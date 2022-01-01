A map showing the location of Mini Pita - Pompano 2555 East Atlantic BlvdView gallery
Mediterranean
Greek

Mini Pita - Pompano 2555 East Atlantic Blvd

review star

No reviews yet

2555 East Atlantic Blvd

Pompano Beach, FL 33062

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

APPETIZERS

BABAGANOUSH APP

$10.75

We keep the tradition by roasting our Fresh Eggplants and puréed them with Garlic, Tahini, and Lemon Juice.

FAVA BEAN APP

$9.95

HUMMUS APP

$10.25

FALAFEL APP

$9.95

EGYPTIAN MUSAKA APP

$10.25

STUFFED GRAPE LEAVES APP

$8.95

TZATZIKI APP

$9.75

KEBAH APP

$11.50

TABOULEH APP

$9.95

CAVIAR TARAMOSALATA APP

$9.95

CHEESE SAGANAKI APP

$10.95

COMBO APPETIZER

$22.95

CRISPY CALAMARI APP

$14.25

SHRIMP SAGANAKI APP

$14.95

SOUP

EGYPTIAN LENTIL CUP

$3.50

EGYPTIAN LENTIL BOWL

$4.95

CHICKEN LEMON RICE CUP

$3.50

CHICKEN LEMON RICE BOWL

$4.95

SALADS

MIDDLE EASTERN SALAD

$9.35

MEDITERRANEAN SALAD

$10.25

GREEK SALAD

$10.95

FATTOUSH SALAD

$10.95

COUSCOUS SALAD

$10.25

CAESAR SALAD

$9.75

PITA WRAPS

GYRO PITA WRAP

$8.95

FALAFEL PITA WRAP

$9.50

MIXED GRILLED VEGGIE PITA WRAP

$9.50

KEFTA KEBAB PITA WRAP

$10.25

CHICKEN SHAWARMA PITA WRAP

$9.95

BEEF SHAWARMA PITA WRAP

$10.50

LAMB SHAWARMA PITA WRAP

$10.95

CHICKEN KEBAB PITA WRAP

$9.95

BEEF KEBAB PITA WRAP

$10.45

LAMB KEBAB PITA WRAP

$10.95

KEBAH PITA WRAP

$9.95

GRILLED SHRIMP PITA WRAP

$11.95

PITA MELTS

SPINACH PITA MELT

$8.95

MOZZARELLA CHEESE PITA MELT

$8.50

MIXED GRILLED VEG PITA MELT

$9.50

CHICKEN PITA MELT

$9.75

BEEF PITA MELT

$9.95

LAMB PITA MELT

$10.50

SHRIMP PITA MELT

$11.35

EXOTIC PLATTERS

GYRO PLATTER

$15.25

CHICKEN SHAWARMA PLATTER

$15.95

BEEF SHAWARMA PLATTER

$16.50

LAMB SHAWARMA PLATTER

$17.50

CHICKEN KEBAB PLATTER

$16.50

BEEF KEBAB PLATTER

$18.75

LAMB KEBAB PLATTER

$20.95

SHRIMP KEBAB PLATTER

$22.95

KEFTA KEBAB PLATTER

$16.50

KEBAH PLATTER

$16.95

FALAFEL PLATTER

$16.50

SHRIMP SAGANAKI PLATTER

$21.95

COMBO PLATTER

$29.95

MEDITERRANEAN FAVORITES

ROASTED DUCK

$21.95

LAMB SHANK

$23.50

WHOLE BRAZINO

$35.95+

LAMB CHOPS

$24.95

SURF AND TURF

$28.95

STUFFED FALAFEL

$20.25

GREEK MUSAKA

$20.95

PASTITSIO

$20.50

MEDITERRANEAN SEAFOOD

$29.95

AMERICAN FAVORITES

SHRIMP TEMPURA

$16.95

CHICKEN FINGERS

$14.95

CHICKEN WINGS(6)

$14.75

8 oz BURGER

$11.95

FISH FINGERS

$16.50

8 oz SALMON

$18.95

8 oz MAHI-MAHI

$18.50

KATAIF (HOUSE SPECIALTY)

SPINACH KATAIF

$10.65

EGGPLANT KATAIF

$10.95

MOZZARELLA AND FETA CHEESE KATAIF

$10.25

CHICKEN KATAIF

$12.75

BEEF KATAIF

$13.45

LAMB KATAIF

$13.95

SHRIMP KATAIF

$14.95

SIDE ORDERS

RICE PILAF SIDE

$3.95

FRENCH FRIES SIDE

$3.95

COUSCOUS SIDE

$3.95

LEMON POTATOES SIDE

$3.95

VEGETABLE TORLY SIDE

$3.95

GREEK STYLE FRIES

$4.25

HALF ORDER HUMMUS

$5.95

HALF SIZE GREEK SALAD

$6.95

HALF SIZE HOUSE SALAD

$5.50

TAHINI SAUCE

$0.50

TZTATZIKI SAUCE

$0.50

HOT SAUCE

$0.50

EXTRA PITA

$1.00

SIDE CUCUMBERS

$2.00

SMALL FETA CHEESE SIDE

$3.00

LARGE SIZE HOUSE DRESSING

$5.95

LARGE SIZE TZATZIKI SAUCE

$9.95

LARGE SIZE TAHINI SAUCE

$9.95

LARGE SIZE HOT SAUCE

$9.95

LARGE SIZE ROSE WATER SYRUP

$7.95

PROTEIN SIDE ORDER

SIDE GYRO

$7.50

SIDE FALAFEL (2 PCS)

$7.75

SIDE CHICKEN SHAWARMA

$8.20

SIDE BEEF SHAWARMA

$8.50

SIDE LAMB SHAWARMA

$9.20

SIDE CHICKEN KEBAB

$7.75

SIDE BEEF KEBAB

$8.40

SIDE LAMB KEBAB

$9.20

SIDE KEFTA KEBAB

$8.20

SIDE SHRIMP KEBAB GRILLED

$9.40

SIDE SHRIMP KEBAB BLACKENED

$9.40

SIDE MAHI MAHI GRILLED

$10.50

SIDE MAHI MAHI BLACKENED

$10.50

SIDE SALMON GRILLED

$11.20

SIDE SALMON BLACKENED

$11.20

DESSERTS

KATAIF DESERT (1 FLAVOR)

$6.95

KATAIF DESERT (2 FLAVORS)

$8.25

BAKLAVA

$4.75

LADY FINGERS

$5.25

GALAKTOBOUREKO

$6.25

DAILY SPECIALS

KOSHARI

$11.95

EGYPT’S NATIONAL COMFORT DISH THAT EMERGED IN THE MID 19TH CENTURY! MADE WITH JASMINE RICE & TOPPED WITH BROWN LENTILS, CHICK PEAS, DITALINI PASTA, CRISPY ONIONS, WITH MILD TOMATOE SAUCE ON THE SIDE.

MEAT PLATTER

$20.95

CHOICE OF ANY 2 PROTEINS WITH MIDDLE EASTERN SALAD, TZATZIKI SAUCE, HOT SAUCE, PITA BREAD, & CHOICE OF RICE PILAF OR FRENCH FRIES.

SHAWARMA FRIES

$11.00

HUMMUS W/ MEAT SPECIAL

$10.25

FOX DRINKS

FOUNTAIN SODA

$2.75

BOTTLED WATER

$1.95

SMALL SAN PELLEGRINO BTL

$3.95

LARGE SAN PELLEGRINO BTL

$5.95

ICED HIBISCUS TEA

$2.95

FRESH SQUEEZED LEMONADE

$3.25

HIBISCUS LEMONADE

$3.35

ARNOLD PALMER

$2.95

ICED MINT TEA

$2.95

ORANGE JUICE BOTTLE

$3.95

APPLE JUICE BOTTLE

$3.95

CRANBERRY JUICE BOTTLE

$3.95

RED WINE

CABERNET SAUVIGNON GLASS

$6.00

CABERNET SAUVIGNON BOTTLE

$22.00

LARGE CABERNET SAUVIGNON BOTTLE

$40.00

MERLOT GLASS

$6.00

MERLOT BOTTLE

$22.00

MALBEC GLASS

$6.00

MALBEC BOTTLE

$22.00

PINOT NOIR GLASS

$7.00

PINOT NOIR BOTTLE

$24.00

GREEK RODAMO BOTTLE (RED)

$27.00

CHIANTI BOTTLE

$26.00

RED SANGRIA GLASS

$9.00

RED SANGRIA PITCHER

$32.00

CORK FEE

$15.00

WHITE WINE

PINOT GRIGIO GLASS

$6.00

PINOT GRIGIO BOTTLE

$22.00

SAUVIGNON BLANC GLASS

$6.00

SAUVIGNON BLANC BOTTLE

$22.00

CHARDONNAY GLASS

$6.00

CHARDONNAY BOTTLE

$22.00

WHITE ZINFANDEL GLASS

$7.00

WHITE ZINFANDEL BOTTLE

$24.00

GREEK KLEONI BOTTLE (WHITE)

$27.00

BRUT SPARKLING WINE (MINI BOTTLE)

$11.00

RIESLING BOTTLE

$30.00

CHAMPAGNE

$30.00

PROSECCO BOTTLE

$30.00

WHITE SANGRIA GLASS

$9.00

WHITE SANGRIA PITCHER

$32.00

CORK FEE

$15.00

BEER

BUD LIGHT

$4.00

BUDWEISER

$4.00

MILLER LITE

$4.00

YUENGLING

$4.00

MICHELOB ULTRA

$4.00

MYTHOS

$5.00

BLUE MAK

$5.00

PERONI

$5.00

STELLA ARTOIS

$5.00

BLUE MOON

$5.00

CORONA

$5.00

CORONA LIGHT

$5.00

HEINEKEN

$5.00

PRESIDENTE

$5.00

NEGRO MODELO

$5.00

JAI ALAI IPA

$8.00

MIMOSAS

STRAWBERRY MIMOSA

$7.00

PEACH MIMOSA

$7.00

MANGO MIMOSA

$7.00

ORANGE MIMOSA

$7.00

WINE-BASED LIQOUR

MARGARITA

$8.00

DOUBLE MARGARITA

$10.00

PINA COLADA

$8.00

DOUBLE PINA COLADA

$10.00

STRAWBERRY DAIQUIRI

$8.00

DOUBLE STRAWBERRY DAIQUIRI

$10.00

MIAMI VICE

$8.00

DOUBLE MIAMI VICE

$10.00

SHOT RUM BASED WINE

$6.00

DOUBLE SHOT RUM BASED WINE

$8.00

SHOT VODKA BASED WINE

$6.00

DOUBLE SHOT VODKA BASED WINE

$8.00

SHOT TEQUILA BASED WINE

$6.00

DOUBLE TEQUILA BASED WINE

$8.00

HOT BEVERAGES

AMERICAN COFFEE

$2.00

ESPRESSO

$2.25

CAPPUCCINO

$3.50

TURKISH COFFEE

$2.50

POT OF TEA

$6.95

HOT TEA CUP

$2.25

COLD BEVERERAGES

FOUNTAIN SODA

$2.75

BOTTLED WATER

$1.95

ICED HIBISCUS TEA

$2.95

FRESH SQUEEZED LEMONADE

$3.25

HIBISCUS LEMONADE

$3.35

ICED MINT TEA

$2.95

ARNOLD PALMER

$2.95

SMALL SAN PELLIGRINO BOTTLE

$3.95

LARGE SAN PELLIGRINO BOTTLE

$5.95

AQUA PANNA LARGE BOTTLE

$5.95

ORANGE JUICE BOTTLE

$3.95

APPLE JUICE BOTTLE

$3.95

CRANBERRY JUICE BOTTLE

$3.95

SHIRLEY TEMPLE

$2.95

APPETIZERS

BABAGANOUSH APP

$13.50

We keep the tradition by roasting our Fresh Eggplants and puréed them with Garlic, Tahini, and Lemon Juice.

FAVA BEAN APP

$12.50

HUMMUS APP

$12.85

FALAFEL APP

$12.50

EGYPTIAN MUSAKA APP

$12.85

STUFFED GRAPE LEAVES APP

$11.15

TZATZIKI APP

$12.15

KEBAH APP

$14.50

TABOULEH APP

$12.50

CAVIAR TARAMOSALATA APP

$12.50

CHEESE SAGANAKI APP

$13.65

COMBO APPETIZER

$28.75

CRISPY CALAMARI APP

$17.75

SHRIMP SAGANAKI APP

$18.75

SOUP

EGYPTIAN LENTIL CUP

$4.50

EGYPTIAN LENTIL BOWL

$6.25

CHICKEN LEMON RICE CUP

$4.50

CHICKEN LEMON RICE BOWL

$6.25

SALADS

MIDDLE EASTERN SALAD

$11.75

MEDITERRANEAN SALAD

$12.85

GREEK SALAD

$13.75

FATTOUSH SALAD

$13.75

COUSCOUS SALAD

$12.85

CEASAR SALAD

$12.25

PITA WRAPS

GYRO PITA WRAP

$11.15

FALAFEL PITA WRAP

$11.95

MIXED GRILLED VEGGIE PITA WRAP

$11.95

KEFTA KEBAB PITA WRAP

$12.85

BEEF SHAWARMA PITA WRAP

$13.25

CHICKEN SHAWARMA PITA WRAP

$12.50

LAMB SHAWARMA PITA WRAP

$13.75

CHICKEN KEBAB PITA WRAP

$12.50

BEEF KEBAB PITA WRAP

$13.15

LAMB KEBAB PITA WRAP

$13.75

KEBAH PITA WRAP

$12.50

GRILLED SHRIMP PITA WRAP

$14.95

PITA MELTS

SPINACH PITA MELT

$11.25

MOZZARELLA CHEESE PITA MELT

$10.65

MIXED GRILLED VEG PITA MELT

$11.85

CHICKEN PITA MELT

$12.25

BEEF PITA MELT

$12.45

LAMB PITA MELT

$13.15

SHRIMP PITA MELT

$14.20

EXOTIC PLATTERS

GYRO PLATTER

$19.15

CHICKEN SHAWARMA PLATTER

$19.95

BEEF SHAWARMA PLATTER

$20.65

LAMB SHAWARMA PLATTER

$21.85

CHICKEN KEBAB PLATTER

$20.65

BEEF KEBAB PLATTER

$23.50

LAMB KEBAB PLATTER

$26.25

SHRIMP KEBAB PLATTER

$28.65

KEFTA KEBAB PLATTER

$21.65

KEBAH PLATTER

$21.25

FALAFEL PLATTER

$20.65

SHRIMP SAGANAKI PLATTER

$27.50

COMBO PLATTER

$37.50

MEDITERRANEAN FAVORITES

ROASTED DUCK

$27.45

LAMB SHANK

$29.50

WHOLE BRAZINO

$35.95+

LAMB CHOPS

$31.25

SURF AND TURF

$26.25

STUFFED FALAFEL

$25.35

GREEK MUSAKA

$26.25

PASTITSIO

$25.65

MEDITERRANEAN SEAFOOD

$37.50

AMERICAN FAVORITES

SHRIMP TEMPURA

$21.25

CHICKEN FINGERS

$18.65

CHICKEN WINGS(6)

$18.25

8 oz BURGER

$14.95

FISH FINGERS

$20.65

8 oz SALMON

$23.75

8 oz MAHI-MAHI

$23.25

KATAIF (HOUSE SPECIALTY)

SPINACH KATAIF

$13.35

EGGPLANT KATAIF

$13.65

MOZZARELLA AND FETA CHEESE KATAIF

$12.85

CHICKEN KATAIF

$15.95

BEEF KATAIF

$16.85

LAMB KATAIF

$17.45

SHRIMP KATAIF

$18.75

SIDE ORDERS

RICE PILAF SIDE

$4.95

FRENCH FRIES SIDE

$4.95

COUSCOUS SIDE

$4.95

LEMON POTATOES SIDE

$4.95

VEGETABLE TORLY SIDE

$4.95

GREEK STYLE FRIES

$5.50

HALF ORDER HUMMUS

$7.50

TAHINI SAUCE

$1.00

TZTATZIKI SAUCE

$1.00

HOT SAUCE

$1.00

EXTRA PITA

$1.50

DESSERTS

KATAIF DESERT (1 FLAVOR)

$8.75

KATAIF DESERT (2 FLAVORS)

$10.35

BAKLAVA

$5.95

GALAKTOBOUREKO

$7.85

LADY FINGERS

$6.55

DAILY SPECIALS

KOSHARI

$15.00

MEAT PLATTER

$26.00

SHAWARMA FRIES

$14.00

HUMMUS WITH MEAT

$14.00

COLD BEVERERAGES (tablets)

