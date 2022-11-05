Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Mission Taqueria @ Giant Riverwalk

review star

No reviews yet

60 N 23rd St

Philadelphia, PA 19103

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Burrito
Burrito Bowl
Guacamole

DIY TACO KITS

Mission Fiesta Kit

Mission Fiesta Kit

$99.00

Party on the go! Choose 2 of our Taco Kits, and you'll get a 1/2 pint each of Guacamole, Salsa Fresca, Salsa Habanero, & Salsa Verde, plus Esquites, Sweet Plantains, and our precious Hottie Bear. Our way of trying to send a little piece of our dining room to your dining room. (Margaritas sold separately ;)

Carnitas Taco Kit

Carnitas Taco Kit

$28.00

Crispy carnitas, served with salsa roja, chopped onion, and cilantro. (Contains dairy.) Served with our fresh masa tortillas. Approx. 8 tacos.

Grilled Chicken Taco Kit

Grilled Chicken Taco Kit

$28.00

Guajillo glazed chicken (not spicy) done on the wood grill, served with salsa fresca, and queso fresco. Comes with our fresh masa tortillas. (Approx 8 tacos)

Grilled Wild Shrimp Taco Kit

Grilled Wild Shrimp Taco Kit

$32.00

Wild gulf shrimp tacos, guajillo glazed, then cooked on the wood grill. Served over chipotle mayo, with pickled red cabbage, serranos, and cilantro. (Approx 8 tacos)

Mushroom Al Pastor Taco Kit

$24.00

Grilled mushroomss in an al pastor marinade alongside a caramelized pineapple salsa. Served with our fresh masa tortillas. *vegan* =) Approx. 8 tacos

SALSAS & GUAC

Guacamole

Guacamole

$13.00+

That green gold. Choose yr size (16 / 8 / 4 oz). Comes with chiiiiips. Vegan. GF.

Salsa Fresca

Salsa Fresca

$8.00+

Fresh chopped salsa of tomato, tomatillo, onion, jalapeno & cilantro. Comes with one Bag O Chips. Vegan. GF.

Salsa Verde

Salsa Verde

$8.00+

Fresh green salsa. Raw, limey and bright. Tomatillo, lime, cilantro, garlic, and onion. Comes with one Bag O Chips. Vegan. GF.

Salsa Roja

Salsa Roja

$8.00+

Roasted tomato, tomatillo, chipotles, onion & garlic. Comes with one Bag O Chips. Vegan. GF.

Salsa Habanero

$8.00+

The hot hot heat. Tomato, habanero chiles, tomatillos, cliantro, onion & garlic. Comes with one Bag O Chips. Vegan. GF.

Bag O Chips

Bag O Chips

$2.00+

...cause you can never have too many.

Hot Sauce

$1.00

SNACKS & QUESADILLAS

Nacho Kit

Nacho Kit

$20.00

NACHOS!! But in a way that don't get to you all soggy and gross. All you need is a sheet tray and an oven. Veggie on their own, or add proteins if you want. GF Toppings include black beans, verde, fresca, a hottie bear, crema, queso, and pickled red onions.

Empanadas

Empanadas

$9.00

Freshly ground masa dough, filled with grilled plantains, poblano peppers, and queso Oaxaca. Served with crema. GF

Esquites

Esquites

$6.00

Our take on Mexican style street corn topped with lime mayo, queso fresco, and chile piquin. Pairs well with every taco.

Sweet Plantains

Sweet Plantains

$4.00

Fried plantains. Perfect for dessert.

Churros

Churros

$6.00Out of stock

Our classic churros, dusted with cinnamon sugar and served with Mexican chocolate sauce. GF

Mission Quesadilla

$10.00

A big ol' corn tortilla made with our fresh ground masa, then filled with a blend of Queso Oaxaca & Monterey Jack cheeses. You can add chicken, carnitas, or mushrooms if you want extra yumminess. :)

Rice And Beans

$6.00

TACOS

3 Carnitas Tacos

3 Carnitas Tacos

$12.00

3 carnitas tacos, served with salsa roja, chopped onion, and cilantro all served on our fresh masa tortillas. (Contains dairy.)

3 Grilled Chicken Tacos

3 Grilled Chicken Tacos

$12.00

3 chicken tacos, guajillo marniated, then wood grilled, served with salsa fresca, and queso fresco on our fresh masa tortillas.

3 Grilled Wild Shrimp Tacos

3 Grilled Wild Shrimp Tacos

$14.00

3 wild gulf shrimp tacos, guajillo glazed, then cooked on the wood grill. Served over chipotle mayo, with pickled red cabbage, serranos, and cilantro.

