Mingos Cookies - Irmo

7467 Saint Andrews Road Ste 20

Irmo, SC 29063

Popular Items

Milk Tea
Fruit Tea
Red Velvet Cheesecake

Cookies

(Weekly Special) Apple Fritter

(Weekly Special) Apple Fritter

$3.75

Signature Apple infused dough, mixed with Apple Fritter pieces and diced Apples. Topped with our Honey Cinnamon Glaze

(Weekly Special) Pumpkin Snickerdoodle

$3.75

Our Pumpkin Dough is enriched with fragrant cinnamon, nutmeg and allspice. Topped with Cinnamon Sugar. A wonderful treat to celebrate any special fall occasion!

Birthday Cake

Birthday Cake

$3.50

Signature dough stuffed with white chocolate and real birthday cake. Tooped with rainbow sprinkles and drizzled with frosting.

Chocolate Chip

Chocolate Chip

$3.25

Signature dough overly stuffed with milk chocolate chips. Topped with more chocolate chips

Cinnamon Crunch

Cinnamon Crunch

$3.75

Signature Cinnamon dough stuffed with white chocolate chips. Topped with our special glaze and crunchy Cinnamon Toast Crunch

Cookies & Cream

Cookies & Cream

$3.75

Signature Chocolate Chip dough, mixed with milk chocolates. Stuffed and topped with Oreos, drizzled with Icing!

Fruity Pebbles

$3.75

Signature Fruity Pebbles infused dough stuffed with vanilla milk chocolate chips. Stuffed with Buttercream and topped with Fruity Pebbles cereal!

Go Tigers!

Go Tigers!

$3.75Out of stock

Signature Sugar dough, stuffed with Buttercream and topped with Sprinkles and more Buttercream. It's a Cupcake in a Cookie!

Havana Oh la la

Havana Oh la la

$3.75Out of stock

Signature dough mixed with white chocolate chips, stuffed with Guava and Passion Fruit. Topped with Maria Cookie crumbles and finished with Cream Cheese frosting and Guava drizzle

Nutella Overload

Nutella Overload

$3.75

Signature Chocolate Dough overly stuffed with Nutella. Topped with our mystic powder and Nutella drizzle

Oh Sugah!

Oh Sugah!

$2.50

Signature Sugar Dough. Topped with Sugar crystals

Ooey Gooey

Ooey Gooey

$3.50

Signature buttery Caramel infused dough stuffed with chocolate chips. Topped with more Caramel!

(Weekly Special) Pecan Pie

(Weekly Special) Pecan Pie

$3.75

Signature Pecan Pie dough, mixed with a whole Pecan Pie. Topped with our Pecan Pie filling!

Red Velvet Cheesecake

Red Velvet Cheesecake

$3.75

Signature Red Velvet dough mixed with white chocolate and stuffed with Cheesecake. Topped with Cheesecake drizzle and pie crust crumbs

Reese’s Nutter Crunch

Reese’s Nutter Crunch

$3.75

Signature Dough mixed with reese’s peanut butter chocolate chips. Topped with nutty bars and peanut butter fluff!

S’mores

S’mores

$3.75

Signature Double Chocolate dough stuffed with Hershey’s chocolate chips. Topped with Graham Crackers and Torched Marshmallows

Fruit Teas

Fruit Tea

Fruit Tea

$4.95+

Blended Fruit Tea

$6.15+

Milk Tea

Milk Tea

Milk Tea

$4.95+

Blended Milk Tea

$6.15+

Drinks

Coca Cola

Coca Cola

$1.49

12 oz can soda

Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$1.49

12 oz can soda

Dr. Pepper

Dr. Pepper

$1.49

12 oz can soda

Gatorade

Gatorade

$1.49
Milk

Milk

$1.95

16 oz cup of milk

Mountain Dew

Mountain Dew

$1.49

12 oz can soda

Sprite

Sprite

$1.49

12 oz can soda

Water

Water

$1.25

16 oz bottle of water

Frosted Lemonade Boba

Frosted Lemonade Boba

$6.15+
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 1:05 pm, 1:06 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
There's so much more to cookies than just some chocolate chips and sugar! Mingos Cookies bakes up batch after batch of cookies full of inspiration from classic desserts as well as our founders' own travels. Whether you try our s'mores, red velvet cheesecake, banana pudding, cinnamon toast, or any other cookie flavor, you'll enjoy a dose of sweetness alongside made-that-day freshness. We also serve coffee and bubble teas that pair nicely with your treat. Stay awhile and enjoy a sweet break with us!

7467 Saint Andrews Road Ste 20, Irmo, SC 29063

