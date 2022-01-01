A map showing the location of Minglewood Hall 1555 Madison AveView gallery

Minglewood Hall 1555 Madison Ave

review star

No reviews yet

1555 Madison Ave

Memphis, TN 38104

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

FOOD

Pork Rinds

$6.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$8.00

Fries

$6.00

Hot Dog

$5.00

Pretzel

$5.00

Empanada

$5.00

Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Griilled Mac and Cheese Sandwich

$10.00

Chicken Taquitos

$6.00

BEER

Tiny Bomb

$10.00

WiseAcre Bow Echo

$10.00

Bud Lite

$10.00

Budweiser

$10.00

Mich Ultra

$11.50

High Life

$7.00

Ying A Ling

$11.50

Corona

$11.50

White Claw Black Cherry

$11.00

White Claw Mango

$11.00

MODELO

$11.50

19 oz White Claw Black Cherry 19

$11.00

Fireball

$5.00

Honeybell

$5.00

Jim Beam Peach

$5.00

Jim Beam Apple

$5.00

WINE

Rose

$12.50

Sav Blanc

$12.50

Sparkling

$12.50

Pinot Noir

$12.50

Fireball

$5.00

HoneyBell

$5.00

Jim Beam Peach

$5.00

Jim Beam Apple

$5.00

LIQUOR

Bacardi Rum

$9.00

Fireball

$9.00

Jim Beam

$9.00

Jose Silver Tequila

$9.00

Old Dom Gin

$9.00

Old Dom Vodka

$9.00

OD Honeybell

$9.00

Titos

$10.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

Captain Morgan

$10.00

Cazadors Rep Tequila

$10.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Ketel One

$12.00

Hendrick's

$12.00

Don Julio

$12.00

Jameson

$12.00

Crown Royal

$12.00

Buffalo Trace

$12.00

Hennessey

$12.00

Crown Apple

$12.00

Stoli Elit

$28.50

1942 Tequila

$28.50

Whistlepig 10yr

$28.50

Long Island

$9.00

Jim Beam Peach

$5.00

Jim Beam Orange

$5.00

Jim Beam Apple

$5.00

Walk Me Down

$9.00

Crown Apple

$12.00

Margarita Don Juilo

$12.00

Tequila Sunrise Don Juilo

$12.00

N/A BEV

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Red Bull Flavored

$5.00

Red Bull Reg

$5.00

Red Bull Sugar Free

$5.00

Sprite

$4.00

Water

$4.00

Gun soda

$2.00

Add A Shot

Fireball

$5.00

HoneyBell

$5.00

Jim Beam Peach

$5.00

Jim Beam Apple

$5.00

Jim Beam Orange

$5.00

Jim Beam Regular

$5.00

Bacardi

$5.00

Jose Cuervo Silver

$5.00

Old Dom Vodka

$5.00

Old Dom Gin

$5.00

Water

WATER

$4.00

Red Bull Regular

Red bull regular

$5.00

Red Bull Watermelon

Red bull regular

$5.00

Red Bull Sugar Free

Red Bull watermelon

$5.00

Gun Soda

Cranberry Juice

$2.00

OJ

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Sweet and Sour

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Tonic

$2.00

Club Soda

$2.00

Coke 20oz

Coke 20oz

$4.00

Sprite 20oz

Sprite 20oz

$4.00

Diet Coke 20oz

Diet Coke 20oz

$4.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1555 Madison Ave, Memphis, TN 38104

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Tops Bar-B-Q - #09 Union
orange starNo Reviews
1286 Union Avenue Memphis, TN 38104
View restaurantnext
CAFE OLE - Cooper Young Historic District - Memphis, TN - cafeolememphis.com
orange star4.0 • 915
959 Cooper St, Memphis, TN Memphis, TN 38104
View restaurantnext
French Truck Coffee- Crosstown Concourse
orange star4.0 • 54
1350 Concourse Ave Suite 167 Memphis, TN 38104
View restaurantnext
Farm Burger - Memphis
orange starNo Reviews
1350 Concourse Ave Ste 175 Memphis, TN 38104
View restaurantnext
Cafe Eclectic - North McLean Blvd
orange star4.3 • 1,953
603 North McLean Blvd Memphis, TN 38107
View restaurantnext
BT Bistro
orange starNo Reviews
80 N Pauline Memphis, TN 38105
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Memphis

Central BBQ - Midtown - 2249 Central Ave
orange star4.4 • 7,518
2249 Central Ave Memphis, TN 38104
View restaurantnext
DYER'S ON BEALE - World Famous Beale St. - dyersonbeale.com
orange star4.1 • 2,697
205 Beale St Memphis, TN 38103
View restaurantnext
Mahogany Memphis
orange star4.0 • 2,561
3092 Poplar Avenue #11 Memphis, TN 38111
View restaurantnext
Cafe Eclectic - North McLean Blvd
orange star4.3 • 1,953
603 North McLean Blvd Memphis, TN 38107
View restaurantnext
Pop’s Deli
orange star4.5 • 1,863
6749 E Shelby Dr Memphis, TN 38141
View restaurantnext
Central BBQ - Summer - 4375 Summer Ave
orange star4.3 • 1,763
4375 Summer Ave Memphis, TN 38122
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Memphis
Southaven
review star
Avg 2.8 (7 restaurants)
Germantown
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Olive Branch
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Cordova
review star
No reviews yet
Millington
review star
No reviews yet
Arlington
review star
No reviews yet
Oxford
review star
Avg 5 (19 restaurants)
Jackson
review star
Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)
Tupelo
review star
Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston