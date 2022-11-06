Mingala
Appetizers & Soups
A1. Burmese Tea Leaf Salad (Vegetarian)
Fermented Tea Leaf, Fried Lentils, Peanuts, Chili, Tomatoes, Cabbage, Sesame Seeds
A2. Green Papaya Salad (Contains Fish Sauce)
Shrimp, Papaya, Cashew Nuts, Kaffir Lime Leaf, Peanuts, Tomatoes
A3. Satay Tofu Salad (Vegetarian)
Fried Tofu, Cucumber, Bean sprout, Jicama, Peanut Sauce
A4. Gado-Gado Salad (Vegetarian)
Jicama, Tofu, Crunchy Vegetable Cake, Peanut Sauce, Bean Sprouts, Cucumber, Egg
A5. Roti Pratha (Vegetarian
Multi-Layered Hand-Spun Indian Bread, Curry Sauce
A6. Satay Chicken Cutlet
Satay Seasoning, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Peanut Sauce
A7. Malaysian Chicken Wings
House Spices Marinade
A8. Samosa - 7 Pcs (Vegetarian)
Meshed Potatoes, Burmese Spices
A9. Mohinga Soup (Fish Soup)
Fish Soup, Ginger, Onions, Burmese Spices
A10. Ohn Noh Soup (Vegetarian, Coconut Milk based soup)
Lentils, Coconut Milk, Shallot, Onions, Lemon Grass, Ginger
A11. Tom Yum Soup
Hot & Sour Soup, String Beans, Baby Corn, Onion, Lemon Grass, Tomatoes, Carrots, Cabbage, Broccoli
A12. Galangal & Kaffir Lime Soup
Coconut Milk, Galangal, Kaffir Lime Leaf, Tomatoes, Carrots, Onions, Baby Corn, String Beans, Cabbage, Broccoli
A13. Bak Kut Teh
Natural Herbs, Pork Ribs, Pork Belly, Tofu, Black Tea Leaf, Dried Mushroom
A14. Vegetarian Spring Rolls
Assorted Vegetables
A15. Chicken Murtabak
Chicken Rendang, Paratha, Curry Sauce
A16. Curry Sauce
A17. Peanuts Sauce
Noodle Dishes (Soup Based)
N1. Ha Mee (Shrimp Noodle)
Shrimp Broth, Yellow Noodle, Vermicelli, Bean sprouts, Fried Shallots, Belachan Chili Sauce+ Egg+ Kang Kung
N2. Curry Laksa Mee
Curry-Based Soup, Coconut Milk, Curry Leaf, Okra, Egg Plants, Potatoes, Mint, Yellow Noodle, Vermicelli, Tomatoes, Lemon Grass, Shallots, Bean Sprouts, Tofu Puff, String Beans, Lemon
N3. Tom Yum Bee Hoon
Hot & Sour Soup, Vermicelli, Tomatoes, Carrots,String Beans, Baby Corn, Broccoli, Cabbage
N4. Mohinga
Fish-Based Soup, Vermicelli, Garlic, Ginger, Lemon Grass, Onions, Egg, Fresh Vegetable Garnish, Chinese Donuts, Bean Cracker
N5. Ohn Noh Kaut Swell
Coconut Milk-Based Soup, Yellow Noodle, Onions, Ginger, Curry Chicken, Chinese Donut, Garlic, Egg, Fresh Vegetable Garnish, Fried Noodle Skin
Noodle Dishes (Wok-Fired)
N11. Chow Kuey Teow
Flat Rice Noodle, Bean Sprouts, Eggs, Chives
N12. Chow Bee Hoon
Vermicelli, Bean Sprouts, Eggs, Chives
N13. Chow Yin Yang
Yellow Noodle, Vermicelli, Bean Sprouts, Eggs, Chives
N14. Chow Mein
Yellow Noodle, Bean Sprouts, Eggs, Chives
N15. Mee Goreng
Yellow Noodle, Tofu, Onion, Bell Peppers, Bean Sprouts, Eggs, Potato, Tomato, Choy Sum
N16. Pad Thai
Rice Noodle, Bean Sprouts, Eggs, Lemon, Peanuts
