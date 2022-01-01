Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tiffin Man Global Kitchen - Minneapolis College

1501 Hennepin Avenue

Minneapolis, MN 55403

Popular Items

Classic Cheeseburger Combo
Gyro Rice Bowl
Spicy Chicken Sandwich Combo

Grill

Classic Cheeseburger

Classic Cheeseburger

$5.99

100% all beef seasoned quarter pound patty with our house grill spice, American cheese, leaf lettuce, onion, pickles and tomato.

Double Cheeseburger

Double Cheeseburger

$7.99

American cheese melted on two all beef patties served on a brioche bun topped with lettuce, onion, pickles and tomato.

Cowboy Burger

Cowboy Burger

$7.99

Bacon, onion rings, BBQ sauce, and American cheese stacked on a quarter pound 100% all beef patty with our house grill spice. Served with tomato, pickles and leaf lettuce on a toasted brioche bun.

Gyro Pita Sandwich

Gyro Pita Sandwich

$6.99

Charbroiled Lamb-beef gyro slices, Tzatziki sauce, Tomatoes, Onions, Mesclun salad mix.

Falafel Sandwich

Falafel Sandwich

$6.99

Falafels, Tzatziki sauce, Tomatoes, Onions and Mesclun salad mix on a grilled Pita bread.

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$6.99

A juicy boneless chicken breast seasoned with a spicy, but not too spicy, breading. Served with lettuce, onion, tomatoes, and pickles on a toasted brioche bun.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$6.99Out of stock

Perfectly grilled and seasoned chicken breast. Served with lettuce, onion and tomato, and pickles.

Veggie Burger

Veggie Burger

$6.99

Veggie patty served on a brioche bun topped with lettuce, pickles, onion, and tomato.

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$5.99

Breaded chicken tenders made with all white meat chicken and served with choice of dipping sauce.

Fish and Chips

Fish and Chips

$7.99

Alaskan pollack fillets battered and deep fried. Served on a bed of fries with two lemon wedges and tartar sauce.

Gyro Rice Bowl

Gyro Rice Bowl

$7.99

Turmeric Rice, Charbroiled Lamb-beef gyro slices, Tzatziki sauce, Lemon wedges, Tomatoes, Onions and Mesclun salad mix tossed in Greek Vinaigrette dressing.

Falafel Rice Bowl

Falafel Rice Bowl

$7.99

Turmeric Rice, Falafels, Tzatziki sauce, Lemon wedges, Tomatoes, Onions and Mesclun salad mix tossed in Greek Vinaigrette dressing.

Grill Combos

Classic Cheeseburger Combo

Classic Cheeseburger Combo

$9.99

American cheese melted on an all beef patty served on a brioche bun topped with lettuce, onion, pickles and tomato. Combo comes with a side of French fries and 20oz fountain drink.

Double Cheeseburger Combo

$11.99

American cheese melted on two stacked all beef patties served on a brioche bun topped with lettuce, onion, pickles and tomato. Combo Comes with a side of French fries and 20oz fountain drink.

Gyro Rice Bowl Combo

Gyro Rice Bowl Combo

$11.99

Turmeric Rice, Charbroiled Lamb-Beef Gyro slices, Tzatziki Sauce, Tomatoes, Lemon wedges, Onions and Mesclun salad mix tossed in Greek Vinaigrette dressing. Combo comes with side of fries and a soda.

Falafel Rice Bowl Combo

Falafel Rice Bowl Combo

$11.99Out of stock

Turmeric Rice, Falafel balls, Tzatziki sauce, Lemon wedges, Tomatoes, Onions and Mesclun salad mix tossed in Greek Vinaigrette dressing. Served w/ Side of French Fries & Fountain Soda or Water

Gyro Pita Sandwich Combo

Gyro Pita Sandwich Combo

$10.99

Charbroiled Lamb-beef Gyro slices, Tzatziki sauce, Tomatoes, Onions and Mesclun salad mix. Combo comes with side of fries and soda.

Falafel Sandwich Combo

Falafel Sandwich Combo

$10.99Out of stock

Falafels, Tzatziki sauce, Tomatoes, Onions and Mesclun salad mix. Combo comes with side of french fries and soda or water

Spicy Chicken Sandwich Combo

Spicy Chicken Sandwich Combo

$10.99

Chicken breast patty breaded with spicy breading served on a toasted brioche bun topped with lettuce, onion, tomato, and pickles. Combo comes with a side of French fries and 20oz fountain drink.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich Combo

Grilled Chicken Sandwich Combo

$10.99Out of stock

Grilled chicken breast served on a toasted brioche bun topped with lettuce, onion, tomato, and pickles. Combo comes with a side of French fries and 20oz fountain drink.

Veggie Burger Combo

Veggie Burger Combo

$10.99

Veggie patty served on a brioche bun topped with lettuce, pickles, onion, and tomato. Combo comes with a side of French fries and 20oz fountain drink.

Chicken Tenders Combo

Chicken Tenders Combo

$9.99

Breaded chicken tenders made with all white meat chicken and served with choice of dipping sauce. Combo comes with a side of French fries and 20oz fountain drink.

Sides

French Fries

French Fries

$1.99+
Cheese Fries

Cheese Fries

$5.99Out of stock

Melted cheese sauce over French fries.

Chili Cheese Fries

$6.99Out of stock

Hearty beef chili served over French fries topped with melted cheese sauce.

CREATE YOUR OWN SALAD

CREATE YOUR OWN SALAD

CREATE YOUR OWN SALAD

$7.99Out of stock

Your choice of greens, your choice of protein, your choice of toppings (5x) and your choice of dressing.

Pizzas

Pepperoni Pizza Slice

$3.49Out of stock

Cheese Pizza

$3.49Out of stock

Beverages

Fountain Soda

$1.99+
Ice Mountain Bottled Water

Ice Mountain Bottled Water

$1.50Out of stock

Mounsier Papa Mango Nectar

$1.49

Canada Dry Ginger Ale

$1.50

Canada Dry Lemonade Ginger Ale

$1.50

Canada Dry Raspberry Lemonade Ginger Ale

$1.50

Gatorade Lemon Lime 12oz

$1.89

Gatorade Orange 12oz

$1.89

Gatorade Fruit Punch 12oz

$1.89

Nestle Pure Life Water Bottle

$1.25

Fiji Natural Artesian Water

$2.89

Smart Water

$2.89

Coke Can

$1.50

Diet Coke Can

$1.50

Sprite Can

$1.50

La Croix

$1.50

Red Bull 12oz

$4.59

Red Bull 8.4oz

$2.99Out of stock

SF Red Bull 12oz

$4.59

SF Red Bull 8.4oz

$2.99Out of stock

Peach Nectarine Red Bull 8.4oz

$3.19

Watermelon Red Bull 8.4oz

$3.19

Strawberry Apricot Red Bull 8.4oz

$3.19

Blueberry Red Bull 8.4oz

$3.19

Dragonfruit Red Bull 8.4oz

$3.19

Blackberry Izze

$1.89

Mango Izze

$1.89

Clementine Izze

$1.89

Apple Izze

$1.89

Pure Leaf Sweet Tea

$2.79

Pure Leaf Raspberry

$2.79

Snapple Raspberry

$2.49

Snapple Peach

$2.49Out of stock

Snapple Lemon

$2.49
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1501 Hennepin Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55403

Directions

Gallery
Tiffin Man Global Kitchen image
Tiffin Man Global Kitchen image
Tiffin Man Global Kitchen image
Tiffin Man Global Kitchen image

