Mingos Cookies

review star

No reviews yet

5580 Sunset Blvd Ste D

Lexington, SC 29170

Order Again

Popular Items

Milk Tea
Fruit Tea
Red Velvet Cheesecake

Frosted Lemonade Boba

$6.15+

Cookies

(Fall Special) Pumpkin Snickerdoodle

$3.75

Our Pumpkin Dough is enriched with fragrant cinnamon, nutmeg and allspice. Topped with Cinnamon Sugar. A wonderful treat to celebrate any special fall occasion!

(Weekly Special) Hocus Pocus

$3.75Out of stock

Enchanted Multicolor Chocolate Chip dough mixed with Vanilla Chocolate Chips. Stuffed with an Oreo. Topped with our Magical Spooky Sprinkles!

(Weekly Special) Spooky Yummy Mummy

$3.75Out of stock

Signature Sugar dough stuffed with Vanilla Milk Chocolate chips. Wrapped in layers of Buttercream!

(Weekly Special) Witches Brew

$3.75Out of stock

Enchanted Original Chocolate Chip Black magical dough mixed orange sprinkles and milk chocolate chips. Stuffed with Witches Brew Icing

Birthday Cake

$3.75

Signature Birthday Cake dough stuffed with white and chocolate chips. Topped with Rainbow sprinkles and drizzled with frosting icing

Chocolate Chip

$3.25

Signature dough overly stuffed with milk chocolate chips. Topped with more chocolate chips

Cinnamon Crunch

$3.75

Signature Cinnamon dough stuffed with white chocolate chips. Topped with our special glaze and crunchy Cinnamon Toast Crunch

Cocky

$3.75

Signature Red Velvet dough mixed with white chocolate chips. Stuffed with Oreos, topped with Nutella and Icing

Cookies & Cream

$3.75

Signature Cookies & Cream dough, mixed with Vanilla milk chocolates and Chocolate chips. Stuffed and topped with Oreos, drizzled with Icing!

Fruity Pebbles

$3.75

Signature Fruity Pebbles infused dough stuffed with vanilla milk chocolate chips. Stuffed with Buttercream and topped with Fruity Pebbles cereal!

Go Tigers!

$3.75Out of stock

Signature Sugar Orange Dough. Stuffed with Buttercream and topped with Orange & Purple Sprinkles and more Buttercream. It's a Cupcake in a Cookie!

Havana Oh la la

$3.75

Signature dough mixed with white chocolate chips, stuffed with guava and cream cheese icing. Topped with maria cookie crumbles and finished with house cream cheese frosting and guava drizzle.

Nutella Overload

$3.75

Signature Chocolate Dough overly stuffed with Nutella. Topped with our mystic powder and Nutella drizzle

Oh Sugah!

$2.50

Signature Sugar Dough. Topped with Sugar crystals

Ooey Gooey

$3.50

Signature Buttery Caramel infused dough stuffed with Caramelized White Chocolate chips. Topped with more Caramel!

Red Velvet Cheesecake

$3.75

Signature Red Velvet dough mixed with white chocolate chips, stuffed with house cream cheese. Topped with a cream cheese icing drizzle.

Reese’s Nutter Crunch

$3.75

Signature Reese’s Peanut Butter infused dough. Mixed with Reese's chips and Chocolate chips. Topped with Nutty Crunch and peanut butter fluff

Smores

$3.75

Signature Double Chocolate dough stuffed with Hershey's Milk Chocolate chips. Topped with Graham Crackers and Torched Marshmallows

Fruit Teas

Fruit Tea

$4.95+
Blended Fruit Tea

$6.15+

Milk Tea

Milk Tea

$4.95+

Blended Milk Tea

$6.15+

Coffee

Americano

$1.95

Cappuccino

$3.25

Cuban Coffee "Cafecito"

$2.25

Espresso Shot

$2.25

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Hot Latte

$3.25

Iced Latte

$3.50

Drinks

Coca Cola

$1.49

12 oz can soda

Diet Coke

$1.49

12 oz can soda

Dr. Pepper

$1.49

12 oz can soda

Gatorade

$1.49
Milk

$1.95

16 oz cup of milk

Mountain Dew

$1.49

12 oz can soda

Sprite

$1.49

12 oz can soda

Water

$1.25

16 oz bottle of water

Croquetas

Four pack of creamy ham filled, lightly breaded original Islas Canarias Ham Croquetas. Perfect snack for anytime of the day!
Croquetas de Jamon (Ham) 4-pack

$7.85Out of stock

Four pack of creamy Ham filled, lightly breaded original Islas Canarias Ham Croquetas. Perfect snack for anytime of the day!

Empanadas

Beef Empanada

$3.50Out of stock

Cuban Beef Empanadas- Filled with ground beef mixture (Cuban Picadillo)

Chicken

$3.50Out of stock

Cuban Chicken Empanadas- Filled with Shredded Chicken mixture with onions, roasted red peppers!

Pastries "Pastelitos"

Dulce De Leche Pastelito

$2.95Out of stock

Caramel "dulce de leche" stuffed buttery pastry, covered in a dulce de leche drizzle.

Guava & Cheese Pastelito

$2.95Out of stock

Guava Pastelito

$2.75Out of stock

Puffed pastry filled with guava covered with a guava drizzle

Nutella Pastelito

$2.50Out of stock
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 1:05 pm, 1:06 pm - 7:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
There's so much more to cookies than just some chocolate chips and sugar! Mingos Cookies bakes up batch after batch of cookies full of inspiration from classic desserts as well as our founders' own travels. Whether you try our s'mores, red velvet cheesecake, banana pudding, cinnamon toast, or any other cookie flavor, you'll enjoy a dose of sweetness alongside made-that-day freshness. We also serve coffee and bubble teas that pair nicely with your treat. Stay awhile and enjoy a sweet break with us!

5580 Sunset Blvd Ste D, Lexington, SC 29170

