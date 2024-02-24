- Home
Ministry of Coffee - USC 844 W 32nd St
844 W 32nd St
Los Angeles, CA 90007
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
2x points now for loyalty members
Coffees & Teas
Moc Signature Coffees
- Espresso$3.50
Discover our specialty coffee with a shot espresso.
- Espresso Macchiato$4.25
Discover our specialty coffee with Espresso Macchiato.
- Piccolo$4.25
Discover our specialty coffee with Piccolo.
- Cortado$4.75
Discover our specialty coffee with Cortado.
- Long Black$4.00
Discover our specialty coffee with our style! You may say Americano but it's called Long Black.
- Latte$5.00
Discover our specialty coffee with Latte.
- Cappuccino$5.00
Discover our specialty coffee with Cappuccino.
- Mocha$6.00
Discover our specialty coffee with Mocha.
- Flat White$5.00
Discover our specialty coffee with Flat White.
- Affogato$7.00
Discover our Affogato! The perfect blend of our specialty coffee and delicious ice cream.
- Drip Coffee$4.00
Discover our specialty coffee with Drip Coffee.
- Cafe Au Lait$4.50
Discover our specialty coffee with Cafe Au Lait.
- Cold Brew Coffee$5.00
Discover our signature Cold Brew.
Specialty Lattes
Teas
- English Breakfast Tea$4.00
Discover Organic English Breakfast Tea.
- Jasmine Green Tea$4.00
Discover our Organic Jasmine Green Tea.
- Peppermint Tea$4.00
Discover our Caffein Free, Botanical Peppermint Tea.
- Masala Chai$4.50
Discover our Organic Masala Chai Tea.
- Chamomile Tea$4.00
Discover our Organic, Caffein Free Chamomile Tea.
- Earl Grey Tea$4.00
Discover our Botanical Earl Grey Tea.
Pastries
- Vanilla Cruffin$5.00
Discover our delicious Vanilla Cruffin.
- Nutella Cruffin$5.00
Discover our delicious Nutella Cruffin.
- Pumpkin Bread (GF)$4.50
Discover our delightful Gluten Free Pumpkin Bread.
- Banana Bread (GF)$4.50
Discover our delightful Gluten Free Banana Bread.
- Cheese Danish$4.50
Discover our delicious Cheese Danish.
- Apple Danish$4.50
Discover our delightful Apple Danish.
- Raspberry Chocolate Chip Muffin$4.50
Discover our delightful Raspberry Chocolate Chip Muffin.
- Lemon Poppyseed Muffin$4.50
Discover our delightful Lemon Poppyseed Muffin.
- Blueberry Muffin$4.50
Discover our delightful Blueberry Muffin.
- Double Chocolate Muffin$4.50
Discover our delicious Double Chocolate Muffin.
- Maple Nut Muffin$4.50
Discover our delicious Maple Nut Muffin.
- Plain Croissant$4.50
Discover our delicious Croissant.
- Chocolate Croissant$4.75
Discover our delightful Chocolate Croissant.
- Almond Croissant$4.75
Discover our delightful Almond Croissant.
- Ham & Cheese Croissant$5.00
Discover our delicious Ham&Cheese Croissant.
- Multiseed Bagel$4.50
Discover our delicious Multiseed Single Bagel.
Foods
Toastie
- Avo On Toast$15.50
Discover our delightful, Vegan Avo On Toast. Thick Sunflower Poppyseed Toast, Smashed Avocado, Cucumbers, Sprouts, Zaatar and Sumac Seasoning, Shaved Radish, Balsamic Vinaigrette.
- Salmon Bagel$18.50
Discover our delightful Salmon Bagel. Toasted Multi-seed Bagel, Whipped Cream Cheese, Smoked Salmon, Red Onions, Capari, Sprouts, Radish, Sumac Seasoning.
- Bagel and Cream Cheese$7.50
Discover our delightful Bagel and Cream Cheese. Multiseed Bagel Sandwich with Whipped Cream Cheese.
Salads&Burritos
- Chicken Caesar Salad$14.50
Discover our delightful ToGo Chicken Caesar Salad. Roasted Checken Breasts, Romain Lettuce, Crutons, Parmesan Cheese, Caesar Dressing, Sprouts.
- Vegan Quinoa Salad$14.50
Discover our delightful ToGo Vegan Quinoa Salad. Kale, Walnuts, Red peppers, Beets, Tri Colored Quinoa, House Tahini Dressing.
- Dill Tuna Salad$15.00
Discover our delightful ToGo Dill Tuna Salad. House Dill Tuna Mix, Red Onions, Sprouts, Mixed Greens, House Pickles, Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing.
- Chicken Caesar Burrito$11.50
Discover our delightful Chicken Caesar Burrito. Oven Roasted Chicken, Romain lettuce, Shaved Parmigiano, Crutans, Ceasar Dressing, Tortilla Flour.
- Chicken Burrito$11.50
Discover our delightful Chicken Burrito. Oven Roasted Chicken, Roasted Red Peppers, Gremolata Sauce, Havarti Cheese, Saffron Mayonnaise, Tomato Tortilla.
- Breakfast Egg Burrito$11.50
Discover our delightful Breakfast Egg Burrito. Hallumi Cheese, Scrambebled Eggs, Roasted Tomatoes, Tomatoes Tortilla.
- Breakfast Pork Burrito$11.50
Discover our delightful Breakfast Pork Burrito. Scrambled Eggs, Cheddar, Ham, Bacon, Tortilla Flour.
- Tuna Burrito$12.50
Discover our delightful Tuna Burrito. Tuna Mix (Dill, Mayognaise, Albacore Tuna) Pickled Cucumbers, Red Onions, Baby Arugula Spinach Tortilla.
- Salmon Burrito$12.50
Discover our delightful Salmon Burrito. Smoked Salmon, Baby Arugula, Buratta Cheese, Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing, Sundried Tomatoes, Spinach Tortilla.