3 Mushroom Al Pastor

$10.00

3 grilled mushroom tacos in an al pastor marinade, topped with a caramelized pineapple salsa, all served on our fresh masa tortillas. *vegan* =)

Tacos Quesabirria

$15.00

3 Quesabirria tacos served with Mexican beef stew, shred cheese and Garnish onions ,cilantro and 3 oz consomme All served on our fresh masa Tortillas

BURRITOS / BOWLS

Burrito

Burrito

$10.00

White rice, black beans, avocado, queso, shrettuce, salsa verde, and salsa fresca, wrapped in a FLOUR tortilla. Choice of protein.

Burrito Bowl

$10.00

White rice, black beans, avocado, queso, shrettuce, salsa verde, and salsa fresca, with your choice of protein.

BEBIDAS (DRANKS)

Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$3.00

That good sugar!

Jarrito's

Jarrito's

$3.00

The bodega classic. Sweet on their own, or they make a great mixer ;P

Hibiscus Agua Fresca

Hibiscus Agua Fresca

$3.00

Sweet tea made from hibiscus flowers. 10oz. (no caffeine)

Horchata Agua Fresca

Horchata Agua Fresca

$3.00

Sweetened rice milk flavored with cinnamon. 10oz. (Contains dairy)

Horchata Iced Coffee

Horchata Iced Coffee

$4.00

Our Horchata Pour Over made with locally roasted OX coffee. Sweet and easy, yet super caffeinated (!!!) 10oz.

Bottled Water

$1.00

MISSION ESSENTIALS!!!

Mission House Margie Mix

Mission House Margie Mix

$18.00

Our very own House Margie Mix, just like we do at Mama Mission. All you have to do is mix with your favorite tequila ;)

Hottie Bear Hot Sauce

Hottie Bear Hot Sauce

$6.00

Spice up your life! Mission's signature hot sauce in our cutesie lil Hottie Bears (trademark ;) 8 oz bottle. 3 out of 5 alarms.

Fresh Tortillas

Fresh Tortillas

$5.00

A stack of our fresh corn tortillas with our housemade masa. (10 pieces)

MISSION MEAL PROGRAM

PAY IT FORWARD

PAY IT FORWARD

$10.00

In this moment, Mission's Mission is to do what it's always done: Feed people. From our undocumented workers, to protestors in the streets. 100% of these donations will be split between Vamos Juntos and Black Lives Matter Philly. (BTW it'll ask you to choose a pick-up time, cause that's how this site works. Just disregard that. Thanks!)

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

60 N 23rd St, Philadelphia, PA 19103

Directions

Gallery
Mission Taqueria @ Giant Riverwalk image
Mission Taqueria @ Giant Riverwalk image
Mission Taqueria @ Giant Riverwalk image
Mission Taqueria @ Giant Riverwalk image

Similar restaurants in your area

Condesa
orange star4.5 • 1,759
1830 Ludlow St Philadelphia, PA 19103
View restaurantnext
Mission Taqueria
orange star4.0 • 654
1516 Sansom Street Philadelphia, PA 19102
View restaurantnext
Juno Mexican Grill
orange starNo Reviews
1033 SPRING GARDEN ST Philadelphia, PA 19123
View restaurantnext
Loco Pez - Graduate Hospital
orange star4.0 • 64
700 S. 20th St Philadelphia, PA 19146
View restaurantnext
Tio Flores
orange star4.0 • 1,081
1600 South Street Philadelphia, PA 19146
View restaurantnext
Sonny's Cocktail Joint
orange starNo Reviews
1508-10 South Street Philadelphia, PA 19146
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Philadelphia

Wm. Mulherin's Sons
orange star4.9 • 12,926
1355 N Front St Philadelphia, PA 19122
View restaurantnext
Barbuzzo
orange star4.6 • 9,884
110 south 13th street Philadelphia, PA 19107
View restaurantnext
Chima Steakhouse
orange star4.5 • 7,369
1901 John F. Kennedy Blvd. Philadelphia, PA 19103
View restaurantnext
Han Dynasty - University City - 3711 Market St
orange star4.6 • 5,775
3711 Market St Philadelphia, PA 19148
View restaurantnext
Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar - Philadelphia
orange star4.1 • 5,635
10 S 2nd St Philadelphia, PA 19106
View restaurantnext
Sampan
orange star4.3 • 5,590
124 South 13th Street Philadelphia, PA 19107
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Philadelphia
Bala Cynwyd
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Collingswood
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Merchantville
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Wynnewood
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Audubon
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Clifton Heights
review star
No reviews yet
Drexel Hill
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Haddon Heights
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Ardmore
review star
Avg 3.9 (14 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston