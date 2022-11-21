Mingos Cookies - Irmo
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 1:05 pm, 1:06 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
There's so much more to cookies than just some chocolate chips and sugar! Mingos Cookies bakes up batch after batch of cookies full of inspiration from classic desserts as well as our founders' own travels. Whether you try our s'mores, red velvet cheesecake, banana pudding, cinnamon toast, or any other cookie flavor, you'll enjoy a dose of sweetness alongside made-that-day freshness. We also serve coffee and bubble teas that pair nicely with your treat. Stay awhile and enjoy a sweet break with us!
7467 Saint Andrews Road Ste 20, Irmo, SC 29063
