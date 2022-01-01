Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries

Minglewood Brewery Historic Downtown Cape

580 Reviews

$$

121 Broadway

Cape Girardeau, MO 63701

Order Again

Popular Items

Supreme Pizza
Build Your Own
Sausage Goat Cheese Pizza

Small Bites

Bavarian Pretzel

Bavarian Pretzel

$11.49

Soft baked, side of house-made beer cheese

Pizza

Hand-Made Pizza
BBQ Pizza

BBQ Pizza

$14.49

BBQ sauce base, burnt ends, bacon, cheese blend

Build Your Own

$9.49
Italian Meat Pizza

Italian Meat Pizza

$14.49

Sausage, pepperoni, salami, prosciutto, cheese blend

Mac & Beer Cheese Pizza

Mac & Beer Cheese Pizza

$14.99

Basil cream cheese base, chicken, cheese blend, cheddar, parmesan

Margherita Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$12.99

Olive oil base, tomatoes, garlic, basil leaves, cheese blend

Sausage Goat Cheese Pizza

Sausage Goat Cheese Pizza

$14.49

Spinach, sausage, mushrooms, onions, cheese blend, goat cheese crumbles

Supreme Pizza

Supreme Pizza

$14.49

Sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, black olives, onions, green peppers, cheese blend

Taco Pizza

Taco Pizza

$14.99

Refried beans, beef, cheese blend, topped with lettuce, crushed nacho tortilla chips, pico de gallo, shredded cheddar, sour cream taco sauce

Desserts

Ooey Gooey Butter Cake

Ooey Gooey Butter Cake

$6.49

Salted Caramel Filled Brownie

$6.99

Triple Berry Tart

$6.49

Beer To Go

Kolsch To-Go

$4.50

Elmer IPA To Go

$5.50

8.1% ABV

Trace Quantity To-go

$6.00

Blue Sky To-Go

$4.50

SEMO Saison To-Go

$6.25

Tracks To-Go

$5.25

Merchandise

Hat

$12.00

Klean Kanteen

$40.00

Mingle Hoodie

$40.00

Sport Shirt Men

$35.00

Sport Shirt Women

$30.00
Sticker

Sticker

$2.00

Apron

$15.00

Collab Glassware

$20.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Occupying a building built in 1891, Minglewood Brewery is a brewpub located in Downtown Cape Girardeau, Missouri. Artisan Pizzas and Sandwiches are just a couple of the great tasting menu items. Oh, and did we say that we are intensely focused on brewing quality craft beer? Because we are! Stop by and stay a while.

Website

Location

121 Broadway, Cape Girardeau, MO 63701

Directions

Gallery
Minglewood Brewery image
Minglewood Brewery image
Minglewood Brewery image