N17. Singapore Bee Hoon
Rice Vermicelli, Onions, Bell Peppers, Bean Sprouts
N18. Hokkien Mee
Thick Yellow Noodle, Caramel Dark Soy Sauce, Choy Sum, Fried Shallots
N19. Hokkien Bee Hoon
Rice Vermicelli, Caramel Dark Soy Sauce, Choy Sum, Fried Shallots
N20. Huat Dan Ho
Flat Rice Noodle or Rice Vermicelli, Creamy Egg Sauce, Choy Sum
N21. Ying Yang Noodle
Flat Rice Noodle & Crispy Vermicelli, Creamy Egg Sauce, Choy Sum
N22. Belachan Vermicelli
Rice Vermicelli, Bean Sprout, Chives,Egg, Belachan Sauce
Guan Lou Mee
Rice Dishes (Combo Plates)
Rice Dishes (Wok Fried)
R11. Pineapple Fried Rice
Pineapple, Carrot, Peas, Raisins, Egg
R12. Basil Fried Rice
Basil Powder, Egg, Carrot, Peas, Basil Leaf
R13. Indian Nasi Goreng
Tofu, Egg, Choy Sum, Tomatoes, Carrots, Peas, Potatoes
R14. Curry Fried Rice
Eggplant, String Bean, Okra, Curry Paste, Potato, Tomato, Tofu, Egg
R15. Sambal Belachen Fried Rice
Egg, Tofu, Belachan Sauce, Shredded Cabbage, Carrots, Peas
House Specialty Curry Dishes
C1. Red Curry
Malay Curry Sauce, String Beans, Tomato, Eggplant, Okra, Tofu, Potato
C2. Green Curry
Malay Curry Sauce, String Beans, Tomato, Eggplant, Okra, Tofu, Potato
C3. Rendang
Mixed Curry Spices, Onions, Galangal, Chili, Cucumber, Turmeric
C4. Masala
Curry Spices, Curry Leaf, Lemon Grass, Tomato, Onion, Chili, Cucumber, Colantro, Yogurt
Vegetable Entrees
V1. Belachan Kangkung
Dried Shrimp Paste, Garlic, Ginger, Water Spinach
V2. Belachan Eggplant, Okra, and/or String Bean
Dried Shrimp Paste, Garlic
V3. Sauteed Kangkung
Garlic, Ginger, Water Spinach
V4. Sauteed Eggplant, Okra, and/or String Bean
Garlic, Ginger
V5. Sauteed Broccoli
Garlic, Ginger
V6. Black Peppers Eggplant
Bell Peppers, Onions, Eggplant, Garlic, Black Peppers
V7. Salt & Peppers Eggplant
Bell Peppers, Onions, Eggplant, Black Peppers
V8. House Soy Sauce Choy Sum
House Soy Sauce, Garlic, Ginger, Choy Sum
V9. Basil Eggplant, Okra, and/or String Bean
Garlic, Ginger, Basil, Basil Leaf
V10. Melaka Eggplant, Okra, and/or String Bean
Tomato, Sweet & Sour Sauce, Garlic, Ginger
V11. Sauteed Mixed Vegetable
Carrots, Broccoli, Cabbage, String Beans, Baby Corn, Chow Sum, Garlic, Ginger
V11. Red Curry Vegetable
Tofu, Curry Spices, Potatoes, Broccoli, Eggplant, okra, String Beans, Cabbage, Tomato
V12. Green Curry Vegetable
Tofu, Curry Spices, Potatoes, Broccoli, Eggplant, okra, String Beans, Cabbage, Tomato
V13. Salt & Pepper Tofu
Black Peppers, Onions, Tofu
V14. Black Pepper Tofu
Bell Peppers, Onions, Tofu, String Beans, Carrots
V15. Kung Pao Tofu
Dried Chili, Onions, Carrots, Bell Peppers, Broccoli, Tofu, Baby Corn
V16. Basil Tofu
Basil, Basil Leaf, Onions, Bell Peppers, Baby Corns, Carrots, String Beans
V17. Black Pepper Veggie Lamb (Soy Protein)
Soy Protein, Bell Peppers, Onions, String Beans, Carrot
V18. Basil Veggie Lamb (Soy Protein)
Soy Protein, Basil, Basil Leaf,Onions, Bell Peppers, Baby Corn, Carrot, Broccoli, String Beans
V19. Tofu Rendang
Tofu, Mixed Curry Spices, Onion,Galangal, Turmeric, Cucumbers, Cilantro
Chicken Entrees
E1. Chicken Rendang
Mixed Curry Spices, Onions, Galangal, Chili, Turmeric, Cucumbers
E2. Chicken Masala
Onions, Chili, Lemon Grass, Curry Spices Curry Leaf, Cucumbers, Colantro, Yogurt
E3. Kung Pao Chicken
Chili, Bell Peppers, Onions, Carrots, Baby Corn. Broccoli
E4. Basil Chicken
Basil, Bell Peppers, Onions, Broccoli, Baby Corn, Carrots, Basil Leaf, String Beans, mushroom
E5. Black Pepper Chicken
Green Peppers, Red Peppers, Onions, String Beans, Carrots
E6. Hainam Chicken (Half Chicken)
Slow Braised Chicken, Sauces, Malaysian Spices
E7. Tom Yum Chicken
Hot and Sour Spices, Chicken, Onions, Tomatoes, Bell Peppers, Carrots, Broccoli
E8. Red Curry Chicken
Onions, Malay Curry Sauce, String Beans, Tomatoes, Eggplant, Okra, Tofu, Potatoes
E9. Green Curry Chicken
Onions, Malay Curry Sauce, String Beans, Tomatoes, Eggplant, Okra, Tofu, Potatoes
Beef Entrees
E21. Beef Rendang
Beef Shank, Mixed Curry Spices, Onion, Galangal, Chili, Cucumber, Curry Leaf
E22. Beef Masala
Beef Shank, Onion, Chili, Lemon Grass, Curry Spices, Curry Leaf, Tomato
E23. Black Pepper Beef
Bell Pepper, Onion, String Bean, Carrot
E24. Basil Beef
Basil, Onion, Bell Pepper, Broccoli, Baby Corn, String Bean, Carrot, Basil Leaf, Mushroom
E25. Kung Pao Beef
Chili, Bell Peppers, Onion, Carrots, Baby Corn, Broccoli
E26. Cafe Baby Short Rib
Malay Spices, Blended Coffee Beans
E27. Black Pepper Short Rib
Malay Spices, Bell Pepper, Onion, String Bean, Carrot
E28. Red Curry Beef
Onion, Malay Curry Sauce, Eggplant, Okra, Potato, String bean, Tomato, Tofu
E29. Green Curry Beef
Onion, Malay Curry Sauce, Eggplant, Okra, Potato, String bean, Tomato, Tofu
Seafood Entrees
E41. Sambal Seafood
Bell Peppers, Onion, Sambal Sauce, Tomato, Baby Corn, Shrimp, Squid
E42. Melaka Seafood
Malay Spices, Bell Pepper, Onion, Tomato, Shrimp, Squid
E43. Tamarind Seafood
Shrimp, Squid, Tomato, Eggplant, String Bean, Okra, Shrimp, Squid, Tamarind Sauce
E44. Belachan Curry Tilapia
Malaysian Spices, Vegetables, Bell Peppers, Onion, Whole Tilapia
E45. House Chili Tilapia
Malaysian Spices, Vegetables, Egg Sauce, Bell Peppers, Onion, Whole Tilapia
E46. Curry Seafood Claypot
Fish Fillet, Shrimp, Squid, Vegetables, Malaysia Curry Sauce
E47. Salt & Pepper Fish Fillets
Salt, Pepper, Onion, Bell Peppers, Side Sweet, Spicy Sauce
E48. Curry Fish Head Claypot
Fish Head, Vegetable, Malaysian Curry Sauce
E49. Curry Belachan Salmon
Salmon Fillet, Malaysian Spices, Vegetables, Bell Peppers, Onion
E50. House Chili Salmon
Salmon Fillet, Malaysian Spices, Vegetables, Egg Sauce, Bell Peppers, Onion