FOUNTAIN SODA

$3.50

BOTTLED WATER

$2.50

SMALL SAN PELLIGRINO BOTTLE

$4.95

LARGE SAN PELLIGRINO BOTTLE

$7.45

ICED HIBISCUS TEA

$3.75

ICED MINT TEA

$3.75

FRESH SQUEEZED LEMONADE

$4.50

HIBISCUS LEMONADE

$4.75

ARNOLD PALMER

$3.95

ORANGE JUICE BOTTLE

$4.95

APPLE JUICE BOTTLE

$4.95

CRANBERRY JUICE BOTTLE

$4.95

DOMESTIC BEERS (tablets)

BUD LIGHT

$5.25

BUDWEISER

$5.25

MILLER LITE

$5.25

MICHELOB ULTRA

$5.25

YUENGLING

$5.25

IMPORTED BEERS (tablets)

MYTHOS

$6.55

BLUE MAK

$6.55

PERONI

$6.55

STELLA ARTOIS

$6.55

BLUE MOON

$6.55

CORONA EXTRA

$6.55

CORONA LIGHT

$6.55

HEINEKEN

$6.55

NEGRA MODELO

$6.55

RED WINE BOTTLES (tablets)

CABERNET SAUVIGNON BOTTLE

$28.75

MERLOT BOTTLE

$28.75

MALBEC BOTTLE

$28.75

PINOT NOIR BOTTLE

$30.00

GREEK RODAMO BOTTLE (RED)

$35.25

CHIANTI BOTTLE

$33.95

WHITE WINE BOTTLES (tablets)

PINOT GRIGIO BOTTLE

$28.75

SAUVIGNON BLANC BOTTLE

$28.75

CHARDONNAY BOTTLE

$28.75

GREEK KLEONI BOTTLE (WHITE)

$35.25

WHITE ZINFANDEL BOTTLE

$30.00

BRUT SPARKLING WINE (MINI BOTTLE)

$14.50

RIESLING BOTTLE

$39.00

PROSECCO BOTTLE

$39.00

1 FLAVOR HOOKA

CHOOSE 1 HOOKA FLAVOR

$25.00

2 FLAVOR HOOKA

CHOOSE 2 HOOKA FLAVORS

$30.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2555 East Atlantic Blvd, Pompano Beach, FL 33062

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Here and Now
orange starNo Reviews
433 NW 1st Ave Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
View restaurantnext
Rebel House - Boca Raton
orange star4.1 • 2,803
293 East Palmetto Park Road Boca Raton, FL 33432
View restaurantnext
Olive U - Boca East
orange starNo Reviews
5560 north military trail Boca Raton, FL 33496
View restaurantnext
Vish Hollywood - 2893 Stirling rd
orange starNo Reviews
2893 Stirling rd Hollywood, FL 33312
View restaurantnext
Amar Bistro Delray
orange starNo Reviews
522 E Atlantic Ave Delray Beach, FL 33483
View restaurantnext
Pastry Is Art - at the Gulfstream Park
orange star4.2 • 90
601 Silks Run Hallandale Beach, FL 33009
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Pompano Beach

Laspadas (Coral Springs) - 10178 W Sample Rd
orange star4.8 • 5,078
10178 W Sample Rd Coral Springs, FL 33065
View restaurantnext
ethos Greek Bistro - Coconut Creek
orange star4.7 • 2,116
4437 Lyons Road Coconut Creek, FL 33073
View restaurantnext
Checkers Old Munchen
orange star4.6 • 1,595
2209 E Atlantic Blvd Pompano Beach, FL 33062
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Coral Springs FL
orange star4.5 • 1,514
10374 W Sample Rd Coral Springs, FL 33065
View restaurantnext
Pasquale's Pizza & Subs - 10337 Royal Palm Blvd.
orange star4.9 • 1,452
10337 Royal Palm Blvd. Coral Springs, FL 33065
View restaurantnext
Pasquale & Sons' Pizza Company - 5609 Coral Ridge Drive
orange star4.5 • 1,409
5609 Coral Ridge Drive Coral Springs, FL 33076
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Pompano Beach
Deerfield Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Fort Lauderdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (318 restaurants)
Boca Raton
review star
Avg 4.4 (126 restaurants)
Dania
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.3 (101 restaurants)
Delray Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (61 restaurants)
Hallandale
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Boynton Beach
review star
Avg 4.1 (36 restaurants)
Opa Locka
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston