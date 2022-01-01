Brewpubs & Breweries
Minglewood Brewery Historic Downtown Cape
580 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Occupying a building built in 1891, Minglewood Brewery is a brewpub located in Downtown Cape Girardeau, Missouri. Artisan Pizzas and Sandwiches are just a couple of the great tasting menu items. Oh, and did we say that we are intensely focused on brewing quality craft beer? Because we are! Stop by and stay a while.
121 Broadway, Cape Girardeau, MO 63701
