SESAME CHICKEN

$13.95

Fried breaded dark meat chicken sautéed in special sweet, brown sauce w/ sesame seeds. Garnished w/ broccoli.

*GENERAL CHICKEN

$13.95

Lightly breaded & fried dark meat chicken in sweet & spicy brown sauce. Garnished w/ broccoli.

Crab Rangoon (6)

$5.95

blended cream cheese, crab meat, celery and onions wrapped in wonton wrap, deep fried.

Appetizers

seaweed,sesame,ponzu sauce, sriracha

Egg Roll (1)

$1.95

Fried roll with pork and veg inside

Steamed Dumplings (6)

$6.95

Chicken Skewers (4)

$7.25

dark meat chicken on stick

Stuffed Lettuce w/Chicken

$7.95

stir fry chopped chicken, carrots, celery, green onion and water chestnuts with fresh lettuce wrap.

Vegetable SPRING Roll (1)

$1.95

Fried roll with veggies iniside

Fried Chicken Wings (6)

$8.95

Fried Dumplings (6)

$6.95

Beef Skewers (4)

$8.75

Stuffed Lettuce w/Shrimp

$8.50

sautéed small shrimp with chopped carrots, celery, green onions and water chestnuts with fresh lettuce wrap.

Pu Pu Platter

$17.95

2x ( vegetable rolls, BBQ Ribs, Beef skewers, Chicken wings, Crab Rangoons and Jumbo Shrimps ) ~NO SUBSTITUTION!!!~

BBQ Ribs (4)

$8.95

BBQ Ribs (8)

$13.95

Boneless Ribs

$8.50

Edamame

$5.50

Boiled soy beans

Scallion Pancakes

$5.50

Sashimi Appetizer

$6.95

1 each -tuna, salmon, yellowtail

Sushi 4 Pcs

$7.50

Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, tako (octopus)

Sunomono

$7.95

Cooked shrimp, octopus, surf clam and crab stick with shredded cucumber in vinegar dressing

Steamed Broccoli

$5.50

Aptz. Shrimp Tempura (4)

$7.95

deep fried jumbo shrimps

Soft Shell Crab

$9.75

Deep fried soft-shell crab on rice ball with masago top with eel sauce.

Tuna Tataki (7)

$9.95

Seared sliced tuna served with ponzu sauce

Bonzai Tree

$10.50

Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, avocado & tobiko roll wrapped in cucumber, served with ponzu sauce.

Spicy Salmon Aptz(7)

$9.95

Seaweed, sesame, ponzu sauce, sriracha. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

French Fries

$3.50

Spicy Tuna Aptz(7)

$9.95

Seaweed, sesame, ponzu sauce, sriracha. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

Yellowtail Jalapenos(7)

$9.95

With wasabi yuzu dressing and scallion. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

Soup & Salads

Sm. Wonton Soup

$2.50

Pork Wontons in Clear Broth

Lg. Wonton Soup

$3.50

Pork Wontons in Clear Broth

Lg. Chicken Noodle Soup

$6.95

Kani Su

$5.95

Crab stick, cucumber, tobiko in vinegar dressing

Garden Salad

$3.95

Iceberg lettuce, cucumber, carrot served with ginger dressing on the side

Sm. Egg Drop

$2.50

Egg Broth w/ Corn

Lg. Egg Drop

$3.50

Egg Broth w/ Corn

Lg. Chicken Rice Soup

$6.95

Ika Salad

$5.95

Cooked Squid Salad

Wakame Salad

$5.95

Seaweed Salad

Sm. Hot & Sour Soup

$3.25

Spicy Broth w/ Egg, Tofu, shiitake mushroom, mushroom and bamboo shoots.

Lg. Hot & Sour Soup

$4.75

Lg. Vegetable Tofu Soup

$7.95

Tako Su

$6.95

Sliced cooked octopus, sesame, and scallion with wasabi yuzu in vinegar dressing

Sm. Wonton Broth

$1.00

Sm. Wonton Egg Drop

$2.95

Egg Drop Broth w/ Pork Wontons

Lg. Wonton Egg Drop

$4.25

Egg Drop Broth w/ Pork Wontons

Lg. Triple Delight Soup

$10.95

Chicken, shrimp, scallop w. Snow pea, baby corn, mushroom, carrot, napa cabbage, water chestnut in clear broth

Spicy Tuna Avocado Salad

$9.75

Spicy tuna, avocado, tobiko, with house ponzu dressing.

Lg. Wonton Broth

$1.75

Sm. Miso Soup

$2.95

Soy Bean, Fish Paste w/ Seaweed, Scallions, Tofu

Lg. Miso Soup

$4.75

Lg. Seafood Hot & Sour Soup

$12.95

Shrimp and scallops with bamboo shoot, tofu, mushroom in egg white soup.

Spicy Crab (SALAD)

$5.95

Crab stick, masago, mixed in spicy mayo sauce

Fried Rice - Lo Mein - Chow Mein - Mei Fun - Udon

Vegetable Fried Rice

$8.95

Fried Rice + Broccoli, Snowpeas, Babycorn, Water Chestnuts, Mushrooms, Carrots & Napa

Chicken Fried Rice

$10.95

white meat chicken with peas, carrots, onions and egg

Pork Fried Rice

$10.95

diced roast pork with peas, carrots, onion and egg

Shrimp Fried Rice

$11.95

small shrimps with peas, carrots, onions and egg

Beef Fried Rice

$11.95

sliced beef with peas, carrots, onions and egg

House Special Fried Rice

$11.95

small shrimp, white meat chicken and roast pork stir fry with peas, carrots, onions and egg

Seafood fried rice

$17.95

Jumbo shrimp fried rice

$17.95

Pineapple Fried Rice

$11.95

Shrimp & White Meat Chicken w/ snow peas, baby corns, onions, peas, carrots, eggs & pineapple chunks. NO SOY SAUCE.

Curry Fried Rice

$11.95

Spicy yellow Curry stir-fried rice w/ sliced white meat chicken & beef, peas, carrots, onion & egg.

Vegetable Lo Mein

$8.95

Lo Mein + broccoli, snow peas, water chesnuts, baby corn, napa, mushrooms & carrots

Chicken Lo Mein

$10.95

sliced white meat chicken stir fried with carrots, celery, beansprouts, Napa cabbage and egg noodles.

Pork Lo Mein

$10.95

shredded roast pork stir fried with carrots, celery, beansprouts, Napa cabbage and egg noodle.

Shrimp Lo Mein

$11.95

small shrimps stir fried with carrots, celery, beansprouts, Napa cabbage and egg noodle

Beef Lo Mein

$11.95

sliced beef stir fried with carrots, celery, beansprouts, Napa cabbage and egg noodle

House Special Lo Mein

$11.95

stir fried egg noodle stir fried with small shrimp, sliced white meat chicken, shredded roast pork, carrots, celery, beansprouts and Napa cabbage.

Seafood Lo Mein

$17.95

egg noodle stir fried with Jumbo Shrimp, Scallops, & Lobster, carrots, celery, beansprouts and Napa cabbage.

Plain Lo Mein

$7.95

stir fried egg noodle with sauce

Vegetable Chow Mein

$8.95

Napa cabbage with broccoli, snow peas, water chestnuts, baby corns, celery, carrots, onion and bean sprouts in white sauce

Chicken Chow Mein

$10.95

Napa cabbage with sliced white meat chicken, celery, carrots, onion and bean sprouts in white sauce

Pork Chow Mein

$10.95

Napa cabbage with roast pork, celery, carrots, onion and bean sprouts in white sauce

Shrimp Chow Mein

$11.95

Napa cabbage with shrimps, celery, carrots, onion and bean sprouts in white sauce

Beef Chow Mein

$11.95

Napa cabbage with sliced beef, celery, carrots, onion and bean sprouts in white sauce

House Chow Mein

$11.95

Napa cabbage with sliced white meat chicken, shrimps & roast pork, celery, carrots, onion and bean sprouts in white sauce

Seafood chow mein

$17.95

Vegetable Udon

$9.95

Udon + broccoli, snow peas, water chestnuts, baby corn, mushroom, carrots & napa.

Chicken Udon

$11.95

Stir fried thick wheat flour noodle with Sliced white meat chicken, celery, carrots, Napa and bean sprout

Pork Udon

$11.95

Stir fried thick wheat flour noodle with Roast pork, celery, carrots, Napa and bean sprout

Shrimp Udon

$12.95

Stir fried thick wheat flour noodle with Shrimps, celery, carrots, Napa and bean sprout

Beef Udon

$12.95

Stir fried thick wheat flour noodle with Sliced beef, celery, carrots, Napa and bean sprout

House Special Udon

$12.95

Stir fried thick wheat flour noodle with Sliced white meat chicken, roast pork & shrimp, celery, carrots, Napa and bean sprout

Seafood Udon

$18.95

Stir fried thick wheat flour noodle with Jumbo shrimps, scallops & Lobster, celery, carrots, Napa and bean sprout

Vegetable Mei Fun

$8.95

Stir fried thin rice noodle with broccoli, snow peas, water chestnuts, baby corn, celery, carrots, scallion, bean sprouts and Napa

Chicken Mei Fun

$10.95

Stir fried thin rice noodle with sliced white meat chicken, celery, carrots, scallion, bean sprouts and Napa

Pork Mei Fun

$10.95

Stir fried thin rice noodle with roast pork, celery, carrots, scallion, bean sprouts and Napa

Shrimp Mei Fun

$11.95

Stir fried thin rice noodle with shrimp, celery, carrots, scallion, bean sprouts and Napa

Beef Mei Fun

$11.95

Stir fried thin rice noodle with sliced beef, celery, carrots, scallion, bean sprouts and Napa

House Mei Fun

$11.95

Stir fried thin rice noodle with sliced white meat chicken, roast pork & shrimp, celery, carrots, scallion, bean sprouts and Napa

Seafood mei fun

$17.95

Jumbo shrimp mei fun

$17.95

Singapore Mei Fun

$11.95

Rice noodle stir fried with shrimp, chicken, roast pork & Vegetables in spicy yellow curry.

CHEF'S SPECIALTIES

SESAME CHICKEN

$13.95

Fried breaded dark meat chicken sautéed in special sweet, brown sauce w/ sesame seeds. Garnished w/ broccoli.

*ORANGE CHICKEN

$13.95

Lightly breaded & fried dark meat chicken sautéed in sweet & spicy brown sauce w/ orange zest. Garnished w/ broccoli.

*GENERAL CHICKEN

$13.95

Lightly breaded & fried dark meat chicken in sweet & spicy brown sauce. Garnished w/ broccoli.

CHICKEN & SHRIMP SUPREME

$15.95

Sliced white meat chicken & jumbo shrimp sautéed in white sauce w/ snow peas, red bell peppers, and water chestnuts.

*BLACK PEPPER SUPREME

$17.95

Jumbo shrimp & scallops with broccoli, snow peas, onion and mushrooms in black pepper sauce

SESAME BEEF

$15.95

Deep fried beef sautéed in special sweet, brown sauce w/ sesame seeds. Garnished w/ broccoli.

*ORANGE BEEF

$15.95

Lightly breaded & fried beef in sweet & spicy brown sauce w/ orange zest. Garnished w/ broccoli.

*GENERAL SHRIMP

$16.95

Lightly breaded & fried shrimp in sweet & spicy brown sauce. Garnished w/ broccoli.

*SPECIAL TRIO

$16.95

Jumbo shrimp, sliced white meat chicken & beef w/ broccoli in spicy brown sauce.

SHRIMP & SCALLOP

$17.95

Jumbo shrimp & scallops w/ snow peas, mushrooms, and water chestnuts in brown sauce. Served sizzling dine-in.

*CRISPY DUCK

$18.95

Lightly breaded and fried marinated boneless crispy duck on a bed of stir-fried vegetables in brown sauce.

PINEAPPLE CHICKEN

$13.95

Lightly breaded and fried white meat chicken w/ pineapple chunks, broccoli, snow peas, napa cabbage, baby corn & red bell peppers in sweet & tangy pineapple sauce.

FANTASY CHICKEN

$13.95

Breaded & fried white meat chicken in special mayo sauce topped w/ honey glazed walnuts.

FOUR HAPPINESS

$16.95

Roasted pork, jumbo shrimp, sliced white meat chicken, and beef in brown sauce w/ assorted vegetables.

*ASPARAGUS TWIN DELIGHT

$17.95

Jumbo shrimp & sliced white meat chicken w/ asparagus, carrots & mushrooms sautéed in spicy brown sauce.

*CRISPY SHRIMP

$16.95

Lightly breaded & fried shrimp sautéed in red chili mango sauce topped w/ honey glazed walnuts. Garnished w/ broccoli.

PINEAPPLE SHRIMP

$16.95

Lightly breaded and fried jumbo shrimp w/ pineapple chunks, broccoli, snow peas, napa cabbage, baby corn & red bell peppers in sweet & tangy pineapple sauce.

FANTASY SHRIMP

$16.95

Lightly breaded & fried jumbo shrimp in special mayo sauce topped w/ honey glazed walnuts. Garnished w/ broccoli.

*DRAGON & PHOENIX

$17.95

Twin plates of Fantasy Shrimp & General Chicken. Garnished w/ broccoli & Honey glazed walnuts.

*MING FU SPECIAL

$17.95

Jumbo scallops, chicken & jumbo shrimp w/ mixed vegetables in sa-cha sauce. Served sizzling in foil swan dine-in.

SEAFOOD DELIGHT

$18.95

Jumbo shrimps, scallops, & lobster w/ assorted vegetables in special white sauce.

*KUNG PAO TWIN DELIGHT

$15.95

Lightly fried shrimp & diced dark meat chicken with diced bell peppers, carrots, celery, and peanuts in spicy brown sauce

Red Curry

Basil, red bell pepper, onion, and broccoli.

Red Curry Vegetable

$11.95

Red Curry Chicken

$13.95

Red Curry Beef

$14.95

Red Curry Shrimp

$15.95

Chicken Entrees

Chicken Broccoli

$11.95

Hunan Chicken

$11.95

broccoli, baby corn, water chestnuts and red bell peppers in spicy brown sauce.

Sa Cha Chicken

$11.95

broccoli, water chestnuts, onions and snow peas in savory asian flavored spicy brown sauce.

Chicken Garlic Sauce

$11.95

Chicken Mixed Vegetable

$11.95

Chicken Cashew Nut

$11.95

Chicken Eggplant

$11.95

Kung Pao Chicken

$11.95

Flower Chicken

$11.95

Moo Goo Gai Pan

$11.95

Happy Chicken

$11.95

Basil Chicken

$11.95

Chicken Black Bean

$11.95

Chicken Steamer

$11.95

Mongolian Chicken

$11.95

Chicken Mushroom

$11.95

Sweet & Sour Chicken

$11.95

Pork Entrees

Pork Broccoli

$11.95

Hunan Pork

$11.95

Sa Cha Pork

$11.95

broccoli, water chestnuts, onions and snow peas in savory asian flavored spicy brown sauce.

