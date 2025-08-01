This restaurant does not have any images
Mingala
39055 Cedar Blvd #108
Newark, CA 94560
Food
Appetizers & Soups
A1. Burmese Tea Leaf Salad (Vegetarian)
Fermented Tea Leaf, Fried Lentils, Peanuts, Chili, Tomatoes, Cabbage, Sesame Seeds$13.99
A2. Green Papaya Salad (Contains Fish Sauce)
Shrimp, Papaya, Cashew Nuts, Kaffir Lime Leaf, Peanuts, Tomatoes$13.99
A3. Satay Tofu Salad (Vegetarian)
Fried Tofu, Cucumber, Bean sprout, Jicama, Peanut Sauce$13.99
A4. Gado-Gado Salad (Vegetarian)
Jicama, Tofu, Crunchy Vegetable Cake, Peanut Sauce, Bean Sprouts, Cucumber, Egg$13.99
A5. Roti Pratha (Vegetarian
Multi-Layered Hand-Spun Indian Bread, Curry Sauce$5.99
A6. Satay Chicken Cutlet
Satay Seasoning, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Peanut Sauce$11.99
A7. Malaysian Chicken Wings
House Spices Marinade$12.99
A8. Samosa - 7 Pcs (Vegetarian)
Meshed Potatoes, Burmese Spices$11.99
A9. Mohinga Soup (Fish Soup)
Fish Soup, Ginger, Onions, Burmese Spices$8.99
A10. Ohn Noh Soup (Vegetarian, Coconut Milk based soup)
Lentils, Coconut Milk, Shallot, Onions, Lemon Grass, Ginger$8.99
A11. Tom Yum Soup
Hot & Sour Soup, String Beans, Baby Corn, Onion, Lemon Grass, Tomatoes, Carrots, Cabbage, Broccoli
A12. Galangal & Kaffir Lime Soup
Coconut Milk, Galangal, Kaffir Lime Leaf, Tomatoes, Carrots, Onions, Baby Corn, String Beans, Cabbage, Broccoli
A13. Bak Kut Teh
Natural Herbs, Pork Ribs, Pork Belly, Tofu, Black Tea Leaf, Dried Mushroom$20.99
A14. Vegetarian Spring Rolls
Assorted Vegetables$11.99
A15. Chicken Murtabak
Chicken Rendang, Paratha, Curry Sauce$10.99
A16. Curry Sauce$5.99
A17. Peanuts Sauce$5.99
A18. Banana Samosa- 12 PCS (Vegetarian)
Banana$9.99
Noodle Dishes (Soup Based)
N1. Ha Mee (Shrimp Noodle)
Shrimp Broth, Yellow Noodle, Vermicelli, Bean sprouts, Fried Shallots, Belachan Chili Sauce+ Egg+ Kang Kung
N2. Curry Laksa Mee
Curry-Based Soup, Coconut Milk, Curry Leaf, Okra, Egg Plants, Potatoes, Mint, Yellow Noodle, Vermicelli, Tomatoes, Lemon Grass, Shallots, Bean Sprouts, Tofu Puff, String Beans, Lemon
N3. Tom Yum Bee Hoon
Hot & Sour Soup, Vermicelli, Tomatoes, Carrots,String Beans, Baby Corn, Broccoli, Cabbage
N4. Mohinga
Fish-Based Soup, Vermicelli, Garlic, Ginger, Lemon Grass, Onions, Egg, Fresh Vegetable Garnish, Chinese Donuts, Bean Cracker$14.99
N5. Ohn Noh Kaut Swell
Coconut Milk-Based Soup, Yellow Noodle, Onions, Ginger, Curry Chicken, Chinese Donut, Garlic, Egg, Fresh Vegetable Garnish, Fried Noodle Skin
Noodle Dishes (Wok-Fired)
N11. Chow Kuey Teow
Flat Rice Noodle, Bean Sprouts, Eggs, Chives
N12. Chow Bee Hoon
Vermicelli, Bean Sprouts, Eggs, Chives
N13. Chow Yin Yang
Yellow Noodle, Vermicelli, Bean Sprouts, Eggs, Chives
N14. Chow Mein
Yellow Noodle, Bean Sprouts, Eggs, Chives
N15. Mee Goreng
Yellow Noodle, Tofu, Onion, Bell Peppers, Bean Sprouts, Eggs, Potato, Tomato, Choy Sum
N16. Pad Thai
Rice Noodle, Bean Sprouts, Eggs, Lemon, Peanuts
N17. Singapore Bee Hoon
Rice Vermicelli, Onions, Bell Peppers, Bean Sprouts
N18. Hokkien Mee
Thick Yellow Noodle, Caramel Dark Soy Sauce, Choy Sum, Fried Shallots
N19. Hokkien Bee Hoon
Rice Vermicelli, Caramel Dark Soy Sauce, Choy Sum, Fried Shallots
N20. Huat Dan Ho
Flat Rice Noodle or Rice Vermicelli, Creamy Egg Sauce, Choy Sum
N21. Ying Yang Noodle
Flat Rice Noodle & Crispy Vermicelli, Creamy Egg Sauce, Choy Sum
N22. Belachan Vermicelli
Rice Vermicelli, Bean Sprout, Chives,Egg, Belachan Sauce
Guan Lou Mee
Rice Dishes (Combo Plates)
Rice Dishes (Wok Fried)
R11. Pineapple Fried Rice
Pineapple, Carrot, Peas, Raisins, Egg
R12. Basil Fried Rice
Basil Powder, Egg, Carrot, Peas, Basil Leaf
R13. Indian Nasi Goreng
Tofu, Egg, Choy Sum, Tomatoes, Carrots, Peas, Potatoes
R14. Curry Fried Rice
Eggplant, String Bean, Okra, Curry Paste, Potato, Tomato, Tofu, Egg
R15. Sambal Belachen Fried Rice
Egg, Tofu, Belachan Sauce, Shredded Cabbage, Carrots, Peas
House Specialty Curry Dishes
C1. Red Curry
Malay Curry Sauce, String Beans, Tomato, Eggplant, Okra, Tofu, Potato
C2. Green Curry
Malay Curry Sauce, String Beans, Tomato, Eggplant, Okra, Tofu, Potato
C3. Rendang
Mixed Curry Spices, Onions, Galangal, Chili, Cucumber, Turmeric
C4. Masala
Curry Spices, Curry Leaf, Lemon Grass, Tomato, Onion, Chili, Cucumber, Colantro, Yogurt
Vegetable Entrees
V1. Belachan Kangkung
Dried Shrimp Paste, Garlic, Ginger, Water Spinach$15.99
V2. Belachan Eggplant, Okra, and/or String Bean
Dried Shrimp Paste, Garlic$15.99
V3. Sauteed Kangkung
Garlic, Ginger, Water Spinach$15.99
V4. Sauteed Eggplant, Okra, and/or String Bean
Garlic, Ginger$15.99
V5. Sauteed Broccoli
Garlic, Ginger$15.99
V6. Black Peppers Eggplant
Bell Peppers, Onions, Eggplant, Garlic, Black Peppers$15.99
V7. Salt & Peppers Eggplant
Bell Peppers, Onions, Eggplant, Black Peppers$15.99
V8. House Soy Sauce Choy Sum
House Soy Sauce, Garlic, Ginger, Choy Sum$15.99
V9. Basil Eggplant, Okra, and/or String Bean
Garlic, Ginger, Basil, Basil Leaf$15.99
V10. Melaka Eggplant, Okra, and/or String Bean
Tomato, Sweet & Sour Sauce, Garlic, Ginger$15.99
V11. Sauteed Mixed Vegetable
Carrots, Broccoli, Cabbage, String Beans, Baby Corn, Chow Sum, Garlic, Ginger$15.99
V11. Red Curry Vegetable
Tofu, Curry Spices, Potatoes, Broccoli, Eggplant, okra, String Beans, Cabbage, Tomato$15.99
V12. Green Curry Vegetable
Tofu, Curry Spices, Potatoes, Broccoli, Eggplant, okra, String Beans, Cabbage, Tomato$15.99
V13. Salt & Pepper Tofu
Black Peppers, Onions, Tofu$15.99
V14. Black Pepper Tofu
Bell Peppers, Onions, Tofu, String Beans, Carrots$15.99
V15. Kung Pao Tofu
Dried Chili, Onions, Carrots, Bell Peppers, Broccoli, Tofu, Baby Corn$15.99
V16. Basil Tofu
Basil, Basil Leaf, Onions, Bell Peppers, Baby Corns, Carrots, String Beans$15.99
V17. Black Pepper Veggie Lamb (Soy Protein)
Soy Protein, Bell Peppers, Onions, String Beans, Carrot$18.99
V18. Basil Veggie Lamb (Soy Protein)
Soy Protein, Basil, Basil Leaf,Onions, Bell Peppers, Baby Corn, Carrot, Broccoli, String Beans$18.99
V19. Tofu Rendang
Tofu, Mixed Curry Spices, Onion,Galangal, Turmeric, Cucumbers, Cilantro$15.99
Chicken Entrees
E1. Chicken Rendang
Mixed Curry Spices, Onions, Galangal, Chili, Turmeric, Cucumbers$16.99
E2. Chicken Masala
Onions, Chili, Lemon Grass, Curry Spices Curry Leaf, Cucumbers, Colantro, Yogurt$16.99
E3. Kung Pao Chicken
Chili, Bell Peppers, Onions, Carrots, Baby Corn. Broccoli$16.99
E4. Basil Chicken
Basil, Bell Peppers, Onions, Broccoli, Baby Corn, Carrots, Basil Leaf, String Beans, mushroom$16.99
E5. Black Pepper Chicken
Green Peppers, Red Peppers, Onions, String Beans, Carrots$16.99
E6. Hainam Chicken (Half Chicken)
Slow Braised Chicken, Sauces, Malaysian Spices$18.99
E7. Tom Yum Chicken
Hot and Sour Spices, Chicken, Onions, Tomatoes, Bell Peppers, Carrots, Broccoli$16.99
E8. Red Curry Chicken
Onions, Malay Curry Sauce, String Beans, Tomatoes, Eggplant, Okra, Tofu, Potatoes$16.99
E9. Green Curry Chicken
Onions, Malay Curry Sauce, String Beans, Tomatoes, Eggplant, Okra, Tofu, Potatoes$16.99
Beef Entrees
E21. Beef Rendang
Beef Shank, Mixed Curry Spices, Onion, Galangal, Chili, Cucumber, Curry Leaf$19.99
E22. Beef Masala
Beef Shank, Onion, Chili, Lemon Grass, Curry Spices, Curry Leaf, Tomato$19.99
E23. Black Pepper Beef
Bell Pepper, Onion, String Bean, Carrot$17.99
E24. Basil Beef
Basil, Onion, Bell Pepper, Broccoli, Baby Corn, String Bean, Carrot, Basil Leaf, Mushroom$17.99
E25. Kung Pao Beef
Chili, Bell Peppers, Onion, Carrots, Baby Corn, Broccoli$17.99
E26. Cafe Baby Short Rib
Malay Spices, Blended Coffee Beans$20.99
E27. Black Pepper Short Rib
Malay Spices, Bell Pepper, Onion, String Bean, Carrot$20.99
E28. Red Curry Beef
Onion, Malay Curry Sauce, Eggplant, Okra, Potato, String bean, Tomato, Tofu$17.99
E29. Green Curry Beef
Onion, Malay Curry Sauce, Eggplant, Okra, Potato, String bean, Tomato, Tofu$17.99
Seafood Entrees
E41. Sambal Seafood
Bell Peppers, Onion, Sambal Sauce, Tomato, Baby Corn, Shrimp, Squid$19.99
E42. Melaka Seafood
Malay Spices, Bell Pepper, Onion, Tomato, Shrimp, Squid$19.99
E43. Tamarind Seafood
Shrimp, Squid, Tomato, Eggplant, String Bean, Okra, Shrimp, Squid, Tamarind Sauce$19.99
E44. Belachan Curry Tilapia
Malaysian Spices, Vegetables, Bell Peppers, Onion, Whole Tilapia$21.99
E45. House Chili Tilapia
Malaysian Spices, Vegetables, Egg Sauce, Bell Peppers, Onion, Whole Tilapia$21.99
E46. Curry Seafood Claypot
Fish Fillet, Shrimp, Squid, Vegetables, Malaysia Curry Sauce$21.99
E47. Salt & Pepper Fish Fillets
Salt, Pepper, Onion, Bell Peppers, Side Sweet, Spicy Sauce$20.99
E48. Curry Fish Head Claypot
Fish Head, Vegetable, Malaysian Curry Sauce$28.99
E49. Curry Belachan Salmon
Salmon Fillet, Malaysian Spices, Vegetables, Bell Peppers, Onion$21.99
E50. House Chili Salmon
Salmon Fillet, Malaysian Spices, Vegetables, Egg Sauce, Bell Peppers, Onion$21.99
Side Orders
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Malaysian & Burmese Cuisine
39055 Cedar Blvd #108, Newark, CA 94560