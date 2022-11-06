A map showing the location of MingalaView gallery

Mingala

No reviews yet

39055 Cedar Blvd #108

Newark, CA 94560

Appetizers & Soups

A1. Burmese Tea Leaf Salad (Vegetarian)

A1. Burmese Tea Leaf Salad (Vegetarian)

$12.99

Fermented Tea Leaf, Fried Lentils, Peanuts, Chili, Tomatoes, Cabbage, Sesame Seeds

A2. Green Papaya Salad (Contains Fish Sauce)

A2. Green Papaya Salad (Contains Fish Sauce)

$12.99

Shrimp, Papaya, Cashew Nuts, Kaffir Lime Leaf, Peanuts, Tomatoes

A3. Satay Tofu Salad (Vegetarian)

A3. Satay Tofu Salad (Vegetarian)

$12.99

Fried Tofu, Cucumber, Bean sprout, Jicama, Peanut Sauce

A4. Gado-Gado Salad (Vegetarian)

A4. Gado-Gado Salad (Vegetarian)

$12.99

Jicama, Tofu, Crunchy Vegetable Cake, Peanut Sauce, Bean Sprouts, Cucumber, Egg

A5. Roti Pratha (Vegetarian

A5. Roti Pratha (Vegetarian

$5.99

Multi-Layered Hand-Spun Indian Bread, Curry Sauce

A6. Satay Chicken Cutlet

A6. Satay Chicken Cutlet

$11.99

Satay Seasoning, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Peanut Sauce

A7. Malaysian Chicken Wings

A7. Malaysian Chicken Wings

$12.99

House Spices Marinade

A8. Samosa - 7 Pcs (Vegetarian)

A8. Samosa - 7 Pcs (Vegetarian)

$9.99

Meshed Potatoes, Burmese Spices

A9. Mohinga Soup (Fish Soup)

A9. Mohinga Soup (Fish Soup)

$8.99

Fish Soup, Ginger, Onions, Burmese Spices

A10. Ohn Noh Soup (Vegetarian, Coconut Milk based soup)

A10. Ohn Noh Soup (Vegetarian, Coconut Milk based soup)

$8.99

Lentils, Coconut Milk, Shallot, Onions, Lemon Grass, Ginger

A11. Tom Yum Soup

A11. Tom Yum Soup

Hot & Sour Soup, String Beans, Baby Corn, Onion, Lemon Grass, Tomatoes, Carrots, Cabbage, Broccoli

A12. Galangal & Kaffir Lime Soup

A12. Galangal & Kaffir Lime Soup

Coconut Milk, Galangal, Kaffir Lime Leaf, Tomatoes, Carrots, Onions, Baby Corn, String Beans, Cabbage, Broccoli

A13. Bak Kut Teh

A13. Bak Kut Teh

$20.99

Natural Herbs, Pork Ribs, Pork Belly, Tofu, Black Tea Leaf, Dried Mushroom

A14. Vegetarian Spring Rolls

A14. Vegetarian Spring Rolls

$11.99

Assorted Vegetables

A15. Chicken Murtabak

A15. Chicken Murtabak

$10.99

Chicken Rendang, Paratha, Curry Sauce

A16. Curry Sauce

$5.99+

A17. Peanuts Sauce

$5.99+

Noodle Dishes (Soup Based)

N1. Ha Mee (Shrimp Noodle)

N1. Ha Mee (Shrimp Noodle)

Shrimp Broth, Yellow Noodle, Vermicelli, Bean sprouts, Fried Shallots, Belachan Chili Sauce+ Egg+ Kang Kung

N2. Curry Laksa Mee

N2. Curry Laksa Mee

Curry-Based Soup, Coconut Milk, Curry Leaf, Okra, Egg Plants, Potatoes, Mint, Yellow Noodle, Vermicelli, Tomatoes, Lemon Grass, Shallots, Bean Sprouts, Tofu Puff, String Beans, Lemon

N3. Tom Yum Bee Hoon

Hot & Sour Soup, Vermicelli, Tomatoes, Carrots,String Beans, Baby Corn, Broccoli, Cabbage

N4. Mohinga

N4. Mohinga

$13.99

Fish-Based Soup, Vermicelli, Garlic, Ginger, Lemon Grass, Onions, Egg, Fresh Vegetable Garnish, Chinese Donuts, Bean Cracker

N5. Ohn Noh Kaut Swell

N5. Ohn Noh Kaut Swell

Coconut Milk-Based Soup, Yellow Noodle, Onions, Ginger, Curry Chicken, Chinese Donut, Garlic, Egg, Fresh Vegetable Garnish, Fried Noodle Skin

Noodle Dishes (Wok-Fired)

N11. Chow Kuey Teow

N11. Chow Kuey Teow

Flat Rice Noodle, Bean Sprouts, Eggs, Chives

N12. Chow Bee Hoon

Vermicelli, Bean Sprouts, Eggs, Chives

N13. Chow Yin Yang

N13. Chow Yin Yang

Yellow Noodle, Vermicelli, Bean Sprouts, Eggs, Chives

N14. Chow Mein

Yellow Noodle, Bean Sprouts, Eggs, Chives

N15. Mee Goreng

N15. Mee Goreng

Yellow Noodle, Tofu, Onion, Bell Peppers, Bean Sprouts, Eggs, Potato, Tomato, Choy Sum

N16. Pad Thai

N16. Pad Thai

Rice Noodle, Bean Sprouts, Eggs, Lemon, Peanuts

N17. Singapore Bee Hoon

N17. Singapore Bee Hoon

Rice Vermicelli, Onions, Bell Peppers, Bean Sprouts

N18. Hokkien Mee

N18. Hokkien Mee

Thick Yellow Noodle, Caramel Dark Soy Sauce, Choy Sum, Fried Shallots

N19. Hokkien Bee Hoon

N19. Hokkien Bee Hoon

Rice Vermicelli, Caramel Dark Soy Sauce, Choy Sum, Fried Shallots

N20. Huat Dan Ho

N20. Huat Dan Ho

Flat Rice Noodle or Rice Vermicelli, Creamy Egg Sauce, Choy Sum

N21. Ying Yang Noodle

N21. Ying Yang Noodle

Flat Rice Noodle & Crispy Vermicelli, Creamy Egg Sauce, Choy Sum

N22. Belachan Vermicelli

N22. Belachan Vermicelli

Rice Vermicelli, Bean Sprout, Chives,Egg, Belachan Sauce

Guan Lou Mee

Rice Dishes (Combo Plates)

R1. Nasi Lemak

R1. Nasi Lemak

Coconut Rice, Sambal, Egg, Peanuts,Cucumber, Onion

R2. Butter Rice

R2. Butter Rice

Butter Rice, Egg, Cucumber, Carrot, Onion

R3. Yellow Rice

Yellow Rice, Egg, Cucumber, Carrot, Onion

R4. Hainam Chicken Rice Set

R4. Hainam Chicken Rice Set

$15.99

Chicken Rice, Slow Braised Chicken, Special House Sauces, Soup

Rice Dishes (Wok Fried)

R11. Pineapple Fried Rice

R11. Pineapple Fried Rice

Pineapple, Carrot, Peas, Raisins, Egg

R12. Basil Fried Rice

R12. Basil Fried Rice

Basil Powder, Egg, Carrot, Peas, Basil Leaf

R13. Indian Nasi Goreng

R13. Indian Nasi Goreng

Tofu, Egg, Choy Sum, Tomatoes, Carrots, Peas, Potatoes

R14. Curry Fried Rice

R14. Curry Fried Rice

Eggplant, String Bean, Okra, Curry Paste, Potato, Tomato, Tofu, Egg

R15. Sambal Belachen Fried Rice

R15. Sambal Belachen Fried Rice

Egg, Tofu, Belachan Sauce, Shredded Cabbage, Carrots, Peas

House Specialty Curry Dishes

C1. Red Curry

C1. Red Curry

Malay Curry Sauce, String Beans, Tomato, Eggplant, Okra, Tofu, Potato

C2. Green Curry

C2. Green Curry

Malay Curry Sauce, String Beans, Tomato, Eggplant, Okra, Tofu, Potato

C3. Rendang

C3. Rendang

Mixed Curry Spices, Onions, Galangal, Chili, Cucumber, Turmeric

C4. Masala

C4. Masala

Curry Spices, Curry Leaf, Lemon Grass, Tomato, Onion, Chili, Cucumber, Colantro, Yogurt

Vegetable Entrees

V1. Belachan Kangkung

V1. Belachan Kangkung

$14.99

Dried Shrimp Paste, Garlic, Ginger, Water Spinach

V2. Belachan Eggplant, Okra, and/or String Bean

$14.99

Dried Shrimp Paste, Garlic

V3. Sauteed Kangkung

V3. Sauteed Kangkung

$14.99

Garlic, Ginger, Water Spinach

V4. Sauteed Eggplant, Okra, and/or String Bean

$14.99

Garlic, Ginger

V5. Sauteed Broccoli

$14.99

Garlic, Ginger

V6. Black Peppers Eggplant

$14.99

Bell Peppers, Onions, Eggplant, Garlic, Black Peppers

V7. Salt & Peppers Eggplant

$14.99

Bell Peppers, Onions, Eggplant, Black Peppers

V8. House Soy Sauce Choy Sum

$14.99

House Soy Sauce, Garlic, Ginger, Choy Sum

V9. Basil Eggplant, Okra, and/or String Bean

$14.99

Garlic, Ginger, Basil, Basil Leaf

V10. Melaka Eggplant, Okra, and/or String Bean

$14.99

Tomato, Sweet & Sour Sauce, Garlic, Ginger

V11. Sauteed Mixed Vegetable

$14.99

Carrots, Broccoli, Cabbage, String Beans, Baby Corn, Chow Sum, Garlic, Ginger

V11. Red Curry Vegetable

$15.99

Tofu, Curry Spices, Potatoes, Broccoli, Eggplant, okra, String Beans, Cabbage, Tomato

V12. Green Curry Vegetable

$15.99

Tofu, Curry Spices, Potatoes, Broccoli, Eggplant, okra, String Beans, Cabbage, Tomato

V13. Salt & Pepper Tofu

$14.99

Black Peppers, Onions, Tofu

V14. Black Pepper Tofu

$14.99

Bell Peppers, Onions, Tofu, String Beans, Carrots

V15. Kung Pao Tofu

$14.99

Dried Chili, Onions, Carrots, Bell Peppers, Broccoli, Tofu, Baby Corn

V16. Basil Tofu

$14.99

Basil, Basil Leaf, Onions, Bell Peppers, Baby Corns, Carrots, String Beans

V17. Black Pepper Veggie Lamb (Soy Protein)

$17.99

Soy Protein, Bell Peppers, Onions, String Beans, Carrot

V18. Basil Veggie Lamb (Soy Protein)

$17.99

Soy Protein, Basil, Basil Leaf,Onions, Bell Peppers, Baby Corn, Carrot, Broccoli, String Beans

V19. Tofu Rendang

$14.99

Tofu, Mixed Curry Spices, Onion,Galangal, Turmeric, Cucumbers, Cilantro

Chicken Entrees

E1. Chicken Rendang

E1. Chicken Rendang

$16.99

Mixed Curry Spices, Onions, Galangal, Chili, Turmeric, Cucumbers

E2. Chicken Masala

E2. Chicken Masala

$16.99

Onions, Chili, Lemon Grass, Curry Spices Curry Leaf, Cucumbers, Colantro, Yogurt

E3. Kung Pao Chicken

E3. Kung Pao Chicken

$15.99

Chili, Bell Peppers, Onions, Carrots, Baby Corn. Broccoli

E4. Basil Chicken

E4. Basil Chicken

$15.99

Basil, Bell Peppers, Onions, Broccoli, Baby Corn, Carrots, Basil Leaf, String Beans, mushroom

E5. Black Pepper Chicken

E5. Black Pepper Chicken

$15.99

Green Peppers, Red Peppers, Onions, String Beans, Carrots

E6. Hainam Chicken (Half Chicken)

E6. Hainam Chicken (Half Chicken)

$18.99

Slow Braised Chicken, Sauces, Malaysian Spices

E7. Tom Yum Chicken

$15.99

Hot and Sour Spices, Chicken, Onions, Tomatoes, Bell Peppers, Carrots, Broccoli

E8. Red Curry Chicken

E8. Red Curry Chicken

$16.99

Onions, Malay Curry Sauce, String Beans, Tomatoes, Eggplant, Okra, Tofu, Potatoes

E9. Green Curry Chicken

E9. Green Curry Chicken

$16.99

Onions, Malay Curry Sauce, String Beans, Tomatoes, Eggplant, Okra, Tofu, Potatoes

Beef Entrees

E21. Beef Rendang

E21. Beef Rendang

$19.99

Beef Shank, Mixed Curry Spices, Onion, Galangal, Chili, Cucumber, Curry Leaf

E22. Beef Masala

E22. Beef Masala

$19.99

Beef Shank, Onion, Chili, Lemon Grass, Curry Spices, Curry Leaf, Tomato

E23. Black Pepper Beef

E23. Black Pepper Beef

$16.99

Bell Pepper, Onion, String Bean, Carrot

E24. Basil Beef

E24. Basil Beef

$16.99

Basil, Onion, Bell Pepper, Broccoli, Baby Corn, String Bean, Carrot, Basil Leaf, Mushroom

E25. Kung Pao Beef

E25. Kung Pao Beef

$16.99

Chili, Bell Peppers, Onion, Carrots, Baby Corn, Broccoli

E26. Cafe Baby Short Rib

E26. Cafe Baby Short Rib

$20.99

Malay Spices, Blended Coffee Beans

E27. Black Pepper Short Rib

$20.99

Malay Spices, Bell Pepper, Onion, String Bean, Carrot

E28. Red Curry Beef

E28. Red Curry Beef

$16.99

Onion, Malay Curry Sauce, Eggplant, Okra, Potato, String bean, Tomato, Tofu

E29. Green Curry Beef

E29. Green Curry Beef

$16.99

Onion, Malay Curry Sauce, Eggplant, Okra, Potato, String bean, Tomato, Tofu

Seafood Entrees

E41. Sambal Seafood

$19.99

Bell Peppers, Onion, Sambal Sauce, Tomato, Baby Corn, Shrimp, Squid

E42. Melaka Seafood

$19.99

Malay Spices, Bell Pepper, Onion, Tomato, Shrimp, Squid

E43. Tamarind Seafood

$19.99

Shrimp, Squid, Tomato, Eggplant, String Bean, Okra, Shrimp, Squid, Tamarind Sauce

E44. Belachan Curry Tilapia

$21.99

Malaysian Spices, Vegetables, Bell Peppers, Onion, Whole Tilapia

E45. House Chili Tilapia

$21.99

Malaysian Spices, Vegetables, Egg Sauce, Bell Peppers, Onion, Whole Tilapia

E46. Curry Seafood Claypot

$21.99

Fish Fillet, Shrimp, Squid, Vegetables, Malaysia Curry Sauce

E47. Salt & Pepper Fish Fillets

$20.99

Salt, Pepper, Onion, Bell Peppers, Side Sweet, Spicy Sauce

E48. Curry Fish Head Claypot

$28.99

Fish Head, Vegetable, Malaysian Curry Sauce

E49. Curry Belachan Salmon

$21.99

Salmon Fillet, Malaysian Spices, Vegetables, Bell Peppers, Onion

E50. House Chili Salmon

$21.99

Salmon Fillet, Malaysian Spices, Vegetables, Egg Sauce, Bell Peppers, Onion

Side Orders

S1. Steamed Rice

$2.50

S2. Coconut Rice

$3.50

S4. Butter Rice

$5.00

S5. Yellow Rice

$3.50

S6. Sambal Belachan

$5.99+

Desserts

B7. Falooda

$9.99

B8. Shaved Ice

$9.99

Drinks

Assorted Sodas

$2.99

Malaysian Ice Coffe

$3.99

Thai Ice Tea

$3.99

Iced Jasmine Tea

$1.99

Fresh Sugar Cane Juice

$8.99

Fresh Coconut Juice

$6.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Malaysian & Burmese Cuisine

Location

39055 Cedar Blvd #108, Newark, CA 94560

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

