU GUK|떡만두국

S6. DUKMANDU GUK|떡만두국

$16.50

Beef dumpling and rice cake soup with egg and dried seaweed on top

S7. BUDAE JJIGAE|부대찌개

S7. BUDAE JJIGAE|부대찌개

$18.95

Spam, sausage, beans, kimchi, vegetables, tofu, and cheese cooked in spicy broth

S8. BEEF JJIGAE|불고기뚝배기

S8. BEEF JJIGAE|불고기뚝배기

$22.95

Marinated beef (bulgogi), vegetables, vermicelli, and egg in spicy beef broth

Noodle Entrées

N1. JAPCHAE|잡채

N1. JAPCHAE|잡채

$14.95

Stir-fried potato vermicelli with vegetables and beef in a rich soy-based sauce. Comes with white rice.

N2. TOFU JAPCHAE|두부잡채

N2. TOFU JAPCHAE|두부잡채

$14.95

Stir-fried potato vermicelli with vegetables and tofu in a rich soy-based sauce. Comes with white rice.

N3. RAMEN JAPCHAE|여보잡채

N3. RAMEN JAPCHAE|여보잡채

$16.50

Stir-fried ramen noodles with vegetables and beef in spicy sauce

N4. UDON|우동

N4. UDON|우동

$14.95

Udon noodles with assorted seafood, beef, and vegetables in soy broth

N5. SHRIMP TEMPURA UDON|새우뎀푸라우동

N5. SHRIMP TEMPURA UDON|새우뎀푸라우동

$16.95

Udon noodles with vegetables in soy broth served with shrimp tempura on the side

N6. RAMEN|라면

N6. RAMEN|라면

$11.95

Spicy ramen noodle soup with vegetables and egg in vegetable broth

N7. CHAMPONG|짬뽕

N7. CHAMPONG|짬뽕

$15.95

Thick noodles with beef, variety of seafood, and vegetables in spicy soup

N8. ZAZANGMYUN|짜장면

N8. ZAZANGMYUN|짜장면

$14.95

Thick noodles with pork and vegetables in sweet black soybean paste sauce

N9. MUL NENGMYUN|물냉면

N9. MUL NENGMYUN|물냉면

$15.95

Buckwheat vermicelli noodles, beef, and pickled radish in cold beef broth (Served cold)

N10. BIBIM NENGMYUN|비빔냉면

N10. BIBIM NENGMYUN|비빔냉면

$15.95

Buckwheat vermicelli noodles, beef, and pickled radish topped with cold spicy sauce (Served cold)

Bokeum (Stir-Fries)

F1. SQUID BOKUM|오징어볶음

F1. SQUID BOKUM|오징어볶음

$19.95

Squid, mushrooms, and vegetables stir-fried with spicy sauce. Comes with white rice.

F2. OSAM BOKUM|오삼불고기

F2. OSAM BOKUM|오삼불고기

$23.95

Squid, pork belly, and vegetables stir fried with spicy sauce. Comes with white rice.

Hot Pot for Two

H1. SEAFOOD JEONGOL|해물전골

H1. SEAFOOD JEONGOL|해물전골

$39.95

Blue crab, variety of seafood, tofu, enoki, and vegetables cooked in spicy broth

H2. GAMJA TANG|감자탕

H2. GAMJA TANG|감자탕

$39.95

A thick soup made of pig backbones, potato, green onions, crushed perilla seeds, onions, and enoki mushrooms. A spicy dish with a deep and robust flavor

H3. BUDAE JEONGOL|부대전골

H3. BUDAE JEONGOL|부대전골

$39.95

Spam, sausage, bean, kimchi, enoki mushrooms, vegetables, tofu, ramyun, and cheese cooked in spicy broth

Rice Entrées

R1. BIBIMBAP|비빔밥

R1. BIBIMBAP|비빔밥

$13.95

Assortment of lightly sautéed vegetables, fried egg, and choice of beef, spicy chicken, spicy pork, or tofu in a bowl. Spicy pepper paste sauce on the side (or soy sauce is available. Ask server).

R2. STONE POT BIBIMBAP|돌솥비빔밥

R2. STONE POT BIBIMBAP|돌솥비빔밥

$15.95

Assortment of lightly sautéed vegetables, fried egg, and choice of beef, spicy chicken, spicy pork, or tofu in a sizzling hot stone bowl (Rice gets crunchy). Spicy pepper paste sauce on the side (or soy sauce is available. Ask server).

R3. SEAFOOD STONE POT BIBIMBAP|해물돌솥비빔밥

R3. SEAFOOD STONE POT BIBIMBAP|해물돌솥비빔밥

$17.95

Assortment of lightly salted vegetables, egg, and variety of seafood in a sizzling hot stone bowl (Rice gets crunchy). Spicy pepper paste sauce on the side.

R4. BEEF FRIED RICE|쇠고기볶음밥

R4. BEEF FRIED RICE|쇠고기볶음밥

$15.95

Fried rice with beef, vegetables, and fried egg on top.

R5. KIMCHI FRIED RICE|김치볶음밥

R5. KIMCHI FRIED RICE|김치볶음밥

$15.95

Fried rice with kimchi and vegetables, and a fried egg on top.

R6. BABY SHRIMP FRIED RICE|새우볶음밥

R6. BABY SHRIMP FRIED RICE|새우볶음밥

$15.95

Fried rice with baby shrimp, vegetables, and a fried egg on top.

R7. CHICKEN FRIED RICE| 닭고기 볶음밥

$15.95

KIMCHI

KIMCHI|김치 16oz

KIMCHI|김치 16oz

$7.00

Small Container 16oz

KIMCHI|김치 32oz

KIMCHI|김치 32oz

$10.00

Large Container 32oz

EXTRA RICE

Extra White Rice (흰쌀밥추가)

$1.95

EXTRA SIDE DISHES

Small side dishes

$3.00

Large side dishes

$5.00

Ginger salad

$3.00

Desserts

MOCHI ICE CREAM|모찌아이스크림

MOCHI ICE CREAM|모찌아이스크림

$4.00

Choice of strawberry, mango, green tea, or red bean

HOTTEOK|호떡

HOTTEOK|호떡

$8.00

Hotteok is a type of filled Korean pancake brown sugar, honey, peanuts, and cinnamon

TIRAMISU|티라미슈

TIRAMISU|티라미슈

$6.50

Soda

Coke

Coke

$3.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$3.00
Sprite

Sprite

$3.00
Dr. Pepper

Dr. Pepper

$3.00
Milkis

Milkis

$3.50

Milk flavor carbonated Korean drink

Milkis Strawberry

$3.50

Water

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.50
Perrier

Perrier

$3.50
S. Pellegrino

S. Pellegrino

$3.50

Iced Tea

Iced Tea (Sweetened Lemon)

$3.50

Iced Tea (Unsweetened)

$3.50

Yuzu Tea (Cold)

$5.50

Iced Tea (Sweetened)

$3.50

Lemonade / Juice

Lemonade

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Apple Juice

$3.50

Bubble Tea

Matcha Green Tea Latte Bubble Tea

Matcha Green Tea Latte Bubble Tea

$6.50
Taro Bubble Tea

Taro Bubble Tea

$6.50
Brown Sugar Bubble Tea

Brown Sugar Bubble Tea

$6.50

Draft

SAPPORO

$7.00

KIRIN

$7.00

HOPPYUM IPA

$7.00

OLDE HICKORY HEFF-WEIZEN WHEAT ALE

$6.50

LAGUNITAS IPA

$6.50Out of stock

MICHELOB ULTRA

$5.50

HOPTASTIC JUICY IPA

$6.50

COPPERLINE

$6.50

Pitcher of Draft Beer

$26.00

Bottle

O’DOUL’S (0.4%) 12oz

$5.00

ASAHI, Japan 12oz

$5.00

KIRIN, Japan 22oz

$9.00Out of stock

SAPPORO, Japan 22oz

$9.00Out of stock

OB LAGER, Korea 22oz

$9.00

ASAHI, Japan 21oz

$9.00

SAPPORO, Japan 12oz

$5.00Out of stock

OB lager, 12oz

$5.00

RED

Sutter Home - Merlot

$6.00

Blackstone - Merlot

$7.00

Trinity Oaks - Cab. Sauvignon

$7.00

Septima - Malbec

$6.00

Takara - Plum Wine

$6.00

Sutter Home - Merlot - BTL

$22.00

Blackstone - Merlot - BTL

$26.00

Trinity Oaks - Cab. Sauvignon - BTL

$26.00

Septima - Malbec - BTL

$22.00

Takara - Plum Wine - BTL

$22.00

WHITE

Hogue - Riesling

$6.00

Estancia - Pinot Grigio

$7.00

Robert Mondavi - Chardonnay

$7.00

Woodbridge - Chardonnay

$7.00

Hogue - Riesling - BTL

$22.00

Estancia - Pinot Grigio - BTL

$26.00

Robert Mondavi - Chardonnay - BTL

$26.00

Woodbridge - Chardonnay - BTL

$26.00

KOREAN

MAKGEOLLI (6%)

$16.00

ICING GRAPE FRUIT (4%)

$14.00

ICING WHITE GRAPE (4%)

$14.00

BEKSEJU (13%)

$17.00

50 SEJU (16%)

$15.00

BANHARI (16%)

$15.00

BOKBUNJA (10%)

$20.00

MAESIL (10%)

$20.00

SOJU

$17.00

SAKE

HOT SAKE: SHO CHIKU BAI - SMALL

$7.00

COLD SAKE: HAKUTSURU (FILTERED)

$12.00Out of stock

COLD NIGORI (UNFILTERED) - SMALL

$15.00Out of stock

HOT SAKE: SHO CHIKU BAI - LARGE

$12.00

COLD NIGORI (UNFILTERED) - LARGE

$20.00

PREMIUM GINJO SAKE

$13.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 2:31 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 2:31 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 2:31 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 2:31 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 2:31 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 2:31 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

MinGa is a Korean Restaurant that has been proudly serving the Chapel hill area and Beyond since 2010. Since day one, Our mission has been to provide high-quality Asian food for those who seek skillful cooking and an extraordinary dining experience.

Website

Location

1404 e franklin st, Chapel Hill, NC 27514

Directions

Gallery
MinGa Restaurant image
MinGa Restaurant image
MinGa Restaurant image
MinGa Restaurant image