Pork Garlic Sauce

$11.95

Pork Mixed Vegetable

$11.95

Pork Cashew Nut

$11.95

Pork Eggplant

$11.95

Kung Pao Pork

$11.95

Flower Pork

$11.95

Moo Goo Pork

$11.95

Happy Pork

$11.95

Basil Pork

$11.95

Pork Black Bean

$11.95

Pork Steamer

$11.95

Mongolian Pork

$11.95

Pork Mushroom

$11.95

Beef Entrees

Beef Broccoli

$13.95

Hunan Beef

$13.95

Sa Cha Beef

$13.95

Beef Garlic Sauce

$13.95

Beef Mixed Vegetable

$13.95

Beef Cashew Nut

$13.95

Beef Eggplant

$13.95

Kung Pao Beef

$13.95

Flower Beef

$13.95

Moo Goo Beef

$13.95

Happy Beef

$13.95

Basil Beef

$13.95

Beef Black Bean

$13.95

Beef Steamer

$13.95

Mongolian Beef

$13.95

Beef Mushroom

$13.95

Pepper Steak w. Onion

$13.95

Shrimp Entrees

Shrimp Broccoli

$13.95

Hunan Shrimp

$13.95

Sa Cha Shrimp

$13.95

Shrimp Garlic Sauce

$13.95

Shrimp Mix Vegetable

$13.95

Shrimp Cashew Nut

$13.95

Shrimp Eggplant

$13.95

Kung Pao Shrimp

$13.95

Flower Shrimp

$13.95

Moo Goo Shrimp

$13.95

Happy Shrimp

$13.95

Basil Shrimp

$13.95

Shrimp Black Bean

$13.95

Shrimp Steamer

$13.95

Mongolian Shrimp

$13.95

Shrimp Mushroom

$13.95

Shrimp w Lobster Sauce

$13.95

Sweet Sour Shrimp

$13.95

Scallop Entrees

Scallop Broccoli

$14.95

Hunan Scallop

$14.95

Sa Cha Scallop

$14.95

Scallop Garlic Sauce

$14.95

Scallop Mix Vegetable

$14.95

Scallop Cashew Nut

$14.95

Scallop Eggplant

$14.95

Kung Pao Scallop

$14.95

Flower Scallop

$14.95

Moo Goo Scallop

$14.95

Happy Scallop

$14.95

Basil Scallop

$14.95

Scallop Black Bean

$14.95

Scallop Steamer

$14.95

Mongolian Scallop

$14.95

Scallop Mushroom

$14.95

Tofu Entrees

Tofu Broccoli

$11.95

Tofu Mushroom

$11.95

Hunan Tofu

$11.95

Sa Cha Tofu

$11.95

Tofu w. Garlic Sauce

$11.95

Tofu w. Mixed Vegetable

$9.50

Kung Pao Tofu

$11.95

Flower Tofu

$11.95

Moo Goo Tofu

$11.95

Happy Tofu

$11.95

Basil Tofu

$11.95

Tofu w. Cashew Nuts

$11.95

Tofu w. Black Bean Sauce

$11.95

Mongolian Tofu

$11.95

Tofu Steamer

$11.95

Eggplant Tofu

$11.95

General Tofu

$11.95

Vegetarian Entrees

Tofu Mixed Vegetable

$9.50

Fried tofu w/ mixed vegetables in brown sauce

Sesame Tofu

$10.95

Deep fried squared tofu in special sweet brown sauce. Topped w/ sesame seeds & garnished w/ broccoli.

Sauteed Mixed Vegetable

$8.95

Sauteed broccoli, snow peas, carrots, baby corn, waterchesnuts, baby corn, & napa in brown sauce.

Veggie Trio

$9.50

Snowpeas, broccoli & asparagus in brown sauce.

Sauteed Broccoli

$8.95

Sauteed broccoli in WHITE sauce

Broccoli in Garlic Sauce

$8.95

Sauteed broccoli in spicy garlic sauce

Ma Po Tofu

$8.95

Steamed squared tofu w/ peas and carrots in a thick, spicy brown Ma Po sauce

STEAMED Mixed Vegetable

$8.95

Steamed vegetables w/ sauce on the side. Broccoli, snow peas, water chesnuts, mushrooms, napa, baby corn, & carrots.

Sauteed Fresh Asparagus

$9.50

Sauteed Asparagus in WHITE SAUCE

Tofu & Snow Peas

$9.50

Fried tofu w/ snow peas in brown sauce.

Eggplants in Garlic Sauce

$9.50

Sauteed eggplant in spicy garlic sauce w/ scallions

Wendy's Vegetable

$8.95

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Wing (3)

$6.25

Kids Chicken Sticks (2)

$6.25

Kids Beef Sticks (2)

$6.25

Kids Chicken Fingers (6)

$6.25

Sushi Entrees

Sushi Regular

$14.95

6 pcs. assorted sushi (chef's choice) + California roll.

Sake Don

$18.95

Salmon sashimi over a bed of sushi rice.

Salmon All Around

$20.95

4 pcs. salmon sashimi, 4 pcs. of salmon sushi & 1 salmon roll.

California Maki Dinner

$14.95

3 california rolls

Super Nigiri

$24.95

Sashimi Platter

$20.95

12 pcs. assorted sashimi (Chef's choice) w/ ball of sushi rice.

Tekka Don

$18.95

Tuna sashimi over a bed of sushi rice.

Tuna All Around

$20.95

4 pcs. tuna sashimi, 4 pcs. tuna sushi, & 1 tuna roll.

Super California

$15.95

California roll, Spicy California roll, & California Tempura roll.

Sushi for Two

$29.95

10 pcs. of assorted sushi (Chef's choice), california roll, tuna roll, & dragon roll.

Sushi - Sashimi Combo

$22.95

5 pcs. assorted sushi (Chef's choice), 5 pcs. of assorted sashimi (Chef's choice) + California roll.

Unagi Don

$16.95

Broiled eel over a bed of sushi rice.

Veggie Roll Combo

$12.95

Avocado roll, Cucumber roll & Asparagus roll.

Maki Combo

$14.95

Tuna roll, California roll, Salmon roll.

Crunch Roll Combo

$18.95

Deep fried soft-shell crab roll, shrimp tempura roll & asparagus tempura roll.

Sushi Deluxe

$20.95

10 pcs. assorted sushi (Chef's choice) + California roll.

Chirashi

$18.95

Assorted sashimi over bed of sushi rice.

Tekka Maki Dinner

$14.95

3 tuna rolls.

Sushi & Sashimi

2 pcs. per order

Sake (Salmon) - Fresh

$4.95

Maguro (Tuna) - Fresh

$4.95

Escolar (White Tuna) - Fresh

$4.95

Hamachi (Yellowtail) - Fresh

$4.95

Smoked Salmon - Fresh

$4.95

Tako (Octopus) - Cooked

$4.95

Ebi (Shrimp) - Cooked

$4.95

Tai (red Snapper) - Fresh

$4.95

Hokkigai (Surf Clam) - Cooked

$4.95

Unagi (Cooked Eel) - Cooked

$5.50

Kani (Crabstick) - Cooked

$4.95

Masago (Smelt Roe)

$4.50

Red Tobiko

$4.50

Black Tobiko

$4.50

Wasabi Tobiko

$4.50

Inari(tofu skin)

$4.50

Mackerel (Saba)

$4.95

Tamago (egg)

$4.50

Maki Rolls

Fresh & Cooked Maki. 6-8 Pieces.

Salmon Roll

$5.95

Seaweed OUTSIDE.

Tuna Roll

$5.95

Seaweed OUTSIDE.

Eel Avocado Roll

$6.95

Cooked Eel & Avocado. Topped w/ Eel Sauce.

California Roll

$5.95

Crab Stick & Avocado

Avocado Roll

$4.95

Seaweed OUTSIDE.

Spicy Salmon Roll

$5.95

Salmon Mixture w/ Masago, Spicy Mayo, Sriracha & Tempura Flakes.

Spicy Tuna Roll

$5.95

Tuna Mixture w/ Sriracha, Green Onion & Tempura Flakes.

Eel Cucumber Roll

$6.95

Cooked Eel & Cucumber. Eel Sauce on Top.

Spicy California Roll

$5.95

Crab Stick & Avocado Inside. Spicy Mayo on top.

Cucumber Roll

$4.95

Salmon Avocado Roll

$5.95

Tuna Avocado Roll

$5.95

Shrimp Avocado Roll

$5.95

Cooked Shrimp & Avocado.

California Tempura Roll

$5.95

Crabstick & Avocado. Whole roll DEEP FRIED. Spicy Mayo on side.

Cucumber Avocado Roll

$4.95

Salmon Cucumber Roll

$5.95

Tuna Cucumber Roll

$5.95

Shrimp Tempura ROLL

$7.50

Tempura Fried Shrimp w/ Lettuce, Cucumber, & Avocado Inside.

Yellowtail Roll

$5.95

Vegetable SUSHI ROLL

$4.95

Futomaki Roll

$6.95

Cucumber, Avocado, Tamago, Kani, Yellow Pickle, Yama Gobo Inside. Seaweed OUTSIDE.

White Tuna Roll

$5.95

Shrimp Cream Cheese Roll

$5.95

Cooked Shrimp & Cream Cheese.

Spicy Yellowtail Roll

$5.95

Yellowtail Mixture w/ Spicy Mayo, Sriracha, Green Onion

Seaweed Salad Roll

$4.95

Spicy Crab Salad roll

$5.95

Shredded Crabstick Mixture w/ Masago, Spicy Mayo & Sriracha.

Alaska Roll

$5.95

Salmon, Avocado & Cucumber

Bagel Roll

$5.95

Salmon & Cream Cheese

Philadelphia Roll

$5.95

Smoked Salmon, Cream Cheese & Cucumber

Boston Roll

$5.95

Cooked Shrimp, Cucumber & Lettuce Inside. Mayo on Top.

Salmon Skin Roll

$5.95

Deep Fried Salmon Skin w/ Cucumber. Topped w/ Eel Sauce.

Sweet Potato Tempura Roll

$4.95

Asparagus Roll

$4.95

Seaweed OUTSIDE.

Asparagus Tempura Roll

$5.25

Deep Fried Asparagus Inside.

Nori Roll

$4.00

Sushi Rice. Seaweed OUTSIDE.

SPECIAL ROLLS

6-10 Pieces.

Dragon Roll

$11.25

Cooked. Shrimp Tempura Inside. Eel & Avocado on Top. Topped w/ Eel Sauce.

Crazy Roll

$11.25

Salmon, Asparagus, & Cream Cheese Inside. Tuna & Avocado on Top.

Double Heart Roll

$11.95

Spicy Salmon Inside. Topped w/ Tuna & Salmon, Pressed in Heart Shape.

Dynamic Roll

$14.95

Jumbo Roll. Shrimp Tempura, Kani, Avocado & Lettuce Inside. Spicy Tuna & Cooked Scallop Mix on Top. Topped w/ Tempura Flakes, Garlic, Spicy Mayo & Eel Sauce.

Rainbow Roll

$11.25

Cucumber, Avocado, Kani Inside. Topped w/ Tuna, White Tuna & Salmon.

Double Dragon Roll

$11.25

Shrimp Tempura Inside. Avocado, Spicy Tuna & Tobiko on Top. Topped w/ Eel Sauce.

Tiger Roll

$11.25

Cooked Shrimp, Kani & Cucumber Inside. Avocado & Cooked Shrimp on Top.

Fuji Roll

$11.95

Shrimp Tempura Inside. Spicy Yellowtail on Top. Topped w/ Eel Sauce.

Spicy Tuna Naruto Roll

$11.95

Spicy Tuna & Avocado Inside. Wrapped w/ CUCUMBER. Ponzu Sauce.

Pink Lady Roll

$11.25

Spicy Tuna, Tempura Flakes & Avocado Inside. Salmon on Top.

Black Dragon Roll

$12.25

Cooked. Eel & Avocado Inside. Eel, Avocado, & Tobiko on Top. Topped w/ Eel Sauce.

Crunchy Roll

$11.25

Whole Roll Deep Fried. White Tuna, Avocado & Kani Inside.

Yummy Roll

$11.25

Shrimp Tempura, Kani, Cucumber, Avocado & Lettuce Inside. Topped w/ Masago & Eel Sauce.

Giant Roll

$16.95

Jumbo Roll. Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail, Avocado & Cucumber Inside. Spicy Crab Salad on Top.

Salmon Dream Roll

$12.95

Spicy Salmon, Avocado & Tempura Flakes Inside. Topped w/ Salmon & Black Tobiko.

Red Dragon Roll

$11.25

Spicy tuna inside topped with avocado and red tobiko.

Volcano Roll

$11.25

Whole Roll Deep Fried. Spicy Tuna, Avocado, & Tempura Flakes Inside.

Monster Roll

$13.95

Whole Roll Deep Fried. Jumbo Roll w/ Eel, Kani, Avocado & Cream Cheese Inside. Seaweed OUTSIDE. Topped w/ Eel Sauce & Spicy Mayo.

Rock n Roll

$12.95

Fried Jalapeño Cream Cheese Inside. Avocado, Spicy Tuna, Roasted Garlic & Tempura Flakes on Top. Topped w/ Eel Sauce.

Fireball Roll

$11.25

Kani, Cucumber & Avocado Inside. Spicy Tuna on Top. Topped w/ Sriracha.

Green Dragon Roll

$11.25

Spicy Yellowtail Inside. Avocado & Wasabi Tobiko on Top.

Spider Roll

$11.95

Party Trays

Tray A

$35.95

* No Substitutions* Spicy Tuna Roll Salmon Roll Asparagus Tempura Roll California Roll Vegetable Roll Rainbow Roll Eel & Avocado Roll

Tray B

$45.95

2 pcs. Tuna 2 pcs. Salmon 2 pcs. Yellowtail 2 pcs. Eel 2 pcs. Tobiko 2 pcs. Shrimp Eel Avocado Roll Spicy Tuna Roll Asparagus Roll California Roll

Tray C

$49.95

2 pcs. Tuna 2 pcs. White Tuna 2 pcs. Salmon 2 pcs. Tamago 2 pcs. Tako 2 pcs. Inari 2 pcs. Eel 2 pcs. Tobiko 2 pcs. Shrimp 2 pcs. Yellowtail Shrimp Tempura Roll Spicy Tuna Roll Bagel Roll

Tray D

$55.95

3 pcs. Tuna Sashimi 3 pcs. Salmon Sashimi 3 pcs. Yellowtail Sashimi 3 Pcs. White Tuna Sashimi 3 pcs. Tako Sashimi 2 pcs. Eel Sushi 2. pcs. Inari Sushi 2 pcs. Tobiko Sushi California Roll Asparagus Roll Spicy Tuna Roll

Side Items

Extra Duck Sauce

$0.10

Extra Hot sauce package

$0.10

No Condiments

Pt. Steamed Rice

$1.50

Side of Ginger

$0.50

Extra Mustard Sauce

$0.10

Crispy Noodles

$0.50

Fortune Cookies X10

$1.00

Pt. Fried Rice

$3.50

Side of Wasabi

$0.50

Extra Soy Sauce

$0.10

UTENSILS

Chopsticks

Pt. Brown Rice

$1.75

Pt. Sushi Rice

$2.00

Extra Low Sodium Soy Sauce

$0.10

TAKE OUT CONTAINER

$0.50

Sauces

Hot Oil

Sweet & Sour Sauce

$0.50

Shrimp Sauce

$0.50

Spicy Mayo

$0.50

Eel Sauce

$0.50

House Duck Sauce

House Hot Mustard

White Sauce

$1.00

Brown Sauce

$1.00

Spicy Brown Sauce

$1.00

Sesame Sauce

$1.50

Orange Sauce

$1.50

General Sauce

$1.50

Basil Sauce

$1.00

Curry Sauce

$1.50

Fantasy Sauce

$2.00

Garlic Sauce

$1.00

Happy Sauce

$1.00

Hunan Sauce

$1.00

Kung Pao Sauce

$1.00

Sa Cha Sauce

$1.00

Black Bean Sauce

$1.00

Pineapple Sauce

$1.50

Crispy Shrimp Sauce

$1.50

Dumpling Sauce

$0.50

Ginger Salad Dressing

$0.50

Sriracha Sauce

$0.50

Tempura Sauce

$0.50

Ponzu Sauce

$0.50

Dessert

Cheesecake

$4.50

Mochi ice cream

$4.95

Molten chocolate cake

$7.95

With vanilla ice cream

ALCOHOL

House Wine

Chardonnay

$6.00+

Merlot

$6.00+

Cabernet

$6.00+

White zinfandel

$6.00+

White Wine

La Marca Prosecco

$9.00

RosenHaven Rose

$35.00

J.Lohr Riesling

$7.25+

Ecco Domani Pinot Grigio

$7.25+

J. Vineyards Pinot Gris

$10.00+

Overstone Sauvignon Blanc

$10.00+

Villa Pozzi Moscato

$8.50+

Ironstone Obsession Symphony

$10.00+

Clos Du Chardonnay

$8.50+

Talbott Kali Hart Chardonnay

$10.00+

Red Wine

Mirassou Pinot Noir

$8.50+

Meiomi Pinot Noir

$12.00+

Apothic Red Blend

$10.00+

J. Lohr Merlot

$10.75+

Ruta 22 Malbec

$10.00+

Clos Du Bois Cabernet Sauvignon

$8.50+

Josh Cellars Cabernet Sauvignon

$10.00+

Sake/Plum Wine

Takara Plum Wine

$6.75+

Hot Sake

$4.50+

Cold Sake

$6.00

Ozeki Nigori

$12.95

Beer

Bud Light

$3.50

Miller Lite

$3.50

Michelob light

$3.50

Yuengling

$3.50

Tsing Tao

$4.95

Kirin Ichiban

$4.50

Sapporo

$7.95

Asahi

$4.50

Lucky Buddha

$4.95

DRINKS

Bottle

Perrier Sparkling water

$3.50

Fountain

Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Fanta

$2.50

Pink Lemonade

$2.50

Sweet tea

$2.50

Unsweet tea

$2.50

Hot tea

$2.50